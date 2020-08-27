VOLUNTEERS
WATAUGA MEDICAL CENTER: Watauga Medical Center is looking for some great volunteers to join their amazing team. The top five openings in the volunteer department are gift shop, pharmacy, front lobby, outpatient surgery and infusion/endoscopy. There are also many more volunteer needs throughout the hospital. For more information on volunteering, contact Annette Eggers at (828) 368-9438 or email aeggers@apprhs.org.
BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY: Do you love the parkway? We need volunteers to assist us this season at the Cone Visitors Centers working at our information desks or assisting with historic tours at Cone Manor. If you love meeting and helping people and can help us out for a couple of hours on the same day each week please call Ken Carpenter at (608) 576-4104.
CIRCLES OF THE HIGH COUNTRY: Circles of the High Country is actively seeking open-minded, friendly individuals who are interested in ending poverty in the High Country. Allies commit to building an intentional relationship with Circle Leaders who are determined to get out of poverty. If you are interested in learning more or becoming an ally, contact Chatty Majoni at Chatty@hosphouse.org or (828) 264-1237 or visit www.highcountrycircles.com.
FRIENDS OF THE BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY: The Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway reach out to the surrounding communities to inform them of volunteer opportunities along the Parkway. In assisting the Parkway staff, volunteers soon learn how important and valuable their time is when sharing with the Parkway. The chapter centered close to Blowing Rock has various ongoing tasks and projects that may be of interest. Contact the Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway at HighCountry@friendsBRP.org or call Ken Carpenter at (608) 567-4104 for more information.
PARTNERS CANINES: Outside of COVID-19, Partners Canines, a local nonprofit shelter dog rescue organization, is in need of volunteers and temporary foster homes to assist with large rescue transports in the Boone area twice monthly. Needs include dog walkers, puppy caregivers, drivers, cleaning, feeding help and temporary foster homes. Call (828) 434-0620 or visit partnerscanines.org for more information or COVID-19 updates.
AMERICAN RED CROSS, BLUE RIDGE: The Red Cross exists to provide compassionate care to those in need. Are you interested in using your skills and talents for the greater good of the community? If so, visit www.redcross.org/volunteer. Or, call the office at (828) 264-8226 for more information. The Blue Ridge Chapter serves Watauga, Avery, Ashe, Alleghany and Wilkes counties.
WATAUGA HUMANE SOCIETY: The Watauga Humane Society is in need of volunteers to help care for the animals, the building and grounds. Volunteers are also needed to help with adoption events, fundraising events and more. For more information or to sign up, visit www.wataugahumanesociety.org and click on the volunteer tab.
SENIOR CENTER: Do you have skills you haven’t used in a while? Would you like to teach a class or help someone understand the world of Medicare? For more information, stop by the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone or call (828) 265-8090 and ask for Billie Lister.
SENIOR YOGA: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center is seeking a volunteer yoga instructor to teach gentle or chair yoga. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Billie at (828) 265-8090.
COMMUNITY CARE CLINIC: The Community Care Clinic is a free and charitable clinic that provides medical care to those without insurance. The Clinic is in need of CNAs, RNs, lab techs and phlebotomists to fill the medical intake and medical lab volunteer positions. Reception and office assistant volunteer positions are also available. To learn more about these opportunities, visit www.ccclinic.org/volunteer or contact the volunteer coordinator at cccvolunteering@gmail.com or (828) 265-8591.
GUARDIAN AD LITEM PROGRAM: In need of volunteers to work with children. After receiving 25 to 30 hours of free training, participants are sworn in and given their first case. For more information, call Valerie Daniels, program supervisor, at (828) 737-6721 or visit www.nccourts.org.
AVERY COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: Volunteer opportunities are available with Avery County Habitat for Humanity. Would you like to help a family realize the dream of home ownership? If you are interested, contact Habitat at (828) 733-1909 or info@averycohfh.org.
MEDI HOME HOSPICE: Would you like to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families using your gifts of compassion and caring? Then Hospice would love to talk to you and share more information on its volunteer services at Medi Home Hospice. Call (828) 265-3388 for more information.
CALDWELL HOSPICE: Caldwell Hospice’s need for volunteers is ongoing. Volunteer coordinators will match volunteer’s skills with the organization’s needs. Adult volunteer training is offered several times each year. An array of topics is covered at each training to help prepare participants to become successful volunteers. For more information, call (828) 754-0101 or (1-844) MY-JOURNEY, or contact volunteer coordinators Cyndi Akins at cakins@caldwellhospice.org or Erica Andrews ateandrews@caldwellhospice.org.
WESTERN WATAUGA SENIOR CENTER: Are you looking for something rewarding to do with your extra time? We are always looking for volunteers to teach classes, work at the front desk or drive home delivered meal routes. Call Cindy at (828) 297-5195.
WATAUGA COUNTY PROJECT ON AGING: Volunteers are needed to deliver meals in Watauga County for the Watauga County Project on Aging. We deliver Monday-Friday. Volunteers decide how much they want to deliver weekly, monthly or every two weeks. Routes can take 45 minutes to one hour. Meals are picked up around 10:30 a.m. at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone. Volunteers are especially needed for Blowing Rock, King Street and Valle Crucis areas. Contact Wynne Strickland at (828) 265-8090 for more information. Mileage reimbursement is available.
WATAUGA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: By volunteering with your local Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, you can be a part of the change you want to see in your community. The organization offers several opportunities to build or repair homes with families, in addition to volunteer opportunities at your local Habitat ReStore. If you are interested, and for COVID-19 updates, contact Habitat at (828) 268-9545 or info@wataugahabitat.org
NAMI HIGH COUNTRY: NAMI High Country is seeking volunteers to help further its goal of improving the lives of people affected by mental illness through education, support and advocacy. For more information, go to namihighcountry.org, email pres@namihighcountry.org or call Mike Tanner at (828) 406-7669.
HOSPITALITY HOUSE: The Hospitality House in Boone offers multiple ways to serve the High Country of Watauga, Avery, Wilkes, Yancey and Ashe counties. The organization serves as a safe haven for those facing homelessness and poverty. To learn more, visit its website at www.hosphouse.org.
CLASSES/WORKSHOPS
VISUAL JOURNALING: Whether you’re a regular visual journaler or just getting started, these two-hour open studios provide opportunity to draw, doodle, cut, collage, paint, paste and write reflectively in a relaxed and inspiring group setting. There are no rules in a visual journal — it’s a playful and deeply personal practice that can relieve stress and heighten awareness. Classes are held online from the Turchin Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find more information at tcva.appstate.edu/workshops.
BLAZING EASELS: Young artists ages 7-12 will create art in a variety of mediums including collage, painting, drawing and three-dimensional art using found objects. Participants will explore line, shape, color, texture, value, space and form in a relaxed, online setting. Learn more at tcva.appstate.edu/workshops.
SUMMER YOGA: Summer Yoga with Akal Dev Sharonne, a senior yoga instructor, is offering yoga classes virtually Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. during the COVID-19 pandemic. The only suggested prerequisite is the ability to move from sitting on the floor to lying down and standing up. Classes are open to students of all ages and are offered live on a private Facebook group. Sessions can also be viewed by receiving a link generated by an unlisted YouTube platform that is obtainable by contacting Sharonne. Call her at (828) 264-1384 for more information. To learn more, visit www.thehealingmuse.com.
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: For patients and caregivers. Last Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon at Watauga Library. Facilitator John Padgett. Call (828) 773-2864 or (828) 773-7386 for COVID-19 updates.
LIFELONG PAINTERS: During regular seasons, Lifelong Painters watercolor studio meets on Fridays from 10:00 to 3:30 in the art classroom at the Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. No fee. The facilitator, local artist JoAnn Pippin, will be available on the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Bring your paints and come any time during these hours to be inspired by artists who are wild about watercolor. For more information and COVID-19-related changes, contact JoAnn Pippin at rj2pip@yahoo.com.
HEALTH EDUCATION CLASSES: The Community Care Clinic offers free interactive health education classes. Fun and Fitness, All About Diabetes, Stop Smoking, Yoga and Lunch and Learn are taught on a regular schedule. You do not need to be a patient to come to these classes. For more information, call the clinic at (828) 265-8591 or email ccclinic.education@gmail.com.
INTRODUCTORY HEALING TOUCH SESSIONS: Akal Dev Sharonne, Certified Healing Touch Practitioner since 2003, is offering free introductory sessions to introduce people to this powerful form of energy healing. Healing Touch has been demonstrated to catalyze healing of ailments ranging from anxiety and pain to injuries and life threatening illnesses. For more information, call Akal Dev at (828) 264-1384.
BRAHM AT HOME: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum has shifted several of its programs to an online platform titled BRAHM at Home. Content is added almost daily and includes traditional BRAHM events such as Scholars and Scones, Coffee with a Curator and art lessons from local artists. Find more information on the museum’s website at www.blowingrockmuseum.org.
TURCHIN AT HOME: Because large art galleries are closed due to COVID-19, the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts in Boone has shifted several of its exhibitions and activities online to tcva.appstate.edu. Online exhibits include the 2019 Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition and activities include Blazing Easels. Turchin at Home is free for anyone.
BLUE RIDGE ARTSTREAM: Each Saturday, the Blue Ridge ArtSpace is live streaming an artistic collaboration event, titled Blue Ridge ArtStream, from its Facebook page. The stream blurs lines between artistic mediums, such as music, painting and drawing, and unites artists across the High Country from 7-9 p.m. Find upcoming and past streams at www.facebook.com/WataugaCountyArtsCouncil.
MEETINGS/ACTIVITIES
DANCES OF UNIVERSAL PEACE: The Dances of Universal Peace are an ecumenical participatory spiritual practice that are now a part of Boone’s First Friday Celebration. We move in a circle to live music while repeating sacred phrases that honor all world traditions. We meet at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone on the first Friday of each month from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. A $5 minimum donation is requested to cover expenses to the church. Kindly confirm your attendance by the Wednesday night before the dance. Please email akaldev44@gmail.com. To learn more about the dances, visit southerndup.org/wordpress/?page_id=19.
FOSCOE RURITAN CLUB: Foscoe Ruritan Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Foscoe Community Center. Everyone is welcome. Come to the covered dish dinner to find out about the Ruritan Club. For more information, call Sue Moore at (828) 963-5038.
DRAGONFLY EVENING WRITERS: The Dragonfly Evening Writers offers an opportunity for creative writers of all types to showcase their works to an open diverse audience in order to receive immediate feedback. The lounge is open to both writers and audience members from 6 to 8 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Third Place, 132 Appalachian St., Boone. Email Ann-Marie Clark with “DEW Info” in the subject line at clarkam@appstate.edu for more information.
OPTIMIST CLUB: Join Boone Optimist for a visit or membership at 7 a.m. every second and fourth Thursday at the Optimist Clubhouse, 1012 State Farm Road, Boone. The club invites you to arrive earlier for breakfast foods and fellowship. Boone Optimist is a civic organization, one of more than 2,500 local clubs, whose mission is to bring out the best in children and other youth through efforts creating a brighter future for them and their communities. For more information, call Gene Swift at (828) 266-3362.
NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY: Outside of COVID-19, the North Carolina Native Plant Society, Blue Ridge Chapter, meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the Holiday Inn Express in Boone, 1943 Blowing Rock Road. The meeting room opens at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting runs from 7-9 p.m. For further information and upcoming program details, contact Mark Rose at blueridgencnps@yahoo.com or (828) 264-5884.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: Boone Happy Hour’s Al-Anon Family Group, which is for family members of those who struggle with alcohol addiction, meets in-person at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s picnic shelter, located at 170 Council St. in Boone. In-person meetings take place at St. Luke’s at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and at noon on Friday at 245 Circle Drive in Boone. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom meetings are held on Monday and Friday at noon and at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Newcomers meetings are at noon on Mondays. Open topic/meditation meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Step meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Open topic at noon on Fridays. For more information, call (828) 964-2596 or (971) 371-0012.
BLUE RIDGE FIBER GUILD: The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild meets monthly the third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Western Watauga Community Center in Sugar Grove. For more information, contact Rita Collie at (828) 964-6914.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: If you are concerned with a drinking problem, wish to learn more about Alcoholics Anonymous or want to find A.A. near you, we can help. Contact Boone AA helpline: (828) 264-1212, or find the meeting schedule listed on booneaa.org.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families is a 12 Step support group focusing on the specific behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional families, and learning tools to change our unhealthy patterns. ACA welcomes others to join us at 5:30 p.m. on Monday evenings at Club 12. Additionally, several ACA Zoom meetings are meeting throughout the week. Contact Margo at (828) 773-5253, or Chris at (828) 266-8452, for more information.
FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: Until further notice, NAMI High Country’s Family Support Group meetings, which normally occur on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. and on the fourth Sunday of each month at 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, are suspended. For additional information about NAMI services during this emergency or to inquire about groups and programs via teleconferencing, contact Mike Tanner at pres@namihighcoutry.org.
WATAUGA SHARES: Watauga Shares is the Boone fellowship of sex and love addicts anonymous. This is a 12-step group sharing experience, strength and hope in dealing with recovery from compulsive sexual and relationship issues. Meet on Mondays at 6 p.m. For more information, email WataugaShares@gmail.com or call (888) 677-1552.
BOONE POKER CLUB: You’ve seen Texas Hold’em on TV, so now its time to practice your own game. From beginners to card sharks, all are welcome to learn new skills, share tips for winning, play some hands and plan a trip to Cherokee. RSVP to boonepoker@gmail.com.
MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SUPPORT GROUP: The High Country Multiple Sclerosis Support Group is designed to bring people together who have been impacted by MS. The group is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with MS, family members of those with MS, caregivers, medical community members or those wanting to support the MS Community. Participants will come together to lift each other up through struggles and be an encouragement to those whose lives are impacted by MS. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in Room 112 at Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences, located at 1179 State Farm Rd. in Boone. For more information, email nchighcountryms@gmail.com.
VIRTUAL MUSIC THERAPY SUPPORT GROUP: Wiley Smith, a certified music therapist with the High Country Area Agency on Aging, will host a virtual music therapy support group. This group will be using music as a way to relax, de-stress and cope. To register or learn more, call Amber Chapman at (828) 278-7406 or email her at achapman@hccog.org.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY: The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to encourage fellowship and to celebrate God’s healing power in our lives from “hurts, habits and hang-ups.” CR’s Christ-centered 8 Principles (based on the Beatitudes) and 12-Steps (with biblical comparisons) serve as its foundation. We are changed as we share our experiences, strengths and hopes. Come join us, every Friday evening, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone. Speaker/teaching/praise and worship at 6:30 p.m. and small groups(s) at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. Coffee will be provided. For more info, contact Josh at (828) 773-1937. Visit our Facebook page, @Celebrate Recovery Watauga County, for additional postings and activities.
REPUBLICAN WOMEN’S CLUB: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club hosts monthly meetings on the last Wednesday of every month, outside of the COVID-19 pandemic. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call (828) 295-9020 for more information. See us on Facebook @Watauga County Republican Women’s Club and learn more.
FARMERS MARKET: The Watauga County Farmers Market meets at Horn in the West Drive in Boone every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The market is filled with vegetables, baked breads and pastries, seedlings for planting, eggs, meats, honey, herbs, goat cheese, crafts, locally sourced coffee and much more. Free parking. For more information, call (828) 355-4918.
MUSIC AT CHETOLA: Chetola Resort features live music from 6 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Lucky Strikes perform at Timberlake’s Restaurant every Thursday. On Fridays, the music moves outdoors to the bonfire area next to Chetola Lake. For more information, call (828) 295-5505.
WATAUGA BEEKEEPERS: The Watauga County Beekeepers Association meets at 6:15 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, from February through November, in the downstairs meeting room of the Watauga County Agricultural Extension Center, located at 971 W. King St. in Boone. Because of elections in 2020, the March and November meetings will be held the first Wednesday of those two months. All other meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of the month. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Pam Anderson at wataugancbeekeepers@gmail.com.
SPORTS/OUTDOOR
BLUE RIDGE HIKING CLUB: The group welcomes all to join in their hikes which are scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, weather permitting. The schedule and photo albums of past hikes can be found at www.blueridgehikingclub.org. Monday and Friday hikes are generally easy hikes with a meet-up time and place indicated on the calendar. Hike leaders need to be called for the Wednesday and Saturday hikes for details and notifications of changes or cancellations.
BIRD WALK: Bird and nature walks at Brookshire Park in Boone will continue at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday morning of each month of the year — rain, shine or snow. Guy McGrane leads the walks which are free and open to the public. Beginners and those wanting to get back into birding are strongly encouraged to attend.
BOONE BOUNCERS: The local jump rope team the Boone Bouncers invites the community to drop in for workshops and classes at Big Blue Center, 174 Old E. King St., Boone. Join from 3:20-4:20 p.m. on Tuesdays and 4-5 p.m. on Fridays. All are welcome to attend. Each class is $10. Team practices will run from 6:45-8:15 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information or to learn how to join the team, email boonebouncers@gmail.com or visit the “Boone Bouncers” Facebook page.
SENIOR SOFTBALL: Recreational senior softball for men ages 60 and older continues from now through Sept. 26. Participants are invited to attend at either the Avery County Parks and Recreation location (Highway 181, Newland, beside the Rock Gym) or the Watauga County Parks and Recreation’s Complex Field (231 Complex Drive, Boone). The Avery County location meets at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and the Watauga County location meets at 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your glove; bats and balls are provided. For more information, contact Bert Valery at (727) 215-5560 or email bertvalery1@hotmail.com.
