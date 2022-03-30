In his best-selling book called “Into Thin Air,” author Jon Krakauer relates the hazards that plagued some climbers as they attempted to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Andy Harris, one of the expedition leaders, stayed at the peak too long and on his descent he was in dire need of oxygen. Harris radioed the base camp and told them about his predicament.
He mentioned that he had come across a cache of oxygen canisters left by the other climbers, but they were all empty. The climbers who already passed the canisters on their own descent knew they were not empty but full. They pleaded with him on the radio to make use of them, but it was to no avail. Harris was starved for oxygen, but he continued to argue that the canisters were empty.
The problem was that the lack of what he needed had so disoriented his mind that, though he was surrounded by something that would give him life, he continued to complain of its absence. The lack of oxygen had ravaged his capacity to recognize what was right in front of him.
What oxygen is to the body, Jesus is to the soul. Some of us are suffocating and starving, and we don’t know it. Jesus is offering life to us while we run around trying to appease our appetites. We never will be filled until we take of the Bread and Water of life, Jesus Christ.
Jesus Himself declared many times in the Gospels that He is more than enough to supply all of our needs. On seven distinct occasions, Jesus tells us what makes Him the answer to our desperate need, identifying Himself by stating:
- I Am the Bread of Life: Jesus alone can sustain us, who are but starving beggars looking for food (John 6).
- I Am the Light of the World: Jesus is the original and eternal source of light in the universe for us who are spiritually blind by birth (John 8).
- I Am the Gate of the Sheepfold: Jesus is the only door to life for us who are lost outside God’s will (John 10).
- I Am the Good Shepherd: Jesus knows and cares for us who are orphaned, wandering sheep without a shepherd (John 10).
- I Am the Resurrection and the Life: Jesus is the key to escaping spiritual death for us who are hopelessly doomed to death because of our sin (John 11).
- I Am the Way, Truth, and Life: Jesus is the accessible path, the illuminating truth, and the giver of life for us who are lost, ignorant, and dead without Him (John 14).
- I Am the True Vine: Jesus is the source of eternal life for us who are dead and useless branches apart from him (John 15).
Jesus is the “I Am.” He is everywhere and everything, and ever-knowing. Songwriter Oscar Bernadotte penned a popular hymn more than 100 years ago made famous by Billy Graham crusades song leader George Beverly Shea that is a bit of a fitting synopsis of how Jesus sustains His people.
”He’s fairer than lilies of rarest bloom,
He’s sweeter than honey from out the comb,
He’s all that my hungering spirit needs,
I’d rather have Jesus and let Him lead.”
This week, and as we approach the Easter holiday season, let’s remember how in need we truly are of the Great I Am.
