During a period of light reading on the front porch last week while enjoying a sunny afternoon, I came across this story told by retired missionary Gregory Fisher:
“What will he say when he shouts?”
The question took me by surprise. I had already found that West African Bible College students can ask some of the most penetrating questions about minute details of Scripture.
“Reverend, 1 Thessalonians 4:16 says that Christ will descend from heaven with a loud command. I would like to know what that command will be.”
I wanted to leave the question unanswered, to tell him that we must not go past what Scripture has revealed, but my mind wandered to an encounter I had earlier in the day with a refugee from the Liberian civil war.
The man, a high school principal, told me how he was apprehended by a two-man death squad. After several hours of terror, as the men described how they would torture and kill him, he narrowly escaped. After hiding in the brush for two days, he was able to find his family and escape to a neighboring country. The escape cost him dearly: two of his children lost their lives. The stark cruelty unleashed on an unsuspecting, undeserving population had touched me deeply.
I also saw flashbacks of the beggars that I pass each morning on my way to the office. Every day I see how poverty destroys dignity, robs men of the best of what it means to be human, and sometimes substitutes the worst of what it means to be an animal. I am haunted by the vacant eyes of people who have lost all hope.
“Reverend, you have not given me an answer,” the student repeated. “What will he say?”
The question hadn’t gone away. “’Enough,‘” I said. “He will shout, ‘Enough!’ when he returns.”
A look of surprise opened the face of the student. “What do you mean, ‘Enough’?”
“Enough suffering. Enough starvation. Enough terror. Enough death. Enough indignity. Enough lives trapped in hopelessness. Enough sickness and disease. Enough time. Enough!”
As we look around in our lives, we see serious concerns around us from everything to the economy to political unrest, drug use and abuse and domestic violence. The world around us is trembling and in many cases our hearts cry out for solid ground on which to stand.
In times of uncertainty, we are not left without hope. As believers in Christ, we are not like sailors who are drifting at sea in the storm. We are not alone in the storms of this life, and we have a sure footing and a sure foundation.
In God’s word, we find these words from Jesus: “At that time men will see the Son of Man coming in clouds with great power and glory. And he will send his angels and gather his elect from the four winds, from the ends of the earth to the ends of the heavens.” (Mark 13:26-27 NIV). Just a few verses later, Jesus says, ”No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Be on guard! Be alert! You do not know when that time will come,” (Mark 13:32-33 NIV).
This week, remember that although we may not know what tomorrow will bring, we can take hope in remaining on guard and alert, as Christ commands, for that day when He will return, whether that day is tomorrow or a thousand years in the future, and say, “Enough.” May we be found faithful as servants for our King, doing His work on this earth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.