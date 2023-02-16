The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Jan 26: 1.400 acres. Grantees: Ganesh Periasamy and Rathijaiswari Devaraj. Grantors: Thirumal Thirupuvanam and Deborah Lee Thirupuvanam. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 261 of Book 2317.
Jan 26: 8.723 acres in Shawneehaw Tract 1. Grantees: Teresa Presnell. Grantors: Dustin Tres Michaels and Yvette Michelle Michaels. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 282 of Book 2317.
Jan 26: Unit 3 in Building Oak in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Julia Faulk McLaughlin. Grantors: Jan Dale Caldwell and Jerry D. Caldwell. Tax: $1,090. Price: $545000. Page 284 of Book 2317.
Jan 26: Unit 2 in Dogwood in Blowing Rock Intercal 25 in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Ross D. Bennett, Lindsay G. Bennett and Abigail K. Bennett. Grantors: Association of the Condominium Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 290 of Book 2317.
Jan 26: Lot 60 in Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek Section A. Grantees: Brandon N. Coffey and Nicole Leighann Young Coffey. Grantors: Mosquito Creek Plantation LLC. Tax: $1,590. Price: $795,000. Page 298 of Book 2317.
Jan 26: 26.35 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Jermey Lambert. Grantors: The Evans Revocable Trust, William Edwin Evans Trust, Gaye Willard Evans Trust. Tax: $3000. Price: $1,500,000. Page 316 of Book 2317.
Jan 27: Lot 31A in Yonahlossee Resort & Club. Grantors: Robert Barlowe. Grantees: U.S. Bank National Association Trust, J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-A6. Mortgages Pass Through Certificates and PHH Mortgage Corporation. Tax: $878. Price: $439,000. Page 353 of Book 2317.
Jan 27: 0.69 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: James H. Hodges III, and Sharon H. Hodges. Grantors: James R. Merchant and Lillian M. Merchant. Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 359 of Book 2317.
Jan 27: Lot 44 D in Top O Boone Inc AKA L 44 Section D, 0.622 acres on Lot D45 in Top O Boone Tract 1 on Port L D 46. Grantees: Baytrans Inc. Grantors: John S. Willams and Vondia S. Williams. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 361 of Book 2317.
Jan 27: LTS 10 and 11 in Pond Creek Condos. Grantees: Cherokee Mile High Properties LLC and Mile High Properties LLC. Grantors: Blackstone Condos LLC. Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 364 of Book 2317.
Jan 27: 0.852 acres on Lot D47 in Subdivision Top O Boone Tract 2 in Port L D46. Grantees: Baytrans Inc. Grantors: John Willams and Vondia Williams. Tax: $131. Price: $65,500. Page 366 of Book 2317.
Jan 27: Lot 115 subdivision in Skiway in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Michael G. Peaden and Hannah Peaden. Grantors: Frederick J. Upthagrove and Misty M. Upathgrove. Tax: $1425. Price: $712,500. Page 391 of Book 2317.
Jan 27: Southern Skies Subdivision in Watauga LTS 23 and 24. Grantees: Corey Wall. Grantors: Austin A. Adams. Tax: $68. Price: $34,000. Page 420 of Book 2317.
Jan 27: 4.014 acres in Larson Smith Michelle Dineen in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Larson Whitney Smith and Michelle Colette Dineen. Grantors: Jane Lee Rankin. Tax: $444,000. Page 450 of Book 2317.
Jan 27: 1.04 acres on Lot 2 in David L. Owens in Meat Camp. Grantees: John T. Smith and Abigail Rose Catone. Grantors: Jeffrey Wayne Tickle and Laura Jeanette Tickle. Tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 498 of Book 2317.
Jan 27: Lot 264 in subdivision in Creekridge. Grantees: Glenn Howard and Jennifer Howard. Grantors: Richard H. Neve Revocable Trust and Richard H. Neve Trust, and Richard H. Neve. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 506 of Book 2317.
Jan 30: Unit 402 in Building 140 in New River Kensington Gate Condos. Grantees: Leveda B. Law. Grantors: Wf&G Development LLC. Tax: $758. Price: $379,000. Page 528 of Book 2317.
Jan 30: 40.886 acres in stony fork. Grantees: John J. Dougherty Jr. Grantors: Jennifer Smith Ledford and Matthew Daniel Ledford. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 532 of Book 2317.
Jan 30: 10.08 acres. Grantees: Robert D. Kirk and Julie A. Kirk. Grantors: Joesph T. Dibaso and Gabrielle M. Diabiaso. Tax: $145. Price: $72,500. Page 563 of Book 2317.
Jan 30: 2.718 acres on Lot 233 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Phase Section 1 8 in LaurelMor. Grantees: James Butler and Kimberly Butler. Grantors: BR Development. Tax: $2891. Price: $1,445,500. Page 626 of Book 2317.
Jan 30: 4/10 acres. Grantees: Charles Brandon Presnell. Grantors: Madeline Carol Wien Administration, Bruce James Earp, Madeline Carol Wein, Francine Virginia Wein-Frankowski, Alfred Frankowski and Madeline Wein. Tax: $52. Price: $26,000. Page 667 of Book 2317.
Jan 31: Subdivision Top O Boone Inc LTS 42 and 43 in Section D. Grantees: Thomas H. Peterson and Lisa R. Hsu. Grantors: John S. Williams and Vondia S. Willams. Tax: $145. Price: $72500. Page 682 of Book 2317.
Jan 31: 1.607 acres. Grantees: Sally Schwyn. Grantors: Charles Coleman. Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 685 of Book 2317.
Jan 31: 7.581 acres in Zelma Verlee Shore Wendell Earl Hichs Dora Hicks. Grantees: Wendell Earl Hicks and Dora Ellen Hicks. Grantors: The Zelma Verlee Shore Revocable Living Trust Agreement and Zelma Verlee Shore. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 698 of Book 2317.
Jan 31: Unit 12 in Boone Meadowview Drive Condo. Grantees: Beetroot Soup LLC. Grantors: Roberts Willis Carmichael III, John Samuel Carmichael and John Carmichael. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 708 of Book 2317.
Jan 31: Unit 106 in Building 2 in New River Riverstone Condo Phase 2. Grantees: Michael Bradley Furr, and Tina Stephens Furr. Grantors: Gold Leaf Property Management and Development LLC. Tax: $604. Price: $302,000. Page 740 of Book 2317.
Jan 31: 0.612 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: A&R Mountain Properties. Grantees: Thomas E. Ives and Linda S. Ives. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 761 of Book 2317.
Feb 1: Willow Mountain in Watauga Revised LTS 38-39. Grantees: Brian R. Wilkinson and Becky S. Wilkinson. Grantors: Dana C. Dorroh. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 802 of Book 2317.
Feb 1: Three Tracts. Grantees: Redeem Contracting LLC. Grantors: Amy Diane Martin, Susan Pamela Martin and Larry Charles Martin. Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 810 of Book 2317.
Feb 1: Lot 28 in Subdivision Poplar Forest. Grantees: Vrian P. Herbert and Diana Castro. Grantors: Poplar Forest LLC. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 885 of Book 2317.
Feb 1: Lot 236 in Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Richard Gayheart. Grantors: David W. Celentano, Kathryn N. Celentano, David Celentano, Kathryn Celentano. Tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 913 of Book 2317.
Feb 2: 158 Lot in Westridge in Blue Ridge Section AA. Grantees: Dominick Maurici, Christina Nicole Sierra, Antonio Maurici and Rosa Maria Maurici. Grantors: Jason D. O’Brien and Jennifer E. O’Brien. Tax:$90. Price: $45,000. Page 50 of Book 2318.
Feb 2: 10.183 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Thomas C. Graybeal. Grantors: Robert Adam Ragan and Jennifer Elaine Ragan. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 53 of Book 2318.
Feb 2: Unit 102 of Boone Summerwoods Condos. Grantees: Sandi J. Vanwormer Trust, and Sandi J. Vanwormer. Grantors: David Sanders and Rachel Sanders. Tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 75 of Book 2318.
Feb 2: 5.70 acres in Red Fox Treat in New River. Grantees: Handy Hubby LLC. Grantors: Sharon H. Cox and Sharon H. Kincaid. Tax: $214. Price: $107,000. Page 113 of Book 2318.
Feb 2: 3.546 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: John Edwards and Riley Edwards. Grantors: Arlene Griese. Tax: $558. Price: $279,000. Page 143 of Book 2318.
Feb 3: 0.521 acres in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Lee Tindall Crump, Jacque Marie Crump. Grantors: Peter F. Weiss. Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 213 of Book 2318.
Feb 3: Unit 5 in Building Walnut in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Suzanne Hauser, R. Patrick Hauser and Claire Chilton. Grantors: Richard Dean Hawes and Deborah Hawes. Tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 256 of Book 2318.
