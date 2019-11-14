VOLUNTEERS
WATAUGA MEDICAL CENTER: Watauga Medical Center is looking for some great volunteers to join their amazing team. The top five openings in the volunteer department are gift shop, pharmacy, front lobby, outpatient surgery and infusion/endoscopy. There are also many more volunteer needs throughout the hospital. For more information on volunteering, contact Annette Eggers at (828) 368-9438 or email aeggers@apprhs.org.
BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY: Do you love the parkway? We need volunteers to assist us this season at both the Linn Cove and Cone Visitors Centers working at our information desks or assisting with historic tours at Cone Manor. If you love meeting and helping people and can help us out for a couple of hours on the same day each week please call Ranger Chuck at (828) 348-3519.
CIRCLES OF THE HIGH COUNTRY: Circles of the High Country is actively seeking open-minded, friendly individuals who are interested in ending poverty in the High Country. Allies commit to building an intentional relationship with Circle Leaders who are determined to get out of poverty. If you are interested in learning more or becoming an ally, contact Chatty Majoni at Chatty@hosphouse.org or (828) 264-1237 or visit www.highcountrycircles.com.
FRIENDS OF THE BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY: The Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway reach out to the surrounding communities to inform them of volunteer opportunities along the Parkway. In assisting the Parkway staff, volunteers soon learn how important and valuable their time is when sharing with the Parkway. The chapter centered close to Blowing Rock has various ongoing tasks and projects that may be of interest. Contact the Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway at HighCountry@friendsBRP.org or call Ken Carpenter at (608) 567-4104 for more information.
PARTNERS CANINES: Partners Canines, a local nonprofit shelter dog rescue organization, is in need of volunteers and temporary foster homes to assist with large rescue transports in the Boone area twice monthly. Needs include dog walkers, puppy caregivers, drivers, cleaning, feeding help and temporary foster homes. Call (828) 434-0620 or visit partnerscanines.org.
AMERICAN RED CROSS, BLUE RIDGE: The Red Cross exists to provide compassionate care to those in need. Are you interested in using your skills and talents for the greater good of the community? If so, visit www.redcross.org/volunteer. Or, call the office at (828) 264-8226 for more information. The Blue Ridge Chapter serves Watauga, Avery, Ashe, Alleghany and Wilkes counties.
WATAUGA HUMANE SOCIETY: The Watauga Humane Society is in need of volunteers to help care for the animals, the building and grounds. Volunteers are also needed to help with adoption events, fundraising events and more. For more information or to sign up, visit www.wataugahumanesociety.org and click on the volunteer tab.
SENIOR CENTER: Do you have skills you haven’t used in a while? Would you like to teach a class or help someone understand the world of Medicare? For more information, stop by the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone or call (828) 265-8090 and ask for Billie Lister.
SENIOR YOGA: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center is seeking a volunteer yoga instructor to teach gentle or chair yoga. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Billie at (828) 265-8090.
COMMUNITY CARE CLINIC: The Community Care Clinic is a free and charitable clinic that provides medical care to those without insurance. The Clinic is in need of CNAs, RNs, lab techs and phlebotomists to fill the medical intake and medical lab volunteer positions. Reception and office assistant volunteer positions are also available. To learn more about these opportunities, visit www.ccclinic.org/volunteer or contact the volunteer coordinator at cccvolunteering@gmail.com or (828) 265-8591.
GUARDIAN AD LITEM PROGRAM: In need of volunteers to work with children. After receiving 25 to 30 hours of free training, participants are sworn in and given their first case. For more information, call Valerie Daniels, program supervisor, at (828) 737-6721 or visit www.nccourts.org.
AVERY COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: Volunteer opportunities are available with Avery County Habitat for Humanity. Would you like to help a family realize the dream of home ownership? If you are interested, contact Habitat at (828) 733-1909 or info@averycohfh.org.
READING MENTORS: Do you enjoy reading with young children? If you can make a once a week commitment for an hour, volunteer to become a reading mentor at a local school. Training will be provided, and you will be matched up with a child. For more information, call Elaine Rothenberg at (828) 355-9303 or email erothenberg1@gmail.com.
MEDI HOME HOSPICE: Would you like to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families using your gifts of compassion and caring? Then Hospice would love to talk to you and share more information on its volunteer services at Medi Home Hospice. Call (828) 265-3388 for more information.
WESTERN WATAUGA SENIOR CENTER: Are you looking for something rewarding to do with your extra time? We are always looking for volunteers to teach classes, work at the front desk or drive home delivered meal routes. Call Cindy at (828) 297-5195.
WATAUGA COUNTY PROJECT ON AGING: Volunteers are desperately needed to deliver meals in Watauga County for the Watauga County Project on Aging. We deliver Monday-Friday. Volunteers decide how much they want to deliver weekly, monthly or every two weeks. Routes can take 45 minutes to one hour. Meals are picked up around 10:30 a.m. at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone. Volunteers are especially needed for Blowing Rock, King Street and Valle Crucis areas. Contact Wynne Strickland at (828) 265-8090 for more information. Mileage reimbursement is available.
WATAUGA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: By volunteering with your local Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, you can be a part of the change you want to see in your community. The organization offers several opportunities to build or repair homes with families, in addition to volunteer opportunities at your local Habitat ReStore. If you are interested, contact Habitat at (828) 268-9545 or info@wataugahabitat.org
NAMI HIGH COUNTRY: NAMI High Country is seeking volunteers to help further its goal of improving the lives of people affected by mental illness through education, support and advocacy. For more information, go to namihighcountry.org, email pres@namihighcountry.org or call Mike Tanner at (828) 406-7669.
HOSPITALITY HOUSE: The Hospitality House in Boone offers multiple ways to serve the High Country of Watauga, Avery, Wilkes, Yancey and Ashe counties. The organization serves as a safe haven for those facing homelessness and poverty. To learn more, visit its website at www.hosphouse.org.
HOLIDAY HEROES: Each year the Watauga County project on Aging joins with local agencies to identify senior citizens and disabled adults in our community that will have no family support for the holidays. Tags will be available beginning Nov. 12 and community members can feel free to stop by the Watauga County Project on Aging to ‘adopt’ one of these individuals or to simply drop donations which can be used to fulfill requests. We appreciate the help and support of the community during the holiday seasons. For more information please call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
ADOPT A CHILD FOR CHRISTMAS: ALFA in Hickory is seeking sponsors for its holiday adoption program. Each year ALFA supports families affected by HIV/AIDS by providing holiday gifts to their children. Any assistance or donations are greatly appreciated. If you would like to sponsor a child please contact Natasha Bunton, medical case manager supervisor, by emailing alfacms@alfaifno.org or calling (828) 322-1447 ext. 226.
CLASSES/WORKSHOPS
STUDIO ART CLASS: Western Watauga Senior Center is offering a free studio art class with Marsha Holmes from 9:30-12:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Class is free to those 60 and older and is $3 per class if younger. All levels are welcome. You get to choose the medium you work with. Call Cindy for more information at (828) 297-5195.
WEAVING AT WWSC: The Western Watauga Community/Senior Center Weaving Program was recently awarded a Grassroots Grant by the Watauga County Arts Council to refurbish looms and add supplies for our increasingly popular weaving class. Weavers at any level, including beginners, may attend Mondays and/or Fridays from 9:30 a.m. until noon to learn all about weaving with master level instructors. The class is free for those 60 and older, and $3 otherwise. Weave your own placemats, rugs, scarves or other fashion accessories. For more information call the Western Watauga Community Center at (828) 297-5195. Visitors are welcome.
VISUAL JOURNALING: Whether you’re a regular visual journaler or just getting started, these two-hour open studios provide opportunity to draw, doodle, cut, collage, paint, paste and write reflectively in a relaxed and inspiring group setting. There are no rules in a visual journal — it’s a playful and deeply personal practice that can relieve stress and heighten awareness. Classes are held at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and cost is $10 per session. Bring your own journal — other supplies are included. For schedule and to register, call (828) 262-3017. Visit the gallery online at tcva.org. This workshop is for individuals over the age of 18.
BLAZING EASELS: Young artists ages 7-12 will create art in a variety of mediums including collage, painting, drawing and three-dimensional art using found objects. Participants will explore line, shape, color, texture, value, space and form in a relaxed, inviting small group setting. Class is held on Fridays from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. Cost is $24 per month or $60 for 3 months. Pre-registration is required by calling (828) 262-3017. Visit the gallery online at tcva.org.
TAI CHI: Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition — a series of very specific integrated postures in fluid sequence — that today is practiced as a graceful form of exercise. On Tuesdays, Tai Chi is held in the Turchin Center galleries from 5-6 p.m. (or outdoors during nice weather). Open to adults age 17+. Cost is $10. For information, call (828) 262-3017 or visit tcva.org.
INKALICIOUS: This ongoing open studio experience for adults 17 and older expores the magic of alcohol inks at the Turchin Center. Experienced inkers and novices alike play with the vibrant medium, often finding success as they explore new ways of creating art. There is a fun, intergenerational aspect to the class when Appalachian students attend. Classes are held at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on alternating Fridays. Cost is $15 plus a $5 supply fee. For schedule information, call (828) 262-3017. For more information visit tcva.org.
CREATIVE KIDS STUDIO: Young artists ages 5-12 will be inspired and create colorful memories as they learn new skills, create sculpture, drawing and painting, using a wide variety of materials. As they design their own unique creations, they will learn about craftsmanship, artistic styles, art history, the power of self-expression and expanding their self confidence. Class is held at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts from 1-2 p.m. and costs $5. Pre-registration is required by calling (828) 262-3017. For more information visit tcva.org.
FALL YOGA: Senior yoga teacher Akal Dev Sharonne has been practicing yoga since 1971, and teaching since the late 70s. This fall, she offers two gentle 1-hour yoga classes in 10-week sessions: Mondays at 5:30 PM at the Boone Senior Center, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Jung Tao School of Classical Chinese Medicine (Old Cove Creek High School) in Cove Creek. The cost for each 10-week session is $75. Students may make up missed classes on one day by attending classes on another day. A discount is offered to students who register for multiple classes. Pre-registration by the day before the start of class is requested. Call Akal Dev at (828) 264-1384 to pre-register and for more information. To learn more, visit www.thehealingmuse.com.
SEWING CLASS: Western Watauga Senior Center offers a fun sewing class by Mayselle Hagaman. Class takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, and all levels are welcome. Those 60 and older are admitted free, otherwise the class is $3 per person. Call (828) 297-5195 for more information.
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: For patients and caregivers. Last Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon at Watauga Library. Facilitator John Padgett. Call (828) 773-2864 or (828) 773-7386.
KARATE CLASS: A karate class for kids is being offered on Monday nights from 6 to 7 p.m. for children in 3rd through 5th grade. Classes are being held on a donation basis at Highlands Community Church on Ray Taylor Road. For more information, or to reserve a spot, email thekickfactory@yahoo.com.
LIFELONG PAINTERS: Lifelong Painters watercolor studio meets on Fridays from 10:00 to 3:30 in the art classroom at the Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. No fee. The facilitator, local artist JoAnn Pippin, will be available on the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Bring your paints and come any time during these hours to be inspired by artists who are wild about watercolor. For more information, contact JoAnn Pippin at rj2pip@yahoo.com.
HEALTH EDUCATION CLASSES: The Community Care Clinic offers free interactive health education classes. Fun and Fitness, All About Diabetes, Stop Smoking, Yoga and Lunch and Learn are taught on a regular schedule. You do not need to be a patient to come to these classes. For more information, call the clinic at (828) 265-8591 or email ccclinic.education@gmail.com.
INTRODUCTORY HEALING TOUCH SESSIONS: Akal Dev Sharonne, Certified Healing Touch Practitioner since 2003, is offering free introductory sessions to introduce people to this powerful form of energy healing. Sessions are available at the Blue Mountain Center on Meadowview Drive above Walgreens. Healing Touch has been demonstrated to catalyze healing of ailments ranging from anxiety and pain to injuries and life threatening illnesses. For more information, call Akal Dev at (828) 264-1384.
DOODLEBUG CLUB: Preschool-age children and a parent/guardian are invited to Blowing Rock Art and History Museum’s Doodlebug Club, an educational art program focused on basic art skills while introducing them to different art mediums. Doodlebug Club is offered from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and again from 1 to 2 p.m. every Thursday. The class is free to members and costs $5 for non-members. Registration is required. For more information, call (828) 295-9099.
CREATIVE ART-MAKING: Children ages 6 to 10 years old are invited to the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum for creative art-making activities from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m. every Tuesday. Participants will find inspiration from current exhibitions that will introduce them to different art mediums. The class is free to members and costs $5 for non-members. Registration is required. For more information, call (828) 295-9099.
ARTSHARE: On the last Thursday of each month from noon to 2 p.m., the Blue Ridge ArtSpace on Shadowline Drive in Boone invites artists to gather for a free information sharing session focused on resources, exhibition techniques and business tips focused on two-dimensional art over lunch (artists are encouraged to bring their own lunch).
YARN CIRCLE: The Blue Ridge ArtSpace hosts a weekly gathering for those interested in working with fiber arts such as knitting, crocheting, needlepoint and lap quilting. This free session is open from noon to 3 p.m. each Wednesday afternoon on a drop in and visit basis.
FREE SENIOR CLASSES: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center invites all seniors 60 years and older to come participate in weekly classes. The following classes are offered at no cost: Art I, Art II, Crafts, Weaving, Muscles & More, Bone Builders, Line Dancing, Sign Language, Needlework and more. Class will meet at 1 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, call Billie Lister (828) 265-8090.
FREE CLASSES FOR SENIORS: Western Watauga Senior Center in Sugar Grove offers free classes to 60+. Classes include jewelry/beading, woodcarving, pottery, knitting, lap quilting, studio art and weaving. Come for some fun and camaraderie! Call Cindy at (828) 297-5195 for more info.
BONE BUILDERS EXERCISE CLASS: On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., Western Watauga Senior Center will hold a Bone Builders exercise class. Bone Builders is an exercise program designed to prevent and slow development of osteoporosis, but also to improve balance. The program consists of exercise training with small weights and specific exercises designed to improve muscle strength, bone density and balance. Class is free to those 60 and older. There is a limited class size, so call (828) 297-5195 to sign up and reserve your space.
MEETINGS/ACTIVITIES
DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: If you or someone you know serves as a caregiver for an individual that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, you are invited to attend the monthly Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group. The group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center. The support group will meet the second Tuesday of every month. For more information, call group facilitator Angela Tedder at (919) 756-1059 or contact Billie at the senior center at (828) 265-8090.
DANCES OF UNIVERSAL PEACE: The Dances of Universal Peace are an ecumenical participatory spiritual practice that are now a part of Boone’s First Friday Celebration. We move in a circle to live music while repeating sacred phrases that honor all world traditions. We meet at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone on the first Friday of each month from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. A $5 minimum donation is requested to cover expenses to the church. Kindly confirm your attendance by the Wednesday night before the dance. Please email akaldev44@gmail.com. To learn more about the dances, visit southerndup.org/wordpress/?page_id=19.
FOSCOE RURITAN CLUB: Foscoe Ruritan Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Foscoe Community Center. Everyone is welcome. Come to the covered dish dinner to find out about the Ruritan Club. For more information, call Sue Moore at (828) 963-5038.
DRAGONFLY EVENING WRITERS: The Dragonfly Evening Writers offers an opportunity for creative writers of all types to showcase their works to an open diverse audience in order to receive immediate feedback. The lounge is open to both writers and audience members from 6 to 8 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Third Place, 132 Appalachian St., Boone. Email Ann-Marie Clark with “DEW Info” in the subject line at clarkam@appstate.edu for more information.
MAH JONG CLUB: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center has a mah jong group that meets every Tuesday and Friday from 10 to noon. If you are 60 or older and would like to play, come join us. New or beginner players are welcome. For more information, call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
SENIOR SUPPORT CLUB: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center has a new club for people 60 or older called Seniors Supporting Seniors. It is a welcoming group where seniors can meet friends and support each other through loneliness, isolation and difficult life circumstances such as losing a spouse or dealing with health issues. The group meets every Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information, contact Billie at (828) 265-8090.
CONSCIOUS DANCE BOONE: Thursday Evenings at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, 170 Councill St., Boone from 7:30 to 9 p.m. (come early for warm-up). Suggested donation is $5-$8. Conscious dance is a freestyle, expressive experience dance to a carefully selected music playlist intended to support a dynamic journey of movement from the subtle to highly energetic. For more information, visit www.consciousdanceboone.com or call (828) 297-5658.
OPTIMIST CLUB: Join Boone Optimist for a visit or membership at 7 a.m. every second and fourth Thursday at the Optimist Clubhouse, 1012 State Farm Road, Boone. The club invites you to arrive earlier for breakfast foods and fellowship. Boone Optimist is a civic organization, one of more than 2,500 local clubs, whose mission is to bring out the best in children and other youth through efforts creating a brighter future for them and their communities. For more information, call Gene Swift at (828) 266-3362.
NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY: The North Carolina Native Plant Society, Blue Ridge Chapter, meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the Holiday Inn Express in Boone, 1943 Blowing Rock Road. The meeting room opens at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting runs from 7-9 p.m. For further information and upcoming program details, contact Mark Rose at blueridgencnps@yahoo.com or (828) 264-5884.
RIVERWALK QUILT GUILD: Meets at the Avery County Senior Center at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: Boone Happy Hour’s Al-Anon Family Group meets behind Earth Fare at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 170 Council St. in Boone. Newcomers meeting at noon on Mondays. Open topic/meditation meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Step meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Open topic at noon on Fridays.
BLUE RIDGE FIBER GUILD: The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild meets monthly the third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Western Watauga Community Center in Sugar Grove. For more information, contact Rita Collie at (828) 964-6914.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: If you are concerned with a drinking problem, wish to learn more about Alcoholics Anonymous or want to find A.A. near you, we can help. Contact Boone AA helpline: (828) 264-1212, or find the meeting schedule listed on booneaa.org.
BRIDGE AND ROOK: Western Watauga Senior Center invites seniors to come have some fun playing rook and/or bridge. Beginners welcome. Rook games most mornings and bridge on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 10 a.m. Call Cindy for more info at (828) 297-5195.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families is a 12-step support group focusing on the specific behaviors and attitude patterns developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional families, and learning tools to change unhealthy patterns. ACA welcomes others to join them at 5:30 p.m. on Monday evenings at St Luke’s Episcopal Church, or at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday at Club 12. Contact Margo at (828) 773-5253 or Chris at (828) 266-8452 for more information.
FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: NAMI Family Support Group meetings are free, confidential and safe, made up of individuals hoping to help each other face challenges of caring for or relating to family members with mental illness. Through sharing lived experiences and learned wisdom, family members achieve a renewed sense of hope for their loved ones living with mental illness. The group is open to people age 18 and older who need such support. No application or reservations are required. Just show up. No commitment is required. Come to every meeting or when you feel the need. For more information about NAMI High Country, go to www.namihighcountry.org or email pres@namihighcountry.org.
WATAUGA SHARES: Watauga Shares is the Boone fellowship of sex and love addicts anonymous. This is a 12-step group sharing experience, strength and hope in dealing with recovery from compulsive sexual and relationship issues. Meet on Mondays at 6 p.m. For more information, email WataugaShares@gmail.com or call (888) 677-1552.
COFFEE FOR A CAUSE: Every Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., join LIFE Village at Rev5 Fitness at 634 Greenway Road in Boone for Coffee for a Cause. This is a chance for adults with autism and related challenges to learn job skills and social skills that will transfer to a paid position in the community. LIFE Village is partnered with Watauga Opportunities PETS program (Pre-Employment Transition Services) to provide this service. Proceeds go towards developing LIFE Village.
BOONE POKER CLUB: You’ve seen Texas Hold’em on TV, so now its time to practice your own game. From beginners to card sharks, all are welcome to learn new skills, share tips for winning, play some hands and plan a trip to Cherokee. RSVP to boonepoker@gmail.com.
DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP: A dementia support group at Western Watauga Senior Center is held at 3 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. This will be open to people living with dementia, their families, caregivers and friends. Connect with others going through the same experiences. Sandra Basel will be facilitating the group. Call (828) 297-5515 for more info.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY: The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to encourage fellowship and to celebrate God’s healing power in our lives from “hurts, habits and hang-ups.” CR’s Christ-centered 8 Principles (based on the Beatitudes) and 12-Steps (with biblical comparisons) serve as its foundation. We are changed as we share our experiences, strengths and hopes. Come join us, every Friday evening, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone. Speaker/teaching/praise and worship at 6:30 p.m. and small groups(s) at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. Coffee will be provided. For more info, contact Josh at (828) 773-1937. Visit our Facebook page, @Celebrate Recovery Watauga County, for additional postings and activities.
BLUEGRASS FOR SENIORS: Naomi and the Homefolks plays bluegrass music from 10 to 11 a.m. the last Monday of every month at Western Watauga Senior Center.
REPUBLICAN WOMEN’S CLUB: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club will host monthly meetings on the last Wednesday of every month. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call (828) 295-9020 for more information. See us on Facebook @Watauga County Republican Women’s Club and learn more.
“SET FREE IN ‘73”: A generation ago, about 25 years, Larry Trivette, a Watauga County resident with deep ancestral roots and a lay speaker in a Baptist church, wrote a small book titled “Set Free in ‘73” about how God changed his life from one of crime to one of serving others, sharing the Gospel with inmates across North Carolina. Trivette’s family has recently reprinted the book and is offering it for sale as a fundraiser for the “Trivette Memorial Missions Fund” to benefit the work of Bethel Baptist Church of Clemmons. The book is available at $4 plus shipping. Contact Caleb Sink, Trivette’s grandson, at calebsink4@yahoo.com or (336) 300-6125 for information about how to get a copy the book.
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Watauga County Farmers’ Market meets at Horn in the West Drive in Boone every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The market is filled with vegetables, baked breads and pastries, seedlings for planting, eggs, meats, honey, herbs, goat cheese, crafts, locally sourced coffee and much more. Free parking. For more information, call (828) 355-4918.
LINE DANCING FOR SENIORS: A line dancing class is offered at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone at 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday. The class is taught by Jack Love and is free for all interested persons 60 years and older. Call (828) 265-8090.
MUSIC AT CHETOLA: Chetola Resort features live music from 6 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Lucky Strikes perform at Timberlake’s Restaurant every Thursday. On Fridays, the music moves outdoors to the bonfire area next to Chetola Lake. For more information, call (828) 295-5505.
GENTLE YOGA: Join Blowing Rock Art and History Museum for Friday morning gentle yoga with instructor, Virginia Falck. Ease into the weekend with some gentle stretches to make your Friday truly great. Class begins promptly at noon. Stop in for a relaxing lunch hour. Please RSVP by calling Willard Watson at (828) 295-9099 ext. 3005 or email programs@blowingrockmuseum.org. This class is donation based. A limited supply of mats, bolsters, blocks and straps will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own.
ROOFTOP YOGA: Yoga goes to new heights on the rooftop of The Horton Hotel. Sessions are every Sunday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., led by Kelsi Butler. Classes are $20. To reserve a spot, call (828) 832-8060. Space is limited.
OPEN MIC: An Open Mic event hosted by the Watauga Public Library will be held the first Thursday of every other month. The Open Mic for Dec. 5, is still being booked. Please email maryrose.carroll@gmail.com if you would like to present your work. Readers for each evening will be selling their books, allowing the audience an opportunity to continue to enjoy their work.
LIFE WITH CHILDREN: Life with Children, a program of the Friends of the Library with support from the Ashe County Public Library, will hold its first meeting, downstairs in the community room. Led by Friends member Gwen Farrow, a mom of three, this discussion group offers an opportunity for parents of young children to learn parenting skills and share information about raising happy, healthy kids. Childcare will be provided by Friends members in the children’s area of the library. The first few sessions of the program will use portions of the book “How To Talk So Little Kids Will Listen” to guide discussions. Read.Share.Return. copies of the book will be available at the library, but it is not necessary to have a copy of the book (or to have read anything) in order to attend the program. Life with Children, for parents of young children, will meet the second Tuesday of each month, 10-11 a.m., at the library. Light refreshments will be served, and a snack will be provided for children who attend. Registration is suggested. To learn more and to register to attend this free program, call the library at (336) 846-2041 extension 111.
DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION: The Daniel Boone Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets the second Tuesday of the month from March to November at noon Courtyard Marriott in Boone. DAR’s mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism locally and nationally. Please contact Grace Dorsey for more information at gracedorsey@att.net or call (828) 264-1762 and leave a message.
ALANON MEETING: Ashe Serenity Alanon Family Group meets every Wednesday and Friday at noon, for those affected by the drinking of a relative or friend. The location is St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 400 Beaver Creek Rd. in West Jefferson.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: OA is a free fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating. We welcome everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. The meeting happens every Thursday from 6-7 p.m., at Club 12, located just behind the Hunger and Health Coalition at 141 Health Center Drive in Boone.
SPORTS/OUTDOOR
BLUE RIDGE HIKING CLUB: The group welcomes all to join in their hikes which are scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, weather permitting. The schedule and photo albums of past hikes can be found at www.blueridgehikingclub.org. Monday and Friday hikes are generally easy hikes with a meet-up time and place indicated on the calendar. Hike leaders need to be called for the Wednesday and Saturday hikes for details and notifications of changes or cancellations.
BIRD WALK: Bird and nature walks at Brookshire Park in Boone will continue at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday morning of each month of the year — rain, shine or snow. Guy McGrane leads the walks which are free and open to the public. Beginners and those wanting to get back into birding are strongly encouraged to attend.
BOONE BOUNCERS: Local jump rope team the Boone Bouncers invites the community to drop in for workshops and classes at Big Blue Center, 174 Old E. King St., Boone. Join from 3:20-4:20 p.m. on Tuesdays and 4-5 p.m. on Fridays. All are welcome to attend. Each class is $10. Team practices will run from 6:45-8:15 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information or to learn how to join the team, email boonebouncers@gmail.com or visit the “Boone Bouncers” Facebook page.
BIKE FRIDAY BOONE: Bike Friday Boone is an adult-led bike commute to Hardin Park Elementary. Parents are welcome to ride, too. We welcome additional volunteers to help lead. Please arrange to pick up your kids and bikes from school. All riders must have a helmet and bike lights. Inclement weather such as steady rain, snow or temps below 45 degrees cancel the ride. The commute begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7:40, upon arrival at Hardin Park. For more information, visit harmonylanes.org/bikefriday.
