As we enter the holiday season, many people associate it with joy and happiness and marvelous anticipation. There are others, however, who approach the holiday season with dread and emotional distress. Perhaps someone is celebrating the season without a loved one for the first time, or something else stirs emotions that are less than joyful and more melancholy or, well, depressing.
Now one would think if one wasn’t familiar with depression, that maybe some rewards and accomplishments should be enough to keep the condition at bay, like being rich and famous, perhaps. Or being considered the best at what you do.
Or maybe even being rock-and-roll superstar Bruce Springsteen. That alone should be enough to stop depression in its tracks, right? The talent, the wealth, the adoring fans, along with a devoted family.
But, actually, it wasn’t enough, and when depression caught up with him in his sixties, it was almost too much for him to bear. In an article I recently read, this is what “The Boss” said about it.
“All I do know is as we age, the weight of our unsorted baggage becomes heavier... much heavier. With each passing year, the price of our refusal to do that sorting rises higher and higher.”
He built defenses, he said, to isolate himself from others and contain his emotions, until he could no longer avoid the toll.
His wife compared the onslaught of depression to “a freight train quickly running out of track.”
He described it this way, “Now the bill collector is knocking, and his payment will be in tears.”
I have seen the toll that depression can take in the lives of those who, as we might say, “have nothing to be depressed about.” Maybe you struggle with it yourself.
Certainly, without any doubt, there are those in our circle of friends, perhaps who worship with us in the church pews, who fight it every day.
How do we deal with it? Can we pray it away? Believe it away? Positive-think it away?
There are accounts of those who have been delivered from depression, like those who have been miraculously healed of cancer. God intervenes in this way, at times. Most of the time, as with with our physical infirmities, he heals us through the care of professionals.
The great Christian author C.S. Lewis wrote in his book “The Problem of Pain” the following:
“Mental pain is less dramatic than physical pain, but it is more common and also more hard to bear. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden. It is easier to say ‘My tooth is aching’ than to say ‘My heart is broken.’”
I don’t have the answer or the cure to depression but I do know that the solution is never to ignore it. It must be confronted every day from every possible direction: tenacious prayer, consistent exercise, healthy diet, sufficient sleep, disciplined thinking, wise counsel, and the nurturing support of others.
The Psalmist shares these words, found in Psalm 40:1-2: “I waited patiently for the Lord; he inclined to me and heard my cry. He drew me up from the pit of destruction, out of the miry bog, and set my feet upon a rock, making my steps secure.”
The vivid imagery in this verse is especially relevant for those dealing with anxiety or emotional distress. When we feel like we are in a miry pit, it is through faith in God that you and I can find stability.
This week, be watchful of both yourself and those whom you know who may be hurting mentally or emotionally, especially during this time of season. Life is too short and our task too great to waste even a day not being at our best. Let’s make every effort to tend to ourselves and to those in our care.
