The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 15: Unit C-2 of Green Valley Townhomes in Meat Camp. Grantees: Nicole Roberts Young and Nicole M. Roberts. Grantor: James Irwin Young. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 477 of Book 2086.
April 15: Lots 146-148 of Councill Grove in Boone. Grantee: James Robert Todd. Grantor: Mary Sue Blanton Todd. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 490 of Book 2086.
April 15: One tract (12 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Joe William Todd and James Robert Todd. Grantor: Mary Sue Blanton Todd. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 493 of Book 2086.
April 15: One tract in Boone. Grantee: Joe William Todd. Grantor: Mary Sue Blanton Todd. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 496 of Book 2086.
April 15: Lot 171 of Daniel Boone Park in Boone. Grantee: Elliot James Simpson Todd. Grantors: Mary Sue Blanton Todd. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 499 of Book 2086.
April 15: One tract (1.78 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Roy Miller and Gregory Richard Miller. Grantors: Roy Mille and Roy Miller Ward. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 502 of Book 2086.
April 15: Two tracts (one of 2.012 acres and one of 3.681 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Juanita Miller and Gregory Richard Miller. Grantors: Juanita Miller and Juanita Trivette Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 505 of Book 2086.
April 15: One tract (2 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Juanita Miller and Gregory Richard Miller. Grantor: Juanita Trivette Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 509 of Book 2086.
April 15: One tract (1.5 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Juanita Miller and Gregory Richard Miller. Grantors: Juanita Miller and Juanita Trivette Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 512 of Book 2086.
April 15: Lot 11 of Willow Mountain. Grantee: Jeannie D. Reiss Trust. Grantor: Jeannie D. Reiss. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 514 of 2086.
April 15: One tract (.831 acres) in New River. Grantee: Robert D. Reneau Living Trust. Grantor: Dorothy J. Reneau Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 518 of Book 2086.
April 15: One tract (1.188 acres) of Sweetgrass development. Grantees: Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401 Profit Sharing Plan FBO Mark R. Adkins and Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401 Profit Sharing Plan FBO William N. Adkins. Excise tax: $406. Price: $203,000. Page 564 of Book 2086.
April 15: One tract (.846 acres) in New River. Grantee: Karen L. Fletcher. Grantors: Janet Elaine Gray and Rhonda L. Lorence. Excise tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 625 of Book 2086.
April 16: Lots 52-55 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Florene J. Cuthill Revocable Trust. Grantor: Alice O. Walker. Excise tax: $724. Price: $362,000. Page 641 of Book 2086.
April 16: Unit 832 of Echota Woods Condos. Grantees: Wesley Lige-Labaron Hollar and Madison Padgett Hollar. Grantors: Harry W. Meike and Joi D. Neike. Excise tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 645 of Book 2086.
April 16: Lot 262 of Laurel Gap. Grantees: Douglas Westmorland and Angela Westmorland. Grantor: The Rebecca L. Tuten Living Trust. Excise tax: $48. Price: $24,000. Page 667 of Book 2086.
April 16: Lot C-4 of Hidden Hills in New River. Grantee: Jennifer R. Miller. Grantors: Christopher Greene and Talia Greene. Excise tax: $476. Price: $238,000. Page 672 of Book 2086.
April 16: One tract (2.2637 acres) of Laurel Creek. Grantee: Kathryn Marsh. Grantor: The Carlene G. Cooper Trust. Excise tax: $206. Price: $103,000. Page 687 of Book 2086.
April 16: Lot 34 of Maple Springs in Watauga. Grantees: William Keith Parker and Candy A. Parker. Grantors: Richard Holmes Rose and Barbara Lynn Rose. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 717 of Book 2086.
April 16: Lot 187 of Pinnacle Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Samuel Mays and Kristyn Mays. Grantor: The Bullock Family Trust. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 737 of Book 2086.
April 16: One tract (5.190 acres) of Beaver Dam. Grantees: Doug Hulett and Tammy Hulett. Grantors: Dwight H. Sutton and Nancy Lynn Ragsdale. Excise tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 759 of Book 2086.
April 16: One tract (1.865 acres) of Cove Creek. Grantee: Thomas Mathis Stovall II. Grantors: Thomas M. Stovall and Rosemary S. Stovall. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 763 of Book 2086.
April 16: Unit 7 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantee: Daniel Teague. Grantor: Donna M. Cloud. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 811 of Book 2086.
April 16: One tract (21 acres) of Cove Creek. Grantees: Vasil Ivanov Atanasov and Audrey Isabella Atanasov. Grantors: Harold E. Hall, Vedenia Sue Hall Austin, Allen L. Hall and Joseph Jack Austin Jr. Excise tax: $168. Price: $84,000. Page 820 of Book 2086.
April 16: One tract (13.37 acres) of Nancy Kiffer Trust subdivision in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Nancy Ann Kiffer. Grantor: Dale Krebsbach. Excise tax: $267. Price: $133,500. Page 825 of Book 2086.
April 17: Lot 21 of Dougherty Heights of Boone. Grantee: John Perry Fidler. Grantors: Carl Fidler Living Trust and Marbeth Winkler Fidler Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 834 of Book 2086.
April 17: Lot 21 of Dougherty Heights in Boone. Grantee: John Perry Fidler and Denise Gray Jarvis. Grantor: John Perry Fidler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 839 of Book 2086.
April 17: Lot 21 of Dougherty Heights in Boone. Grantees: John Perry Fidler and Denise Gray Jarvis. Grantor: John Perry Fidler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 839 of Book 2086.
April 17: One tract (12,000 square feet) in Watauga. Grantee: Nguyen Tang. Grantors: Stephen G. Hardman and Cheryl L. Hardman. Excise tax: $548. Price: $274,000. Page 864 of Book 2086.
April 17: Unit CK-2 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: John Siddons and Sarah Siddons. Grantor: Echota East Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 4 of Book 2087.
April 17: Unit 1 of Overlook Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: James W. Lawson and Diane C. Lawson. Grantor: Lynsey Nellis. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 70 of Book 2087.
April 17: Lots 259-262 in New River. Grantee: Paul Andrew Yodis Jr. Grantor: Jodie Lyn Taylor. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 98 of Book 2087.
April 17: Lot 1 of Hemlock Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Stephen L. McPherson. Grantor: Patricia T. McPherson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 172 of Book 2087.
April 17: Unit 122 of Royal Oak Condos in Bloiwng Rock. Grantee: Ryan Lane Morton. Grantors: David T. Dilling and Mary H. Dilling. Excise tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 201 of Book 2087.
April 17: Unit RN-3 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Butler Family Trust. Grantors: John Thomas Butler and Christina S. Butler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 225 of Book 2087.
April 17: Lot 195 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Fox Ski LLC. Grantor: Chalet Realty Inc. Excise tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 229 of Book 2087.
April 20: Five tracts in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Freedom Farm Ministries. Grantor: Kari’s Home for Women Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 287 of Book 2087.
April 20: Three tracts in the Blue Ridge and units A-H of Rivers Bend Condos. Grantee: RCW Properties of Boone LLC. Grantors: Robert L. Dunnigan and Tamna I. Dunnigan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 307 of Book 2087.
April 20: One tract (23,815.74 square feet) in Watauga. Grantee: Delmar L. James. Grantor: Pamela Storie Fisher. Excise tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 330 of Book 2087.
April 20: Lot 14 of Patton Ridge Acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Peter J. Finne and Yvonne S. Finne. Grantors: Jennifer Johnson Demeny, Jennifer J. Ferguson, James R. Ferguson and Jennifer Ferguson. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 334 of Book 2087.
April 20: One tract (.54 acreS) of Blowing Rock. Grantee: Wanda E. Anderson Living Trust. Grantor: Wanda E. Anderson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 352 of Book 2087.
April 20: Unit 3-4 of Cones II Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Joseph V. Coyne and Christopher A. Albertson. Grantor: Susan S. Sommerkamp. Excise tax: $786. Price: $393,000. Page 380 of Book 2087.
April 21: Two tracts (one of 47,415 square feet and one of .691 acres) of Brushy Fork. Grantees: Susan Isbell Herman and James C. Isbell. Grantor: Mountain Valle Farm LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 508 of Book 2087.
April 21: Lot 284 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Carlos Yubini Palma. Grantor: Burl B. Hull. Excise tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 516 of Book 2087.
April 21: Lot 7 of Charter Hillsin Laurel Creek. Grantees: Tammy Somerville and Tim Ross. Grantors: Mary Gut and Ralph Gut. Excise tax: $8. Price: $4,000. Page 533 of Book 2087.
April 21: unit R-511 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantee: John Lawrence Leonard. Grantors: John Lawrence Leonard and Lynn Till Leonard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 536 of Book 2087.
April 21: Two tracts (one of 14.67 acres and one of .04 acres) of Beaver Dam. Grantees: Clara W. Norris, Toni Norris Littleton and Tracy Norris Day. Grantors: Clara W. Norris and Clara Winebarger Norris. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 539 of Book 2087.
April 21: Two tracts (one of .993 acres and one of 33,398 square feet) in Watauga. Grantees: Robert H. Ward, Geraldine T. Ward and Robin Ward Miller. Grantors: Robert H. Ward and Geraldine Ward. Excise tax: $6. Price: $3,000. Page 546 of Book 2087.
April 21: One tract (.296 acres) in New River. Grantee: Spa Properties – Greenbriar LLC. Grantor: Tensi Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $354. Price: $177,000. Page 566 of Book 2087.
April 21: Unit 312 of Smoketree Lodge in Watauga. Grantees: Katherine Kast and Kevin Kast. Grantor: Carol S. Hessenflow. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 651 of Book 2087.
April 22: Unit CK-3 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Michael R. Johnson and Melissa Johnson. Grantor: Echota East Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $940. Price: $470,000. Page 766 of Book 2087.
April 22: Lot 3 of Continental Divide Estates in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Richard Alan Evans and Shari Lyn Evans. Grantors: A. Gregory Rosenfeld and Priscilla B. Rosenfeld. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 769 of Book 2087.
April 22: Unit CK-5 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Samuel Joseph Gilmore and Kathryn Kelley Gilmore. Grantor: Echota East Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $1,200. Price: $600,000. Page 784 of Book 2087.
April 22: One tract (1.351 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Suzanne Camille Vacek. Grantors: Orville Larry Cole and Carla Leanna Cole. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 843 of Book 2087.
April 22: Lot 13 of Continental Divide Estates. Grantees: Travis Griffith Burt and Cele C. Burt. Grantors: Joint Irrevocable Trust of Loye D. Greer and Peggy P. Greer. Excise tax: $1,115. Price: $557,500. Page 856 of Book 2087.
April 22: Lot 1 of Sorrento Skies in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Orville Larry Cole and Carla Leanna Cole. Grantors: James E. Ginger and Christine L. Ginger. Excise tax: $694. Price: $347,000. Page 880 of Book 2087.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.