The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 18: Lot 25 in Wonderland Woods in Blowing Rock Sec II Phase 2. Grantees: Steve Malachowski and Shelly Malachowski. Grantors: Green Life Construction and Restoration LLC. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 239 of Book 2268.
April 18: 1.27 acres in Elk. Grantees: Christian Baker. Grantors: Michael Scott Leslie and Berverlee A. Leslie. Tax: $653. Price: $326,500. Page 268 of Book 2268.
April 18: Unit 4 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Linda A. Carlisle trust, James C. Carlise Trust, Linda A. Carlisle, and James C. Carlise. Grantors: Thomas A. Gniech and Nancy I. Gniech. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 348 of Book 2268.
April 18: See Description. Grantees: Thaler Revocable Trust, Lisa Vaccaro Trust and Michael Thaler Trust. Grantors: John L. Mena and Katherine L. Mena. Tax: $1,600. Price: $800,000. Page 350 of Book 2268.
April 18: Lot 9 in Snaggy Mountain. Grantees: Alyssa Rose Lee, Daniels Robert Lee, and Anna Elizabeth Lee. Grantors: Patricia A. Griffin, Shawn R. Roland, and Shawn R. Rowland. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 353 of Book 2268.
April 18: 1.874 acres in Little Bavaria Tract 8. Grantees: Planting Hemlocks, LLC. Grantors: Dylan G. Wilson and Kelsi R. Wilson. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 370 of Book 2268.
April 18: 6.057 acres in Mark A. Trivette Tract 1. Grantees: Gunnison Homes, LLC. Grantors: William Morrison and Lauren Morrison. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 375 of Book 2268.
April 18: Lot 6 Council Hills Addition to the Town of Boone in Boone. Grantees: William P. Stewart and Mary Louise Stewart. Grantors: Grace M. Robbins. Tax:$1000. Price: $500,000. Page 385 in Book 2268.
April 19: Lot 206 and 207 in Charter hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Forman Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Jeffrey E. Fish and Donna Sue Fish. Tax: $96. Price: $48,000. Page 398 of Book 2268.
April 19: Lot 69 in Grassy Gap Low. Grantees: Paul M. Fleetwood and Susan P. Fleetwood. Grantors: Howard Levine and Shelia Levine. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 410 of Book 2268.
April 19: 0.79 Acres in Lot 10 of Cross Creek Far, in Blue Ridge. Grantees: James Glen Michalski and Janette D. Michalski. Grantors: Rictur Inc. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 416 of Book 2268.
April 19: Lot 10 of Dogwood Summit in Stony Fork. Grantees: Elias Garcia Cordoba. Grantors: Margaret S. McNeil, William Kyle McNeil Jr, William Kyle McNeil Sr and Karen W. McNeil. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 420 of Book 2268.
April 19: Lot 11 in Dogwood Summit in Stony Fork. Grantees: Carlos Garcia Cordoba. Grantors: Margaret S. McNeil, William Kyle McNeil Jr, William Kyle McNeil Sr and Karen W. McNeil. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 431 of Book 2268.
April 19: Dogwood Summit in Stony Forks. Grantees: Abelardo Garcia Munos and Socorro Galicia. Grantors: Margaret S. McNeil, William Kyle McNeil Jr, William Kyle McNeil Sr and Karen W. McNeil. Tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 442 of Book 2268.
April 19: 2.3 and 0.434 acres in Bernell A. Meredith in Watauga Tract 2 and Brushy Fork. Grantees: Brian N. Ward and Eric N. Ward. Grantors: Grace C. Ward. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 457 of Book 2268.
April 19: Lot 19 in Maple Springs Watauga. Grantees: Adam Joesph Cohen, Adam J. Cohen and Jessica Chandler Cohen. Grantors: Steven H. Prevatte. Tax: $1620. Price: $ 810,000. Page 461 of Book 2268.
April 19: Lot 13 in Seven Devils Resort Property. Grantees: Grant Management Group, LLC. Grantors: William J. Grant. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 487 of Book 2268.
April 19: Lot 2 in Eastview in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Sacheen Shrestha and Dipkala Shrestha Rai. Grantors: Kurt D. Micharl. Amy Golightly-Michael, Amy Golightly-Michael and Smy Golightly Michael. Tax: $1,178. Price: $589,000. Page 490 of Book 2268.
April 19: Unit 35 in Unit 9 of Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Angelina Devlin. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 509 of Book 2268.
April 19: Unit 10 and unit 17 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Kevin Grizzard. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village Condominium. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 511 of Book 2268.
April 19: Watauga LTS 16 through 20. Grantees: Seung Kang. Grantors: Siete Diablos LLC. Tax: $2110. Price: $1,055,000. Page 513 of Book 2268.
April 19: 4.541 acres in Harrill Investments LLC in Watauga. Grantees: Gregory Ian Friedheim. Grantors: Harrill Investments LLC. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 553 of Book 2268.
April 19: Lot 43 To O Boone Inc in Brushy Fork Sec A. Grantees: Tom Lee Rothenbuhler and Barbara Rothenbuhler trust, Tom Lee Rothenbuhler, Barbara Rothenbuhler, Tom Lee Rothenbuhler Trust and Barbara Rothenbuhler Trust. Grantors: Tome Lee Rothenbuhler and Barbara Rothenbuhler. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/a. Page 565 of Book 2268.
April 19: Lot 28 of Pinnacle Ridge Section A. Grantees: Caleb Gross and Jane Gross. Grantors: Susan Fried Revocable Trust, Susan Fried Trust and Susan Fried. Tax: $1,180. Price: $590,000. Page 570 of Book 2268.
April 19: Lot 3 in Ridge view townhomes in Brushy Fork Phase II. Grantees: Myrtice Ann Wright, Olivia Paige Donnelly and Jody M. Weymouth. Grantors: Charlotte Beckner. Tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 593 of Book 2268.
April 19: Lot 2A Cherry Park Addition to the town of Boone. Grantees: Laura Eubanks Gambrel and Joshua Colt Gambrel. Grantors: Eubanks Family 2007 Revocable Living Trust, Steven T. Eubanks and Nancy W. Eubanks. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 617 of Book 2268.
April 20: 0.465 acres at Lot 11 in Rutherwood Meadows. Grantees: Jenny M. Shoener. Grantors: Dwight H. Turner and Nathalie M. Turner. Tax:$630. Price: $315,000. Page 664 of Book 2268.
April 20: Seven Devils Resort in Watauga LTS 2 through 8 in Section 10. Grantees: Jesse N. Palmer and Jessica F. Palmer. Grantors: Seven Devils LLC. Tax:$80. Price: $40,000. Page 682 of Book 2268.
April 20: 19.576 acres in Cove Creek tract 1. Grantees: Sharon Warren Tull. Grantors: Ruth M. Warren and James Keith Warren. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 689 of Book 2268.
April 20: Unit C in Green Valley Townhomes Phase 1. Grantees: Shelly K. Warnick. Grantors: Nicole M. Young and Nicole M. Roberts. Tax: $456. Price: $228,000. Page 698 of Book 2268.
April 20: Acres 0.671 Archie Carrol in Meat Camp. Grantees: Joana Hughes Cooper. Grantors: Jeff Alan Adams and Penny Jo Adams. Tax: $39. Price: $19,500. Page 713 of Book 2268.
April 20: 11 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Jewell Dean Ward Harmon and Jewell Dean Harmon. Grantors: Ricky Lee Ward and Ricky L. Ward. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 736 of Book 2268.
April 20: 7.70 acres in Susanne Payne Dixon Samuel Thomas Dixon in Watauga. Grantees: Susanne Dixon and Samuel THomas Dixon. Grantors: Jewell Dean Ward Harmon and Jewel Dean Harmon. Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 740 of Book 2268.
April 20: Unit 24 in Beech Mountain. Grantees: Jerry L. Mullikin and Mary E. Mullikin. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Beech Manor Condominiums Inc. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 778 of Book 2268.
April 20: Lot 15 in Laurel Ridge. Grantees: Wehrenberg Living Trust. Grantors: Powder Horn Mountain Property Owners Association. Tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 783 of Book 2268.
April 20: 1.23 acres. Grantees: George Joesph Meszaros and Amy Bebber Smith. Grantors: George Joesph Meszaros and Amy Bebber Smith. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 814 of Book 2268.
April 20: Unit 231 in Watauga Hawks Peak West Condo. Grantees: Mark T. Cuppernell and Hudith A. Cuppernell. Grantors: Jerome Michael Gonyer and Penny Smith Keiter Gonyer. Tax: $762. Price: $381,000. Page 810 of Book 2268.
April 20: 0.851, 1.051 and 1.011 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Austin Wayne Presnell and Dustin Clay Presnell. Grantors: Gary Wayne Presnell and Gary Presnell. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 846 in Book 2268.
