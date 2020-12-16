Most football fans remember Chad Ochocinco. His name was Chad Johnson, and he wore number 85 on his jersey, so he legally changed his name to the Spanish version of his jersey number. That offers some insight into the playful, colorful nature of his personality.
One Sunday afternoon in 2009, Chad caught a sideline pass from quarterback Carson Palmer. His foot may have been out of bounds, so the play went under review.
At this point, Ochocinco thought that it would be funny to offer the review official a little bribe — a $1 bill — to persuade him to rule in his favor.
The official waved him off and made his ruling, which went against Ochocinco’s team, the Cincinnati Bengals.
The next day, the league office got in touch with Ochocinco. They didn’t find his joke funny at all, so they gave him a fine of $20,000. Ochocinco’s response was, “It was just me being me. I wasn’t doing it for real.” Still, the league office didn’t appreciate it.
The fact is that $20,000 was probably walking-around money for Ochocinco, so the fine didn’t really hurt him.
Now, no one could ever accuse the NFL of having a sense of humor, but why would they hand down such a large fine for what was obviously intended to be a harmless little joke?
In a press conference later in the week, Ochocinco’s coach, Marvin Lewis, explained the league’s thinking to the media. “You don’t mess around with the integrity of the game. It’s not a matter for jokes. Chad crossed a line.”
Clearly, he had no intention of bribing an official. But even the act of pretending gave it a credence that the league would not tolerate, and their message: Don’t go there.
The King James Version uses a word in 1 Thessalonians 5:22 that we would be wise to heed. Paul said, ”Abstain from all appearance of evil. (1 Thessalonians 5:22)
Other versions say “every kind of evil.” Both are valid translations. Paul is saying: Avoid that which is wrong in every possible form; avoid even that which appears, from a distance, to be associated with it.
Another way to say it: Don’t mess around with your integrity, or anyone else’s.
This week and every week, let’s make a point to strive to be people of integrity.
