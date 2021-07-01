“So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:18)
”...let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.” (Hebrews 12:2)
I recently read an article of how in 2008 at least 50 people in India experienced loss of vision after gazing at the sun hoping to see an image of the Virgin Mary.
It happened in the Kottayam district at the house of a hotel owner, where a solar image of the Virgin Mary was said to have appeared. People flocked to the area, hastily christened Rosa Mystica Mountain, and gazed up at the sun, hoping to see the image for themselves. What they got was vision loss.
St. Joseph’s ENT and Eye Hospital in Kanjirappally had recorded 48 cases of vision loss due to photochemical burns on the retina. Said an ophthalmologist, “All our patients have similar symptoms. The damage is to the macula, the most sensitive part of retina. They developed photochemical, not thermal, burns after continuously gazing at the sun.” The health department put a sign at the house, warning people against exposing their eyes to the sun.
This is one example of where it is unhealthy to fix our eyes.
I’m also reminded of those times as a kid that I used to sit close to the front of the TV screen to watch the likes of Sesame Street and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Maybe you did the same and, like me, you can still hear reverberations of your mother warning you not to sit so close to the TV, because doing so would hurt your eyes.
Today, many are learning all about the detriment of eye strain — not because of the TV screen, but because of the computer screen. If your job involves staring at a computer all day, you know what I’m talking about. After a while the words get blurry, your head gets a little foggy, you’re blinking less, you’re squinting but you don’t realize it, tension builds up and you become less efficient. This is all because you’re staring at a computer screen.
Experts have said that a simple solution to the problem is the 20-20-20 rule. If your job involves staring at something close-up all day — like a computer screen — every 20 minutes you take 20 seconds to look intently on something about 20 feet away. Or look out the window. Doing this will “reset” your vision-process and help you begin to focus again on the work at hand.
I’ve tried it, and it works. If you work in an office, you might want to try it yourself.
There is a correlating spiritual principle here that also serves us well, and it would be to our advantage to consider it often: When you keep your eyes focused on that which is in the distance, it helps you keep your eyes focused on that which is very close. What we focus on, however, is every bit as important.
God’s Word offers instruction on eye fixing. A simple way to remember is the acronym J.O.Y. — standing for “Jesus,” “others,” and “you.”
These are our eternal, unseen priorities. You live for Jesus. You serve others. And you think about yourself only in the context of God’s continual work of grace in your life.
If all you can see is today, you’ll see nothing but the problems you face, nothing but the futility of life. You won’t see the treasure of God’s plan for your life.
But if you will choose to see the unseen, if you will look deep into the distance, you’ll fix your vision. You fix your vision when you fix your eyes on that which matters most of all: Loving Jesus, serving others and allowing the Holy Spirit to do his work in your life.
This week, let’s recognize that when we focus on the eternal, we’ll discover that we’re able to see the challenges we face today with greater clarity. The further ahead we can see, the greater our capacity to endure today. So look far and look deep into that which matters most.
