In today’s busy, hustle-and-bustle world, genuine appreciation is rare. How often do you write a thank-you card, send flowers to your secretary, wife, or mother — or visit an older relative in a nursing home? Appreciation is something we should endeavor to show regardless of how busy we are or how saggy the economy or circumstances around us.
I believe that a story that I read puts this into perspective quite well.
A busy, middle-aged professional woman entered a floral shop to order a dozen roses for her mother who lived a couple hundred miles away. She’d wanted to do more for Mother’s Day, but she’d been too busy and waited too long to send her a card and present. She hoped that the florist could help bail her out by wiring some nice flowers to her mother, last-minute.
After paying for the flowers, the woman walked outside and was disturbed to find a little girl crying. Trying to comfort her, she asked her why she was crying. With crocodile tears streaming down her face she said, “I don’t have enough money to buy my mom a flower for Mother’s Day.” The woman responded the way most of us would, guiding the little girl back into the shop and offering to pay for a flower.
The little girl picked out an exquisite red rose and carefully brought it to the counter. After paying for the rose, the woman asked the little girl, “Do you need a ride?” The girl looked up and nodded. They drove to the edge of town where the little girl pointed to a parking place across the street from an old cemetery. She got out of the car, walked up the hill to a fresh grave site, and placed the rose upon the newly placed turf. Kneeling, she began to pray and softly cry.
The busy professional woman decided then and there to drive back to the florist shop and cancel her order. Instead, she would pick out the biggest bouquet she could find and drive the two hundred miles to personally deliver the flowers to her mother, which was exactly what she did.
How many times are you and I willing to break away from our busy lives to get involved personally and communicate your love and appreciation to someone? It’s a struggle we all have. Sometimes it’s the smallest gesture that can make someone’s day. Showing gratitude and appreciation to our family is particularly important. We should always strive to give the flowers to those we love while they’re still around.
The apostle Paul reminds us, “Therefore, as we have the opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers,” (Galatians 6:10).
This week, take time to think of someone in your life that you need to show appreciation and love for. Maybe surprise them with a special visit, or a call, maybe a gift or something to express your appreciation for them.
