“For consider your calling, brothers: not many of you were wise according to worldly standards, not many were powerful, not many were of noble birth. But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong.” (1 Corinthians 1:26-27)
The evening of May 22, 2017, Chris Parker was standing just outside the foyer of the Manchester Arena. He was interacting with concert attendees as they came through the glass doors at the conclusion of the Ariana Grande concert when a loud explosion forced Chris and those around him to the ground. A suicide bomber had detonated an explosive just inside the venue’s foyer. Chris immediately jumped back to his feet, and as the crowds fled the carnage, Chris did what some noted as superhuman and remarkable. He ran toward the blast area and began helping the dozens injured.
He found a young girl with severe damage to her legs. “It was children,” he remembered. “It was a lot of children with blood all over them and crying and screaming.” Commandeering a concert merchandise T-shirt from a nearby table, Chris made a tourniquet to slow the bleeding, probably saving her life. He then found another victim with injuries too great to survive, one of 22 who passed away from the bombing, and comforted her in her final moments.
“She passed away in my arms. She was in her 60s and said she had been with her family,” Chris said.
Chris was not a paramedic. He wasn’t a first responder or doctor. He was just a self-professed “regular guy.” But it’s not difficult to argue that Chris is anything but “regular.”
News outlets are drawn to actions like that of Chris’s. Perhaps to shine some bright hope and bring attention to a flicker of light within an area of profound darkness. As with every such tragedy, we witness the concurrent existence of humanity’s darkest and brightest potentialities. Those who strive to save lives, instill peace, and care for the fellow man rushing right on the heels of those bent on taking lives and creating carnage, a stark contrast between unspeakable horror and superhuman heroism.
In the coming days, Chris was hailed as a hero, a title that he unequivocally rejected.
“I’m supposed to be a hero, but I’m not a hero,” Chris said. “I’m just a normal guy, just a normal, regular guy who ran into the arena that night all because I heard kids screaming... I had no choice.”
What makes Chris’s story so much more the life lesson for us is not just what he did, but why he was even at that concert that night. He wasn’t at the concert to enjoy the show as an attendee. He couldn’t afford the ticket. He wasn’t working for the arena or the show, because he didn’t have a job. Chris was homeless. He was there that night searching for charity, but ended up being able to share charity with others.
Many of us want to help, but we wait for more resources until we are “better prepared,” hoping someday we can become a positive influence on our world. As soon as we get that promotion, as soon as we graduate, as soon as we “get our act together,” maybe then we can do something heroic. But heroes are simply those who maximize their current resources, whatever they are, for a cause outside themselves.
Don’t forget, a homeless man once died to save the world (see Luke 9:58).
God’s greatest power is not resident in our wealth and wisdom. It is visible when His power is fully displayed, and His power can only be fully displayed when ours is not.
Later, to the church of Corinth, Paul remembers what God had once said to him as he prayed against his deficiency when he wrote, ”Three times I pleaded with the Lord about this, that it should leave me. But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” (2 Cor. 12:8-9).
This week, remember that though we may feel we don’t have all the tools in our own doing to consider ourselves heroic, our heavenly Father supplies what we need when we need it, even to serve as a positive example and maybe even serve a lifeline to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.