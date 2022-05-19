The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Jan. 7: Unit 2 in Building CH, Watauga Phase 6 Chalakee Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas J. Bennett, Elizabeth M. Bennett. Grantors: Christopher M. Barry, Melissa L. Barry, Melissa Barry. Excise Tax: $1,278. Price: $639,000. Page 538 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Lot 3 (5.025 acres) in Briar Hills Estates Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel and Stephanie Rasor Living Trust, Daniel S. Rasor, Stephanie L. Rasor, Daniel Rasor, Stephanie Rasor. Grantors: Gaston Berenguer, Candice Marie Berenguer, Candice Berenguer. Excise Tax: $72. Price: $36,000. Page 565 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Lot 29R (2.488 acres) in Sorrento Skies Subdivision, Blue Ridge Section II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alexander Charles Cherniavsky, Lisbet Lopez Cherniavsky. Grantors: John M. McClure III, Sandra S. McClure. Excise Tax: $445. Price: $222,500. Page 569 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Lot 8 in Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village, Elk Blue Ridge Mountain Club Section 17 Lookout Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James H. Kitchen, Susan Kitchen. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,741. Price: $1,370,500. Page 579 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Lot 10 in Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village, Elk Blue Ridge Mountain Club Section 17 Lookout Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jay P. Ammon, Diane L. Ammon. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,289. Price: $1,144,500. Page 602 of Book 2248.
Jan. 7: Unit 501, Chestnut at Blowing Rock Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Denton Family Trust, Revocable Trust of Graham W. Denton Jr, William Z. Lunsford, Graham W. Denton Jr. Grantors: Chestnut Investment Partners, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,900. Price: $1,450,000. Page 626 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: One plot of land (14.153 acres), Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 17 Pembroke Square, LLC. Grantors: Joanna B. Easter. Excise Tax: $3,200. Price: $1,600,000. Page 630 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: Lot 264 in Creekridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Restatement of the Richard H. Neve Revocable Trust Agreement, Richard H. Neve, Richard H. Neve. Grantors: Richard H. Neve. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 674 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: One plot of land (2.000 acres), Watauga with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Troy W. Smith. Grantors: Troy W. Smith, Liane T. Smith. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 705 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: Lots 9 and 10 in Snaggy Mountain Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Robert Lee Revocable Trust, James Robert Lee, James Robert Lee. Grantors: James Robert Lee. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 731 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: Three plots of land (0.340 acres, 1.389 acres and 11.325 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Teresa Menscer Haupt. Grantors: Steven M. Land, Elaine C. Land. Excise Tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 745 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: Lot 88 in Grovehurst Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Edward Palomeque-Gosselin, William Edward Palomeque-Gosselin, William Edward Palomeque-Gosselin, Luis Eduardo Palomeque-Gosselin, Luis Eduardo Palomeque-Gosselin, Luis Eduardo Palomeque-Gosselin. Grantors: Kennon Dean Jones, Angela D. Jones, Merry Angela Daniels Jones, Kennon D. Jones. Excise Tax: $445. Price: $222,500. Page 761 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: Lot 75 in Seven Devils Resort Property Subdivision, Watauga Section 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: George Clifton Fogleman, Carolyn Stenberg Fogleman. Grantors: David Andrew Ehmig, Sue D. Ehmig. Excise Tax: $910. Price: $455,000. Page 775 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: Lot 2 in Watauga Valley Trail Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jean Marilee Eagles Reed, James Gardner Reed. Grantors: Ramses Carlos Masis, Mariceliz Masis, Ramses C. Masis. Excise Tax: $1,430. Price: $715,000. Page 785 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: Lot 11 (2.25 acres) in Hemlock Ridge Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adam M. Stephens, Carolyn G. Stephens. Grantors: Austin Lee Wilkins, Olivia Williams Wilkins. Excise Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 807 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: One plot of land (8.10 acres), Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bryan Darden, Frances DIane Currin. Grantors: Bryan Darnden. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 836 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: Unit W 31 and 32 and Unit 8, Beech Manor, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wade Stafford Jr, Cynthia B. Stafford. Grantors: Beckie Perkins, Jay Perkins, Linda Summey, John Summey, Susan Abernathy, Gary Abernathy. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 839 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: Lot 10 in Seven Devils Resort Property Subdivision, Watauga Section 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vantastic Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Brad Miller, Crystal Miller. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 845 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: Lot 580 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section C, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nancy Kemper. Grantors: Christopher G. Pino, Theresa A. Pino. Excise Tax: $21. Price: $10,500. Page 849 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: One plot of land (2.554 acres) in John D. Cook Johnson Cook Inc. Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Residence at Peak of Boone, LLC. Grantors: MD Boone, LLC. Excise Tax: $50,200. Price: $25,100,000. Page 852 of Book 2248.
Jan. 10: One plot of land (0.835 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hastingshaas, Inc. Grantors: James C. Hastings, Karen B. Hastings. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 1 of Book 2249.
Jan. 10: Lot 30 in Dogwood Knoll Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Catoe Bartolomei Living Trust, Rochelle Pandora Bartolomei, Randall Catoe, Austin Bartolomei-Hill, Austin Bartolomei Hill, Austin Bartolomei Hill. Grantors: Taylor Elizabeth Gupton Broyhill, Taylor Elizabeth Gupton, Alex Broyhill. Excise Tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 4 of Book 2249.
Jan. 11: One plot of land (1.160 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Jerry and Karen Holleman Revocable Trust, Karen H. Holleman, Jeremiah H. Holleman, Jerry Holleman, Karen Holleman. Grantors: Jeremiah H. Holleman, Karen H. Holleman, Jeremiah H. Holleman Jr. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 78 of Book 2249.
Jan. 11: One plot of land (10.05 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Fred C. Paisley, Cindy M. Paisley. Grantors: Eric Levitt, Susan Levitt. Excise Tax: $118. Price: $59,000. Page 92 of Book 2249.
Jan. 11: Lot 13 in Cottages of Heritage Village, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kent L. Dewey, Betty E. Kittner. Grantors: Kent L. Dewey, Betty E. Kittner. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 95 of Book 2249.
Jan. 11: Two plots of land (1.88 acres and 0.94 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adam L. Rice, Elizabeth Ann Rice. Grantors: His High Places, Inc. Excise Tax: $1,400. Price: $700,000. Page 115 of Book 2249.
Jan. 11: Lot 2 (2.308 acres) in Walker Development LLC Subdivision, Cove Creek Silverstone Farms, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Eugene Moutoux, Amelie Scott Moutoux. Grantors: Candace Bouchard, Donna Marie Lisenby, Mary Juanita O’Brien. Excise Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 124 of Book 2249.
Jan. 11: Lot 59 (0.248 acres) in Devils Den Development Subdivision, Watauga Port L60, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sanford M. Cates. Grantors: Adam Greer, Michael Adam Greer, Grace Greer. Excise Tax: $9. Price: $4,500. Page 147 of Book 2249.
Jan. 11: Tract B (0.60 acres) in Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Trevor Bruffy, Megan Bruffy. Grantors: Guy Raymond, Marcie Raymond. Excise Tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 151 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: Revised lot 35 in Sorrento Skies William Fioramonti Karen Fioramonti Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Reisterer Jr. Grantors: Kathryn Reisterer, John Reisterer Jr. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 221 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: Lot 14 in Monteagle Phase 1 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gabriel Kish, Renee Kish. Grantors: Michael G. Phelps, Karen J. Phelps. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 259 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: Lot 5 in Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club Development Section 1 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mathew Jalazo, Elizabeth Jalazo. Grantors: David Jackson Handy, Teddy Jackson. Excise Tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 286 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: One plot of land (4.50 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Union Baptist Church of Zionville, NC. Grantors: William E. Coffey. Excise Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 302 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: Parcel 3A in Turtle Creek Townhouses, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles T. Polosky Revocable Trust, Mary Joyce Revocable Trust, Charles T. Polosky, Mary Joyce Polosky, Charles T. Polosky, Mary Joyce Polosky. Grantors: Jack N. Barrett, Laurie P. Barrett. Excise Tax: $2,400. Price: $12,000,000. Page 306 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: Two plots of land (13.00 acres and 2.00 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alex G. O’Neill, Jessica McClelland. Grantors: Luella C. Jarrell, Louella Cox Triplett. Excise Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 309 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: One plot of land (2.521 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Heidenreich. Grantors: Peggy N. Bass, Richard W. Bass. Excise Tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 322 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: One plot of land (6.37 acres) in Dustin Owen Pinckney Lindsay McAdams Pinckney Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dustin Pinckney, Lindsay Pinckney. Grantors: Julius Hicks, Rosie Hicks, Julius Paul Hicks. Excise Tax: $303. Price: $151,500. Page 325 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: One plot of land (0.743 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Zachary Kracht. Grantors: Donald W. Baucom, Denna C. Baucom. Excise Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 367 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: One plot of land (1.15 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Burl J. Greene III, Jennifer J. Greene. Grantors: Joseph Greene Critcher, Berniece Critcher. Excise Tax: $102. Price: $51,000. Page 387 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: One plot of land (7.113 acres) in Conrad N. Freund Revocable Trust Emily Jane Freund Revocable Trust Arthur H. Barber Susan M. Barber Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Arthur H. Barber, Susan M. Barber. Grantors: Conrad N. Freund Revocable Trust, Emily Jane Freund Revocable Trust, Conrad N. Freund, Conrad N. Freund, Emily Jane Freund, Emily Jane Freund. Excise Tax: $245. Price: $122,500. Page 404 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: One plot of land (1.028 acres) in Raven Rock Meadows Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles T. McCormick Jr. Grantors: Bonnie P. Gunter. Excise Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 410 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: One plot of land (1.028 acres) in Raven Rock Meadows Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles T. McCormick Jr, Melissa M. McCormick. Grantors: Charles T. McCormick Jr, Melissa M. McCormick, C. T. McCormick Jr. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 430 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: Lots 43, 44 and 45 in Ski Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Point of View Properties, LLC. Grantors: Thomas D. Picha, Lauren D. Picha. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 433 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: Lots 48 in Ski Mountain Acres Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Contes, Cristina Contes. Grantors: The MGG Revocable Trust, Lizette Vale. Excise Tax: $1,590. Price: $795,000. Page 484 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: One plot of land (1.000 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Aaron Scott Williams, Jessica Polk Williams, Kirk Joseph Dresden Jr, Whitney Tyne Axtell. Grantors: David B. Retherford, Cynthia J. Retherford, Cindy J. Retherford. Excise Tax: $802. Price: $401,000. Page 487 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: Lot 59 in Charter Hills Section A Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Falcon Property Group, LLC. Grantors: Carole Kotkin. Excise Tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 516 of Book 2249.
Jan. 12: Lot 27 in Monteagle Phase 1 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Timothy Ndugwa, Sarah Gaita Serufusa. Grantors: Catherine Nassimbwa, Catherine Nassimbwa Maina, Paul Maina. Excise Tax: $74. Price: $32,000. Page 520 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: One plot of land (5.01 acres), Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sandra W. Willey, Frank Willey. Grantors: Patricia W. Lloyd, Wayne T. Peterson. Excise Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 560 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: One plot of land (1.144 acres) in Raymond Arthur Moore James Arthur Moore Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Arthur Moore. Grantors: Raymond ARthur Moore, Janice G. Moore. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 567 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: Lot 59 in Charter Hills Section A Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: HMP Ventures, LLC. Grantors: Falcon Property Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 576 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: Lots 22 and 23 in Hillwinds Estates Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Christopher Daum, Sharon Christensen Daum. Grantors: Jim Cherry Interest, LLC. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 580 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: Units 23, 28, 29 and 33, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Sam L. Hagerman, Janet R. Hagerman, Sam Hagerman, Janet Hagerman. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 585 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: Unit 47 and unit 13, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Patricia Sharp, Patricia A. Sharp, Kenneth R. Cross. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 587 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: Unit 47 and unit 35, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patricia Sharp. Grantors: The Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 589 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: Unit 22 and unit 20, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Thaine Harty. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 591 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: Unit 42 and unit 10, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Johnston. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 593 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: One plot of land (0.582 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Blue House 3174, LLC. Grantors: Moad, LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 612 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: Lot 16 in Spring Hill Subdivision, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gary Lee Childers, Emily W. Childers. Grantors: Carolyn H. Farthing. Excise Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 619 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: One plot of land (0.925 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kerry L. Courtney. Grantors: Dale Kidder, Emily Kidder. Excise Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 656 of Book 2249.
Jan. 13: Lot 1 (0.4297 acres) in Dexter Park Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Drew Dangelo, Elizabeth Dangelo. Grantors: Joan F. Mackey. Excise Tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 675 of Book 2249.
