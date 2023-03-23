The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 9: Blue Ridge Park in Blowing Rock in LTS 7-28. Grantees: Samuel John Greene III and Amy Ann Greene. Grantors: Faisuly Scheurer and Richard C. Scheurer. Tax: $104. Price: $52,000. Page 826 of Book 2322.
March 10: 1.118 acres on Lot 58 in Yonahlossee Resort & Club in New River Woodlands Section. Grantees: Nicholas J. Wilson and Peter H. Wilson II. Grantors: Brian Cook and Natalie Cook. Tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 932 of Book 2322.
March 10: 0.767 acres. Grantees: NLP GSP LLC. Grantors: Trade Family LLC. Grantees: Trade Family LLC. Tax: $2,559. Price: $1,279,500. Page 944 of Book 2322.
March 10: 0.786 acres in Bill J. Harmon in Laurel Creek. Grantors: Larry A. Harmon and Deanna V. Harmon. Grantees: Bill J. Harmon and Terry L. Harmon. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 1 of Book 2323.
March 10: 0.56 acres in building A in Eggers LTS 12-18 in Section 1. Grantees: NLP GSP LLC. Grantors: Sodalis Investments II LLC. Tax: $2,263. Price: $1,131,500. Page 4 of Book 2323.
March 10: Unit 6 in New River Greenhill Condos. Grantees: Sean McGough. Grantors: 3R Chicken LLC. Tax: $618. Price: $309,000. Page 9 of Book 2323.
March 10: 1.245 acres. Grantees: NLP GSP LLC. Grantors: Amicus Investments LLC. Tax: $1,688. Price: $844,000. Page 54 of Book 2323.
March 10: 2.810 acres in New River. Grantees: Devin Chase Hollars, Holly Greene Hollars and Holly Nicole Hollars. Grantors: A. Blake Brown, Alvin Blake Brown, Ann Brown and Ann Fulp Brown. Tax: $77. Price: $38,500. Page 66 of Book 2323.
March 10: In Avery & Watauga Counties on Lot 52 & 51 in Creekridge. Grantees: Douglas A. Dunlap Family Trust, Douglas A. Dunlap, and Douglas A. Dunlap Trust. Grantors: Simon S. Prendiville, Elizabeth M. Prendiville, and Elizabeth Prendiville. Tax: $2,370. Price: $1,185,000. Page 83 of Book 2323.
March 13: Two Tracts. Grantees: Adam Steven. Grantors: Sheila Robbins Taylor, Henry Lewis Taylor. Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 152 of Book 2323.
March 13: 20.326 acres in Watauga with Exceptions. Grantees: LHH of Watauga LLC. Grantors: Fox Foscoe LLC. Tax: $2,000. Price: $1,000,000. Page 160 of Book 2323.
March 13: 19.93 acres on Lot 7. Grantees: Randy Norwood in Terri Norwood. Grantors: Food Forest Farm LLC. Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 170 of Book 2323.
March 13: Unit 4 in Spruce in Blowing Rock Interval 10 in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Michelle D. Reynolds. Grantors: D. Lynn Hargis and Gerald W. Hargis. Tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 201 of Book 2323.
March 13: Lot 104 in Laurelmor in Elk Phase 1 in Section5. Grantees: Damon Cherne and Sarah Cherne. Grantors: Seminole Booster Inc. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 209 of Book 2323.
March 13: Lot 103 in Sweetgrass Development in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Randy S. Habicht and Desiree D. Habicht. Grantors: Charles W. Schultz and Alysia C. Schultz. Tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 270 of Book 2323.
March 14: Lot 36 in Poplar Forest AKA Revised Lot 36. Grantees: Michael Dennis Brice and Karen Lee Brice. Grantors: Poplar Forest LLC. Tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 295 of Book 2323.
March 14: Lot 3 in Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club in Watauga Section 6. Grantees: David G. Egerton and Kathryn P. Eggerton. Grantors: John McCrary Parrot, and Elizabeth Burkhart Parrot. Tax: $1,320. Price: $660,000. Page 311 of Book 2323.
March 14: Lot 4 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Section A. Grantees: Kenneth Branch. Grantors: Lavada M. Jolly. Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 344 of Book 2323.
March 14: Unit 34 Plymouth Trace Condos. Grantees: RMD Eli Hartley LLC. Grantors: The Lawerence Edward Horine Trust, Statce E. Horine Trust, and Lawerence Edward Horine. Tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 354 of Book 2323.
March 14: 6.799 acres in Beaver Dam with Exception. Grantees: Joesph A. Terbrueggen and Rosemarie M. Terbrueggen. Grantors: Dexter R. Cornett and Dinah K. Mitchell. Tax: $910. Price: $455,000. Page 363 of Book 2323.
March 14: 1.22 acres in Elk LTS 31-32. Grantees: Sarah Niess and Matthew Niess. Grantors: Michael L. Caison and Cynthia T. Caison. Tax: $605. Price: $302,500. Page 383 of Book 2323.
March 14: Lot 4 in Meadowridge Estates Complex 1. Grantees: Eric Van Shore and Angela E. Shore. Grantors: Jacob Tyrel Winebarger and Erin Lee Hayes Winebarger. Tax: $500. Price $250,000. Page 408 of Book 2323.
March 14: Lot 66 in Poplar Forest. Grantees: D-one Handyman Trust, Strategic Edge Trust, My Girls Trust, Domenico Bartolone Trust, Angela M. Castronovo Trust, Santo Castronovo Trust, Ilene Castronovo Trust, and Cosimo Castronovo Trust. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 411 of Book 2323.
March 14: Lot 19 in Bright Penny Forest in Elk. Grantees: The Karen Boehmer Revocable Living Trust and Karen Boehner. Grantors: Gloria M. Thorson and Roger L. Thorson. Tax: $955. Price: $955. Price: $477,500. Page 414 of Book 2323.
March 14: 1.374 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: PCSH Blowing Rock LLC. Grantors: Azalea Gardens Inc. Tax: $5,150. Price: $2,575,000. Page 429 of Book 2323.
March 14: Lot 2 in Park Place. Grantees: Jie Xiong and Baixin Ren. Grantors: Lloyd M. Scott II, Cheryl Deane Boyle Scott. Tax: $1,310. Price: $655,000. Page 461 of Book 2323.
March 15: Unit 1A in Building 3 in Elk Heavenly Mountain Condo. Grantees: Brice Leonard, Diana Leonard. Grantors: Josephine Guezel. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 600 of Book 2323.
March 15: 3/4 acre in New River. Grantees: Sara Ann Chavez and Alexander Mayer. Grantors: Cherry H. Johnson and John Roby Johnson. Tax: $1,400. Price: $700,000. Page 623 of Book 2323.
March 15: Lot A 23 in Mill Ridge in Watauga Section 1. Grantees: Andrew David Burchfield and Kimberly Gruman Burchfield. Grantors: Herbert James Haney and Joe Allen Oliphant Jr. Tax: $616. Price: $308,000. Page 646 of Book 2323.
March 15: 10.08 acres in Elk. Grantees: Francisco David Rodriguez Guerrerp and Lichia Vanesa Rodriguez. Grantors: Baltazar P. Ornelas. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 675 of Book 2323.
March 15: 0.5994 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: WIP14 LLC. Grantors: Passe Properties LLC. Tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 683 of Book 2323.
March 15: 0.56 acres in Eggers LTS 112-18 in Section 1. Grantees: Trade Family LLC. Grantors: NLP GSP LLC. Tax: $2,263. Price: $1,131,500. Page 686 of Book 2323.
March 15: 11.245 acres in Wilcohess LLC. Grantees: Tawje LLC. Grantors: NLP GSP LLC. Tax: $1,668. Price: $834,000. Page 691 of Book 2323.
March 16: Unit A 4 in Watauga Echota Woods Condo Phase 2. Grantees: G and L Properties of North Carolina LLC. Grantors: M. Neil Finger and Lyvonda B. Robbins. Tax: $1,280. Price: $640,000. Page 703 of Book 2323.
March 16: 17 1/4 acres in North Fork. Grantees: SBHC LLC. Grantors: Johnny Sanders and Deborah McCoy Sanders. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 707 of Book 2323.
March 16: 1 acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Gus De Ribeaux and Kimberly De Ribeaux. Grantors: Freddie G. Cornett and Karen Combs Cornett. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 711 of Book 2323.
March 16: 0.903 acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Midland Trust Company. Lavinia V. Adkins and Lavinia V. Adkins IRA. Grantors: Donna T. Cook. Tax: $169. Price: $84,500. Page 738 of Book 2323.
March 16: Lot 31 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River 1,660 Sq Ft. Grantees: Joshua B. Ivey and Kelly E. Ivey. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 741 of Book 2323.
March 16: 0.738 acres in Huckleberry Trail LLC in Blue Ridge Tract 1. Grantees: Brian Donald Lang and Jennifer Jones Lang. Grantors: Michael Andrew Martin and Stephanie Ellen Martin. Tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 770 of Book 2323.
