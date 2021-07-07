In the book “Life of Francis d’Assisi,” Francis once invited a young monk to join him on a trip to town to preach. Honored to be given the invitation, the monk readily accepted. All day long he and Francis walked through the streets, byways and alleys, and even into the suburbs. They rubbed shoulders with hundreds of people. At day’s end, the two headed back home. Not even once had Francis addressed a crowd, nor had he talked to anyone about the gospel.
Greatly disappointed, his young companion said, “I thought we were going into town to preach.”
Francis responded, “My son, we have preached. We were preaching while we were walking. We were seen by many and our behavior was closely watched. It is of no use to walk anywhere to preach unless we preach everywhere as we walk!”
This story is a gentle reminder to us of how our lives and individual ministries consist of so much more than the words that we say and use when it comes to witnessing to others or sharing our testimonies and lives.
I’m reminded of another story originating from California regarding a dilemma facing a group of pelicans. Monterrey, Calif., is a coastal town that is ideal for pelicans. As the fishermen there cleaned their fish, they flung the offal to the pelicans. The birds grew fat, lazy and contented.
Eventually, however, the offal was utilized, and there were no longer snacks for the pelicans. When the change came the pelicans made no effort to fish for themselves. They waited around and grew gaunt and thin. Many starved to death. They had forgotten how to fish for themselves.
The problem was solved by importing new pelicans from the south, birds accustomed to foraging for themselves. They were placed among their starving cousins, and the newcomers immediately started catching fish. Before long, the hungry pelicans followed suit, and the famine was ended.
Sometimes the greatest lessons we can learn are from the examples of others who come along and provide a positive guide worth following. Perhaps you had a parent, a teacher in school, maybe an older sibling whose positive example you appreciated and emulated.
Our ultimate example for living, of course, is Jesus Christ, who told His followers, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be your slave— just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” (Matthew 20:25-28).
This week, give thanks to the Lord for all those who have crossed your path that have served as worthy of emulation.
