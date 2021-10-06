The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Aug. 17: One tract of land (15.242 acres) Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donna A. Lucas. Grantors: Robert T. Thomas, Kayla S. Thomas. Tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 520 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Lot 23, D.F. Horton Farm, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Wayne Hicks. Grantors: David Scott McNeil, Karen Isaacs McNeil. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 541 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Lot 16 of Deerfield Forrest Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennele S. Vaquera, Allen Dawson. Grantors: Michael Joseph Scoggin, Amber Nicole Scoggin. Tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 544 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: One tract of land (1.148 acres) Valley Cay Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan Duffy. Grantors: Mary Margaret Barth. Tax: $1,280. Price: $640,000. Page 593 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: One tract of land (0.92 acres), Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jay Donal Erwin, Melissa L. Erwin. Grantors: Don William Sheets, Sharon Lea Sheets. Tax: $21. Price: $10,500. Page 623 of Book, 2213.
Aug. 17: Lot C-25 and Lot C-23, Mill Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Carrie R. Farmer Living Trust. Grantors: Danny Wilson Roberson, Annett Everhart Roberson. Tax: $486. Price: $243,000. Page 627 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: One tract of land (6.263 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Velva M. Cook Revocable Farm Trust. Grantors: Velva M. Cook. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 630 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Unit C-7 of Boulderview Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steve A. Ridings, Angela R. Ridings. Grantors: Felix Martinez, Ingrid Martinez. Tax: $258. Price: $129,000. Page 634 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Lot 1332, Phase 1, Section 4, Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott K. Racy, Kelli G. Vanmeter. Grantors: Midland IRA, Inc. Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 651 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Lot 9, Phase 2A, Townhomes at Brookshire, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Sanders, Rachel Sanders. Grantors: RCPBD Investments, LLC. Tax: $572. Price: $286,000. Page 656 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Two tracts of land (5.295 acres and 6.093 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Talla Marie Rittenhouse, Alexander Fitzpatrick Griwold. Grantors: Carroll Sinclair Gloster, Anne-Marie Gloster, C. Gloster. Tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 741 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Lot 5 of Continental Divide Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennifer R. Hart, Ronald E. Hart. Grantors: James T. Spence III, Priscilla Read Spence. Tax: $1,850. Price: $925,000. Page 746 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Lot 28 of Spice Branch at Grandfather Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Marut, Cristina Marut, Virgil Biles. Grantors: Jeffery D. Keller, Jennifer P. Keller. Tax: $1,016. Price: $508,000. Page 765 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: One tract of land, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Walton Hamilton. Grantors: Timothy Neal Hamilton, Ronald David Wootten. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 783 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Lot 4 of Turkey Hill Cabins Subdivision, Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard John Warner, Adele Warner. Grantors: Charles R. Murray, Stephanie Murray. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 787 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: One tract of land (5.81 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey J. Lemke. Grantors: Kathy W. Barker. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 810 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Lot C-582 of Charter Hills — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nancy Kemper. Grantors: Douglas H. Matthews. Tax: $22. Price: $11,000. Page 819 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Unit Week 16, Unit Number 1A, Christie Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christie Village Condominium Co-Owners. Grantors: The Griffin Family Trustees. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 823 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Unit 4 of Mariah North V Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: SIRD Realty Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Andrea H. Abernethy, Bruce R. Abernethy Sr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 827 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Unit 6, The Vistas at Trout Lake Townhomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven James Hageman, Elizabeth Rose Miller. Grantors: Satchmo & Company Land Inc. Tax: $788. Price: $394,000. Page 855 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: Lot 7 of Skiview Village-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph A. Deblaquiere, Felisha M. Deblaquiere. Grantors: Finonan, LLC. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 877 of 2213.
Aug. 17: Lots 31 and 32 of Panorama Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan V. Robinson, Aubree J. Robinson. Grantors: Ralph D. Buff, Ruby M. Buff. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 880 of Book 2213.
Aug. 17: One tract of land, Boone Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dancing Cow, LLC. Grantors: Kraut Creek, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 900 of Book 2213.
Aug. 18: Two tracts of land (0.316 acres and 0.120 acres), Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Frank James Webster. Grantors: Ryan W. Fawkes, Valerie K. Sanford. Tax: $344. Price: $172,000. Page 901 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: One tract of land (0.359 acres), Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Phyllis Hayes. Grantors: Ricky Clay Perry, Donya Perry. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 020 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Lot 4 of Village Creek Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark and Linda Austin Trust. Grantors: Royce Boggs, Rebecca Boggs. Tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 024 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Tract 7-R of Shull’s Farm, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark L. Smith, Darlene T. Smith. Grantors: Steve F. Perez Jr. and Cynthia G. Perez Joint Revocable Trust. Tax: $1,990. Price: $995,000. Page 028 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Lots 3-5, 57 and 58 of Devils Den Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Snowmass construction, LLC. Grantors: Jason A. Green. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 035 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Lot 30 of Creekridge-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: LEFCO, Angela Tropeano. Grantors: Frank Tropeano, Margaret Tropeano. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 038 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: One tract of land (0.527 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: DDL Properties, LLC. Grantors: Equity Trust Company, Kathleen A Lopez. Tax: $276. Price: $138,000. page 041 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Unit A-201, Building A, College Place Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The John William Cherry, III and Jane Simoneau Cherry Revocable Trust. Grantors: John William III Cherry, Jane Simoneau Cherry. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 072 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Unit 401, 605 and 607, High Country Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The John William Cherry, III and Jane Simoneau Cherry Revocable Trust. Grantors: John William III Cherry, Jane Simoneau Cherry. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 074 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Lots 3 and 4, Meadowview Acres, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Burney S. Warren Family Limited Partnership, Burney S. Warren. Grantors: Heather Marie Monahan-Lopez, Edward D. Lopez. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 082 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Lots 1, 5 and 6, Meadowview Acres, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lucy Reid Rentals, LLC. Grantors: Heather Marie Monahan-Lopez, Edward D. Lopez. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 085 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Lot 24 of Chapel Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joshua L. Moose. Grantors: Renne C. Moose, Renne Moose. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 097 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Lot 5, Terra Brook Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles R. Winkler, Samanta R. Winkler. Grantors: Harry J. Gandy, Debra W. Gandy, Harry J. Sr. Gandy. Tax: $134. Price: $67,000. Page 121 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Lot 86, Section A of Charter Hills-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Eason Family Properties, LLC. Grantors: Erika Natasha Eason, Richard Eason. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 143 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Lots 84 and 86 Section A, Charter Hills-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Casey Noble, Catherine Noble. Grantors: Eason Family Properties. Tax: $788. Price: $394,000. Page 146 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Three acres of land (4.817 acres, 0.003 acres and 0.006 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 850 Blowing Rock Road (NC) Owner LP. Grantors: The Standard at Boone, LLC. Tax: $129,988. Price: $64,994,000. Page 214 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Unit 3, Laurel Building, Chetola Lake Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Herbert H. Sisk, Lorie C. sick. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 228 of Book 2214.
Aug. 18: Unit 2, Azalea Building, Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John and Faith Hudspeth Revocable Trust. Grantors: John R. Hudspeth Jr., Faith C. Hudspeth. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 237 of Book 2214.
Aug. 19: Lot 212 Firethorn, Phase 2, Section 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dariya Smailova. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 254 of 2214.
Aug. 19: Lot 1, Blue Meadows, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Enrique Boncoviejo, Catalina Nanez. Grantors: Jennifer Houston Roberts, Charles Anthony Roberts. Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 261 of Book 2214.
Aug. 19: Lot 55, Monteagle, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Juan P. Contreras, Maria J. Graubard. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Tax: $200. Price: $100. Page 265 of Book 2214.
Aug. 19: Lot 111 of Timber Creek at Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Francine Netter Roberson Living Trust. Grantors: William J. Williamson III Living Trust, Catherine J. Williamson Living Trust. Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 292 of Book 2214.
Aug. 19: Lot 3, Birchwood Village Cluster, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Justice, Diane Justice. Grantors: Michael A. Keaton, Tonja Keaton. Tax: $518. Price: $259,000. Page 299 of Book 2214.
Aug. 19: One tract of land (0.278 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ellen Taylor Jackson Schoen. Grantors: Robert Toombs Jackson Jr, Robert T. Jackson Jr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 303 of Book 2214.
Aug. 19: Lot 3, Building E, Mountain Club Townhomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Martin Parks. Grantors: Raymond Edward Cheek, Elizabeth Aftynne Cheek. Tax: $620. Price: $310. Page 306 of Book 2214.
Aug. 19: One tract of land (7.715 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Katie Morgan, Charles Morgan. Grantors: Gregory T. Waller, Gregory Waller. Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 323 of 2214.
Aug. 19: One tract of land, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Picque, Augustus Deveaux Jr., Renee Picquet Woods, Travis Lamonte Picquet. Grantors: Augustus Deveaux Picquet Jr., Barbara A. Picquet. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 386 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: Lot 16, Maple Springs, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Watkins Family Trust. Grantors: Robert Edward Burgett. Tax: $117. Price: $58,500. Page 454 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: Lot 8, Laurel Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mario Barcelo, Marta Lisette Barcelo. Grantors: LD&D of Boone, LLC. Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 458 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: One tract of land (1.731 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew J. Bocan. Grantors: John D. Doyle Sr., Kathrine C. Doyle. Tax: $1,360. Price: $680,000. Page 476 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: Unit 118, Building E, Holiday Beech Villas Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Eric c. Augustus, Ruth Augustus. Grantors: Irene Bartolomei, Irene Alvarez. Tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 499 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: Lot 264, Laurel Gap — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenneth R. Stohl Jr., Anne A. Stohl. Grantors: Kathy Lowenberg, Kathy A. Rosenblum. Tax: $24. Price: $12,000. Page 517 of 2214.
Aug. 20: Unit C-5 in Cedar Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John M. Smoot, Jill C. Smoot. Grantors: Kilarney Court Holdings, LLC. Tax: $418. Price: $209,000. Page 520 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: One tract of land (0.18 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: WIP06 LLC. Grantors: Rita M. Wiseman. Tax: $2,300. Price: $1,150,000. page 523 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: Unit B10, Top of Seven, Seven Devils, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keith Charles Knowles, Debora Ann Knowles. Grantors: David L. Hester, Cathleen R. Hester. Tax: $312. Price: $156,000. Page 546 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: One tract of land (1.06 acres) Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wayne A. Smith, Claudia Smith. Grantors: John Carnaha, Gail Carnahan. Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 551 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: Unit Week 32, Cabin 8, Frontier Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benjamin Lawniczak. Grantors: Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 569 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: Unit 6, Week 24, Frontier Village II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steve Baker, Renee Baker. Grantors: Collin Lee Kamperman, Jane E. Kamperman. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 571 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: Two tracts of land (0.099 acres and 0.009 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: WIP07 LLC. Grantors: Rita M. Wiseman. Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. page 596 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: One tract of land (2,803.3 sq. feet), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: SPA Properties I, LLC. Grantors: Lovin Marketing Co. Tax: $6,880. Page 620 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: One tract of land (2.207 acres) Sunny D. Morgan, Amanda M. Morgan. Grantors: Mary Ann Snell Superty. Tax: $110. Price: $505,000. Page 648 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: One tract of land (2.49 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Erica Verdicanno Sanders, Mark McClenyon Sanders. Grantors: Antonia Perez, Alina Purrinoz-Perez. Tax: $2,250. Price: $1, 125,000. Page 652 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: Unit 205, Building B of Holiday Beech Villas Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kerrigan John Lewis, Emily Rose Lewis. Grantors: Thomas F. Hammond, Karin L. Hammont. Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 733 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: One tract of land (2.626 acres), Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tiffany Leigh Harmon, Matthew Len Harmon. Grantors: Brittany Gale Farmer, Bradly Shane sheets, Bradley Sheets. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 751 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: Lot 31, Phase IV, Hunter’s Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vernon Keith Handy Jr., Belinda Gibson Handy. Grantors: Lloyd S. Melnick, Jill Melnick, R. Kirk Owen, Sarah Owen, Lloyd Melnick. Tax: $53. Price: $26,5000. Page 754 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: One tract of land (1 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Adam Hicks, Donna Elizabeth Hicks. Grantors: Brenda Lucille Fletcher, Brenda Edwards, James D. Fletcher, James Donley Fletcher. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 800 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: Lot 5A (0.110 acres), Mayvie Centre Court, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Samuel and Kathryn Holbrooks Revocable Trust. Grantors: Suzanne B. Parkhurst, James T. Briscone, Lacey Parkhurst, Brooke E. Parkhurst, Frank R. Parkhurst III, Brooke Parkhurst. Tax: $1,470. Price: $735,000. Page 807 of Book 2214.
Aug. 20: One tract of land (3 acres) Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Scott McKnight. Grantors: William Scott McKnight, Jordan B. McKnight. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 837 of Book 2214.
