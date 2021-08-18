Geese travel together in a V formation, with one flying in front of the rest, designated as the leader. This formation serves to minimize wind resistance, making it possible for the flock to conserve energy.
Since the one in front is prone to tire from the burden of facing the wind alone, the group will rotate flight leaders from time to time.
After the change, the one who has taken the lead — who had previously been moving in momentum with the rest of the group — now suddenly feels the full force of the strong wind.
This is where the honking comes in.
Ornithologists have determined that the geese honk during flight to support and encourage the one currently in front, as in: “We’re behind you. You’re doing a great job. Keep it up.”
Whether you work in ministry or a 9-to-5 job, whether you’re a parent or a student, we know how nice it is to receive encouragement every now and then. It really is the wind beneath your wings.
The Duke of Wellington, the famous military leader who defeated Napoleon, was asked at the end of his life if he had any regrets. He said that if he had a regret it was that he did not give more praise. Someone once said, “flatter me and I may not believe you, criticize me and I may not like you, ignore me and I may not forgive you, praise me and I will not forget you.” There is something about praise and encouragement that, although we may find hard to believe or accept, never leaves our hearts or minds.
The writer of Hebrews wrote words to remind readers, both 20 centuries ago as well as today, of how important it is for you and I to provide words that lift others up along the way.
“And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” (Hebrews 10:24-25)
This week, let’s remember then, that the leaders we work with — especially those working in an area new to them — need to hear the honking of our encouragement.
When someone new steps in to take the reins for a time, it’s not enough for the rest of the team to coast. Let’s remember to offer encouragement and support to those who are making the greater effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.