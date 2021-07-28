One of my favorite pastimes is enjoying America’s pastime of baseball. I was not a very good player in Little League, but I became infatuated with the game as a child by watching Atlanta Braves baseball games with my dad on the old TBS Superstation during the infancy of cable television.
During the summer months, there’s nothing like visiting a ballpark and watching a ballgame, whether it’s the local high school team, a minor league club in the area or a big league game.
In those years when the Olympics aren’t taking center stage during the summer months, and before football seasons are in full swing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, baseball is what marks the sporting time.
During these dog days of summer, baseball season is in full swing. This summer game of purely American origin is filled with tradition and contradiction.
Though a pastoral game contended on a field of dirt and (natural or artificial) grass, baseball emerged in the cities. It’s the only game where the defense controls the ball. It’s a sport where a strikeout can still land hitters on base, stealing is encouraged, and everyone’s goal is to go home.
Many purists note the divine beauty and mathematical preciseness of baseball. Baseball is a game of infinite statistics and numbers. It’s a game of threes (three strikes, three outs, three bases) and three squared into nine (nine players, nine innings, 90-foot base paths). It’s both a slow game and a speedy game. Because there isn’t a clock that’s dictating the pace of the contest, unless a tie is broken a baseball game can conceivably last forever through extra innings. Yet this sluggish game still features fastballs that whiz at 100 miles per hour and dangerous, screaming shots that can cause serious physical damage. If you don’t pay attention, you can get hurt (I personally learned this lesson after being hit by a foul ball on a couple of occasions, thankfully with no serious harm done).
Baseball is a sport of deep tradition, fervent patriotism and glorious history. It’s a competition devoted to memorials and milestones, though its past has been checkered with cheating, gambling and deception.
Interestingly enough, baseball sounds a lot like the church.
In the church, we hold unswervingly to the traditions that we practice, from attending service on a weekend to hearing a pastoral message to singing songs of worship and praise to the partaking of the sacrament of communion which memorializes the death of Christ.
Just as baseball honors its past heroes, we as believers recognized and honor the heroes of our faith, whether it be those from God’s Word or a doting and loving grandparent who lived an example of Christlike obedience. We recollect and are grateful for those dear saints whose devotion throughout history have paved the way for us to learn, obey and ultimately provide an example through our own lives.
In Colossians 2:13-15, the apostle Paul writes, “When you were dead in your sins and in the uncircumcision of your flesh, God made you alive with Christ. He forgave us all our sins, having canceled the charge of our legal indebtedness, which stood against us and condemned us; he has taken it away, nailing it to the cross. And having disarmed the powers and authorities, he made a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them by the cross.”
A little more than 2,000 years ago, Jesus ended a centuries-long game of law, sacrifice and priesthood with one grand swing. The death of Christ paved a base path for man to gracefully slide home. The Messiah’s dying on our behalf (a virtuoso pinch-hitter performance, if you will indulge me the analogy) hammered a shot truly heard throughout history, giving His life for us before eventually conquering death and the grave, stealing home to defeat the opponent Satan.
This week, remember that, like a baseball diamond, the cross gleams with its own 90-degree angles, and also recognize that though we aren’t quite safe yet at home until we meet our Savior face to face, we can take heart that through Christ, as Paul also wrote, we are ”more than conquerors.” (Romans 8:37 NIV).
