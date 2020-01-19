The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Jan. 7: Lots 163-164 of Laurel Gap subdivision in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Travis L. McCabe and Elizabeth Rose McCabe. Grantors: Donna L. McCabe, Joseph L. McCabe and Delores L. Dorman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 759 of Book 2069.
Jan. 7: Lot 12 of Chinquapin Heights subdivision in Bald Mountain. Grantee: Brandon Shane Dotson. Grantors: Brandon Shane Dotson, Kelsey Jordan Cole, Kelsey Cole Dotson and Kelsey C. Dotson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 763 of Book 2069.
Jan. 7: One tract (2.40 acres) in Shawneehaw. Grantee: Jacquelyn Crisp Townsend. Grantor: William Roger Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 800 of Book 2069.
Jan. 7: One tract (2.40 acres) in Shawneehaw. Grantee: Karen Marshall Waugh. Grantor: Jacquelyn Crisp Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 803 of Book 2069.
Jan. 7: Lot 2 of Kalmia acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Jesse E. Shuler and Karie S. Shuler. Grantors: Greg Funston and Susan Edwards. Excise tax: $774. Price: $387,000. Page 808 of Book 2069.
Jan. 7: Lot 133 of Timber Creek in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jonathan Andrew Landsberg and Stephanie Cochran Landsberg. Grantor: Norma T. Bryan. Excise tax: $2,800. Price: $1,400,000. Page 833 of Book 2069.
Jan. 7: Tract 2 (1.22 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Bryan Combs. Grantors: Steve Ward and Marie Ward. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 837 of Book 2069.
Jan. 7: Tract 3 (1.441 acres) of Bryan Combs subdivision. Grantees: Seth Morrison and Andrea Morrison. Grantor: Bryan Combs. Excise tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 842 of Book 2069.
Jan. 8: Lot 2 of Kellwood Townhouses subdivision in New River. Grantees: Dianna M. Johnson and Christopher W. Muirhead. Grantor: Carole R. Muirhead. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 870 of Book 2069.
Jan. 8: Lot 12 of Sorrento Skies. Grantee: Michael L. Cauley. Grantors: Mark Lyons and Stefanie Lyons. Excise tax: $153. Price: $76,500. Page 877 of Book 2069.
Jan. 8: One tract (14.80 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantee: Signal Tree LLC. Grantors: Francis U. Paige Jr and Linda Paige. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 885 of Book 2069.
Jan. 8: Unit C-7 of Boulderview Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Sawfish Bay Centre LLC. Grantor: Peter Allen Helton Sr. Excise tax: $92. Price: $46,000. Page 893 of Book 2069.
Jan. 8: Lots 75-76 of South and Eggers subdivision in Boone. Grantee: Winkler Family Limited Partnership. Grantor: AMP Enterprises Inc. Excise tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 41 of Book 2070.
Jan. 9: One tract in Meat Camp. Grantee: Samuel Hugh Miller. Grantors: Cathy J. Miller and Herbert Clark Miller Jr. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 107 of Book 2070.
Jan. 9: Lot 6 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees:William Gaither Weeks and Sharon Johnson Weeks. Grantor: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $1,120. Price: $560,000. Page 116 of Book 2070.
Jan. 9: Lot 7 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: David J. Fike and Kari B. Fike. Grantor: New Leaf Homes NC LLC. Excise tax: $2,900. Price: $1,450,000. Page 146 of Book 2070.
Jan. 9: One tract (.898 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Khushbu G. Gosai. Grantor: Gosai Enterprises Inc. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 196 of Book 2070.
Jan. 9: Lot 215 of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Richard L. Whitelock III. Grantors: Thomas J. Green and Jenny K. Green. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 200 of Book 2070.
Jan. 9: Lot 3 of White Springs. Grantee: The Trust Agreement of Janet K. Johnson. Grantor: Janet K. Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 210 of Book 2070.
Jan. 10: Three tracts in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Bryan E. Smith and Misty B. Smith. Grantors: John C. Payne and Paulette T. Payne. Excise tax: $1,598. Price: $799,000. Page 299 of Book 2070.
Jan. 10: Lots 6-7 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantee: James D. Tate Family Irrevocable House Trust. Grantors: Larry Thomas Nance and Nanci Tolbert Nance. Excise tax: $1,014. Price: $507,000. Page 320 of Book 2070.
Jan. 10: One tract (.358 acres) in the New River. Grantee: Stephanie L. Swisher. Grantors: Roman Gabriel III and Marsha W. Gabriel. Excise tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 325 of Book 2070.
Jan. 10: Lot 12 of Saddle Ridge Park Estates. Grantees: Paul R. Ecton and Beth D. Ecton. Grantor: John R. Leonard III. Excise tax: $1,140. Price: $570,000. Page 329 of Book 2070.
Jan. 10: Lot 10 of Day Dreams in Stony Fork. Grantees: Craig Edward Marze and Ly Chou Marze. Grantors: Quinn Haley Scott, Haley Quinn and Quinn Scott. Excise tax: $336. Price: $168,000. Page 332 of Book 2070.
Jan. 10: Unit 303 of Ridge Ridge Condos. Grantees: Ben Allen Tamburello Jr. and Kathleen Hamilton Tamburello. Grantors: Wesley Dancy and Kimberly Dancy. Excise tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 353 of Book 2070.
Jan. 10: Unit 1-R of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Robert S. Gingher. Grantor: Susan J. McMullen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 378 of Book 2070.
Jan. 10: Unit 201 of Smoketree Lodge. Grantee: Smoketree Associates LTD. Grantor: The Thomas J. and Loretta B. Chegash Family Living Trust. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 384 of Book 2070.
Jan. 10: Lot 75 of Seven Devils Resort Property in Watauga. Grantees: Bernice Byrnes and Jacob Brett Sainsbury. Grantors: John Patrick Byrnes, Bernice Byrnes and Bernice Sainsbury. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 386 of Book 2070.
Jan. 10: Lots 13-13A of Seven Devils Resort Properties in Watauga. Grantees: William C. Rice and Samantha O. Rice. Grantors: Kay Reisman Ehlinger and George E. Ehlinger. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 391 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Lots 3-5 of Abernathy subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Robert G. Greene and Robert G. Greene Jr. Grantors: Robert G. Greene, J. Glenn Greene and Louise S. Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 411 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Unit 722 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantee: J&B Hideaway LLC. Grantors: Horace Brian Prevatte and Jennifer Marie Prevatte. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 417 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Lot 8 of Critcher Meadows in New River. Grantee: James K. Isaacs and Jodie Lynn Taylor. Grantor: James K. Isaacs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 420 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Lot 29 of Chinquapin Heights in Bald Mountain. Grantee: Christina Lesley Hollar. Grantors: Jennifer Peele and Joshua Watson. Excise tax: $176. Price: $88,000. Page 423 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: One tract (23.687 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Ricky S. Reid and Sue S. Reid. Grantors: Emory Glenn Johnston Jr. and Rebecca Cayse Johnston. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 465 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Lot 3 of Woodwinds in Watauga. Grantee: Rosalyn E. Thorpe. Grantors: Mark Baldassarre, Joanne Baldassarre and Joanna Baldassarre. Excise tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 471 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: One tract (1.99 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Teresa J. Abernathy. Grantor: Ruby H. Abernathy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 497 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Unit 9 of Frontier Village. Grantee: Christina Denise Capps. Grantors: Charles R. Bradford and Christina Denise Capps. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 501 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Unit 8 of Swiss Mountain Village of Blowing Rock. Grantee: Hailey Dunn. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 507 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Unit 23 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Bradley J. Hatley. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 509 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Unit 13 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Tyrone Tomas and Rachael Thomas. Grantors: Billy C. Bell and Cathy T. Bell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 511 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Unit 42 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Lori Baum. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 513 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Unit 40 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Lori Baum. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 515 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Unit 44 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Patricia Marie Van Duyne and Christopher Ryan Van Duyne. Grantors: Patricia Marie Van Duyne and Patricia M. Van Duyne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 517 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Unit 37 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: John W. Arthurs and Debra S. Arthurs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 519 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: unit 30 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Donna K. Meyer and Donna Meyer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 521 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Unit 16 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Trudy A. Cooke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 523 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Unit 42 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Robert J. Northrup and Laurelyn H. Northrup. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 525 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Units 1 and 52 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Robert F. Sellars. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 527 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Unit 15 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Thomas and Sammie Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 529 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Lot 21 of Chapel Hills in Watauga. Grantee: April Lynn Corley. Grantors: Patricia Anne W. Wilson, Patricia A. Corley and Clarence Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 535 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Lots 89-90 of Ski Mountain. Grantee: Happy Hayes LLC. Grantor: Michele H. Edmundson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 552 of Book 2070.
Jan. 13: Lots 1-12 of A.F. Nichols Home Place subdivision in Stony Fork. Grantee: Roy E. Blanton Living Trust. Grantors: W.S. Moretz, Walter Scott Moretz Jr., Leonard Clyde Moretz, Kathleen Moretz, David Alfred Moretz and Gail Moretz. Excise tax: $295. Price: $147,500. Page 568 of Book 2070.
Jan. 14: One tract (.415 acres) in New River. Grantee: Peter A. White Trust. Grantor: Mary Louise Clay Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 584 of Book 2070.
Jan. 14: Tract C of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Lourdes Balaez. Grantors: Evelyn Marlu Smith and Evelyn D. Graves. Excise tax: $444. Price: $222,000. Page 588 of Book 2070.
Jan. 14: Three tracts in Blowing Rock. Grantee: John T. Winkler. Grantors: A.L. Stanley Irrevocable Trust, Verner E. Stanley III, M. Christopher Stanley, Shepard B Ansley, Joseph W. L. Stanley, Anna Ansley Davis and Archibald Davis. Excise tax: $3,000. Price: $1,500,000. Page 663 of Book 2070.
Jan. 15: Unit 205-C of New Village at Green Park in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Larry Thomas Nance and Nancy Tolbert Nance. Grantors: Kent H. Eidson and Lorene K. Eidson. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 686 of Book 2070.
Jan. 15: Lot 3B of Twin Rivers subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Lloyd R. Fields and Karen A. Sperry. Grantor: Tract 102 Partners LLC. Excise tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 690 of Book 2070.
Jan. 15: One tract (.356 acres) in New River. Grantees: Robert D. Brown and Cynthia M. Brown. Grantors: Robert D. Brown and Cynthia M. Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 711 of Book 2070.
Jan. 15: Lot 439 of Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jennifer Wilson and Erin Doolittle. Grantors: Gordon N. Titcomb, Carol E. Albert, Paula Jean Dennis, Todd Dennis, John Eugene Gardner, Sandra Leonard Gardener, Patrick A. Gardener, Patrick Allen Gardener, Patrick Alan Billar Gardener, Paula J. Dennis, Carol Albert and Todd S. Dennis. Excise tax: $11. Price: $5,500. Page 717 of Book 2070.
Jan. 15: Lots 30-31 of Pulliam Addition in New River. Grantees: Orlando Jose Torres Caicedo and Claudia Torres Del Castillo. Grantor: Tennille Properties LLC. Excise tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 736 of Book 2070.
Jan. 15: Unit 5-S of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: George A. Don and Diane E. Don. Grantor: The Dorus Paul Rudisill Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 753 of Book 2070.
Jan. 15: One tract (6.754 acres) of Ralph B. Norris subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Maria Auxiliadora Vintimilla and Esteban Jose Vintimilla. Grantor: Mercy L. Martinez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 782 of Book 2070.
Jan. 15: One tract (.710 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Donald M. Peake and Danielle D. Peake. Grantors: Joel F. Dennison Amended and Restated Trust and Marilyn Dennison Amended and Restated Trust. Excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 785 of Book 2070.
Jan. 15: Unit 1732 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantees: John Cambier and Alissa Dix. Grantors: Kelly Jo Ogden, Steven Ogden, Megan Anna Steiner and Robert Scott Steiner. Excise tax: $708. Price: $354,000. Page 847 of Book 2070.
