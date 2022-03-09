The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
Nov. 17: Lots 96 and 97 in Crystal Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Prasanna Nayakakorala, Dasunmi Nayakakorala. Grantors: Daniel Dale Jones, Cheryl Rae Jones. Excise Tax: $740. Price: $370,000. Page 804 of Book 2236.
Nov. 17: Tract 18 (2.82 acres) in Brushy Fork Creek Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Mace Fabiszewski, Nora Katherine Scheher Sweeney. Grantors: Christopher Mark Helms, Melissa Hemmings Mackinnon. Excise Tax: $636. Price: $318,000. Page 821 of Book 2236.
Nov. 17: Lot 4 (3.59 acres) in Grace Highlands Subdivision, Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Susan D. Lorusso. Grantors: Denise Rowen Harwell, Anita Harwell Lupo. Excise Tax: $134. Price: $67,000. Page 882 of Book 2236.
Nov. 17: Tract A (5.237 acres) in Juanita King Heirs Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Thomas King IV, Mattie Denise Roadman. Grantors: John R. Smith Jr., Robert Lewis King, Lisa M. King, Colonel William W. Kilpatrick, Juanita Norris King, Marguerite K. Smith, John Thomas King III. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 888 of Book 2236.
Nov. 17: Tract D (8.381 acres) in Juanita King Heirs Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alison Mitchner Kilpatrick, Colonel William W. Kilpatrick. Grantors: John R. Smith Jr., Robert Lewis King, Lisa M. King, Colonel William W. Kilpatrick, Juanita Norris King, Marguerite K. Smith, John Thomas King III. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 894 of Book 2236.
Nov. 17: Tract C (8.381 acres) in Juanita King Heirs Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John R. Smith Jr, Marguerite K. Smith. Grantors: John R. Smith Jr., Robert Lewis King, Lisa M. King, Colonel William W. Kilpatrick, Juanita Norris King, Marguerite K. Smith, John Thomas King III. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 900 of Book 2236.
Nov. 17: Tract B (13.015 acres) in Juanita King Heirs Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Lewis King, Lisa M. King. Grantors: John R. Smith Jr., Robert Lewis King, Lisa M. King, Colonel William W. Kilpatrick, Juanita Norris King, Marguerite K. Smith, John Thomas King III. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 906 of Book 2236.
Nov. 18: Lot 15 in Sorrento Skies Subdivision, Blue Ridge Section Four, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Angie Freeman Short. Grantors: Charles W. Gibbes Trust B, Tanya McTeer, Pamela A. Leihbacher, Pamela A. Leihbacher, Charles W. Gibbes. Excise Tax: $1,361. Price: $680,500. Page 69 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: Lot 10 in Brown Stone Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bluescape LLC. Grantors: Truescape LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 95 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: Three plots of land (0.50 acres, 0.170 acres and 0.912 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey P. Wilson, Stacey F. Wilson. Grantors: Thomas Burton Harris Revocable Trust, Renee H. Bradshaw, Thomas Burton Harris, Renee H. Bradshaw. Excise Tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 98 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: Lot 9 in Villavue Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel Kent Lamm, Caroline Cooper Lamm. Grantors: Alan W. Sorrick Living Trust, Jane G. Sorrick Living Trust, Alan W. Sorrick, Jane G. Sorrick, Alan W. Sorrick, Jane G. Sorrick. Excise Tax: $1,058. Price: $529,000. Page 119 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: A plot of land, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James C. Hickey III. Grantors: The Margaret M. Hickey Trust, The Family Trust, The Family Trust Under Margaret M. Hickey Trust, James C. Hickey III, MArgaret M. Hickey, James C. Hickey. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 129 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: A plot of land, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James C. Hickey IV, Victoria B. Hickey. Grantors: James C. Hickey III. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 134 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: Unit RR 5 in Echota on the Ridge Condos, Phase Two, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jerry Brent Clay, Phyllis Johnson Clay. Grantors: James C. Van Voorhies Jr, Rhonda H. Van Voorhies. Excise Tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 142 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: One plot of land (0.057 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anthony Guy, Susan Guy. Grantors: Kathy Isaacs WineBarger, Kathy L. Isaacs, Sherry I. Bishop, Bruce Benjamin Bruce Bishop, Sherry Isaacs Bishop. Excise Tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 185 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: Lot 17 in Green Hill Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Chester A. Pelsang III April 29, 2015 Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, Chester A. Pelsang III, Chester A. Pelsang III. Grantors: Lambco LLC. Excise Tax: $1,310. Price: $655,000. Page 211 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: Two plots of land (35.035 acres and 39.95 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Preston James Dishman, Nichole McDonald Dishman. Grantors: Bruce R. Dishman, Betty S. Dishman. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 215 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: One plot of land (6.090 acres), Blue Ridge Conservancy Diana Travis Mary Ann Mueller Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantors: Maryann C. Mueller, Diana Travis. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 222 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: Lot 8 in Stone Cliff Estates Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Caroline M. Young. Grantors: Wonderland Investments LLC. Excise Tax: $3,500. Price: $1,750,000. Page 226 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: Lot 9 in Stone Cliff Estates Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Caroline M. Young. Grantors: Collier Properties LLC. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 229 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: Lot 102 (1.708 acres) in Timber Creek at Blowing Rock Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Martin D. Koon, Jennifer A. Koon. Grantors: Thomas E. Johnson III, Diane M. Johnson. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 232 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: Unit 13 Building B, Watauga Top of the Seven Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph M. Joplin, Melissa P. Joplin. Grantors: Sarah E. Daniels, Duane A. Young, Margaret A. Young. Excise Tax: $318. Price: $159,000. Page 249 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: Lot 38 in Friendly Mountain Acres Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Justin Allan Starnes, David T. Roberts. Grantors: Michael Jasper, Elizabeth Jasper. Excise Tax: $1,436. Price: $718,000. Page 266 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: One plot of land (0.342 acres) in Donald Phillips Shirley Phillips John Fisher Joy Fisher Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John M. Fisher, Joy K. Fisher. Grantors: John M. Fisher Revocable Trust, Joy K. Fisher Revocable Trust John M. Fisher, John M. Fisher, Joy K. Fisher, Joy K. Fisher. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 291 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: Lot 13 in Rocky Knob Subdivision, Watauga Phase One, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Leyland Hills LLC. Grantors: The David G. Foote Declaration of Trust, David G. Foote, David G. Foote. Excise Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 312 of Book 2237.
Nov. 18: One plot of land, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephan D Heron III, Jane M. Heron. Grantors: Rosemary Lucille Godwin, Rosemary Legette Godwin, Richard Eugene Godwin. Excise Tax: $84. Price: $42,000. Page 324 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Unit RX 4, Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase Two, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Douglas Fairburn, Jill Turner Fairburn. Grantors: Dan G. Jiles, Elaine G. Jiles. Excise Tax: $1,344. Price: $672,000. Page 358 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lots One, Two, Nine, and Ten in Grove Park Addition Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Button Properties LLC. Grantors: Button Rentals LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 400 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 34 in Top of Boone Inc. Subdivision, Brushy Fork Section C, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cynthia Thomas Craddock, Paul Tulane Craddock. Grantors: Katherine Ann Allen. Excise Tax: $1,170. Price: $585,000. Page 403 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Unit C 2, Laurel Creek Cedar Village Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas Simpson, Heather Simpson. Grantors: Alex Lehmann, Analia W. Lehmann. Excise Tax: $496. Price: $248,000. Page 424 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 18 R (1.910 acres), Kalmia Acres Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donald A. Hatchett, Samantha C. Hatchett. Grantors: Delbert C. Goff, Diane G. Goff. Excise Tax: $1,170. Price: $585,000. Page 444 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 4 (0.75), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Lucas Kovasckitz, Daniella Alyssa Kovasckitz. Grantors: Marieantoinette H. Parker, Christopher Matthew Parker. Excise Tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 447 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 34 in Grassy Gap Golf Course, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shane Nofziger. Grantors: Roger Britt Skeen Revocable Trust, Sandra Cook Skeen Revocable Trust, Roger Britt Skeen, Roger Britt Skeen, Sandra C. Skeen, Sandra Cook Skeen, Roger B. Skeen, Sandra Cook Skeen. Excise Tax: $731. Price: $365,500. Page 460 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 15 in Hemlock Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Morgan Erickson, Dylan Cross. Grantors: Michael D. Fletcher, Dianne M. Fletcher. Excise Tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 485 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: One plot of land (10.701 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brent Dwayne Hall. Grantors: Bruce D. Langdon. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 488 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Unit W 46 and Unit 32 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Timothy Moose, Susanne Moose, Meredith Moose Davis. Grantors: Timothy Moose, Susanne Moose, Timothy F. Moose. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 491 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Unit W 17, 36, and 6, Beech Manor Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condominiums Inc. Grantors: Joseph L. Arrowood, Bobbie Arrowood. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 493 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 46 in Ski Mountain Acres Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ron Alterovitz, Sheyna Alterovitz. Grantors: Duane Juell, Doris Juell. Excise Tax: $1,112. Price: $556,000. Page 495 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Unit A in Shawneehaw Grouse Ridge Racquet Club Court II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Duane Eric Higdon, Diantha Lyn Michaels-Higdon, Diantha Lyn Michaels-Higdon, Diantha Lyn Michaels Higdon. Grantors: Carole A. Gatto Revocable Trust, Carole A. Gatto, Carole Belcher Gatto, Carole Gatto. Excise Tax: $658. Price: $131,600. Page 510 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 6 in Continental Divide Estates Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel Whitley, Helen B. Whitley. Grantors: John E. Maciewicz, Barbara Burks, Jane R. Maciewicz. Excise Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 535 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 8 in Valle Vista Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Edgardo Gonzalez, Joanne Gonzalez. Grantors: Entrust Administration Inc, Grover C. McCoury III, Grover McCoury III. Excise Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 540 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 20 in Blue Ridge Park Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael J. Schriver, Terri R. Schriver. Grantors: Claxton-Smith Living Trust, Charles S. Claxton, Rebekah H. Smith. Excise Tax: $1,380. Price: $690,000. Page 553 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Unit 3 and 13 in Hound Ears Club Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: TS Blowing Rock LLC. Grantors: John K. Shepard, Caroline N. Shepard. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 558 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Tract 35 (2.306 acres), Grapevine Gap Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donald Clark. Grantors: Daniel Crisafulli, Samantha Crisafulli. Excise Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 563 of Book 2237.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.