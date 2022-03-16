She didn’t always have it easy. From her 20s, she knew she had a serious incurable genetic kidney disease. She survived breast cancer. Near the end of her life, she was on daily dialysis and eventually died from complications of a kidney transplant.
Through it all, she managed to keep her sense of humor and faith. She once said, “When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left and could say, ‘I used everything You gave me.’”
The life of a faithful follower of Christ is marked with the seal of commitment through good times and bad, through triumph and tragedy, of selecting a path to walk and remaining steadfast to following it.
I was reminded this week of a story involving the great operatic performer Luciano Pavarotti.
“When I was a boy, my father, a baker, introduced me to the wonders of song,” tenor Pavarotti recalled. “He urged me to work very hard to develop my voice. Arrigo Pola, a professional tenor in my hometown of Modena, Italy, took me as a pupil. I also enrolled in a teachers college. On graduating, I asked my father, ‘Shall I be a teacher or a singer?’
“’Luciano,’ my father replied, ‘if you try to sit on two chairs, you will fall between them. For life, you must choose one chair.’ I chose one," said Pavarotti. "It took seven years of study and frustration before I made my first professional appearance. It took another seven to reach the Metropolitan Opera. And now I think whether it’s laying bricks, writing a book — whatever we choose — we should give ourselves to it. Commitment, that’s the key. Choose one chair.”
The apostle Paul well understood the meaning of commitment, dedicating his life to spreading the gospel of Christ and lauding the merits of his faith.
Once Paul met Jesus on the Road to Damascus (Acts 9), Paul was forever changed. Paul’s passion in the past was religion and persecuting followers of Jesus. After meeting Jesus, Paul’s passion became Jesus Himself and whatever Jesus wanted Him to do.
In Philippians 1:21, Paul said, “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.” Later in the book, in Philippians 3:7-8, Paul writes, “But whatever things were gain to me, those things I have counted as loss for the sake of Christ. More than that, I count all things to be loss in view of the surpassing value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and count them but rubbish so that I may gain Christ.”
Paul’s passion and commitment and love for Jesus was so strong that he was willing to even die for Jesus. And Paul loved others so much that he was even willing to die for them as well.
This week, know that you don’t have to be a famous evangelist or operatic legend to be committed to your faith. What matters is how we give of our best to the Master and the level of our devotion to Him.
