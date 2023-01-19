The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 18: Lot 14 in Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock Section 2 A. Grantees: Alan W. Sorrick Living Trust, Alan W. Sorrick, Jane G. Sorrick and Alan W. Sorrick. Grantors: James Roland Wright. Tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 38 of Book 2287.
July 18: Boone See Description. Grantees: E. Properties LLC. Grantors: Margaret S. Blevins and Joe R. Blevins. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 46 of Book 2287.
July 18: 1.61 acres in Casey Reese, in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Casey A. Reese. Grantors: Hite Dale Reese, and Hite Reese. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 57 of Book 2287.
July 18: 0.12034 acres and 0.11689 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: 232 Ransom Street Holdings LLC. Grantors: W4 LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 61 of Book 2287.
July 18: 1.152 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Arthur Parkin and Laura Parkin. Grantors: John Daniel McKeal and Alyse McKeal. Tax: $938. Price: $469,000. Page 112 of Book 2287.
July 18: Councill Grove in New River LTS 243 -245. Grantees: Johnathan Everette Burton Fox. Grantors: Everette Burton Fox III and Lynn Wingo. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 132 of Book 2287.
July 18: Three Tracts see description. Grantees: N1737 Joe Shoemaker Road Revocable Living Trust and Maria C. G. Hernandez Trust. Grantors: Grace Fortune, Tracy Tanseer, and Tracy L. Tanseer. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 136 of Book 2287.
July 18: Firethorn in Blowing Rock LTS 114 & 115. Grantees: Jason Russell Nevader and Vanessa Nevader. Grantors: Jerry David Vaxmonsky, Jerry Vaxmonsky and Maria Vaxmonsky. Tax: $ 3880. Price: $1,940,000. Page 139 of Book 2287.
July 18: 0.149 acres in New River. Grantees: Watauga Family Health Services Offices Condominium Association Inc. Grantees: Watauga Family Health Offices, Robert C. Snyder Revocable Trust, Billy J. Beason, David M. Cline, Mark R. Harter. Erica Snyder Trust, and Robert C. Snyder. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 154 of Book 2287.
July 18: Lot 20 in Shore Farm II in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Anthony Palazzo and Nicole Palazzo. Grantors: Geraldine Palazzo. Tax $380. Price: $190,000. Page 181 of Book 2287.
July 18: Unit D in New River Watauga Family Health Offices Condo. Grantees: 440 Crest View LLC and PODM LLC. Grantors: The Robert C. Snyder Revocable Trust and Robert C. Snyder. Tax: $636. Price: $318,000. Page 221 of Book 2287.
July 18: Unit A in New River Watauga Family Health Offices Condo. Grantees: 440 Crest View LLC and PODM LLC. Grantors: Mark Richard Harter and Priscilla C. Harter. Tax: $1,092. Price: $546,000. Page 227 of Book 2287.
July 18: Unit B in New River Watauga Family Health Offices Condo. Grantees: 440 Crest View LLC and PODM LLC. Grantors: David M. Cline and Claire Cline. Tax: $636. Price: $318,000. Page 233 of Book 2287.
July 18: Unit C in New River Watauga Family Health Offices Condo. Grantees: 440 Crest View LLC and PODM LLC. Grantors:Billy James Beason. Tax: $636. Price: $318,000. Page 239 of Book 2287.
July 18: 21.390 acres and 20 acres in Cover Creek. Grantees: Patricia A. Couden. Grantors: Matthew David Couden and Roy F. Couden Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 252 of Book 2287.
July 18: Lot AA in Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Krysten Guin and Daniel Whiteman. Grantors: Laura Whiteman Gonzalez and Mark Gonzalez. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 260 of Book 2287.
July 19: Fair Mountain Acres in Blowing Rock LTS 22 & 23. Grantees: Edward Dewitt Crenshaw and Amanda Lister Crenshaw. Grantors: Market Place of Boone LLC. Tax: $1,650. Price: $$825,000. Page 277 of Book 2287.
July 19: Lot 179 in Laurel Creek Section D. Grantees: Andrew Armstrong and Sarah Armstrong. Grantors: Mark and Bobette Smith Family Trust, Bobette W. Smith Trust, Mark David Smith Trust . Bobette Smith, Mark Smith. and Mark S. Woodward. Tax: $ 190. Price: $95,000. Page 312 of Book 2287.
July 19: Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jonathan Ewing Fannon. Grantors: Jack Marion Fannon. Nancy F. Henderson and Jack M. Fannon. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 358 of Book 2287.
July 19: 9.640 acres, 1.186 acres and 2.440 acres in Strawberry Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: The Jack M. Fannon Living Trust, and Jack M. Fannon. Grantors: Jack Marion Fannon, Nancy F. Henderson and Jack M. Fannon. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 361 of Book 2287.
July 19: Lot 213, Lot 26 AA, Lot 28, Lot 30 and Lot 11 in Westridge in Laurel Creek AA Section 1. Grantees: Frederick B. Hunter III and Frederika Thompson Hunter. Grantors: The Carly Lyn Hunter Declaration of Trust, Fredrick B. Hunter III Trust, and Caryl Lyn Hunter. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 382 of Book 2287.
July 19: 10.597 acres in Stony Fork with Exception. Grantees: Donald A. Fulton and Karen Lynette Fulton. Grantors: Eliot M. Hungrecker and Katlyn S. Johnson. Tax: $1,408. Price: $704,000. Page 390 of Book 2287.
July 19: New River See Description. Grantees: John Edwards Brooks, and Cordelia Raymond Stearns. Grantors: Ruby H. West, Kandy West Taylor, Randall Scott Taylor, Kathy West Norville, and Robert Scott Norville. Tax: $1,192. Price: $596,000. Price: N/A. Page 405 of Book 2287.
July 19: Charter Hills in Laurel Creek LTS 100 & 102 in Section B. Grantees: Gregory J. Fragakis and Laurie W. Fragakis. Grantors: Sandy Beech LLC. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 421 of Book 2287.
July 19: Unit 509 in Brushy Fork Cottages in Section A. Grantees: R & T Property Holdings LLC. Grantors: R & T Property Holdings LLC and Tina Renee Grooms. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 424 of Book 2287.
July 19: Blowing Rock Three Tract See Description. Grantees: Randy Ruppert Revocable Trust, Heather Murray Trust, and Randy Ruppert. Grantors: Deborah Carol Jenkins, Ken Jenkins, Kathy Rupert Greene, H.S. Greene, Ricky Allen Rupert, and Stephanie Rupert. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 434 of Book 2287.
July 19: 0.551 acres in Boone. Grantees: Thor Builders LLC. Grantors: Elizabeth Susan Otto. Tax: $851. Price: $425,500. Page 455 of Book 2287.
July 20: 0.413 acres in Charles S. Weaver Allen Lee Yates Sharon W. Yates in Blue Ridge Tract A, and 0.5 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Sang Su Pae, and Song Kwon Pae. Grantors: Squire E. Weaver Jr., Charles S. Weaver, Shannon P. Weaver, and Charles Squire Weaver. Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 578 of Book 2287.
July 20: Lot 10 in Chase Hill in Blue Ridge. Grantees: James Holden and Blair Holden. Grantors: James A. Musser and Marianna Musser. Tax: $1,240. Price: $620,000. Page 604 of Book 2287.
July 20: Unit 4 in Spruce in Blowing Rock Interval 40 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Robert Edward Doetzer and Maureen Menton Doetzer. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 622 of Book 2287.
July 20: 6 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Sequoyah Holdings LLC. Grantors: Sherry Williams, Brian Williams, Carrie Lookabill, Dale Lookabill, Denise Lookabill, and Gladys Sevens. Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 6626 of Book 2287.
July 20: Unit 501 in Evergreen Springs Condo Phase III. Grantees: Roger J. Zare and Alexandra O. P. Dee. Grantors: Rosiland Bratcher Schwartz, Jacob Manning and Rosiland Schwartz. Tax: $705. Price: $352,500. Page 630 of Book 2287.
July 20: Building C in Blowing Rock Improvement Company Property in Blowing Rock LTS in 1 & 2 and Building C in Blowing Rock Improvement Company in Blowing Rock Port L3. Grantees: MABC Properties LLC. Grantors: Dennis D. Drye. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 649 of Book 2287.
July 20: Blowing Rock See Description. Grantees: Nicole Cheree Scism and Marcus Haskel Scism. Grantors: Randy Rupert Revocable Living trust, Heather Murray Trust, and Randy Rupert. Tax: $1000. Price: $500,000. Page 680 of Book 2287.
July 20: Brushy Fork see Description. Grantees: 597 Adams Apartments LLC. Grantors: Tamara Josie Adams Meyerhoff and Tamara Josie Adams and William Francis Meyerhoff II. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 691 of Book 2287.
July 21: Lot 15 in Sno Mountain in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Alice Elizabeth Prince. Grantors: Alice Elizabeth Stafford. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 734 of Book 2287.
July 21: 2.134 acres on Lot 507 in Subdivision Sunalei Preserve in North Fork. Grantees: Brian J. Meyers and Stephanie C. Meyers. Grantors: Jonathan A. Lindsey and Barbara B. Lindsey. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 758 of Book 2287.
July 21: Lot 161 in Grassy Gap Golf Course. Grantees: Brick Properties Boca LLC. Grantors: Dominque L. Tinkler and Mark Tinkler. Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 761 of Book 2287.
July 21: Lot 221 in Westridge Section AA. Grantees: Culp Rentals LLC. Grantors: Nicholas E. Rowe and Andriana Y. Rowe. Tax: 830. Price: $415,000. Page 767 of Book 2287.
July 21: Blue Ridge Two Tracts, see description. Grantees: Joint Revocable Trust of Richard and Francine Laurent. Grantors: Archie D. Gregory and Julie L. Gregory. Tax: $1,170. Price: $585,000. Page 770 of Book 2287.
July 21: 0.577 acres in Lot 5 in Forest at Fox Den. Grantees: Steven D. McConaughey and Michelle A. Lynn. Grantors: Kevin Daniel Cox, Crystal W. Cox and Cam Lai. Tax: $1,930. Price: $965,000. Page 795 of Book 2287.
July 21: 1.526 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Clifford Jackson McCoy and Noel Falvey Stafford. Grantors: John W. Bond, Jocelyne C. Bond. Tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 827 of Book 2287.
July 21: 0.7916 acres in Dexter Park in Blue Ridge LTS 4 & 5. Grantees: Elijah John Scull and Breeana Jean Scull. Grantors: Jacob Gabriel Klein and Jennifer Johnson Klein. Tax:$800. Price: $400,000. Page 852 of Book 2287.
July 21: 0.5 acres in Brushy Fork House Tract and 0.35 acres in Brushy Fork Vacant Tract. Grantees: Galen Paul Ward and Joan Carroll Ward. Grantors: Linville Paul Ward, Galen Paul Ward, Joan Carroll Ward and Gary Lee Ward. Tax: $532. Price: $266,000. Page 891 of Book 2287.
