Recently in a Timely Truth, I shared about the importance of making our moments and days count, sharing thoughts from the last published work of former Senator John McCain and citing verses from the apostle Paul from Ephesians 5, where he states, “Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil.” (Ephesians 5:15-16)
Earlier this week, I encountered a story from an old ministry friend of mine which he shared in a message to his congregation from Tennessee Williams about missing opportunities.
Williams tells a story of someone who forgot — the story of Jacob Brodzky, a shy Russian Jew whose father owned a bookstore. The older Brodzky wanted his son to go to college. The boy, on the other hand, desired nothing but to marry Lila, his childhood sweetheart — a French girl who was very ambitious and outgoing as he was laid back and contemplative.
A couple of months after young Brodzky went to college, his father fell ill and died. The son returned home, buried his father and married Lila. Then the couple moved into the apartment above the bookstore, and Brodzky took over its management.
The life of books fit him perfectly, but it cramped her. She wanted more adventure—and she found it, she thought, when she met an agent who praised her beautiful singing voice and enticed her to tour Europe with a vaudeville company. Brodzky was devastated. At their parting, he reached into his pocket and handed her the key to the front door of the bookstore. “You had better keep this,” he told her, “because you will want it someday. Your love is not that much less than mine that you can get away from it. You will come back sometime, and I will be waiting.” She kissed him and left.
To escape the pain he felt, Brodzky withdrew deep into his bookstore and took to reading as someone else might have taken to drink. He spoke little, did little, and could most times be found at the large desk near the rear of the shop, immersed in his books while he waited for his love to return
Nearly 15 years after they parted, at Christmastime, she did return. But when Brodzky rose from the reading desk, he took the love of his life as an ordinary customer. “Do you want a book?” he asked. That he didn’t recognize her startled her. But she gained possession of herself and replied, “I want a book, but I’ve forgotten the name of it.”
Then she told him a story of childhood sweethearts. A story of a newly married couple who lived in an apartment above a bookstore. A story of a young, ambitious wife who left to seek a career, which enjoyed great success, but could never relinquish the key, her husband gave her when they parted.
She told him the story she thought would bring him to himself. But his face showed no recognition. Gradually she realized that he had lost touch with his heart’s desire, that he no longer knew the purpose of his waiting and grieving, that now all he remembered was the waiting and grieving itself.
“You remember it; you must remember it — the story of Lila and Jacob?” After a long pause, he said, “There is something familiar about the story, I think I have read it somewhere. I think that it is something by Tolstoi.”
Dropping the key, she fled the shop, and Brodzky returned to his desk, to his reading, unaware that the love he waited for had come and gone.
Tennessee Williams’ 1931 story, “Something by Tolstoi,” reminds us how easy it is to miss opportunities, whether in love, in career, in testimony or in everyday life, when it comes.
This week, take care in the way in which you live, seeking wisdom and not letting opportunities of a lifetime pass you by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.