The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
June 21: Lot 13 in Shoes Farm in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Donald G. Duggin Jr. Grantors: Patrick Sean Weddell and Melissa Jane Weddell. Tax: $1042. Price: $521,000. Page 268 of Book 2282.
June 21: 0.741 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Charles M. Bennet and Jeffrey L. Butler. Grantors: Geoffrey Andrew Roten and Kimberly Ann Jolly. Tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 306 of Book 2281.
June 21: 1.208 acres in Lot 323 in Blue Ridge Mountain Clubs. Grantees: Grant M. Collins and Kelly E. Collins. Grantors: The Michaels S. Fuller Revocable Trust, Michael S. Fuller Trust, and Michael S. Fuller. Tax: $3450. Price: $1,725,000. Page 330 of Book 2282.
June 21: 1.355 acres in Lot 171 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club. Grantees: Stacy Taylor. Grantors: Ortiz Eliezer Aldarondo and Isabel Lopez Bras. Tax: $443. Price: $221,500. Page 334 of Book 2282.
June 21: 0.47 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: John Gnip Revocable Trust Agreement, John Gnip Trust and John Gnip. Grantors: Daryl K. Rockwell and Judith Marlene Rockwell. Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 357 of Book 2282.
June 21: Lot 4 in Knollwood. Grantees: Robert F. Woolson Jr., and Breah K. Woolson. Grantors: Good Life Building and Design. Tax: $1,190. Price: $ 595,000. Page 360 of Book 2282.
June 21: Lot 30 in Seven Devils Resort Property in Watauga Section 3. Grantees: Hayden Garrett Honeycutt. Grantors: Adrian Snow, Brian Adrian Snow and Gina Snow. Tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 412 of Book 22882.
June 22: Lot 6 in Rocky Mountain Heights Addition in New River. Grantees: Gary R. Quigg and Gennifer M. Quigg. Grantors: Catherine J. Poole and Catherine Jane Poole. Tax: $835. Price: $417,500. Page 458 of Book 2282.
June 22: Unit 124 in Building F in Holiday Beech Villas Condo in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Sanjib Pal and Mithu Pal. Grantors: Antonio Taylor, and Crystal Taylor Burke. Tax: $240. Price: $ 120,000. Page 461 of Book 2282.
June 22: Unit 3 in Building Maple in Blowing Rock Intervals 20 &21 in Chetola Lake. Grantee: Richard R. Riordan and Jean D. Riordan. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Tax:$4. Price: $2000. Page 468 of Book 2282.
June 22: Lot 19 in Townhomes at Brookshire, in New River 1,660 Sq Ft. Grantees: Anthony T. Parker and Renee L. Parker. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 476 of Book 2282.
June 22: Lot 3 in Sugarloaf Ridge in Meat Camp. Grantees: Robert Edward Freeland, and Heather Elizabeth Freeland. William H. Canu and Rebekah F. Canu. Tax: $ 1060. Price: $530,000. Page 480 of Book 2282.
June 22: New River LTS 1 — 2. Grantees: Brandy L. Gray and David J. Bonanni. Grantors: Blue Bird Ventures NC LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 531 of Book 2282.
June 22: Unit 2 C in Kellwoods II Condos Phase I. Grantees: Nancy Lorraine H. Seevers, Travis John Seevers, and Mary Catherine Williams-Seevers. Grantors: Nancy Lorraine Seevers, Robert Garfield Seevers, and Nancy Lorraine H. Seevers. Tax: $4. Price: $ 2,000. Page 536 of Book 2282.
June 23: 1 1/4 acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Stacy C. Eggers IV, Kimberly M. Eggers. Grantors: Margaret Miles, Ida R. Miles, George B. Miles, Margaret Miles. Tax: $639. Price: $319,500. Page 563 of Book 2282.
June 23: Lot 502 in Charter Hills Section C. Grantees: Arthur I. Brown, and Lana Brown. Grantors: Ina A. Coggeshall. Tax: $29. Price: $14,500. Page 601 of Book 2282.
June 23: 0.91 acres in Elk LR 84, and LR 85. Grantees: The Dale W. Presnell Revocable Trust, Dale W. Presnell Trust, and Dale W. Presnell. Grantors: Dale W. Presnell. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 610 of Book 2282.
June 23: Lot 49 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River. Grantees: Henrys Mountain Life LLC. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 618 of Book 2282.
June 23: 1 Acres in Ridgeview Acres in Port L8. Grantees: Janish Hepsi Jayapal. Grantors: Richard Daniel Goulah. Tax: $1000. Price: $500,000. Page 6222 of Book 2282.
June 23: John Hardin School LTS 9 — 10 in Section A Muster Ground Addition. Grantees: H & H Mountain Properties LLC. Grantors: Rovert D. Lee and Sharon J. Lee. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 637 of Book 2282.
June 23: Lot 646 in Westridge in Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: John D. Sams and Roselyn Sams. Grantors: Richard Allen Surrency. Tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 657 of Book 2282.
June 23: 0.067 acres and 0.212 acres in New River. Grantees: Lina E. Amezcua Maksso. Grantors: Jill Bauer. Tax: $56. Price: $28000. Page 660 of Book 2282.
June 23: Hidden Shadows Commercial Townhomes LTS B, C, D. Grantees: H & H Mountain Properties LLC. Grantors: Keith Buchanan. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 674 of Book 2282.
June 23: Briarcliff in Blowing Rock LTS 13 and 14. Grantees: David Stansaski and Rebekah Stansaski. Grantors: Thomas Rokoske and Patricia Rokoske. Tax: $56. Price: $28,000. Page 696 of Book 2282.
June 23: Lot 2 in Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock Section 4. Grantees: The M.E. Stephens III Trust, The Nancy B. Stephens Trust, Elizabeth S. Infantino Trust, M.E. Stephens III, and Nancy B. Stephens. Grantors: The M.E. Stephens III Trust, The Nancy B. Stephens Trust, Elizabeth S. Infantino Trust, M.E. Stephens III, and Nancy B. Stephens. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 699.
June 23: 0.355 acres in Lot 1 in Blowing Rock and 0.348 acres in Lot 2 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Brooks H. Mayson and Millie P. Mayson. Grantors: James E. Kentner and Emily Sanders Kentner. Tax: $2,190. Price: $1,095,000. Page 724 of Book 2282.
June 24: 2.136 acres in Tract 1 B. Grantees: Daniel J. Sheffey and Amy M. Sheffey. Grantors: Sharon Warren Tull and John W. Tull. Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 809 of Book 2282.
June 24: Laurel Creek Parcel 10. Grantees: James M. Baumgartner Jr. and James H. Baumgartner. Grantors: Steven J. Whitesides and Lori M. Whitesides. Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 817 of Book 2282.
June 24: Lot 3 in Mountain Shadows of New River Section 4. Grantees: Sophia Mondous and Dax Benfield. Grantors: Gary M. Nemcosky and Ann V. Thompson. Tax: $ 810. Price: $405,000. Page 834 of Book 2282.
June 24: 1.355 acres in Lot 171 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Phase 1 Section 5 in Laurelmor. Grantees: Dwayne Black, and Tammy Black. Grantors: Stacy Taylor. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 852 of Book 2282.
June 24: 2.576 acres and 0.874 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Kevins Williams Cindy A. Williams. Grantors: Brandon S. Sutherland and Lori A. Townsend. Tax: $1,089. Price: $544,500. Page 865 of Book 2282.
June 24: 0.69 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Joesph A. Clawson. Grantors: Cindy Clawson Ray, James Ray, Sandy Clawson Platts, Steve Clawson and Shay Clawson and James C. Ray. Tax: $203. Price: $101,500. Page 869 of Book 2282.
June 24: Lot 318 in Laurel Creek, Laurel Gap. Grantees: Anthony Thomas Scavo and Shelley Parks Scavo. Grantors: Helen G. Briest. Tax: $718. Price: $359,000. Page 903 of 2282.
June 24: Laurel Creek LTS 316 — 317 in Laurel Gap. Grantees: Anthony Thomas Scavo, and Shelley Parks Scavo. Grantors: Helen G. Briest. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 924 of Book 2282.
June 24: Mill Ridge in Section 1. Grantees: Hollie H. Robinson. Grantors: Margaret Stohlmann and Nicole Michelle Sonbert. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 1 of Book 2283.
June 24: 1 acre on Lot 3 in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Ashley Won and Samuel Jong Doo Wong, Stephen Dingledein and Wendy Dingledien. Grantors: Thomas R. Walter Trust, Debra G. Walter Trust, Thomas R. Walter Trust, and Thomas R. Walter, Debra G. Walter trust, and Debra G. Walter. Tax: $1355. Price: $667500. Page 20 of Book 2283.
June 24: Lot 25 in Birds eye view in Stony Fork, 17.538 acres, and 2.920 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Igor Shkolnik and Diana Gorokhovsky. Grantors: Appalachian State University Foundation Inc. Tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 39 of Book 2283.
June 24: Lot 37 in Arrowhead in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Robert R. Stewart and Danielle R. Stewart. Grantors: William L. Bohach and Teresa Johnson. Tax: $136. Price: $68,000. Page 50 of Book 2283.
June 24: Lot 38 in Arrowhead in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Robert R. Stewart, and Danielle R. Stewart. Grantors: Joan Bohach and Joan A. Bohach. Tax: $114. Price: $57,000. Page 53 of Book 2283.
June 24: Boone. Grantees: Fork and Wheel LLC. Grantors: A & F Coffey Associates LLC. Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 59 of Book 2283.
June 24: Lot 5 n Fox Run Ridge III Development Blowing Rock, and 0.051 Acres in Fox Run Ridge III in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Paul M. Worley and Melizza Birkhofer. Grantors: Tandy Sean Smith and Jennifer Ruth Smith. Tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 73 of Book 2283.
June 24: Lot 47 in Cliffs. Grantees: Dumitru Florin and Laura. Grantors: Robert J. Wright and Melissa L. Wright. Tax: $72. Price: $36,000. Page 97 of Book 2283.
June 24: New River See Description. Grantees: Nathan William Rock, and Amy Mae Rock. Grantors: Danely Holdings LLC. Tax: $718. Price: $359,000. Page 134 of Book 2283.
June 27: Unit RN 4 in Watauga Echota on the Ridge Phase 2. Grantees: James Stokes Mayfield and Jane Campbell Mayfield. Grantors: Michael Robert Johnson and Melissa Simpson Johnson. Tax: $1360. Price: $680,000. Page 150 of Book 2283.
June 27: 27.399 acres with exceptions. Grantees: Grantees: Clear waters construction LLC. Grantors: Rupp Holdings Inc. Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 177 of Book 2283.
June 27: 1.721 acres and 0.024 acres in Spring Tract. Grantees: Rosa M. Ivey and Mark N. Ivey III. Grantors: Darrell C. Drum, and Glenda Drum. Tax: $310. Price: $ 155,000. Page 201 of Book 2283.
June 27: Unit W 19 and Unit 41 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Mark Conklin and Elizabeth Conklin. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums and Jessica Lee. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 223 of Book 2283.
June 27: 1.211 acres in Lot 6 in Northwoods in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Clark Warner and Jodi Warner. Grantors: R. Pelayo and America Pelayo. Tax: $1320. Price: $660,000. Page 231 of Book 2283.
June 27: 14.024 acres in Watauga with Exceptions. Grantees: Jason R. Gottschalk and Shelia J. Gottschalk. Grantors: Clayton H. Oxford, Patricia Oxford and P Oxford. Tax: $528. Price: $264,000. Page 260 of Book 2283.
June 27: 7.36 acres, 8.185 acres, 37 acres, 17 acres, 17 acres, 28 3/16 acres, 14 acres, 4 5/6 acres, 30 acres, 15.239 acres and 154 poles in Cover Creek, see description. Grantees: Dennis Blanchard, and Jill Blanchard. Grantors: Garry Henson, Joyce Henson, Donna Henson Hicks, and Glenn Hicks. Tax: $ 1,420. Price: $710,000. Page 357 of Book 2283.
June 28: Lot 84 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek section C. Grantees: Eric Maynard. Grantors: Rebecca Ness, and Kevin Travis Easler. Tax: $1000. Price: $ 500,000. Page 406 of Book 2283.
June 28: 0.269 acres on Lot 15 in New River Heights in New River. Grantees: JMC Properties LLC. Grantors: Carlyle D. Pate. Tax: $ 590. Price: $295,000. Page 446 of Book 2283.
June 28: Lot 359 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Stewart L. Appelrouth and Gail R. Appelrouth. Grantors: Don Rosenthal and Monique Rosenthal. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 450 of Book 2283.
June 28: Unit 305 in Boone Cluster B. High Country Condos. Grantees: Kingswood Investments LLC. Grantors: Shannon W. Nichols and Pamela O. Nichols. Tax: $212. Price: $106,000. Page 524 of Book 2283.
June 28: Ski Mountain Anthony L Hixon Dawn LTS 67-68 section 1A. Grantees: Richard Deutschman and Mary Evrard Deutschman. Grantors: John Raadford Biles. Tax: $1,569. Price: $784,500. Page 569 of Book 2283.
June 28: Unit 4 in Laurel Creek Windenhamlet Condo. Grantees: Melissa Gable Brown and Jonathan Mark Brown Jr. Grantors: Skiway, James E. Sinkler, and Allen Sinkler IV. Tax: $524. Price: $262,000. Page 595 of Book 2283.
June 29: Unit A 4 in Blowing Rock Manor Cliffhome Condo at Mayview Manor Estates. Grantees: John R. Biles. Grantors: Judith T. Stout. Tax: $1588. Price: $794,000. Page 606 of Book 2283.
June 29: Watauga See Description. Grantees: John B. McKean, and Dawn M. McKean. Grantors: Sory Guthery Bowers and Henry Bowers. Tax: $1000. Price: $500,000. Page 644 of Book 2283.
June 29: 1.931 Acres in Lot 4 in Millers Ridge New River. Grantees: Doty Home Builders LLV. Grantors: Stevens S. Bristol and Melissa L. Bristol. Tax: $179. Price: $89,500. Page 678 of Book 2283.
June 29: Unit W 19 and Unit 41 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Mark Conklin and Elizabeth Conklin. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums and Jessica Lee. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 701 of Book 2283
June 29: Lot 47 in Cliffs. Grantees: Dumitru Florin Crisan and Laura Crisa. Grantors: Robert J. Wright and Melissa L. Wright. Tax: $72. Price: $36,000. Page 703 of Book 2283.
June 29: 22.860 acres of Elk. Grantees: Andres Bernal and Maria Ramirez. Grantors: Donald Max Dorseu and Sandra C. Dorsey. Tax: $248. Price: $124,000. Page 708 of Book 2283.
June 29: Lot 10/11 in Critcher Meadows Phase II. Grantees: Anne Jordan and Angel Jordan. Grantors: Wade Allen Martin and Kristine Dawn Martin. Tax: $ 1098. Price: $549,000. Page 720 of Book 2283.
June 29: Lot 30 in Rocky Knob in Shawneehaw Phase II. Grantees: John Lagonigro and Antoinette Lagonigro. Grantors: Donald C. Portnoy and Karen G. Portnoy. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 793 of Book 2283.
June 29: Lot 19 in Edens Gate in Stony Fork Phase II. Grantees: Jayvan Properties LLC. Grantors: Shelter Concepts LLC. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 839 of Book 2283.
June 29: Unit 303 A in Building Mitchell in Elk Peaks at Watson Gap Village Condo Phase 1. Grantees: Thomas J. Edwards. Grantors: E. Hood Temple, Eugene H. Temple, Joell Marie Temple, and Joell M. Temple. Tax: $1520. Price: $760,000. Page 843 of Book 2283.
