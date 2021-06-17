In his book “I Told Me So: Self-Deception and the Christian Life,” professor and author Gregg Ten Elsof shared these thoughts:
“I’m a college professor — I have been for almost a decade. I work reasonably hard at my job, and I think I do it fairly well. In fact, in my honest and solitary moments, when there’s no occasion for false humility, I’d say I’m a better-than-average teacher.
“I’m in good company. A recent study revealed that 94 percent of the people who do what I do think they’re doing a better-than-average job.
“And it’s not just college professors. A survey of one million high-school seniors found that 70 percent thought they were above average in leadership ability, and only 2 percent thought they were below average.
“In terms of ability to get along with others, all students thought they were above average, 60 percent thought they were in the Top 10 percent, and 25 percent thought they were in the top 1 percent!
“Clearly, a lot of people are wrong about how they stack up in comparison with their peers.
“Fortunately, I’m not one of them. Am I?”
For a moment, let’s consider how Elsof’s words might apply to our own lives, professions and ministries.
It could be said that the same statistic is typically true of pastors and any number of other jobs: The overwhelming majority think they’re pretty good (better-than-average) at whatever is their primary vocation. To be honest, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with this, provided that, in spite of already being above average, one continues to make consistent, focused, and concerted efforts toward further improvement.
Now, of course, I realize that some might see their better-than-average status as permission to coast the rest of the way. There’s often a temptation to remain content with being in a good place, as if we say to ourselves, “What I’m doing is sufficient. Why show I bother to get any better when I’m already better than most?”
This is never okay. Speaking from the perspective of ministry, I doubt most in ministry roles would feel that way.
From my own personal perspective, regardless of where a teacher or preacher falls on the spectrum of public speaking skills, I’ve learned over the years that there is always room to get better, and I would also contend that a commitment to constant and never-ending improvement is not optional, whether that being in the role of preaching and teaching, or in the role of customer service or in whatever capacity you and I may be giving of our best in our careers and lives to the Master.
God’s Word shares a perspective from the life of Daniel when we read, “Then this Daniel became distinguished above all the other high officials and satraps, because an excellent spirit was in him.” (Daniel 6:3)
This week and every day, may we all have within us a spirit of excellence toward whatever marvelous work to which we are called.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.