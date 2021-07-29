VOLUNTEERS
BLOWING ROCK CARES FOOD PANTRY: The Blowing Rock Cares Food Pantry is looking for volunteers to assist with food delivery to families in our community that are in need. Many families in our area rely on BRCares pantry but lack transportation to Rumple for the Monday food donations. In an effort to better serve these families, the Blowing Rock Cares Food Pantry is looking for interested volunteers to deliver pre-boxed food. For more information or if you can help, please contact Jane Rogers at rejaboro@yahoo.com.
WATAUGA MEDICAL CENTER: Watauga Medical Center is looking for some great volunteers to join their amazing team. The top five openings in the volunteer department are gift shop, pharmacy, front lobby, outpatient surgery and infusion/endoscopy. There are also many more volunteer needs throughout the hospital. For more information on volunteering, contact Annette Eggers at (828) 368-9438 or email aeggers@apprhs.org.
BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY: Do you love the parkway? We need volunteers to assist us this season at the Cone Visitors Centers working at our information desks or assisting with historic tours at Cone Manor. If you love meeting and helping people and can help us out for a couple of hours on the same day each week please call Ken Carpenter at (608) 576-4104.
CIRCLES OF THE HIGH COUNTRY: Circles of the High Country is actively seeking open-minded, friendly individuals who are interested in ending poverty in the High Country. Allies commit to building an intentional relationship with Circle Leaders who are determined to get out of poverty. If you are interested in learning more or becoming an ally, contact Chatty Majoni at Chatty@hosphouse.org or (828) 264-1237 or visit www.highcountrycircles.com.
FRIENDS OF THE BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY: The Blue Ridge Parkway National Park started a new program in January called Volunteers in the Park (VIP). Volunteers work on projects and tasks that the Park staff have identified under direction of volunteer leads. Have a favorite trail or overlook? They can “adopted” by volunteers who perform light maintenance monthly. The adoption program is great for individuals, families or groups. Weekly workdays are also planned that focus on specific projects. More information contact volunteer lead Ken at highcountyfriends@gmail.com or (608) 576-4104
PARTNERS CANINES: Outside of COVID-19, Partners Canines, a local nonprofit shelter dog rescue organization, is in need of volunteers and temporary foster homes to assist with large rescue transports in the Boone area twice monthly. Needs include dog walkers, puppy caregivers, drivers, cleaning, feeding help and temporary foster homes. Call (828) 434-0620 or visit partnerscanines.org for more information or COVID-19 updates.
AMERICAN RED CROSS, BLUE RIDGE: The Red Cross exists to provide compassionate care to those in need. Are you interested in using your skills and talents for the greater good of the community? If so, visit www.redcross.org/volunteer. Or, call the office at (828) 264-8226 for more information. The Blue Ridge Chapter serves Watauga, Avery, Ashe, Alleghany and Wilkes counties.
WATAUGA HUMANE SOCIETY: The Watauga Humane Society is in need of volunteers to help care for the animals, the building and grounds. Volunteers are also needed to help with adoption events, fundraising events and more. For more information or to sign up, visit www.wataugahumanesociety.org and click on the volunteer tab.
SENIOR CENTER: Do you have skills you haven’t used in a while? Would you like to teach a class or help someone understand the world of Medicare? For more information, stop by the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone or call (828) 265-8090 and ask for Billie Lister.
SENIOR YOGA: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center is seeking a volunteer yoga instructor to teach gentle or chair yoga. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Billie at (828) 265-8090.
COMMUNITY CARE CLINIC: The Community Care Clinic is a free and charitable clinic that provides medical care to those without insurance. The Clinic is in need of CNAs, RNs, lab techs and phlebotomists to fill the medical intake and medical lab volunteer positions. Reception and office assistant volunteer positions are also available. To learn more about these opportunities, visit www.ccclinic.org/volunteer or contact the volunteer coordinator at cccvolunteering@gmail.com or (828) 265-8591.
GUARDIAN AD LITEM PROGRAM: In need of volunteers to work with children. After receiving 25 to 30 hours of free training, participants are sworn in and given their first case. For more information, call Valerie Daniels, program supervisor, at (828) 737-6721 or visit www.nccourts.org.
AVERY COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: Volunteer opportunities are available with Avery County Habitat for Humanity. Would you like to help a family realize the dream of home ownership? If you are interested, contact Habitat at (828) 733-1909 or info@averycohfh.org.
MEDI HOME HOSPICE: Would you like to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families using your gifts of compassion and caring? Then Hospice would love to talk to you and share more information on its volunteer services at Medi Home Hospice. Call (828) 265-3388 for more information.
CALDWELL HOSPICE: Caldwell Hospice’s need for volunteers is ongoing. Volunteer coordinators will match volunteer’s skills with the organization’s needs. Adult volunteer training is offered several times each year. An array of topics is covered at each training to help prepare participants to become successful volunteers. For more information, call (828) 754-0101 or (1-844) MY-JOURNEY, or contact volunteer coordinators Cyndi Akins at cakins@caldwellhospice.org or Erica Andrews ateandrews@caldwellhospice.org.
WESTERN WATAUGA SENIOR CENTER: Are you looking for something rewarding to do with your extra time? We are always looking for volunteers to teach classes, work at the front desk or drive home delivered meal routes. Call Cindy at (828) 297-5195.
WATAUGA COUNTY PROJECT ON AGING: Volunteers are needed to deliver meals in Watauga County for the Watauga County Project on Aging. We deliver Monday-Friday. Volunteers decide how much they want to deliver weekly, monthly or every two weeks. Routes can take 45 minutes to one hour. Meals are picked up around 10:30 a.m. at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone. Volunteers are especially needed for Blowing Rock, King Street and Valle Crucis areas. Contact Wynne Strickland at (828) 265-8090 for more information. Mileage reimbursement is available.
WATAUGA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: By volunteering with your local Watauga Habitat for Humanity, you can be part of the change you want to see in your community. The organization offers service opportunities and you will be helping hard-working families build and buy their own home. No construction experience necessary. If swinging a hammer isn’t your thing, we also need lunch provided for small groups of volunteers. Our work days are Wednesdays and Saturdays and we are building an affordable housing neighborhood right beside Green Valley School. Contact Allison Jennings at (828) 268-9545 ext. 104, check out our website wataugahabitat.org/volunteer or email allison@wataugahabitat.org.
NAMI HIGH COUNTRY: NAMI High Country is seeking volunteers to help further its goal of improving the lives of people affected by mental illness through education, support and advocacy. For more information, go to namihighcountry.org, email pres@namihighcountry.org or call Mike Tanner at (828) 406-7669.
HOSPITALITY HOUSE: The Hospitality House in Boone offers multiple ways to serve the High Country of Watauga, Avery, Wilkes, Yancey and Ashe counties. The organization serves as a safe haven for those facing homelessness and poverty. To learn more, visit its website at www.hosphouse.org.
CLASSES/WORKSHOPS
FLORENCE THOMAS ART SCHOOL: Offering 3 hour — 3 day workshops in the fine arts and heritage crafts. Workshops are offered for artists of all levels, from complete beginner to advanced. Registration for 2021 in-person workshops is currently open online. For more information call (336) 846-3827 or visit www.florenceartschool.org.
CAROLINA SHAG DANCES: From now until Aug. 31, join the Boone Shag Club each Tuesday at the Green Park Inn in Blowing Rock for our weekly shag dances. Admission is $3 for club members, $5 for guests $5 and new comers are free. Please consider supporting the Green Park Inn by having dinner at the Divide Tavern and dancing at the Chestnut Grille. Large wooden dance floor. The will be a cash bar.
CRAFT ENRICHMENT PROGRAM: The Craft Enrichment Program at Appalachian State serves the whole community university by providing novices, hobbyist and advanced students with classes led by professional artist and crafts in facilities with professional-level equipment. Classes range from three to eight weeks. Class cost range from $125-$230 and the course schedule is subject to change. In person participation must follow all University Pandemic Guidelines. Convenient free parking is available for evening and weekend classes. Classes range from bee keeping, woodturning and stained glass to visual journaling, mobile phone photography, Appalachian flowers and watercolors. For more information about these programs visit www.craftenrichment.appstate.edu.
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF MUSIC: CMS is now taking registrations for Spring private lessons and group classes. All our programs are online this Spring. As in the Fall, CMS proudly offers “Pay What You Can” options for group lessons and tuition assistance for private lessons to make music lessons possible for the greatest number of students. This year we are especially excited about our new “Let’s Play Drums!” online class, which is supported by a grant from the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources (www.NCArts.org). The Watauga Arts Council graciously helped make this grant possible for us. We have also added more classes to our online Appalachian Vocal Academy, a set of courses for high school students seeking to pursue a career in the vocal arts. For more information, visit music.appstate.edu/about/community-music-school.
BABY GOAT YOGA: Join Apple Hill Farm for this fun yoga class outdoors and connect yourself with a farm experience and sweet baby goats to play with. You will practice a yoga flow while the baby goats play around (and maybe on) you. Bring your own mat, and come dressed to maybe get a little messy. This event is reoccurring from each Friday from June 11 to August 27. Tickets are $30. For more information about these events call (828) 963-1662. Apple Hill Farm is located at 400 Apple Hill Road, Banner Elk.
SUMMER YOGA: Akal Dev Sharonne, senior yoga instructor and practitioner since the ‘70’s, is offering virtual yoga classes on Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The only suggested prerequisite is the ability to move from sitting on the floor to lying down and standing up. Classes are open to students of all ages and abilities, and are offered live on a private Facebook group. Sessions can also be viewed by receiving a link generated by an unlisted YouTube platform that is sent out on request soon after the live class ends. Students who may not be available during the live time have the option of joining at any time during the week. For costs and more information, please call Ms. Sharonne at (828) 264-1384. You may also visit her at www.thehealingmuse.com.
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: For patients and caregivers. Last Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon at Watauga Library. Facilitator John Padgett. Call (828) 773-2864 or (828) 773-7386 for COVID-19 updates.
HEALTH EDUCATION CLASSES: The Community Care Clinic offers free interactive health education classes. Fun and Fitness, All About Diabetes, Stop Smoking, Yoga and Lunch and Learn are taught on a regular schedule. You do not need to be a patient to come to these classes. For more information, call the clinic at (828) 265-8591 or email ccclinic.education@gmail.com.
INTRODUCTORY HEALING TOUCH SESSIONS: Akal Dev Sharonne, Certified Healing Touch Practitioner since 2003, is offering free 1-on-1 introductory treatments to introduce people. Healing Touch has been demonstrated to catalyze healing of ailments ranging from anxiety and pain to injuries and life threatening illnesses. For more information, call Akal Dev at (828) 264-1384.
OLD-TIME JAMS AT THE JONES HOUSE: Weekly old-time jams at the Jones House return on Thursdays from 7 — 10 p.m. Bring an acoustic instrument to play along or just enjoy the music as local musicians play old-time fiddle and folk songs until the “last call for tunes” at 9:45 p.m. The Jones House is located at 604 West King Street in Boone.
BRAHM AT HOME: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum has shifted several of its programs to an online platform titled BRAHM at Home. Content is added almost daily and includes traditional BRAHM events such as Scholars and Scones, Coffee with a Curator and art lessons from local artists. Find more information on the museum’s website at www.blowingrockmuseum.org.
SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE JONES HOUSE: Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to the Jones House lawn and enjoy free musical performances all summer long. Concerts are every Friday night starting at 5 p.m., July through August — plus a bonus concert in 2021 on September 3. The Jones House is located at 604 West King Street in Boone. For more information call (828) 268-6280.
YARN CIRCLE: The yarn circle meets weekly. For more information contact The Blue Ridge ArtSpace at (828) 264-1789.
MEETINGS/ACTIVITIES
FREE ONLINE CLASSES: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite community members 60 or older to participate in virtual classes. We have the following classes open for registration: Exercise (Mondays at 2 p.m.), Craft Class (Wednesdays at 2 p.m.), and Tuber’s Club (Friday’s at 2 p.m.). These classes will be held weekly. In addition, there are various classes or groups that meet monthly or at varied times: Medicare 101, Cooking for a Few, Health and Wellness presentations, and Virtual Book Club. If you are interested in any of these classes or meetings call (828) 265-8090 and ask for Billie or email billie.lister@watgov.org to register.
GREENPARK INN: Charlie Ellis, with Dave Braun, will be performing from 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Greenpark Inn, 9239 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock. No admission charge.
MEDICARE 101 VIRTUAL PRESENTATIONS: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite anyone interested to participate in our virtual Medicare 101 seminar offered to you by SHIIP coordinator Billie Lister. These presentations are held multiple times per month and offer you a basic understanding of Medicare, deadlines, penalties, plans and parts and options. In addition, it covers many other Medicare issues and allows participants to ask questions. To register please call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
ARTS CLASSES: The Watauga Arts Council, in partnership with John Bond of Art Mart Academy are now offering adult classes, teen seminar classes, and youth classes for all skill levels. Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. However, if we have enough interest, we will open more classes. Please let us know if you want to take the class but can’t do the days or times we have listed. For more informations, visit https://www.watauga-arts.org/#/ or call (828) 264-1789.
HOLIDAY HEROS: The Watauga County Project on aging has created a virtual Holiday Heroes Tree this year. To help spread cheer to individuals in need this holiday season, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080d4eacaf2fa0f58-holiday. If you do not have access to a computer, call us at (828) 265-8090. Ask for assistance in selecting a name for the Holiday Heroes project and we will be glad to assist you.
FOSCOE RURITAN CLUB: Foscoe Ruritan Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Foscoe Community Center. Everyone is welcome. Come to the covered dish dinner to find out about the Ruritan Club. For more information, call Sue Moore at (828) 963-5038.
DRAGONFLY EVENING WRITERS: The Dragonfly Evening Writers offers an opportunity for creative writers of all types to showcase their works to an open diverse audience in order to receive immediate feedback. The lounge is open to both writers and audience members from 6 to 8 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Third Place, 132 Appalachian St., Boone. Email Ann-Marie Clark with “DEW Info” in the subject line at clarkam@appstate.edu for more information.
OPTIMIST CLUB: Join Boone Optimist for a visit or membership at 7 a.m. every second and fourth Thursday at the Optimist Clubhouse, 1012 State Farm Road, Boone. The club invites you to arrive earlier for breakfast foods and fellowship. Boone Optimist is a civic organization, one of more than 2,500 local clubs, whose mission is to bring out the best in children and other youth through efforts creating a brighter future for them and their communities. For more information, call Gene Swift at (828) 266-3362.
NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY: Outside of COVID-19, the North Carolina Native Plant Society, Blue Ridge Chapter, meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the Holiday Inn Express in Boone, 1943 Blowing Rock Road. The meeting room opens at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting runs from 7-9 p.m. For further information and upcoming program details, contact Mark Rose at blueridgencnps@yahoo.com or (828) 264-5884.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: Boone’s Al-Anon Family Group, which is for family members of those who struggle with alcohol addiction. During the COVID-19 pandemic our meeting format and schedule has changed to the following: Zoom meetings: Monday and Friday at noon. Face to face meetings to be announced. Please email us at ncbdaafg64070@gmail.com for zoom access information. For more information call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734.
BLUE RIDGE FIBER GUILD: The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild meets monthly. Meeting times can be found on our website Blueridgefiberguild.com or contact Rita Collie at (828) 964-6914.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: If you are concerned with a drinking problem, wish to learn more about Alcoholics Anonymous or want to find A.A. near you, we can help. Contact Boone AA helpline: (828) 264-1212, or find the meeting schedule listed on booneaa.org.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families is a 12 Step support group focusing on the specific behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional families, and learning tools to change our unhealthy patterns. ACA welcomes others to join us at 5:30 p.m. on Monday evenings at Club 12. Additionally, several ACA Zoom meetings are meeting throughout the week. Contact Margo at (828) 773-5253, or Chris at (828) 266-8452, for more information.
FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: Until further notice, NAMI High Country’s Family Support Group meetings, which normally occur on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. and on the fourth Sunday of each month at 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, are suspended. For additional information about NAMI services during this emergency or to inquire about groups and programs via teleconferencing, contact Mike Tanner at pres@namihighcoutry.org.
WATAUGA SHARES: Watauga Shares is the Boone fellowship of sex and love addicts anonymous. This is a 12-step group sharing experience, strength and hope in dealing with recovery from compulsive sexual and relationship issues. Meet on Mondays at 6 p.m. For more information, email WataugaShares@gmail.com or call (888) 677-1552.
BOONE POKER CLUB: You’ve seen Texas Hold’em on TV, so now its time to practice your own game. From beginners to card sharks, all are welcome to learn new skills, share tips for winning, play some hands and plan a trip to Cherokee. RSVP to boonepoker@gmail.com.
MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SUPPORT GROUP: The High Country Multiple Sclerosis Support Group is designed to bring people together who have been impacted by MS. The group is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with MS, family members of those with MS, caregivers, medical community members or those wanting to support the MS Community. Participants will come together to lift each other up through struggles and be an encouragement to those whose lives are impacted by MS. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in Room 112 at Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences, located at 1179 State Farm Rd. in Boone. For more information, email nchighcountryms@gmail.com.
VIRTUAL MUSIC THERAPY SUPPORT GROUP: Wiley Smith, a certified music therapist with the High Country Area Agency on Aging, will host a virtual music therapy support group. This group will be using music as a way to relax, de-stress and cope. To register or learn more, call Amber Chapman at (828) 278-7406 or email her at achapman@hccog.org.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Come join us, every Friday evening, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone. Speaker/teaching/praise and worship at 6:30 p.m. and small groups(s) at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. Coffee will be provided. For more info, contact Josh at (828) 773-1937. Visit our Facebook page, @Celebrate Recovery Watauga County, for additional postings and activities.
REPUBLICAN WOMEN’S CLUB: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club hosts monthly meetings on the last Wednesday of every month. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call (828) 295-9020 for more information. See us on Facebook @Watauga County Republican Women’s Club and learn more.
FARMERS MARKET: The Watauga County Farmers Market meets at Horn in the West Drive in Boone every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The market is filled with vegetables, baked breads and pastries, seedlings for planting, eggs, meats, honey, herbs, goat cheese, crafts, locally sourced coffee and much more. Free parking. For more information, call (828) 355-4918.
MUSIC AT CHETOLA: Chetola Resort features live music from 6 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Lucky Strikes perform at Timberlake’s Restaurant every Thursday. On Fridays, the music moves outdoors to the bonfire area next to Chetola Lake. For more information, call (828) 295-5505.
WATAUGA BEEKEEPERS: The Watauga County Beekeepers Association meets at 6:15 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, from February through November, in the downstairs meeting room of the Watauga County Agricultural Extension Center, located at 971 W. King St. in Boone. Because of elections in 2020, the March and November meetings will be held the first Wednesday of those two months. All other meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of the month. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Pam Anderson at wataugancbeekeepers@gmail.com.
SPORTS/OUTDOOR
AUDUBON SOCIETY: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Trout Lake, located at Trout Lake Parking Lot, Moses H cone Park, Blowing Rock, NC on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The society will host two walks in Brookshire Park, at Brookshire Rd, Boone, Saturday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8-11 a.m.
BLUE RIDGE HIKING CLUB: The group welcomes all to join in their hikes which are scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, weather permitting. The schedule and photo albums of past hikes can be found at www.blueridgehikingclub.org. Monday and Friday hikes are generally easy hikes with a meet-up time and place indicated on the calendar. Hike leaders need to be called for the Wednesday and Saturday hikes for details and notifications of changes or cancellations.
BIRD WALK: Bird and nature walks at Brookshire Park in Boone will continue at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday morning of each month of the year — rain, shine or snow. Guy McGrane leads the walks which are free and open to the public. Beginners and those wanting to get back into birding are strongly encouraged to attend.
BOONE BOUNCERS: The local jump rope team the Boone Bouncers invites the community to drop in for workshops and classes at Big Blue Center, 174 Old E. King St., Boone. Join from 3:20-4:20 p.m. on Tuesdays and 4-5 p.m. on Fridays. All are welcome to attend. Each class is $10. Team practices will run from 6:45-8:15 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information or to learn how to join the team, email boonebouncers@gmail.com or visit the “Boone Bouncers” Facebook page.
CRAFT MARKET: The Mountain Farm & Craft Market is located just outside of Mountain City, TN at the Schoolhouse Commons of Neva. On the first and third Saturday of each month local farmers and crafters sell items including fresh produce, locally raised meat, local honey and maple syrup, soaps, baked goods and handcrafted items. The market runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information call (423) 281-2614.
HIGH COUNTRY SENIOR SOFTBALL: This year High Country Senior Softball will meet every Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. at Avery High School and Friday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at the Watauga Recreation Center from April through September. There is no cost to get started. We need men age 60 + & women 50 +. We have bats, balls and gloves, so bring your own or we will supply you with one. Non competitive folks may just want to come to practice batting and throw the ball around, while others may want to join our team to play other area senior teams. Call (727) 215-5560 for more information.
