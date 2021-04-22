I stumbled across an interesting study recently. People who watch just three minutes of negative news in the morning have a 27-percent greater likelihood of describing their day as unhappy or depressing, according to a study reported in Harvard Business Review.
The study was performed by psychology researchers Shawn Achor and his wife, Michelle Gielan. The study determined that workers who consume negative news — even as little as three minutes — potentially bring an unhappy and sluggish work ethic to the office, preventing both individual and company goals from being met.
The researchers had this to say: “We believe that negative news influences how we approach our work and the challenges we encounter at the office because it shows us a picture of life in which our behavior does not matter. The majority of news stories showcase problems in our world that we can do little or nothing about. In psychology, believing our behavior is irrelevant in the face of challenges is called ‘learned helplessness,’ which has been connected with low performance and higher likelihood of depression.”
Instead, they say that we should seek out “solution-focused news” — stories of resilience and accomplishment that reinforce the belief that our behavior matters, stories that inspire us to be people who take action and work toward resolving the challenges we face.
Solution-focused stores inspire optimism. Optimism, Dr. Achor asserts, is the greatest predictor of entrepreneurial (or any kind of) success. This is because optimism allows the brain to actually see possibilities where no one else does.
A good habit for believers to adapt is to begin the day is not with tuning in to cable news networks and other talking heads, nor mindlessly scrolling the headlines on your cell phone, but instead that you and I immerse ourselves in Scripture, listening to music and/or teaching that inspires and empowers us to live out our faith boldly.
The most urgent news will certainly find its way to you, often without your having to seek it out. The remainder of the drivel that fills your newsfeed can most often be ignored. Focus instead on the empowering truth of God’s Word.
”Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth.” (Colossians 3:2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.