The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 7: Three tracts (one of 8.711 acres, one of 5.472 acres and one of 1.778 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Aaron Franklin Garrison and Lisa Frye Garrison. Grantors: Walter P. Craig Jr. and Mary Janice Craig Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,850. Price: $925,000. Page 67 of Book 2091.
May 7: One tract in New River. Grantees: Deane R. Shuford, Frances Deane Shuford and Joseph Foryst Shuford. Grantors: Robert D. Brown and Cynthia M. Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 97 of Book 2091.
May 7: Two tracts (one of .758 acres and one of 1.691 acres) of Cove Creek. Grantee: Deborah Lynn Henson Lemieux Family Trust. Grantor: Joseph Glenn Henson Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 123 of Book 2091.
May 7: One tract (1.10 acres) of Cove Creek. Grantee: Deborah Lynn Henson Lemieux Family Trust. Grantors: MRH Limited Partnership and Glenn Henson Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 127 of Book 2091.
May 7: Unit 3-CA of Chalakee Condos. Grantee: Suzanne Bryson Montgomery. Grantors: Mark Andrew Hamlett and Ashley Martin Hamlett. Excise tax: $492. Price: $246,000. Page 149 of Book 2091.
May 7: Lot 11R of Horse Shoe Ridge in Elk. Grantee: Fred Michael Riggs. Grantor: Cynthia Anne Riggs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 168 of Book 2091.
May 7: Lot 11 of Middle Ridge Estates of Bald Mountain. Grantees: Nathan Kirk and Kristen Wise Kirk. Grantors: Stella Elizabeth Sexton and Stella E. Sexton. Excise tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 176 of Book 2091.
May 8: Lot 14 of Rocky Mountain Heights Addition. Grantees: Brent Lee Henderson and Carrie Frances Henderson. Grantors: Jack E. Chambers III and Robin G. Chambers. Excise tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 241 of Book 2091.
May 8: One tract (1.061 acres) of Shawneehaw. Grantee: Pablo Chialvo and Clare Hilary Scott Chialvo. Grantors: John Jeremiah West and Susan West. Excise tax: $580. Price: $295,000. Page 262 of Book 2091.
May 8: Lot 432 of Charter Hills in Beech Mountain. Grantee: Martin Webb. Grantor: Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Hickory. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 279 of Book 2091.
May 8: One tract (4.477 acres) of North Fork. Grantees: Michael Hunt and Jill Hunt. Grantors: Daniel Reid Honeycutt and Jennifer Ann Honeycutt. Excise tax: $38. Price: $19,000. Page 293 of Book 2091.
May 8: Two tracts (one of .5 acres and one of 3 acres) of New River. Grantees: Jeffrey Steven Smith Revocable Trust and Angela Michelle Smith Smith Revocable Trust. Grantors: Jeffrey S. Smith and Angela S. Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 374 of Book 2091.
May 8: Unit D-27 of Northridge Villas in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Austin Thompson and Donald Thompson. Grantors: Hometown Buyer’s Club LLC and Jennifer Joy. Excise tax: $95. Price: $47,500. Page 379 of Book 2091.
May 8: One tract (29,500 square feet). Grantee: Tina M. Bennett. Grantor: Tony Ellis Combs. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 398 of Book 2091.
May 11: One tract (.115 acres) of Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department of Watauga County Inc. Grantee: Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Dept of Watauga County Inc. Grantors: Bethel Baptist Church and Bethel Baptist Church of Vilas, NC, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 508 of Book 2091.
May 11: One tract (.533 acres of Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department of Watauga County Inc. Grantee: Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Dept of Watauga County Inc. Grantors: James W. Sherwood and Maria L. Sherwood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 512 of Book 2091.
May 11: One tract (1.167 acres) in New River. Grantee: Jonathan Carpenter. Grantors: David Carpenter and David F. Carpenter. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 576 of Book 2091.
May 11: Lot 80 of Crystal Mountain in Watauga. Grantees: Shanna L. Hardy and Ellen M. Bergman. Grantor: Barbara B. Rhodes Trust. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 590 of Book 2091.
May 11: Lot 80 of Crystal Mountain in Watauga. Grantees: Shanna L. Hardy, Ellen M. Bergman and Anderson Hardy. Grantors: Shanna L. Hardy, Ellen M. Bergman, Shanna Hardy and Ellen Bergman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 609 of Book 2091.
May 11: One tract (2 acres) of Watauga. Grantees: Steven Eric Breitenstein and Reagan Styles Breitenstein. Grantor: Red-Tail Rook LLC. Excise tax: $756. Price: $378,000. Page 612 of Book 2091.
May 11: Unit 26 of Daniel Boone subdivision in Boone. Grantee: Summerville Corp. Grantor: Greer Real Investment Properties LLC. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 648 of Book 2091.
May 11: Unit 2-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Michael MacMurtrie, Michael MacMurtle, Mary Pat MacMurtrie and Mary Pat MacMurtle. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 651 of Book 2091.
May 12: Three tracts in Watauga. Grantees: Jonathan G. Bleakley and Ann Marie Bleakley. Grantors: William T. Spears and Tammy G. Spears. Excise tax: $560. Price: $ 280,000. Page 700 of Book 2091.
May 12: Three tracts in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Lelia W. Ellison. Grantor: Denver Kelly Ellison. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 731 of Book 2091.
May 12: One tract (1.48 acres) of David Pinnix/Barbara Pinnix subdivision in Stony Fork. Grantee: Ashley Hope Davila. Grantor: Sammy Dean Greene. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 761 of Book 2091.
May 12: Lots 58 and 67-68 of Hunters Ridge subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Herbert Dixon Jr and Vanessa H. Dixon. Grantors: Tommie R. Birge Jr., Tommie R. Birge and Cherie D. Birge. Excise tax: $990. Price: $495,000. Page 791 of Book 2091.
May 12: One tract (5.770 acres) of Silo Ridge Townhomes in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Willow Ridge Townhomes Association Phase II Inc. Grantor: Silo Ridge Partners I LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 841 of Book 2091.
May 12: One tract (2.157 acres) of Silo Ridge Townhomes in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Silo Ridge Townhome Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Silo Ridge Partners I LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 845 of Book 2091.
May 12: One tract (1.087 acres) of Silo Ridge Townhomes in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Willow Ridge Townhomes Association Inc. Grantor: Silo Ridge Partners I LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 849 of Book 2091.
May 12: Lot 2-B of Watauga Grantee: Ashley Lindemulder. Grantor: High Ho! Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 863 of Book 2091.
May 12: Lot 1-R of Valle Overlook in Watauga. Grantees: Jared W. Skinner and Taylor L. Skinner. Grantor: Marese Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 878 of Book 2091.
May 12: Lot 14 of Boulder Springs in Meat Camp. Grantees: Dennis Kostrzewa and Rita Goodlet. Grantors: Frank P. Battaglia and Mary Battaglia. Excise tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 899 of Book 2091.
May 13: Two tracts (one of 1.9045 acres and one of .4131 acres). Grantees: Rosalind Mitchell Lunceford and Dava Leray Lunceford. Grantor: Geraldine D. Mitchell. Excise tax: $158. Price: $79,000. Page 57 of Book 2092.
May 13: Lot 2A of Fred S. Paisley/Cindy M. Paisley subdivision. Grantees: Josh G. Cronin and Sara L. Cronin. Grantors: Fred C. Paisley and Cindy M. Paisley. Excise tax: $74. Price: $37,000. Page 60 of Book 2092.
May 13: Lot 21 of Sorrento Skies in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Frank S. Alexander Jr. and Mitzi M. Alexander. Grantors: Timothy Joseph Lambert. Excise tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 142 of Book 2092.
May 13: Lot 3 of Hunters Ridge in Watauga. Grantee: Connie Kaiser. Grantors: Anne D. Weiss and Michael A. Weiss. Excise tax: $46. Price: $23,000. Page 178 of Book 2092.
May 13: One tract (1.93 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Rocky Meadows Resort LLC. Grantors: Mark Eguia, Matt Eguia, Lisa Eguia Burdette, Steve Burdette, Maite Eguia Harte and Michael Harte. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 189 of Book 2092.
May 13: One tract (.5 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Kyle W. Hassler. Grantors: William Scott Warren and Kathryn Byers Warren. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 195 of Book 2092.
May 13: Unit C-33 of Northridge Villas in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Scott L. Wilson and Angela N. Wilson. Grantors: George D. Cranston, Lajana E. Hill, Kimberly L. McNally, Jeffrey S. McNally, Emily F. Dewew, Ashley C. Tozier and Christina A. Cranston. Excise tax: $305. Price: $152,500. Page 210 of Book 2092.
May 14: Lots 122-125 of Daniel Boone Park in Watauga. Grantees: Brian Williams and Mira Williams. Grantors: Brian Williams, Mira Rubin and Mira Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 236 of Book 2092.
May 14: One tract (2.750 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Kelly Pierson and Jonathan Scott Pierson. Grantors: Keith K. Pratt and Kelly J. Pratt. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 346 of Book 2092.
May 14: Lots 8-9 of Signature Ridge at Matney in Watauga. Grantees: Kathy Townsend and Herbert D. Townsend. Grantors: Philip L. Fried and Maria A. Fried. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 361 of Book 2092.
May 14: Lot 32 of Cross Creek Farm in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Antonio Sergio Fernandez and Thais Campo Fernandez. Grantor: The John D. Mlekush Family Trust. Excise tax: $960. Price: $480,000. Page 379 of Book 2092.
May 14: One tract (.805 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: DLG Boone LLC. Grantors: Gene Edward Phillips. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 399 of Book 2092.
May 14: Two tracts in Blowing Rock. Grantee: The Beth Horton Roney-Drennan Revocable Trust. Grantors: Beth Horton Roney-Drennan and Beth Horton Drennan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 435 of Book 2092.
May 14: Unit 5-2 of Frontier Village. Grantee: Andrew Cole Eubanks. Grantor: James E. Farmer Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 443 of Book 2092.
May 14: One tract (25.753 acres) of Beaver Dam. Grantees: Rebecca Harris Saunders and William Bean Kennedy Jr. Grantor: William H. Simmons. Excise tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 454 of Book 2092.
May 15: Unit 4 of Dogwoods at Yonahlossee in Watauga. Grantees: Kathleen Russo and Benny Shane Vanhoose. Grantor: Satchmo & Company Land Inc. Excise tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 530 of Book 2092.
May 15: Lots 9-15 of George F. Bingham subdivision. Grantees: Cory W. Keehn and Alexandra C. Keehn. Grantors: Shay R. Boyd and Leslie M. Boyd. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 558 of Book 2092.
May 15: Unit C-1 of Glen Burney Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kenneth Ammon and Jeannie Ammon. Grantors: Walter Gene Fuller Jr. and Gwyn Wallace Fuller. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 577 of Book 2092.
May 15: Lot 1 of Watsons Ridge subdivision in Stony Fork. Grantees: Wayne Cannon and Delores Cannon. Grantors: WKM of Boone LLC. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 580 of Book 2092.
May 15: One tract (13.197 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Gregory A. Collier and Courtney L. Collier. Grantor: Arlene Lucido. Excise tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 583 of Book 2092.
May 15: Lots 63-66 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jamie L. Parlade and Julie A. Parlade. Grantors: Delores J. Peterson, Donald Brian Johnson and Deloris J. Peterson. Excise tax: $231. Price: $115,500. Page 608 of Book 2092.
May 15: Lots 63-66 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: JCC 363 LLC. Grantors: Jamie L. Parlade, Julie A. Parlade and Julie Parlade. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 613 of Book 2092.
May 15: One tract (10.1179 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Steven Lee Reynolds. Grantor: Essie B. Reynolds. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 625 of Book 2092.
May 15: Lot 187 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantee: Joseph J. Luzinski and Martha T. Luzinski. Grantor: 444 Inc. Excise tax: $1,490. Price: $745,000. Page 665 of Book 2092.
May 15: Unit 1 of Dogwoods at Yonahlossee in Watauga. Grantees: Jennifer Brock Grubb and Jeremy Wayne Grubb. Grantor: Satchno & Company Land Inc. Excise tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 684 of Book 2092.
May 15: One tract (.765 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Cameron Gabriel Lloyd and Hunter Hastings Lloyd. Grantors: Adam Lucas Julian and Maria Therese Julian. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 706 of Book 2092.
May 15: Lot 5 of Skyway Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Anne E. Accardi. Grantor: Wilson L. King Living Trust. Excise tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 724 of Book 2092.
May 15: Lot 4 of Saddle Springs in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Lincoln H. Groves and Heather E. O’Day. Grantors: Eric L. Maloney and Stephanie B. Smith. Excise tax: $638. Price: $319,000. Page 761 of Book 2092.
May 15: One tract (.869 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantees: Michael Barefoot and Kelly Davis. Grantors: Harlos Lee Silvers and Wendy Bishop Silvers. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 780 of Book 2092.
May 15: Lot 3 of Ski Mountain. Grantees: William Chad Earp and Dana Carriker Earp. Grantors: Steven T. Richardson, Christeanna Richardson and Christeanna W. Richardson. Excise tax: $258. Price: $129,000. Page 825 of Book 2092.
May 15: Lot 4 of Saddle Springs in Blowing Rock. Grantees: the Eric Yourchisin Revocable Trust and The Mary Allison Yourchisin Revocable Trust. Grantors: Eric Yourchisin and Mary Allison Yourchisin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 828 of Book 2092.
May 15: Four tracts in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Payne Branch Farms LLC. Grantors: Eric J. Yourchisin and Mary Allison Yourchisin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 830 of Book 2092.
May 15: Tract 14 of Stillhouse Creek in Boone. Grantee: Heidt Revocable Trust. Grantors: Frederick C. Heidt and Angela P. Heidt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 847 of Book 2092.
May 15: Lot 19 of Hampton Farms in New River. Grantees: Harlos Silvers and Wendy Silvers. Grantors: Todd L. Pearce and Michelle Pearce. Excise tax: $88. Price: $44,000. Page 852 of Book 2092.
May 15: Lot 163 of Charter Hills and .14 acres of Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kristopher Scott Parker and Rachel Parker. Grantors: Douglas Fisher. Excise tax: $472. Price: $236,000. Page 854 of Book 2092.
May 15: One tract (1 acre) of Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jayce Roy Teeman and Tenaya Leshae Teeman. Grantors: Clarence Stewart, Elizabeth Stewart, Corinne Tatman, Wendy Katje, Wendy Hassel, Charles Katje, Clarence Norman Jr. Engle and Eileen Kay Wynne. Excise tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 1 of Book 2093.
May 15: Lot 143 of Firethorn in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Christian A. Bigsby. Grantor: Kyle T. Ball Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,850. Price: $1,425,000. Page 29 of Book 2093.
May 18: Unit 103 of Borough of Wimbledon in Brushy Fork. Grantee: The Bohon Family Trust. Grantors: Todd Bohon and Emily Bohon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 103 of Book 2093.
May 18: Lot 1 of Jason Adam Green Greenstone subdivision in New River. Grantees: Justin Kent and Amie Kent. Grantor: Jason A. Green. Excise tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 111 of Book 2093.
May 18: Two tracts (one of .342 acres and one of .032 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John M. Fisher Revocable Trust and Joy K. Fisher Revocable Trust. Grantors: John M. Fisher and Joy K. Fisher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 141 of Book 2093.
May 18: Lots 4-6 of Sunset Springs. Grantee: Berry Blessed Cabin LLC. Grantors: Rene J. Espinosa, Mayte L. Espinosa and M. Espinosa. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 144 of Book 2093.
May 18: Lot 75 of Seven Devils Resort Property. Grantees: John Patrick Byrnes and Bernice Byrnes. Grantors: Jacob Brett Sinsbury, Jacob Brett Sainsbury, Bernice Byrnes, Jake Sainsbury and John Patrick Byrnes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 146 of Book 2093.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.