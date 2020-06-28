The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
June 11: Three tracts in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Yasmany Perez and Susana Perez Gonzalez. Grantors: Yasmany Perez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 5 of Book 2098.
June 11: Unit 3-A of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Sundance Select Properties LLC. Grantors: Gene Stuart Matthis II and Judy Thompson Matthis. Excise tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 46 of Book 2098.
June 11: One tract (1.171 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: BK Boone LLC. Grantors: Performance Drive Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 56 of Book 2098.
June 11: Lot 2 of Dogwood Heights. Grantees: Marvin D. Hall, Diane H. Hall, Michael Talley and Laura Talley. Grantors: Marvin D. Hall and Diane H. Hall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 78 of Book 2098.
June 11: One tract in Stony Fork. Grantees: Christopher D. Arquette and Jennifer D. Arquette. Grantors: Roxanne Mitchell Trust Roxanne Mitchell Exempt Trust, Julie Ann and Roxanne Mitchell. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 80 of Book 2098.
June 11: Lot 13 of Greenwood in Meat Camp. Grantees: Kristina Flicking. Grantors: Watauga Habitat for Humanity Inc. Excise tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 86 of Book 2098.
June 11: Unit 204 of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Robert E. Jones and Joyce Simpson Jones. Grantors: Equity Trust Company Kathleen Russo. Excise tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 106 of Book 2098.
June 11: Lot 250 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Marcos A. Xara and Tammy K. Xara. Grantors: Richard A. Surrency. Excise tax: $16. Price: $8000. Page 122 of Book 2098.
June 11: Unit 4 of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Jane P. O’Neal, James G. O’Neal, William M. Perkinson and Phyllis C. Perkinson. Excise tax: $2. Price: $2000. Page 134 of Book 2098.
June 11: Lot 14 of Yonahlossee Saddle Club in Brushy Fork. Grantees: James Bond, Darlene Bond. Grantors: Wilmington Savings Fund Society Residential Credit Opportunities and American Mortgage Investment Partners Management LLC. Excise tax $750. Price: $375,000. Page 136 of Book 2098.
June 11: One tract (0.593 acres) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Chelsea Erin Kuyath. Grantors: Ryan Preston Davis and Joy Lawing Davis. Excise tax: $408. Price: $204,000. Page 182 of Book 2098
June 11: Lot 6 of Fairfield in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Salvatore C. Gorla, Lisa Gorla. Grantors: Rao Aluri and Mary Reichel. Excise tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 198 of Book 2098.
June 11: One tract (17.661 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Bobby Speckine, Sheila Speckine. Grantors: Robert P. Miller and Robert Paul Miller. Excise tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 241 of Book 2098.
June 11: Lot 39 and 65 of Mountain Overlook in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John Major Gardner and Susan Pandy Gardner. Grantors: The Florene J. Cuthill Revocable Trust Florene J. Cuthill. Excise tax: $736. Price: $368,000. Page 244 of Book 2098.
June 11: Unit 7 of Greenhill Condos in Boone. Grantees: Gordon Hensley. Grantors:The Hospital Solutions, Jason Perlman. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 259 of Book 2098.
June 11: One tract (6.606 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Charles Edward Henserson Jr. Grantors: AMA Properties LLC. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 278 of Book 2098.
June 11: One tract (0.719) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: James Christian Reid Stewart, Heather Herrick Stewart. Grantors: Paul S. Smith Serena R. Smith, Mark L. Smith and Carolyn Smith. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 282 of Book 2098.
June 12: Lot 27 of Smith Winkler in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Charles J. Girard, Mikelle Girard. Grantors: Robert Philson, Carole Philson, Andrew Philson, Barbara Philson and Andrew C. Philson. Excise tax: $1000. Price: $500,000. Page 299 of Book 2098.
June 12: Five tracts in Boone. Grantees: Troy D. Walker Leslie Walker. Grantors: WV Investments LLC. Excise tax: $788. Price: $394,000. Page 320 of Book 2098.
June 12: One tract (1.652 acres) New River. Grantees: Claudia Huerta. Grantors: Carole Lee C. Turner and Thomas Wayne Turner. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 326 of 2098.
June 12: One tract (1.568 acres) Blowing Rock. Grantees: Crawford Haralson Cleveland Jr., Phyllis Murphy Cleveland. Grantors: John L. Grasinger and Cecilia F. Grasinger. Excise tax: $1630. Price: $815,000. Page 344 of Book 2098.
June 12: One tract of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: David Glenn Parker and Carla G. Parker. Grantors: Joseph E. McGee, Linda C. McGee and J.E. McGee. Excise tax: $358. Price: $179,000. Page 348 of 2098.
June 12: Lot 401 of Ledges of Firethorn in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Bethany N. Hutchinson, John L. Hutchinson. Grantors: Dunmovin LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 406 of Book 2098.
June 12: Units 30 and 42 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Chris Leffler. Grantors: Deana Leffler and Chris Leffler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 473 of Book 2098.
June 12: Lots 35-37 of Village Creek in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Nickolas Donohue. Grantors: Benjamin H. Cayce and Melissa Cayce. Excise tax: $444. Price: $222,000. Page 476 of Book 2098.
June 12: Lot 11 of Oak Ridge Estates in Blue Ridge Estates Phase II. Grantees: David Tyler Salzer and Candace Maureen Kelling Salzer. Grantors: Cameron S. Rinkler and Shelley H. Rinkler. Excise tax: $960. Price: $480,000. Page 502 of Book 2098.
June 12: Lot 4 of New River in Boone. Grantees: Paul Arnold Odham, Patricia Carol Odham. Grantors: Frank J. Sabetta and Lanora J. Sabetta. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 526 of 2098.
June 12: Lot 15 of Cliffwood in Watauga. Grantees: John Allen Troutman, Amber Mackenzie Troutman. Grantors: Richard J. Pastusic and Heather M. Pastusic. Excise tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 542 of Book 2098.
June 12: Lot 172 of Laurelmor Blue Ridge Mountain Club. Grantees: Conor Byrne, Sarah Byrne, Robert Holzman and Addie Holzman. Grantors: BRMC 172 LLC. Excise tax: $1837. Price: $918,500. Page 558 of Book 2098.
June 12: Lot 1629 of Laurelmor in Elk Phase I. Grantees: Conor Byrne, Sarah Byrne, Robert Holzman Addie Holzman. Grantors: KFJ Limited Partnership and Opanana LLC. Excise tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 582 of Book 2098.
June 12: Lot 7 of Brown Stone Ridge in Blue Ridge. Grantees: William D. Moffatt, Pamela J Moffatt. Grantors: Christian A. Bigsby and Deborah H. Bigsby. Excise tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 611 of Book 2098.
June 15: One tract (0.355 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Van Allen Morris. Grantors: Bernie Ruder, Bernardo Ruder and Susan P. Ruder. Excise tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 626 of 2098.
June 15: One tract (1.5 acres) of Bald Mountain. Grantees: Joshua K. Byland. Grantors: Tonya L. Byland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 662 of Book 2098.
June 15: Lot 14 of Crystal Lake in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Patrick W. Pendley Helen O. Pendley. Grantors: John R. Alexander and Jeannette M. Alexander. Excise tax: $2,000. Price: 1,000,000. Page 665 of Book 2098.
June 15: Lot 441-443 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Natella Jolia, Andrey Volkov. Grantors: Martin G. Skolnik and Carole L. Lerner. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 719 of Book 2098.
June 15: One tract (120 acres with exceptions). Grantees: Samuel F. Davis Jr. and Alice Farthing Davis. Grantors: Josephine F. Polhamus Revocable Trust, William Farthing Polhamus Trust and Josephine F. Polhamus. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 752 of Book 2098.
June 15: One tract (2 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Valle Vista LLC. Grantors: James and Eleanor Church Living Trust, James E. Church Trust, James and Eleanor Church. Excise tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 756 of Book 2098.
June 15: Unit 7 of Beech Manor. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Beech Manor Condominiums Inc. Grantors: Karen D. Schafer and Richard F. Schafer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 806 of Book 2098.
June 15: Unit 4 Dogwood of 35 Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantees: Melissa Ann Will, Thomas Augustine Will Jr., Virginia Lawrence Will and David Chapman Forrest. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 820 of Book 2098.
June 15: Unit 4 Dogwood of 36 Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Melissa Ann Will, Robert Ernest Thompson, Thomas Augustine Will Jr., Virginia Lawrence Will, David Forrest Chapman, Josiah Jordan Will, Dawn Lackey Will, John Griffith Will, Debra Jean Nutter Will, William Anthony Will, Anne Krause Will, Margaret Edna Will, Brett Andrew Will and Edna J. Will. Excise tax: $2. Price $1,000. Page 823 of Book 2098.
June 15: Unit 48 and 30 of Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association Of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Blowing Rock. Grantors: Marcus D. Wike and Deborah B.Wike. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 826 of Book 2098.
June !5: Lot 35 of Grandfather Farm Phase I. Grantees: Segraves Family Trust Archie Dale Segraves Trust, Denise Ball Segraves Trust. Grantors: Archie Dale Segraves and Denise B. Segraves. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 828 of Book 2098.
June 16: One tract ( 1.145 acres) in Watauga. Grantees:Timothy James Davis and Jennifer Nicole Davis. Grantors: Evalyn Maria Pierce. Excise tax: $328. Price: $164,000. Page 15 of Book 2099.
June 16: One tract (0.587 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Valerie Nicole Wieskamp. Grantors: Justin M. Edge and Valerie Nicole Wieskamp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 33 of Book 2099.
June 16: Lots 243, 245 and 250 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Laurelmor. Grantees: Mark P. Reynolds and Mary E. Reynolds. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $500. Price $250,000. Page 83 of Book 2099.
June 16: One tract (0.528 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Anthony Nicastro, Donna Nicastro. Grantors: Scott Rhyne Wilson, Bobby Dean Wilson, Scott Rhyne Wilson Trust and Wattula Wilson. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 117 of Book 2099.
June 16: Lot 24 and 26 of Mill Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Paula Logan, Jennifer Logan. Grantors: James Hampton Goodwin, Elizabeth Heidt Goodwin and James H. Goodwin. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 130 of Book 2099.
June 16: Lot 2 of Rich Mountain Estates in Watauga. Grantees: James Lloyd Bost Jr. and Carolyn D. Bost. Grantors: Mariane Rooks, Katherine M. Evans. Excise tax: $325. Price: $162,500. Page 133 of Book 2099.
June 16: One tract (0.70 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantees: Nancy Leonard. Grantors: Emily Bare Leonard and Kent C Leonard. Excise tax: $398. Price: $199,000. Page 1390f Book 2099.
June 16: Lot 16 of Forest Ridge in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Anthony Palazzo. Grantors: Angelo Accetturo and Anthony Accetturo. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 192 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lot 331 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Genevieve Cotton, Alton Thomas Copley. Grantors: Jannette Irene Walser Miller. Excise tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 222 of Book 2099.
June 17: Five tracts: Tract one ( 0.050 acres) duplex, tract two (4.701 acres) in Brushy Fork tract three ( 20.925 acres with exceptions) in Henson Hollar, tract four ( 0.605 acres) in Cove Creek tract five (0.90 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: DLLFT LLC. Grantors: MRH Limited Partnership Glenn Henson Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 225 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lots 8, 9, 11-14, 16-17, 68-69 of Seven Devils. Grantees: Henry Desola Williams Trust. Grantors: James Noble Hendrix and Pattie Willis Hendix. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 255 of Book 2099.
June 17: Unit of Echota Estates Townhomes in Watauga Sequoia Phase III. Grantees: Joseph Novicki and Elizabeth Novicki. Grantors: Zolton T. Berky and Deborah R. Berky. Excise tax: $1160. Price: $580,000. Page 260 of Book 2099.
June 17: One tract ( 4.755 acres) in Shawneehaw. Grantees: The Lyle Adams Revocable Trust, Lyle AdamsTrust. Lyle Adams. Grantors: Johns W. Slavens and Lisa E. Slavens. Excise tax: $274. Price: $137,000. Page 279 of Book 2099.
June 17: One tract (1.16 acres) Watauga. Grantees: Anders Ethan Sjostrand, Anna Dalton Bucker. Grantors: The Thelma Mast Living Trust, Ginger Mast Trust, Nicholas Asa Trust and Thelma Mast. Excise tax: $96. Price: $48,000. Page 285 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lot 65 of Seven Devils Resort Property. Grantees: The Henry Desola Williams Trust, Henry Desola Williams. Grantors: Melrose A.Wagner and Denise C. Wagner. Excise tax: $24. Price: $12,000. Page 303 of Book 2099.
June 17: One tract (.517 acres) of Grove Hurst in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jeffrey Thomas Lamoureaux and Melissa Lamoureaux. Grantors: Susan H. Lane. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 308 of 2099.
June 17: Unit-B of Car Mel Condos. Grantees: LKC Blowing Rock LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 331 of Book 2099.
June 17: Unit of Blowing Rock. Grantees: LKC Blowing Rock LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 334 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lots 1-4 of A.S. Abernathy Lands. Grantees: LKC Blowing Rock LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 337 of Book 2099.
June 17: One tract ( 0.26 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: LKC Blowing Rock LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 340 of Book 2099.
June 17: Unit (0.125 acres) in the town of Blowing Rock. Grantees: LKC Blowing Rock LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 343 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lot 16 of Country Club Estates in Blowing Rock. Grantees: LKC-NC LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 347 of Book 2099.
June 17: One tract (0.734 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: LKC-NC LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 350 of Book 2099.
June 17: One tract (0.671 acres) in Blowing Rock . Grantees: LKC-NC LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 353 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lot 15 (.56 acres) of Willow Creek Estates in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Dan Deleo, Sara Deleo. Grantors: Shirley Jones-Von Qualen Trust, Shirley Jones-Von Qualen. Excise tax: $804. Price: $402,000. Page 364 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lot 2 (1.087 acres) of Fox Crest in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Peak Trust Company, The Landon K. Thorne III Nevada Trust, Landon K. Thorne III. Grantors: LKT Approved Special Assets LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 412 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lot 2 (1.087 acres) of Fox Crest in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust, The Landon K. Thorne III Approved Julia Trust and Landon K. Thorne III. Grantors: LKT Approved Special Assets LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 414 of 2099.
June 18: Lot 2 (1.087 acres) of Fox Crest in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Landon K. Thorne III. Grantors: Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, The Landon K. Thorne III Approved Julia Trust, Landon K. Thorne III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 416 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract of Fox Crest in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Landon K. Thorne III. Grantors: Peak Trust Company, The Landon K. Thorne III Nevada NGCG Trust, Landon K. Thorne III. Excise tax: $175. Price: $87,5000. Page 418 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (128.367 acres) Commissioners Deed. Grantees: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Lynn Morris, Janet Morris and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: $1,415. Price: $707,500. Page 435 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (6.661 acres) Commissioners Deed. Grantees: Dale Miller. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Len Moretz, Janet Moretz and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: $58. Price: $29,000. Page 441 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (0.157 acres) Commissioners Deed. Grantees: Treva J. Jones, Douglas B. Jones. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Len Moretz, Janet Moretz and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 444 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract ( 0.528 acres) Commissioners Deed. Grantees: David Miller. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Len Moretz, Janet Moretz and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 447 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (128.367 acres) Commissioners Deed. Grantees: Lee Roy Johnson and Beverly Johnson. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Len Moretz, Janet Moretz and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 450 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (6.661 acres) Commissioners Deed. Grantees: Anthony Noah Johnson. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Len Moretz, Janet Moretz and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 453 of Book 2099.
June 18: One Tract, Commissioners Deed. Grantees: Lola Zela Miller. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Len Moretz, Janet Mooretz and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 456 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract ( 7.038 acres) in Blue ridge. Grantees: Ardease Critcher Greene, Joe F. Greene. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene, Truman Amos Critcher, Joe F. Greene and Bernice Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 472 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lots 5-6 of Seven Devils in Watauga. Grantees: The Michael W. Miller and Irene S. Miller Living Trust. Grantors: Michael W. MIller and Irene S. Miller. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5000. Page 481 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (0.765 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Roy Triplett and Shirley Triplett. Grantors: Jordan Davis Triplett and Crystal Rupard Triplett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 483 of Book 2099.
June 18: Unit 212 Echota Wood Condos. Grantees:Juston Smith. Grantors: Joe Anthony Sailor and Susan H. Sailor. Excise tax: $475. Price: $237,500. Page 42 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lot B-19 of Mill Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Elmer Randy Goodman. Grantors: John S. Norris and Cathy H. Norris. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 509 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lots 11-12 (1.489 acres) of Ridgeview in New River Port. Grantees:Zachary Doubrava Hendren and Christine Ogilvvie Hendren. Grantors: Craig Sceffler and Nicole Scheffler. Excise tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 512 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lot 151 of Grassy Gap Golf Course. Grantees: Arthur Dudley Terkeurst III. GRantors: Stillness of Soul LLC. Excise tax: $1276. Price: $637,000. Page 528 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lot 2 of William Estates in Stony Fork. Grantees: George Rhyne and Grace Rhyne. Grantors: Nicholas London and Callie London. Excise tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 542 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (7.038 acres) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Glendale Springs Farms. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene and Joe F. Greene. Excise tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 558 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (8.104 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Ardease Critcher Greene and Joe F. Greene. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene, Joe F. Greene, Truman Amos Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Greene Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 562 of Book 2099.
June 18: Two tracts in New River. Grantees: Ardease Critcher Greene and Joe F. Greene. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene. Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 569 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract in New River. Grantees: Ardease Critcher Greene and Joe F. Greene. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene, Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 577 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (1.935 acres) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: John Ellison Yarbrough, Hannah Elizabeth Olsteenand and Paul Brady Yarbrough. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene,Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 585 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene,Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 594 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Ardease Crither Green and Joseph Greene Critcher. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene,Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 612 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (7.22 acres) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Alison Lenore C. Williamson, Mary Elizabeth C. Bower. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene, Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 620 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (10.148 acres) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Joseph Greene Critcher, Bernice Critcher. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene,Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 628 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (10.492 acres) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: John Ellison Yarbrough, Elizabeth Hannah Olseen and Paul Brady Yarbrough. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene, Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 637 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (22 acres with exception) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Joseph Greene Critcher. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene, Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 648 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lot 12 of Rich Mountain Ranches in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Stephen S. Logue and Marshall M. Logue. Grantors: Bruce Leroy Johnson and Sandra Joyce Johnson. Excise tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 656 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lots 19-20 of Aldridge Ridge Pons in Watauga. Grantees:Tiffany Lane Diaz LLC. Grantors: Johnzy S. Diaz and Colleen G. Diaz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 662 of Book 2099.
June 18: On tract (0.483 acres) of University Circle in Watauga. Grantees: Donald William Mciver and Amy Mciver. Grantors: Steven R. Mcanulty and Lisa Mcanulty. Excise tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 687 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lot 23 in Sorrento Falls. Grantees: James & Elayne Molbreak Revocable Trust, James F. Molbreak and Elayne Molbreak. Grantors: James Molbreak and Elayne Molbreak. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 706 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (5.976 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Benjamin F. Clifton III andmagery Clifton. Grantors: Debra Mcginty and Kevin B. Mcginty. Excise tax: $934. Price $467,000. Page 712 of Book 2099.
June 18: Unit 3 Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantees:D & K Mountain Property LLC. Grantors: Heather M. Hendershott, Michael Sharpe Hendershott, Joseph E. Mccourt and Kathleen Marie Mccourt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 754 of Book 2099.
