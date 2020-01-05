The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Dec. 18: Lot 16 of Boulder Creek in New River. Grantees: John S. Lewis and Paige M. Lewis. Grantors: Emily A. McCoy and Ralph McCoy. Excise tax: $73. Price: $36,500. Page 208 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot C19 of Mill Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Charles Lee Safrit II and Wendy Houston Safrit. Grantors: Timothy Mapp, Frederick Timothy and Paula Mapp. Excise tax: $322. Price: $161,000. Page 227 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 104 of Laurelmor. Grantee: Seminole Boosters Inc. Grantor: Frederick Graham Astor Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 244 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 12 of Homestead in Watauga. Grantees: Eric M. Lemos and Cherilynn S. Lemmos. Grantor: McLean Innovative Homes LLC. Excise tax: $988. Price: $494,000. Page 296 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 18 of Seven Oaks in New River. Grantee: Daniel Koeing and Jennifer Koeing. Grantors: Thomas A. Brown and Karen S. Brown. Excise tax: $556. Price: $278,000. Page 319 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 88 of Summit Park in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Evelyn Paine Sanders Personal Trust. Grantor: Harry Clayton Sanders Jr. Personal Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 355 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lots 41, 42, 45 and 47 of Villavue. Grantee: SRM Revocable Trust. Grantors: Steve Miller and Rita Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 359 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: One tract of Chestnut Hill Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: James G. Jones and Kay H. Jones. Grantors: Thomas V. Wolff and Merri M. Wolff. Excise tax: $1,130. Price: $565,000. Page 362 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 19 of Parkway Forest in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: DRJOCO Properties II LLC. Grantors: Wayne Allen Miller and Patricia P. Miller. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 413 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 88 of Summit Park in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Susan Sanders Wilson and James Clayton Sanders. Grantor: Evelyn Paine Sanders Personal Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 420 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Two tracts (one of 10.1 acres and one of 12 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Keith James Younce. Grantors: Thomas J. Tounce and Mildred H. Younce. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 426 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: One tract (17.75 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Thomas J. Younce, Mildred H. Younce and Keith James Younce. Grantors: Thomas J. Younce and Mildred H. Younce. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 429 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Five tracts in Watauga. Grantee: The Leonard I Cottom, Jr Living Trust. Grantor: Kasey L. Cottom. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 432 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lots 214-217 of Snowcloud Condos in Seven Devils. Grantee: The Leonard I Cottom Jr Living Trust. Grantor: Kasey L. Cottom. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 441 of Book 2066.
Dec. 18: Lot 48 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Thomas Edward Pomfrey, Vanessa Culver Pomfrey, Steven Jon Rennie and Carol Anne Rennie. Grantors: William F. McCutcheon, William W. McCutcheon, Shirley A. McCutcheon and Brett W. McCutcheon. Excise tax: $547. Price: $273,500. Page 443 of Book 2065.
Dec. 18: Lot 8 of High Heather Estates in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kathleen A. Gunther and John C. Gunther. Grantors: Thomas Mann Brantley and Isabel Frick Brantley. Excise tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 462 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: Lots 28-33 of Whitener. Grantees: Joseph Wood and Cameron Wood. Grantor: Leighton Wood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 475 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: Lots 36-39 of G. D. Barnett subdivision. Grantee: Cynthia S. Taylor. Grantors: Mary O. Odom. Excise tax: $299. Price: $189,500. Page 483 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: Lot 59 of Seven Devils Resort Property in Watauga. Grantees: Darren Hays Matz and Katherine Wbber Matz. Grantors: Colin P. Crothers and Doris G. Bazzini Crothers. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 496 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: Lots 1-2 of White Pines in Watauga. Grantees: Rory McIlmoil and Stephanie Langston. Grantors: David H. Harman and Barbara G. Harman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 510 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: Lot 548 of Charter Hills. Grantee: Rachina Nangia. Grantor: Elite Homes and Land Inc. Excise tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 512 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: Lot 2 in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Floyd James Scott Jr and Anne T. Scott. Grantors: William F. Morgan and Valerie Morgan. Excise tax: $684. Price: $342,000. Page 531 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: One tract (10.05 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Erik K. Askeland and Bret J. Askeland. Grantors: Erik J. Askeland, Jana Askeland and Erik Askeland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 631 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: Lots 4 and 5 of Arrowhead in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Steven A. Olson and Diane E. Olson. Grantor: Margaret Angeline Schlobohm. Excise tax: $736. Price: $368,000. Book 634 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Kevin James Friley and Deanna Michelle Taylor. Grantor: Mary Alice Adams. Excise tax: $385. Price: $102,500. Page 656 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: Two tracts in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Thomas M. Brantley and Isabel F. Brantley. Grantor: Matthew Shayne Lewis. Excise tax: $1,400. Price: $700,000. Page 679 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: Unit 3 of Kellwoods Townhouses in the New River. Grantee: Moondance Trust Agreement. Grantors: John Dorner IV and Carolyn Dorner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 718 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: Lot 17 of Heavenly Mountain in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: June C. Freeman 2008 Trust. Grantors: Fred Wayne Pell and Sandra Guerrero. Excise tax: $970. Page: $485,000. Page 757 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: One tract (.988 acres) of A & R Mountain in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: A&R Mountain Properties LLC. Grantor: D.F. Cnigan LLC. Excise tax: $1,680. Price: $840,000. Page 779 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: Unit 1712 of Echota on the Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: David G. Hanson and Sarah E. Hanson. Grantors: Gary Page and Julie Page. Excise tax: $475. Price: $237,500. Page 801 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: One tract (.437 acres) of Frances Catherine Greer Watts … subdivision. Grantee: Lorelei Watts. Grantors: Frances Catharine Greer Watts, Michael Jackson Watts, Charles Finley Greeg, Nancy Lee Bentley Greer, Sharon Kay Parlier Greer and Jerry Allen Greer. Excise tax: $234. Price: $117,000. Page 817 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: Lots 7-8 of Mill Ridge. Grantees: Christopher D. Holden and Christy B. Holden. Grantor: Carol A. Sellers 2000 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 834 of Book 2066.
Dec. 19: One tract (1.125 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Yonahlossee Property Owner’s Association Inc. Grantor: The Inn at Yonahlossee LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 862 of Book 2066.
Dec. 20: One tract (5 acres) of Susan J. Potter in North Fork. Grantee: Joyce Elithe Little. Grantor: Paul W. Potter Sr. Testamentary Marital Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 886 of Book 2066.
Dec. 20: One tract (4.807 acres) of Susan J. Potter in North Fork. Grantee: Glenda Potter Mahala. Grantor: Paul W. Potter Sr Testamentary Marital Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 888 of Book 2066.
Dec. 20: One tract in North Fork. Grantee: Paul W. Potter Jr. Grantors: Paul W. Potter Sr Testamentary Martial Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 890 of Book 2066.
Dec. 20: Three tracts in Boone. Grantee: Cuz Kids LLC. Grantor: Glenn D. Cottrell Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 902 of Book 2066.
Dec. 20: Lots 11-12 of Glenwood Springs in the New River. Grantees: David W. Cottrell and Katy Cottrell. Grantor: Glenn D. Cottrell Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 906 of Book 3066.
Dec. 20: Lot 8 of Chappell Farms North. Grantees: James Allan Dozier and Rebecca Blackburn Dozier. Grantors: Donald Chappell and Patricia Jean Chappell. Excise tax: $85. Price: $42,500. Page 1 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: One tract (5.890 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Lewis H. King and Lauren S. King. Grantor: Kenneth Paul Colbert Living Trust. Excise tax: $134. Price: $67,000. Page 4 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Unit 109-2 of Riverstone Condos in the New River. Grantee: Zachary Russ. Grantors: Zachary Russ, Michael Garry Russ and Penny Brooks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 27 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Lot L of Echota Estates Townhomes in Watauga. Grantee: Gene Foster. Grantors: William Thomas Larmore and Bettie J. Larmore. Excise tax: $512. Price: $256,000. Page 49 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Lot 2 of Dogwood Heights. Grantees: Marvin D. Hall and Diane H. Hall. Grantors: Frank H. Plotts Jr and Deborah Plotts. Excise tax: $970. Price: $485,000. Page 54 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Lot 3 of Blandwood Addition in Watauga. Grantees: Nathaniel T. Wilcox and Linda J. Hayward. Grantor: Echo Falls Properties LLC. Excise tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 71 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Lot 27 of Creek Crossing in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Todd R. Rhine and Amy B. Rhine. Grantors: James B. Fenwick Jr and Cynthia Anne Norris. Excise tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 78 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: One tract (20 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Nilendu and Renu Srivastava Family Foundation. Grantor: Blue Ridge Preservation Inc. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 95 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Unit 1 of Blowing Rock Cones II Condos. Grantees: Gregory A. Clark and Michael H. Ragan. Grantor: Marion E. Bernsee. Excise tax: $714. Price: $357,000. Page 104 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Two tracts in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Richard Hicks and Beverly Hicks. Grantors: Cynthia Anne Caldwell Taylor, Barry James Taylor, William Byron Caldwell, Bethann Lowrey Caldwell and William Eric Caldwell. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 119 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Tract 2 of Curlwood in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Brian Joseph Donovan and Cynthia Chang Donovan. Grantors: Robert M. Schneider, Leslie Schneider and Linda A. Ferguson. Excise tax: $265. Price: $132,500. Page 125 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Lots 210, 212, 214, 216 and 280-283. Grantee: Mammouth Property Investments LLC. Grantors: Ted R. Hughes and Teddy R. Hughes. Excise tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 160 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Lot 83 of Seven Devils Resort Property in Watauga. Grantee: With Love from Jesus Ministries. Grantor: Larry Hill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 197 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Lot 99 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Ashley Troy Wingate and Kelly S. Wingate. Grantors: Elisa Dyke, Donald D. Dyke, Elisa S. Dyke and Shirley M. Dyke. Excise tax: $86. Price: $43,000. Page 199 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Unit 3-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Nancy M. Talbert and William West Talbert. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 245 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Unit 3-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Jana B. Toupin. Grantors: Harry Thomas Church Family Trust, Cynthia Diane Church, Harry Thomas Church, David Clayton Bowles and Jana Bowles Toupin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 247 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Unit 1-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: David C. Bowles. Grantors: Harry Thomas Church Family Trust, Cynthia Diane Church, Diane T. Bowles, Harry Thomas Church, David Clayton Bowles and Jana Bowles Toupin.
Dec. 20: Lot 52 and lot 47A of Rocky Knob in Shawneehaw. Grantee: Emily Dole Whittaker Living Trust. Grantor: Emily Dole Whittaker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 259 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Lot 40 of Westridge. Grantee: DJA Properties LLC. Grantors: George Kohl and Theresa Kohl. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 263 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Lot A-73 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Helpful Homes LLC. Grantors: Beech Mountain 2003 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 266 of Book 2067.
Dec. 20: Unit G-24 of Mariah North IV Condos. Grantees: John Lambert Jr and Janetta L. Lambert. Grantors: Daniel Armistead and Sherri Armistead. Excise tax: $251. Price: $125,500. Page 290 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 8 of Top-O-Boone in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Professional Services Bookkeeping Inc. Grantors: Robert R. Heath. Excise tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 383 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: One tract (.89 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantees: Sandy Ann Miller and Donald L. Miller. Grantors: Donald L. Miller and Kimberly U. Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 403 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: One tract (.521 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantee: Marty Jo Wilson. Grantors: Donald L. Miller and Kimberly U. Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 405 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 57 of Summit Park and one tract (.5 acres) of Hampton Heirs. Grantees: Michael Scott Sink and Shelby Hampton Sink. Grantors: Phillip Blaine Hampton and Patricia Cobb Hampton. Excise tax: $35,000. Page 407 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: One tract (.271 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: HSI/AVI Cottages LLC. Grantors: Robert P. Valet, Caroline C. Valet and Caroline Valet. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 412 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 1 of the New River. Grantee: Robert Harold Thompson Jr. Grantor: BBG Properties Inc. Excise tax: $278. Price: $139,000. Page 415 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: One tract (2.408 acres) in Charles M. Church subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Pioneer Mountain Holdings LLC. Grantors: Charles M. Church and Kelly S. Church. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 442 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: One tract (6.35 acres) in Pioneer Mountain Holdings subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Pioneer Mountain Holdings LLC. Grantors: Ralph F. Church and Amy M. Church. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 445 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 11 of Trout Lake Ridge. Grantee: Caron Limited Partnership. Grantors: Caron Family Limited Partnership and Raymond F. Caron. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 505 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lots 20-22 of Elk Ridge. Grantee: Caron Limited Partnership. Grantors: Caron Family Limited Partnership, Raymond F. Caron, Inma A. Caron, Kristen Nichole Caron, Michael Besch, Mary Michelle Caron, Natalie Francis Caron and K. Nichole Caron. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 507 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lots 1-2 in Watauga. Grantee: Beech Creek Retreat LLC. Grantors: Paul Phillips and Rakefet Bachur. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 516 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Unit 303-C of College Place Condos. Grantees: Mark Edwards and Mary Michaud. Grantors: David Dwayne Lancaster, Tammy Jo Lancaster, Tamara J. Lancaster, David D. Lancaster and Tammy Lancaster. Excise tax: $257. Price: $123,500. Page 518 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 24 of Sno Mountain. Grantees: Will H. Keesler and Carly B. Keesler. Grantor: Richard Hice. Excise tax: $316. Price: $158,000. Page 520 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 2 of Ridgefield in Watuaga. Grantees: Eric Ernst Fidler and Lorie Marie Fidler. Grantors: Daniel S. Hovancik and Anna K. H. Hovancik. Excise tax: $624. Price: $312,000. Page 535 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 1 of William Estates in Stony Fork. Grantees: Spencer Hodges and Bailey Hodges. Grantors: The Christopher E. Hodges Living Trust and The Amy G. Hodges Living Trust. Excise tax: $535. Price: $267,500. Page 621 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 7 of Chase Village in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Kristen Renee Sanders. Grantors: Floyd Allen Parker. Excise tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 638 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 10 of Woodridge in Watauga. Grantees: Paula J. Mapp and Frederick Timothy Mapp. Grantors: Sharon Humphrey’s Revocable Trust and Sharon Witmer Kurtz Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 661 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 11 of Woodridge in Watauga. Grantees: Paula J. Mapp and Frederick Timothy Mapp. Grantors: Sharon Humphrey’s Revocable Trust Agreement and Sharon Witmer Kurtz Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 688 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 1 of John Hodges subdivision in the New River. Grantee: Blue Deer Properties LLC. Grantors: Full House Properties LLC. Excise tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 715 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lots 206-207 of Charter Hills and 107 of Pinnacle Ridge.Grantees: Jeffrey E. Fish and Donna Sue Fish. Grantors: James Loy Reese Veal. Excise tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 754 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lots 84-85 of Cliffs in Laurel Creek. Grantee: McCay Living Trust. Grantors: Deborah S. McCay and Roger L. McCay. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 775 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lots 84-85 of Cliffs in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Singletary Living Trust. Grantors: McKeever R. Singletary and McKeever Singletary. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 777 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lots 25-26 and 28-33 of Sno Mountain. Grantee: Eric Thomas Hice. Grantors: DBN CTA, Anne Kearns Hice, Eric Thomas Hice, Heather Hice Davis and John Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 779 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot B-39 of Charter Hills. Grantee: Eric Thomas Hice. Grantors: Kearns Family Limited Partnership, DBN CTA, Anne Kearns Hice, Eric Thomas Hice, Heather Hice Davis and John Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 783 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 101 of Bingham Lane, Lot 4 of Wilcox Enterprises, Lot 10 of Bingham Estate and one tract (.9 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Bingham Rentals LLC. Grantors: Ira J. Bingham Jr. and Virginia J. Bingham Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 788 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Lot 21 of Laurel Creek. Grantee: Miranda-Stafford Conservation Trust. Grantors: Blue Snow LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 796 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: Unit 1-M of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Cheryl Warren Rhea and Misty Warren Byrd. Grantors: C. Mac Warren and Lisa Warren. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 799 of Book 2067.
Dec. 23: One tract (2.5 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Kriston T. Jolly. Grantors: Roy J. Trivette and Connie Trivette. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 801 of Book 2067.
Dec. 27: One tract (10.05 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Robert Miles Lowman and Barbara B. Lowman. Grantors: Christopher Wayne Clontz. Excise tax: $74. Price: $37,000. Page 872 of Book 2067.
Dec. 27: One tract (14.293 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantees: Anthony Brown and Carol Main. Grantors: Jeffrey Main and Doreen Main. Excise tax: $636. Price: $318,000. Page 891 of Book 2067.
Dec. 27: One tract (14.657 acres) in the Blue Rdige. Grantee: Barbara N. Clawson Living Trust. Grantors: J.D. Clawson Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 17 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Lot 16 of Hemlock Hills. Grantee: Lori Barlettano. Grantors: Gary Barlettano and Lori Barlettano. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 37 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Tract 3 in Meat Camp. Grantees: Ray Brent Edmisten Jr and Lora B. Edmisten. Grantors: Virginia Norris Jones, Kenneth Rax Jones and Kenneth R. Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 42 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Lot 64 of Rocky Knob in Shawneehaw. Grantors: Walter Davidson Pharr and Anna Dell Watts Pharr. Grantor: Francoise D. Absensour Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 47 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Unit 2-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Paul Pearson II and Kathleen Pearson. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 56 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Unit 2-S of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Thomas N. Barber and Judith M. Barber. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 58 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Unit 2-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Thomas N. Barber and Judith M. Barber. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000.
Dec. 27: Lots 1-8 of Saddle Hills Block A and lot 1 of Block F of Saddle Hills in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Caroline B. Lawson. Grantor: J. Rutledge Lawson Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 64 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Lots 1-8 of Saddle Hills Block A and lot 1 of Block F of Saddle Hills in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Caroline B. Lawson Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantor: Caroline B. Lawson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 67 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Lots 11-16 of Block C of Blowing Rock Development subdivision. Grantees: John E. Murphy and Patty N. Wheeler. Grantors: Ralph T. Jonas, Ceil S. Jonas and Ceil Murphy Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 71 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Lot 11 of Rocky Knob in Shawneehaw. Grantee: Kerri A. Schmidt. Grantors: Matthew P. Schmidt and Matthew Schmidt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 81 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Lot 2 of Oxford Vallen in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Floyd D. Belden and Janet M. Belden. Grantor: Belden Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 99 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: One tract (.675 acres) of New River. Grantees: Floyd D. Belden and Janet M. Belden. Grantor: Belden Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 122 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Unit 12 of Queen Street Executive Condos in Boone. Grantee: SPG Property LLC. Grantors: Deborah C. Sofield and R. Thomas Sofield Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 141 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Two tracts (one of .465 acres and one of .288 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: SPG Property LLC. Grantors: Deborah C. Sofield and R. Thomas Sofield Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 143 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Units A 2-4 of Village on the Green Condos in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: SPG Property LLC. Grantors: Deborah Sofield and R. Thomas Sofield Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 146 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: One tract (.925 acres) of Andrew R. Critcher Steven Samuel Silver subdivision in Boone. Grantee: Andrew R. Critcher. Grantors: Steven S. Silver Jr and Angela L. Silver. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 174 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: Lot 5 of Lootout Ridge Village Homes in Elk. Grantees: David W. Olsen and Nettie L. Olsen. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $1,633. Price: $816,500. Page 213 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: One tract (11.013 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Trustees of the H. Smith Richardson Testamentary Trust and H. Smith Richardson. Grantor: Bryan Woodring. Excise tax: $124. Price: $62,000. Page 217 of Book 2068.
Dec. 27: One tract (1.008 acres) on Bald Mountain. Grantee: Olive Hill Properties LLC. Grantor: Trustees of the H. Smith Richardson Testamentary Trust. Excise tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 220 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lots 12-15 of J. W. Hampton subdivision in Stony Fork. Grantee: Laurel Springs Baptist Church. Grantors: Johnny C. Hampton and Joan H. Hampton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 235 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: One tract (3.3 acres) in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Lynn Ane Leubuscher and Christopher Brendan McLaughlin. Grantors: Charles Franklin Hollar and Julie Hollar. Excise tax: $674. Price: $337,000. Page 252 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: One tract (.759 acres) and lots 9-16 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Elizabeth Crist Ballew Revocable Trust and Elizabeth Crist Ballew. Grantors: Elizabeth Crist Ballew and Elizabeth Crist Stratton Brook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 273 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: One tract (.897 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: John Christian Watson. Grantors: Rebecca Gummere and Rebecca G. Pivetta. Excise tax: $302. Price: $151,000. Page 295 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Unit 3-B of Chestnut Hill Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Laurayne Karr. Grantor: Barbara Harrison Sahlie. Excise tax: $970. Price: $485,000. Page 314 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: One tract (1.742 acres) in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Ralph Michael Eichmiller and Judith Riley Eichmiller. Grantors: Bradley K. Lovin and Leslie M. Lovin. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 317 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lots 2-3 of D. L. Stanbery subdivision. Grantee: Paige Elizabeth Hopkins. Grantors: Ronald Glenn Johnson and Colanne W. Johnson. Excise tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 339 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Two tracts in Watauga. Grantees: Amanda Nicholson Britt, William Stuart Cooper Nicholson, Thomas Dalton Miller and John Christie Nicholson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 369 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Unit 3-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: William Benjamin Britton, W. Benjamin Britton and Virginia M. Britton. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 372 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: One tract (14.547 acres) in Marjorie B. Henson Estate in Cove Creek. Grantees: Kristy Ray Livermore and J.R. Ellison. Grantors: Marjorie B. Henson Living Trust, Barbara B. Balsamo, Stuart M. Saltzman, Shep Saltzman and Kenneth J. Baird. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 400 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lt 21 of Stone Creek Estates in Cove Creek. Grantee: Stone Creek Enterprises LLC. Grantor: LNL Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 407 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lot 4 of Stone Creek Estates in Cove Creek. Grantees: Robert I. Jatib and Maria A. Jatib. Grantor: Flagco Holdings North Carolina LLC. Excise tax: $46. Price: $23,000. Page 411 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Four tracts in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Eric J. Yourchisin and Mary Allison Yourchisin. Grantor: Joel R. White Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,500. Price: $1,250,000. Page 415 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: One tract (10.16 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Marisa M. Nunez and Humfredo L. Perez. Grantor: Carlos M. Nunez. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 440 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lot 908 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club in the New River. Grantees: Miguel Angel Nunez Wolff and Charlotte Newsom Nunez Wolff. Grantors: W. Robert Hartness and Cathleen Hartness. Excise tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 472 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lot 112 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantee: MB Investments LLC. Grantor: The Scott M. Sandler Living Trust. Excise tax: $2,030. Price: $1,015,000. Page 492 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lot R7-A of Echota on the Ridge Estate Townhomes. Grantee: David C. Thompson Revocable Trust. Grantees: Lee M. Grant and Sommer Grant. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 500 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lots 4-5 of Arrowhead in Brushy Fork. Grantee: The Steven and Diane Olson Family Revocable Trust. Grantors: Steven A. Olson and Diane E. Olson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 503 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lot 8 of Glen at Crab Orchard subdivision in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Scott Forrest Dunstan and Kara Hager Dunstan. Grantors: Rhonda P. Langford and Patrick B. Langford. Excise tax: $942. Price: $471,000. Page 506 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lot 25 of Ravens Ridge in New River. Grantees: Rogers Family GST Irrevocable Trust. Grantors: Daniel Terrell Rawls and Elizabeth Lucille Rawls. Excise tax: $748. Price: $374,000. Page 530 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lots 64-67 of Eggers subdivision in New River. Grantee: Spa Properties Homespun LLC. Grantors: William B. Scantlin and Catherine E. Scantlin. Excise tax: $449. Price: $224,500. Page 550 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Four tracts in Zionville. Grantees: Eugene Kenneth Livermore and Kristy Ray Livermore. Grantors: Marjorie B. Henson Living Trust, Barbara B. Balsamo, Stuart M. Saltzman, Shep Saltzman and Kenneth J. Baird. Excise tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000.
Dec. 31: Lot A of New River. Grantees: Robert Daniel Cook and Kayla C. Cook. Grantors: Herbert Dean Townsend and Kathleen Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 653 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: One tract of 30 feet for Right of Way in Watauga. Grantees: Robert Daniel Cook and Kayla C. Cook. Grantors: Myra J. Cook, Robert Cook and Derek Ryan Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 656 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: One tract (1.21 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Frank B. David IV and Carol R. David. Grantors: Eric R. Martin and Maria Martin. Excise tax: $61. Price: $30,500. Page 666 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Unit 15 in Laurelwood. Grantees: Kevin Darrell Hugg and Nanette T. Huff. Grantors: Jane C. Bowser and Roy L. Freeman. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 670 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 1 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Alice Yates Wilson. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 697 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 2 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Alice Yates Wilson. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 703 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 3 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Matthew Rayland Wilson. Grantor: the Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 709 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 3 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Alice Yates Wilson. Grantors: Matthew Rayland Wilson and Krystal Lane Stewart. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 715 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 4 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Alex William Stout. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 718 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 4 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Carolyn Yates Puckett. Grantors: Alex William Stout and Amy Stout. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 724 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 5 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Ann Yates Delgrippo. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 727 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 7 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Carolyn Yates Puckett. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 733 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 8 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Patricia Yates Paal. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 739 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Four tracts of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Heritage Springs — STV Yates Family Property Owners’ Association Inc. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 745 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: One tract (1.5 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Karla Philippa Rusch. Grantors: David G. Brown and Eleanor R. Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 751 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 7 of Vicki Shore Baker Estate subdivision in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Karla Philippa Rusch. Grantor: Dirksen T. Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 754 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: One tract (1.5 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Karla Philippa Rusch. Grantor: Dirksen T. Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 757 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 2 of Broyhill and Bradley. Grantees: David A. Irvin and Alicia N. Irvin. Grantors: Thomas R. Neese Jr., Thomas R. Neese and Janice A. Neese. Excise tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 760 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 4 of Chestnut Valley in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Gary Bowers and Sharon Bowers. Grantor: Baird’s Investments Inc. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 790 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Kristy Livermore. Grantor: Jerry Ray Ellison Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 805 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: One tract (14.5 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Kristy Livermore. Grantor: Kristy Livermore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 808 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 263 of Laurelmor subdivision. Grantee: Blue Ridge Mountain Club Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Black, Slaughter and Black, Pa. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 838 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Unit 103-W of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: The Two Bears Family Trust Agreement. Grantor: Shelnutt Properties LLC. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 841 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 32 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Roberto Rodriguez Jr. Grantor: The Linda Quinto Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 844 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Tracts 1 and 3 of Thomas A. Foxx/Virginia A. Foxx subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantor: Banner Manor Corp. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 866 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Units 1-4 of South Slope Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Tiger Holdings of NC LLC. Grantor: Lynne S. Hood. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 876 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 7 of Daydreams in Stony Fork. Grantee: CMH Homes Inc. Grantor: Joe L. Ray. Excise tax: $62. Price: $31,000. Page 1 of Book 2069.
Dec. 31: Lots 48-49 of Blue Ridge Estates. Grantees: Allen Dawson and Jennele Sue Vaquera. Grantor: John Warren Fischer Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $439. Price: $219,500. Page 3 of Book 2069.
Dec. 31: Unit 5-D of Kingswood Condos in Boone. Grantee: Kingswood Investments LLC. Grantors: John M. Withers III and Joan D. Withers. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 37 of Book 2069.
Dec. 31: Lot 1 of Chinquapin Heights in Bald Mountain. Grantee: Mark D. Howell. Grantor: April C. Howell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 51 of Book 2069.
Dec. 31: Lot 2 of Brittnais Silver Leaf in Cove Creek. Grantees: John Mollet and Erin Lee Mollet. Grantors: John Mollet and Erin Lee Mollet. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 55 of Book 2069.
Dec. 31: Lots 16-19 of G.D. Barnett subdivision in the New River. Grantee: Jeffrey Lewis Martin. Grantors: Glenda W. Gray, Glenda Wilson Gray and Willie L. Gray. Excise tax: $318. Price: $159,000. Page 60 of Book 2069.
Dec. 31: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Equity Trust Company, Thomas E. Reno Ira and Thomas E. Reno. Grantors: Emily A. Roberts, Emily A. Morley and Scott Roberts. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 79 of Book 2069.
