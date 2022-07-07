The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Feb. 15: 1.04 acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jack H. Triplett. Grantors: Jim W. Triplett. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 184 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: Lot 2 Alpine Meadows Watauga 20,325 square feet. Grantors: Joseph E. Sutton and April E. Audette. Grantees: Cory Adam Streger and Ann Christine Streger. Tax: $1,700. Price: $850,000. Page 188 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: Lot 38 2.516 acres, 8.101 acres and 31.605 acres. Grantors: Sloan Allred, LLC. Grantors: Crew Allred and Briley B. Allred. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 201 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: Beaver Dam Tract A 12.375 acres and Beaver Dam Tract B 24.771 acres. Grantors: Chris Price and Melissa Price. Grantees: Bethany Leanne Jewell. Excise tax: $446. Price: $223,000. Page 252 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: New River .74 acres. Grantors: Anthony W. Pardue and Holly R. Pardue. Grantees: Jonatan P. Burton and Bonnie J. Burton. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 269 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: 1.04 acres Lot 2. Grantors: Anthony W. Pardue and Holly R. Pardue. Grantees: Jonatan P. Burton and Bonnie J. Burton. Excise tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 272 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: Lot 49 and Lot 48 Watauga. Grantors: Mountain Dog and Friends, Inc. Grantees: The Weekend Everyday, LLC. Excise tax: $690. Price: $345,000. Page 277 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: Unit 3 Building A Powder Ridge Condo. Grantors: Todd Gray and Patricia L. Gray. Grantees: Kimberly Schroeder Schultz. Excise tax: $740. Price: $370,000. Page 281 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: Lot 22A Waterstone Meat Camp, Lot 26A Waterstone Meat Camp and Lot 27A Waterstone Meat Camp. Grantors: Glenn and Mary-Ann Minsley Revocable Trust, Glenn E. Minsley, Mary-Ann Minsley and Glenn Minsley. Grantees: Glenn and Mary-Ann Minsley Revocable Trust, Glenn E. Minsley, Mary-Ann Minsley and Glenn Minsley. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 284 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: 0.869 acres Bald Mountain and 10.152 acres Bald Mountain. Grantors: Jeffrey W. Morgan. Grantees: Jeffrey W. Morgan Living Trust and Jeffrey W. Morgan. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 299 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: Foster No. 3 New River lots 7 through 14. Grantors: Deborah B. Griffin and Ronald E. Griffin Jr. Grantees: Tina Rickwalt Zarzecki and Robert Martin Zarzecki. Tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 304 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: Lot 52 Charter Hills Section C. Grantors: Bonnie Elizabeth Phaup Trust, Bonnie Phaup Forman Trust, Bonnie Phaup Forman. Grantees: Brian Shannon and Kayla Allissa Shannon. Excise tax: $918. Price: $459,000. Page 307 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: Unit B 2 Village Green Condos. Grantors: Michael D. Olert Jr. and Karen L. Olert. Grantees: Dale R. Gordineer and Elizabeth Gordineer. Excise tax: $690. Price: $345,000. Page 324 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: 1.014 acres New River Tract 1. Grantors: Nathanael David Cox, Brittany Diane Cox, Joshua T. Mitchell, Emily A. Mitchell and Benjamin Cox. Grantees: Cox Mitchell Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price N/A. Page 340 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: Unit 10 Boone Cheswyck Condo Association Inc. Grantors: Han Li, Danling Zheng, Jinni Tiong, Miao Ni and Tongwu Ni. Grantees: JTL Realty LLC. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 345 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: New River two tracks. Grantors: Hoyle David Jr. Grantees: Brian Foushee and Alyssa Foushee. Excise tax: $1,550. Price $775,000. Page 350 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: UnitW 38 Unit SPSK311 Watauga Smoketree Lodge. Grantors: Clayton R. Cooke and Nancy W. Cooke. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners Association. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 370 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: Stony Fork Track 1 37.370 acres. Grantors: Christopher Clawson Trust, Nathaniel Clawson Trust, Wayne M. Clawson, Joy H. Clawson, Wayne M. Clawson, Christopher Clawson and Nathaniel Clawson. Grantees: Glendale Springs Farms, LLC. Excise tax: $1,200. Price: $600,000. Page 375 of Book 2256.
Feb. 15: 94.415 acres Meat Camp with exception, 68 acres with exceptions, one acre, 25 acres, one acre. Grantors: Castor Holdings, LLC, Mark Castor, Victoria Castor, Earl Crumpler, Cynthia Crumpler and Christopher Castor. Grantees: Poplar Forest, LLC. Excise tax: $2,949. Price: $1,474,500. Page 387 of Book 2256.
Feb. 16: Lot 42 Maple Springs Chalets Watauga. Grantors: Margaret Gidley Ritz, George Jeffrey Ritz, Lucy Hill Gidley, Thomas Gardner Gidley Jr and Vincent Whit. Grantees: Efrain Ochoa, Elsa Salamanca, Laura I. Ochoa and Ibeth Ochoa Rivera. Excise tax: $56. Price: $28,000. Page 457 of Book 2256.
Feb. 16: Lot 13 Seven Devils Resort Property Watauga Section 6. Grantors: Stephen Gary Haigh and Chiranan Haigh. Grantees: Efrain Ochoa, Laura I. Ochoa and Ibeth Ochoa Rivera. Excise tax: $46. Price: $23,000. Page 462 of Book 2256.
Feb. 16: Daniel Boone Addition to the Town of Boone Lots 172-176 Port 171 and 20.3 acres Cove Creek. Grantors: Daniel Adam Doyle and Amena Aziz. Grantees: Michael L. Bishop and J. Bradford Bishop. Excise tax: $210. Price: $105,000. Page 493 of Book 2256.
Feb. 16: 14.1 acres Cove Creek. Grantors: Michael L. Bishop and J Bradford Bishop. Grantees: Daniel Adam Doyle. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 499 of Book 2256.
Feb. 16: Lot 18 Block I Echo Park Addition Blowing Rock Port Lots 15 — 17. Grantors: Matthew M. Phillips, Lindsay C. Phillips, Carli C. Malone and Carli A. McCaffrey. Grantees: Gregory McGehee and Ashley McGehee. Excise tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 503 of Book 2256.
Feb 16: 14.1 acres Cove Creek. Grantors: Daniel Adam Doyle and Amena Aziz. Grantees: Watauga County. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 519 of Book 2256.
Feb. 16: Unit R 232 Watauga Echota on the Ridge condos Phase 1. Grantors: High Ho! Properties, LLC. Grantees: Jerome Thorpe Daley Jr., Kellie Wilder Daley and Jerome T. Daley Sr. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 548 of Book 2256.
Feb. 16: Laurel Creek 12.334 acres. Grantors: Testamentary Trust Established under the Last Will and Testament of Jo Ann Knecht Key, Key Family Trust and Jo Ann Knecht Key. Grantees: Elizabeth Anne Rhodes, Sara Katherine Whitney and Christina Mary Whitney. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 570 of Book 2256.
Feb. 16: Lot 9 Fox Crest Laurel Creek. Grantors: Michael D. Corallo and Misty G. Corallo. Grantees: Samuel Lawrence Corallo and Deborah Lynn Corallo. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 594 of Book 2256.
Feb. 16: 2.56 acres Laurel Creek and 1.714 acres Laurel Creek. Grantors: Frances B. Shropshire. Grantees: Jeffrey Arthur Hall and Health Michelle Guzman Hall. Excise tax: $1,060. Price: $530,000. Page 597 of Book 2256.
Feb. 16: Lot 23 Ravens Ridge New River. Grantors: Pamela Sue Slaney. Grantees: Jeffrey T. Maxwell and Sharon Maxwell. Excise tax: $678. Price: $339,000. Page 613 of Book 2256.
Feb. 16: Shawneehaw 0.402 acres and Shawneehaw 0.141 acres. Grantors: Brian Andrew Stewart and Nathan Andrew Stewart Jr. Grantees: Brian Andrew Stewart. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 636 of Book 2256.
Feb. 16: Unit 4 Dogwood Blowing Rock Interval 21 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantors: Luis M. Torres and Maureen C. Torres. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000.
Feb. 16: Unit 4 Dogwood Blowing Rock Interval 49 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantors: John A. Farrell and Janice C. Farrell. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000.
Feb. 16: Lot 96 Watauga River Overlook Watauga Port Lots 88 and 97. Grantors: Dwayne Huffman. Grantees: Nelle Lawrence. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 666 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: 1.547 acres lot 116 Timber Creek at Blowing Rock. Grantors: Raymond H. Parsons and Elizabeth B. Parsons. Grantees: Cash Homespun, LLC. Excise tax: $255. Price: $127,500. Page 715 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: Lot 246 Westridge Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantors: Frances M. Thackston and T.B. Thackston III. Grantees: Sunvision Realty Partners LLC. Excise tax: $25. Price: $12,500. Page 726 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: Whistle Stop Watauga Lots 1 and 2. Grantors: Robert Hunter McMillan III and Cheryl K. McMillan. Grantees: David Pierce. Excise tax: $1,110. Price: $555,000. Page 730 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: Unit 309 Building C Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo. Grantors: Alexis Peters Pero. Grantors: Beech Sugar Bear Den, LLC. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 733 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: 3.8 acres Boone. Grantors: Mary M. Brown, Lester Brown, Clara D. Brown and Marilyn Brown Gibson. Grantees: Bill Aceto Real Estate LLC. Excise tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 745 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: Unit 202 Building 2 Chestnut at Blowing Rock Condo. Grantors: Chestnut Investments Partners, LLC. Grantees: Fee-Fergus Ventures, LLC. Tax: $3,017. Price: $1,508,500. Page 749 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: UnitW 5 Chalet 4 Frontier Village II. Grantors: Cindra L. Cummings and Leonard W. Leedy III. Grantees: Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 764 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: UnitW 40 Unit A Frontier Village III. Grantors: Larry Reid. Grantees: Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 766 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: UnitW 41 Unit Chalet 18 Frontier Village II. Grantors: Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Grantees: Larry Reid. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 768 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: Lot 3 Hampton Estates New River. Grantors: Hongwei Yang and Yingqi Wang. Grantees: Ocean Realty LLC. Excise tax: $730. Price $365,000. Page 777 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: Lot 323 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section C. Grantors: Stoffle Ervin Riffle and Kimberly Joy Riffle. Grantees: Brian Robert Corrion and Janice Martin Rodriguez. Excise tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 842 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: Block B Boulder Gardens Lots 55 — 58. Grantors: Green Sierra LLC. Grantees: Neil D. Hollyfield and Nancy S. Hollyfield. Excise tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 850 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: Lot C 465 Charter Hills. Grantors: Richard J Breunig and Sharon Breunig. Grantees: Anthony D. Chirino. Excise tax: $5,500. Page 861 of Book 2256.
Feb. 17: Lot 21 Twin Rivers Dev Meadowood Section. Grantors: Samuel Bennett, Elizabeth A. Bennett and Lux Bennett. Grantees: Christian A. Bigsby and Eugene Longo. Excise tax: $124. Price: $62,000. Page 892 of Book 2256.
