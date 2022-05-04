During last weekend, I spent some time watching the National Football League’s 2022 Player Selection Meeting, also colloquially known as “The Draft.” College football’s top prospects, and some under-the-radar athletes, see their lives changed forever when their name is called on the stage and professional careers begin.
Somewhat of an anomaly in this year’s draft was the selection of quarterbacks. Only one signal caller, Kenny Pickett from the University of Pittsburgh, heard his name called in the first round when he was selected by his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers. Other quarterbacks were selected, including Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and North Carolina’s Sam Howell, but later in the draft proceedings..
The draft process often comes down to what a team’s greatest needs are, and what player or players can best meet a given team’s needs. Quarterbacks are often one of the positions where a team may draft a hall of fame-caliber player, or can draft a total bust.
Think about the job of a quarterback for a moment. When a quarterback drops back to pass, the one thing he doesn’t want to do is throw an interception. Unfortunately, in the heat of the battle, what a quarterback wants and what happens to the pigskin may be two different things.
The possibility of an interception shouldn’t keep him from throwing the ball, however. An experienced quarterback is quick and decisive. Of course, there’s always the risk of interception, but nothing ventured, nothing gained.
A successful passer must constantly refine and perfect his skills while taking some risks. It takes practice and commitment to throw the pigskin into very tight spots and accuracy is essential. Great quarterbacks aren’t born; they’re made. Success comes from devotion, a great deal of hard work and the refinement of great mentors — coaches that help shape and mold these young men into valuable players.
The same thing is true with being a disciple. Jesus is perpetually perfecting us for the work of ministry. You and I, as disciples, are called to live like Jesus and make other disciples who can, in turn, live like Him and make other disciples. Discipleship is apprenticeship — the process of sharing, encouraging, modeling, teaching, listening, and serving.
Living like Christ and leading others comes from devotion to the Lord, time in His Word, time conversing with Him, and spending time with others. Like any skill, we become better with practice. Representing Christ is both simple and hard. It’s simple because we simply tell our story and let Christ shine through us. It’s hard because we and our sin can get in the way. We can become distracted by the things of the world that quench our fervor and choke our witness.
Writer Ken Carpenter once wrote, “Discipleship is a process. God’s desire is to etch into our lives the imprint of His Son, Jesus. He is responsible for the construction process of making us like Christ. But He needs yielded, available individuals willing to be shaped, molded, and carved by His hands.”
You and I are called to speak truth. Speaking truth and leading others to a saving knowledge of Christ can feel risky, but the victory is sweeter than any game a quarterback’s arm could help win. The daily practice of living a Christ-like life will help keep us from having our intentions and actions thwarted by the evil one.
This week, keep in mind that God’s grace cuts through our own inadequacies. He just asks for a heart that is fully devoted to Him and willing to take the risk!
“But you, keep your head in all situations, endure hardship, do the work of an evangelist, discharge all the duties of your ministry.” (2 Timothy 4:5)
