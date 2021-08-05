In 1633, Rembrandt van Rijn’s crafted an oil painting entitled “Storm on the Sea of Galilee.” The work is a study in how the disciples interact with Jesus in the midst of a terrifying squall.
The Dutch master uses light sparingly but with such care in highlighting the bow and its frantic crew. At the very front of the boat there is a man sitting cross-legged, arms extended, as he tends to the sail. He is lifted fully 10 feet off the surface of the sea by a massive and daunting wave. Although elevated to such heights, he doesn’t seem to be worried or upset, even though he appears about to take a nasty fall. Another of the crew works the mast, using every ounce of his strength to secure the ripped sail, and still another tentatively tends to the rigging, suggesting a mixture of fear and unknowing.
The stern of the boat, drawn in shadow by the artist, suggests a very different response to the storm. Here the disciples work to rouse Jesus and are asking Him whether He even has any concern about them and their current dilemma. Another disciple, depicted as quite elderly, prays. He is actually in the middle of the boat, somewhere between the light and darkness. Still another shrinks in fear away from all the activity displaying little but fear in his worrisome eyes. And still another figure is vomiting over the side of the vessel. A final disciple carefully mans the tiller, securing the ship’s direction against all the rage and force that the storm is doling out.
Rembrandt also curiously places himself somewhere near the stern, gripping a rope for dear life with one hand, his palm glued to his forehead with the other, gazing directly at the people viewing his painting as if in disbelief. He seems to be saying, “What am I doing here?”
Against all of this violent action, the gale force of wind, the brute force of wave with skies black with rain and the sea ominous and roiling, there rises high above the entire crew a towering mast. It is centered and prominent, its shape unmistakable and in the form of a cross.
Somewhere in the darkness of our existence, in those precarious moments when we cry out, “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?” there is the cross of Jesus. It towers high above our fears, sees beyond our questions, sickness, effort, doubt, discouragement and even our prayers.
And from this place, high above the travails and tribulations that we encounter from day to day, visible to those who care to look up is the cross that speaks hope into our suffering, light into our darkness, courage into our fears and meaning into our chaos.
The cross is a reminder of how near Christ is to us, as Jesus himself proclaimed, “And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself. He said this to show by what kind of death he was going to die.” (John 12:32-33).
This week, take heart in knowing how much Christ cares for you, recognizing that, just as Rembrandt depicted, we can know that Jesus is in the midst of our own storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.