Feb. 17
SLEDDING DERBY: Cardboard sled derby at Beech Mountain Sledding Hill on Friday, Feb. 17. Registration is day of at 4 p.m. and the races begin at 5 p.m. For rules and more information, call (828) 387-3003.
CONCERT: Free concert for all ages at Beech Mountain Brewing Company’s Taproom and Grill starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 featuring Painted Man.
Feb. 18
MLK DAY OF SERVICE: App State’s MLK Mobilize the Mountains Day of Service, which is coordinated by the Office of Community-Engaged Leadership, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18.
BALLADS: Seventh-generation ballad singer, storyteller and musician Shelia Kay Adams will perform pieces from her repertoire in a fun event meant to engage the whole family. The free event will take place at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum from 3 to 5 p.m. with registration available online.
Feb. 19
PERFORMANCE: The Ciompi Quartet will be performing at the Ashe Arts Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Since its founding in 1965 by the renowned Italian violinist Giorgio Ciompi, the Ciompi Quartet of Duke University has delighted audiences and impressed critics around the world. All its members are professors at Duke, where they teach instrumental lessons, coordinate and coach chamber music and perform across campus in concert halls, libraries, dormitories and classrooms. Tickets are available online at ashecountyarts.org.
Feb. 23
COMEDIAN: From 7 to 9 p.m., Comedian Karen Mills will be hosting a comedy show at The Walker Center, located at 292 First Citizens Bank Lane in Wilkesboro. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.walkercenteronline.org.
Feb. 23 to 26
PLAY: Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” directed by Mike Hannah at Hayes Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Shows will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 and 24, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26.
Feb. 24
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Chatham Rabbits will perform at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The husband and wife duo Sarah and Austin McCombie favor rustic, minimal arrangements. Tickets at $25 for the general public and $15 for students.
Feb. 25
FILM FEST: The Boone Docs Film Fest Encore will feature screenings of the award-winning films from the inaugural festival in 2022 and serve as a teaser for the 2023 festival that will take place on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Mavis Staples will perform at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. The R&B and gospel singer brings a powerful message and voice. Tickets are $40 for adults, $35 for faulty and staff and $20 for students.
PROM: 80s Prom Night Party at Beech Mountain Ski Resort starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event is 18 and up only and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
March 1
ART TALK: Andres Tellez, Frankie Flood, Andrew Bailey Arend and Derek Eggers will talk about their work in “Transformations: App DigiFab.” The exhibition of new design and art showcases experimental applications of computer-aided design and fabrication technologies currently on display in the Mayer Gallery at the Turchin Center. This event will take place at 6 p.m. at 423 West King Street.
March 1 — 5
THEATER PERFORMANCE: App State Department of Theatre and Dance present “A Fable for Now” on March 1 through 5 with evening performances beginning at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. The story of war, love and regret takes places in an apocalypse-like setting. Tickets at $17 for adults, $15 for faculty and staff and $10 for students.
March 2
ANIMAL TALK: Cassie Petrilla from Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation will be giving a talk at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum to share information on reptiles. Admission is $8 for the general public and free to museum members.
March 3
BENEFIT: An Evening With Sam Bush: The Not So Gala Gala. Inaugural event at Beech Mountain Brewing Company’s Taproom and Grill beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The event is in support of the Colon Cancer Coalition. General admission tickets are $45 in advance, and VIP tickets are $125 in advance, which includes early access, Hors d’oeuvres and exclusive access to the Red Baron Room and bar.
March 4
RUNS FOR BUNS: Beech Mountain will host Runs for Buns, a fundraiser to support the fight against colon cancer. Participants can have people pledge per ski run or make a donation. The event will take place all day, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
RECURRING
BOOK EXCHANGE: The Banner Elk Book Exchange is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
CRAFT HOUR: Craft classes for children at The Drawing Room of Foscoe starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. All materials for the class are provided, along with a snack. Family discounts are available and you can also save by purchasing multiple classes at one time.
JAM: The Crossnore Jam happens each first Friday of the month year round at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. Drop by for music and fun.
ART CLASS: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all community members ages 60 or older to come join the senior center at no cost and try our new Beginning Watercolor art class. The class will be every Thursday 10:30 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to attend, but you must become a registered member of the senior center to participate. For more information, call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Recovery Support Group meets every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Meetings will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room at 288 Calvary Street in Newland. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Call ahead if you need childcare, so we can make arrangements for that care. To learn more, call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298.
GRIEF SUPPORT: Mount Vernon Baptist Church is hosting GriefShare, a grief support group, on Tuesdays at 6:30 pm. The Spring 2023 session runs Feb. 21 to May 23. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Rev. Bud Russell, and a caring group of GriefShare facilitators, lead the group. For more information, visit griefshare.org/findagroup or call (828) 266-9700.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, check www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-888-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Friends and Families of Alcoholics meet Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, 1st floor in the rear of the Two-story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
ONE STEP AT A TIME AL-ANON MEETING: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics. Our group is a global, electronic meeting that consists of Boone area residents. It meets via Zoom on Mondays and Fridays at noon Eastern Time. For Zoom info, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-4832 or visit al-anon.org/al-anon-meetings/electronic-meetings.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
PLEIN AIR PAINTING CLUB: The High Country Plein Air Painters meet weekly on Wednesdays and paint outdoors from 9 a.m. to noon, with emphasis on nature and light. Members are oil, acrylic, watercolor, and gouache painters. The painting site changes almost weekly to give artists the opportunity to paint at different natural sites and venues. If interested in painting with the group, check our Facebook page (High Country Plein Air Painters), click on the ‘Join’ link and complete membership questions. Please include your email address to receive notifications of painting sites.
WOMEN’S RECOVERY: Recovery Renewal Meetings for Women on Friday nights weekly. They are held at Cross Point Church downstairs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will receive dinner, Worship, Testimony/Topics and a confidential “open share” time with other women as you like. We invite any woman who would like to participate in this weekly time for fellowship in a safe environment for change and healing to join us. There is no cost to anyone participating. We use the Life Recovery Bible as a reference during our time and have those available. Call for more information at (828) 386-1515 or click to Our website: www.safeharbornc.org
WEAVING CLASS: Weaving classes for beginners to advanced are available to adults at the Western Watauga Community Center, located at 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove. Classes meet twice a week, Monday and Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and materials are provided for purchase. Sponsored by the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild, the classes are ongoing and do not require previous experience. For more information call Cindy at WWCC (828) 297-5195 or view the guild webpage at www.blueridgefiberguild.org.
