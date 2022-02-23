If you grew up or lived through the 1960s, you might remember a song that was performed by Roger Miller named, “You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd.” Miller, who rose to fame singing songs such as “Chug a Lug,” “Dang Me” and “King of the Road,” recorded these lyrics:
”You can’t roller skate in a buffalo herd
You can’t roller skate in a buffalo herd
You can’t roller skate in a buffalo herd,
but you can be happy if you’ve a mind to.
You can’t take a shower in a parakeet cage
You can’t take a shower in a parakeet cage
You can’t take a shower in a parakeet cage,
but you can be happy if you’ve a mind to.
All you gotta do is put your mind to it
Knuckle down, buckle down, and do it do it do it.
You can’t change go fishing in a watermelon patch
You can’t change go fishing in a watermelon patch
You can’t change go fishing in a watermelon patch
But you can be happy if you’ve a mind to.”
Chances are, if you’ve been around for a few decades, or enjoy an eclectic range of music, you’ve heard it. It’s been going through my mind recently — the line about you can “be happy if you’ve a mind to.”
That’s because I can probably give you a dozen “good” reasons today why I shouldn’t be happy, or at least why I should be just a little irritable. In the overall scheme of things, they’re small reasons, but when does that stop most of us?
As a sucker for U.S. presidential history, I began watching a documentary on the History Channel about Abraham Lincoln, who was once quoted as saying that people are as happy as they make up their minds to be. That’s also what Roger Miller was singing about. Happiness is a choice.
Now, the Bible doesn’t use the word happiness, but it does refer to joy — and it tells us that joy is a choice, too.
James reminds us to ”count it all joy when you fall into various trials,” (James 1:2). He’s talking about making a choice. That’s all it is. You decide in difficult situations that you will respond with a joyful attitude, regardless of how the situation makes you want to feel.
So, next time your roof starts leaking and your car stops running and your computer crashes and your boss tells you for the 99th time that he or she just doesn’t get it — remember that you can be joyful if you’ve a mind to.
