The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 8: 0.853 Acres in Watauga. Grantees: Charlesy Renee Lamance, and Zachery William Kilmer. Grantors: Secure Inc. Tax: $175. Price: $87,500. Page 360 of Book 2285.
July 8: Meat Camp, see description. Grantees: Brian J. Short. Grantors: Joesph Albert Parsons. Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 363 of Book 2285.
July 8: 2.87 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Boone Brewing Company LLC. Grantors: Noel Tolsky Foreman and Edgar Lorimer Foreman Jr. Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 370 of Book 2285.
July 8: 0.496 acres in New River. Grantees: Hunter David Street and Carrie Jo Street. Grantors: A. Bannister Pope Jr., and Janice T. Pope. Tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 385 of Book 2285.
July 8: Subdivision in Seven Devils Resort in Watauga LTS 5 & 6 section 1. Grantees: James B. Niemann and Pamela E. Niemann. Grantors: D. Baker Revocable Trust, Donna Baker Trust and D. Baker. Tax: $1,306. Price: $518,000. Page 401 of Book 2285.
July 8: Lot 73 in Rainbow Mountain Overlook in New River. Grantees: Prospective Properties LLC. Grantors: Jarrod Plumley. Tax: $256. Price: $128,000. Page 406 of Book 2285.
July 8: 1.643 acres in Foster in New River Section D. Grantees: Jesse W. Hunt and Lindsay B. Hunt. Grantors: Teresa Greer Wilson, Travis Wilson, Steven G. Greer, Zsizsanna Takacs Greer, Michael Allen Greer and Jennifer R. Greer and Travis G. Wilson. Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 425 of Book 2285.
July 8: Lot 9 in Village of Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Timothy Clarke Pigg and Kathy Kerley Pigg. Grantors: Rhonda A. Wirth and Peter J. Wirth. Tax: $330. Page 439 of Book 2285.
July 8: Lot A3 in Subdivision Wonderland Woods in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Dana Erin Maxwell. Grantors: The Carroll D. Carpenter and Libby M. Carpenter Revocable Trust, Carroll D. Carpenter Trust, and Carroll D. Carpenter, Libby M. Carpenter, and C. D. Carpenter Trust. Tax: $1,758. Price: $879,000. Page 442 of Book 2285.
July 8: 12,315 SQ Ft, 0.1604 acres, 1.088 acres, 0.255 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Keson Nathaniel Gilber and Joshua Adkins. Grantors: Leigha Stepp Tingle, Leigha Noelle Stepp and Chase Allen Tingle. Tax: $1,131. Price: $565,500. Page 532 of Book 2285.
July 8: 1.84 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Larry T. Greer, and Pamela A. Greer. Grantors: Emogene Miller. Tax: $55. Price: $27,500. Page 555 of Book 2285.
July 8: Lot 194 AA in Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: David J. Campbell and Sue A. Campbell. Grantors: Revocable Trust Agreement of K. Clyde Keyes Wall Lumber Company Inc, D. Clyde Keyes Revocable Trust Agreement, Deborah Lynn Keyes Trust, Clyde K. Keyes, Deborah Lynn Keyes, and Clyde D. Keyes. Tax: $17. Price: $8500. Page 558 of Book 2285.
July 8: Deed of Conservation Easement and Right of Access Provided Pursant to full delivery Mitigation Contract. Grantees: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Gail Taylor. Tax: $649. Price: $324,500. Page 562 of Book 2285.
July 8: Deed of Conservation Easement and Right of Access Provided Pursant to full delivery Mitigation Contract. Grantees: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Ralph Daughtry and Rebecca Daughtry. Tax: $11. Price: $5,500. Page 575 of Book 2285.
July 11: 2.379 acres on Lot 3 in Homestead, Watauga Section 2. Grantees: Wayne B. Powell and Joyce A. Powell. Grantors: Harding University Inc. Tax: $95. Price: $47,500. Page 625 of Book 2285.
July 11: 0.799 acres in W. Bradley Blair in Watauga. Grantees: Elm Lane Mountain Paradise LLC. Grantors: Boone Mountain Paradise LLC. Tax: $3,250. Price: $1,625,000. Page 647 of Book 2285.
July 11: 2.0994 acres, 1.266 acres in Stella Keller in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Lisa Ruth Lloyd. Grantors: Haytham Abi Haydar. Tax: $78. Price: $39,000. Page 671 of Book 2285.
July 11: Brushy Fork, see description. Grantees: Roachel J. Laney and Joann H. Laney. Grantors: Carol Ann Dean, Billy Gene Dean, Megan Dean King, Bradley Jared King and Megan Brooke Dean. Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 699 of Book 2285.
July 11: Unit W. 43 in Unit 13 in Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Tyler Maursetter. Grantors: Joesph Maursetter, Tyler Mausetter and Tyler Mausetter. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 704 of Book 2285.
July 11: 0.342 acres in New River. Grantees: Joesph Jerry Idol Jr., and Sherrie W. Idol. Grantors: Tommy A. Blake and Elizabeth S. Blake. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 717 of Book 2285.
July 11: Lot 22 in Charter Hills and Laurel Creek Section B. Grantees: Noel Armas and Daniel Aguilar. Grantors: Carl R. Koontz and Geri A. Koontz. Tax: $722. Price: $361,000. Page 720 of book 3385.
July 11: 1.965 acres in Lot 257 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Phase 1 Section 8 in Reynolds Blue Ridge in Laurelmor. Grantees: Samuel J. Bernstein and Nancy B. Bernstein. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $2234. Price: $1,117,000. Page 774 of Book 2285.
July 11: 0.736 acres in subdivision 1721 Vanderpool Road LLC in Brushy Fork Parcel 2. Grantees: Morris Investment Group LLC. Grantors: Blue Ridge Rehab LLC, 1721 Vanderpool Road LLC. Tax: $10. Price: $5000. Page 802 of 2285.
July 11: Laurel Creek Three Tracts See Description. Grantees: Shane Stansbury and Christina Wyatt. Grantors: Stephen Zaron and Deena Zaron. Tax: $1229. Price: $614,500. Page 816 of Book 2285.
July 11: 2 1/8 acres, 0.838 acres in Cannon Howell LTS 8 and 9 with Exception. Grantees: Josiah M. D. Heisey and Alizzy B. Heisey. Grantors: Daniel H. Baird, Billy Clinton Baird and Anne V. Baird. Tax: $940. Price: 470,000. Page 831 of Book 2285.
July 11: Lot 6 in Millers Ridge in New River. Grantees: Ramses Maxim Meijer and April Murray Meijer. Grantors: Anne B. Kaplan and Thomas Pegelow. Tax: $1920. Price: $960,000. Page 856 of Book 2285.
July 12: 0.28 acres and 0.28 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Willow Tree Properties LLC. Grantors: Beatrice L. Martin. Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 7 of Book 2286.
July 12: Seven Devils Resort Property LTS 64 and 65 in Section 2. Grantees: Clayton SIms, Kristina Sims and Elizabeth Sims. Grantors: Roslyn K. Berrin Trust Agreement, Roslyn K. Berrin Trust, and Roslyn K. Berrin. Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 23 of Book 2286.
July 12: Lot 26 in Hampton Farms in Watauga Revised Phase II. Grantees: Jeffrey D. Shellman and Lisa W. Shellman. Grantors: Horwood P. Myers III and Garland P. Myers. Tax: $1,790. Price: $895,000. Page 46 of Book 2286.
July 12: Lot 30 C in Mill Ridge in Watauga Section 1. Grantees: Knox Freeman Properties LLC. Grantors: Paul Phillip Tirella. Tax: $638. Price: $319,000. Page 69 of Book 2286.
July 12: Lot 5 in Roaring River Chalets. Grantees: Richard Fontenot and Suana Szembek. Grantors: Kathleen M. Ponder and Gerald A. Ponder. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 76 of Book 2286.
July 12: Elk Ridge LTS 153-155. Grantees: Don Farese and Eliza Jean Duane. Grantors: Powder Horn Mountain Property Owners association. Tax: $34. Price: $17,000. Page 94 of Book 2286.
July 12: Lot EE 23 in Mill Ridge Watauga Section 3. Grantees: Whitney Keane Dowd, and Parker Griffith Dowd. Grantors: Angela M. Berry, Jeffrey Lee Berry, Cynthia A. Haynes. Michelle V. Sprankle, James A. Haynes, Angela Haynes Berry and Randall B. Sprankle. Tax: $740. Price: $370,000. Page 96 of Book 2286.
July 12: 1.681 acres in Blue Ridge Future Development. Grantees: Michael L. Barber, and Mitzi A. Barber. Grantors: Cheryl Westbrook, Cheryl Westbrook-Hicks, Cheryl Westbrook Hicks. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 123 of Book 2286.
July 13: Lot S7 in Monteagle in Shawneehaw Phase III. Grantees: Nicole Slosky and Nicholas Slosky. Grantors: Henry C. Rozell and Christina Marie Rozell. Tax: $495. Price: $247,500. Page 168 of Book 2286.
July 13: Unit CM 18 in North Ridge Villas Condo. Grantees: James A. Warren and Inga R. Warren. Grantors: Sean K. Blake, Teresa G. Anile and S. K. Blake. Tax: $586. Price: $293,000. Page 215 of Book 2286.
July 13: Lot 10 in New River Falls Townhomes in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John A. Graeber and Kelly R. Graeber. Grantors: Nelda W. Miller and Jerome D. Miller. Tax: $1010. Price: $505,000. Page 263 of Book 2286.
July 13: 1.38 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Robert S. Devitt, and Paula D. Devitt. Grantors: Judy Daphne Sanclimenti, Judy Wallace, Wade T. Lookabill, Judy Daphne Sancliment. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 271 of Book 2286.
July 13: 2.50 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Tina Marie Casto, Richard Warren Casto. Grantors: Gary C. Kunce, and Ann W. Kunce. Tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 279 of Book 2286.
July 13: 0.882 acres and 0.749 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Tina Maria Casto and Richard Warren Casto. Grantors: GCK Trading Company LLC. Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 282 of Book 2286.
July 13: 0.501 acres in New River. Grantees: Hudson T. McGinnis and Whitney J. McGinnis. Grantors: Jason Craig O’Keefe. Tax: $1070. Price: $535,000. Page288 of Book 2286.
July 13: Lot 4 in Subdivision Yonahlossee Saddle Club in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Ryan Alan Campbell and Madison Ashby Brown. Grantors: Christopher Varipapa and Christina Wall Varipapa. Tax: $164. Price: $82,000. Page 310 of Book 2286.
