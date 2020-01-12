The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Dec. 30: Lot 4 of Stone Creek Estates in Cove Creek. Grantees: Robert I. Jatib and Maria A. Jatib. Grantor: Flagco Holdings North Carolina LLC. Excise tax: $46. Price: $23,000. Page 411 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Four tracts in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Eric J. Yourchisin and Mary Allison Yourchisin. Grantor: Joel R. White Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,500. Price: $1,250,000. Page 415 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: One tract (10.16 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Marisa M. Nunez and Humfredo L. Perez. Grantor: Carlos M. Nunez. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 440 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lot 908 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club in the New River. Grantees: Miguel Angel Nunez Wolff and Charlotte Newsom Nunez Wolff. Grantors: W. Robert Hartness and Cathleen Hartness. Excise tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 472 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lot 112 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantee: MB Investments LLC. Grantor: The Scott M. Sandler Living Trust. Excise tax: $2,030. Price: $1,015,000. Page 492 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lot R7-A of Echota on the Ridge Estate Townhomes. Grantee: David C. Thompson Revocable Trust. Grantees: Lee M. Grant and Sommer Grant. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 500 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lots 4-5 of Arrowhead in Brushy Fork. Grantee: The Steven and Diane Olson Family Revocable Trust. Grantors: Steven A. Olson and Diane E. Olson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 503 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lot 8 of Glen at Crab Orchard subdivision in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Scott Forrest Dunstan and Kara Hager Dunstan. Grantors: Rhonda P. Langford and Patrick B. Langford. Excise tax: $942. Price: $471,000. Page 506 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lot 25 of Ravens Ridge in New River. Grantees: Rogers Family GST Irrevocable Trust. Grantors: Daniel Terrell Rawls and Elizabeth Lucille Rawls. Excise tax: $748. Price: $374,000. Page 530 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Lots 64-67 of Eggers subdivision in New River. Grantee: Spa Properties Homespun LLC. Grantors: William B. Scantlin and Catherine E. Scantlin. Excise tax: $449. Price: $224,500. Page 550 of Book 2068.
Dec. 30: Four tracts in Zionville. Grantees: Eugene Kenneth Livermore and Kristy Ray Livermore. Grantors: Marjorie B. Henson Living Trust, Barbara B. Balsamo, Stuart M. Saltzman, Shep Saltzman and Kenneth J. Baird. Excise tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000.
Dec. 31: Lot A of New River. Grantees: Robert Daniel Cook and Kayla C. Cook. Grantors: Herbert Dean Townsend and Kathleen Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 653 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: One tract of 30 feet for Right of Way in Watauga. Grantees: Robert Daniel Cook and Kayla C. Cook. Grantors: Myra J. Cook, Robert Cook and Derek Ryan Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 656 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: One tract (1.21 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Frank B. David IV and Carol R. David. Grantors: Eric R. Martin and Maria Martin. Excise tax: $61. Price: $30,500. Page 666 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Unit 15 in Laurelwood. Grantees: Kevin Darrell Hugg and Nanette T. Huff. Grantors: Jane C. Bowser and Roy L. Freeman. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 670 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 1 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Alice Yates Wilson. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 697 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 2 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Alice Yates Wilson. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 703 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 3 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Matthew Rayland Wilson. Grantor: the Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 709 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 3 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Alice Yates Wilson. Grantors: Matthew Rayland Wilson and Krystal Lane Stewart. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 715 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 4 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Alex William Stout. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 718 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 4 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Carolyn Yates Puckett. Grantors: Alex William Stout and Amy Stout. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 724 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 5 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Ann Yates Delgrippo. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 727 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 7 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Carolyn Yates Puckett. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 733 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 8 of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Patricia Yates Paal. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 739 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Four tracts of Heritage Springs subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Heritage Springs — STV Yates Family Property Owners’ Association Inc. Grantor: The Victoria S. Yates 2009 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 745 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: One tract (1.5 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Karla Philippa Rusch. Grantors: David G. Brown and Eleanor R. Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 751 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 7 of Vicki Shore Baker Estate subdivision in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Karla Philippa Rusch. Grantor: Dirksen T. Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 754 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: One tract (1.5 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Karla Philippa Rusch. Grantor: Dirksen T. Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 757 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 2 of Broyhill and Bradley. Grantees: David A. Irvin and Alicia N. Irvin. Grantors: Thomas R. Neese Jr., Thomas R. Neese and Janice A. Neese. Excise tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 760 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 4 of Chestnut Valley in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Gary Bowers and Sharon Bowers. Grantor: Baird’s Investments Inc. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 790 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Kristy Livermore. Grantor: Jerry Ray Ellison Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 805 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: One tract (14.5 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Kristy Livermore. Grantor: Kristy Livermore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 808 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 263 of Laurelmor subdivision. Grantee: Blue Ridge Mountain Club Property Owners
Association Inc. Grantor: Black, Slaughter and Black, Pa. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 838 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Unit 103-W of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: The Two Bears Family Trust Agreement. Grantor: Shelnutt Properties LLC. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 841 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 32 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Roberto Rodriguez Jr. Grantor: The Linda Quinto Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 844 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Tracts 1 and 3 of Thomas A. Foxx/Virginia A. Foxx subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: The
Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantor: Banner Manor Corp. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 866 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Units 1-4 of South Slope Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Tiger Holdings of NC LLC. Grantor: Lynne S. Hood. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 876 of Book 2068.
Dec. 31: Lot 7 of Daydreams in Stony Fork. Grantee: CMH Homes Inc. Grantor: Joe L. Ray. Excise tax: $62. Price: $31,000. Page 1 of Book 2069.
Dec. 31: Lots 48-49 of Blue Ridge Estates. Grantees: Allen Dawson and Jennele Sue Vaquera. Grantor: John Warren Fischer Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $439. Price: $219,500. Page 3 of Book 2069.
Dec. 31: Unit 5-D of Kingswood Condos in Boone. Grantee: Kingswood Investments LLC. Grantors: John M. Withers III and Joan D. Withers. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 37 of Book 2069.
Dec. 31: Lot 1 of Chinquapin Heights in Bald Mountain. Grantee: Mark D. Howell. Grantor: April C. Howell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 51 of Book 2069.
Dec. 31: Lot 2 of Brittnais Silver Leaf in Cove Creek. Grantees: John Mollet and Erin Lee Mollet. Grantors: John Mollet and Erin Lee Mollet. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 55 of Book 2069.
Dec. 31: Lots 16-19 of G.D. Barnett subdivision in the New River. Grantee: Jeffrey Lewis Martin. Grantors: Glenda W. Gray, Glenda Wilson Gray and Willie L. Gray. Excise tax: $318. Price: $159,000. Page 60 of Book 2069.
Dec. 31: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Equity Trust Company, Thomas E. Reno Ira and Thomas E. Reno. Grantors: Emily A. Roberts, Emily A. Morley and Scott Roberts. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 79 of Book 2069.
Jan. 2: One tract (23.301 acres) of Moretz subdivision in Cove Creek. Grantee: Consuella Carington Norris. Grantors: Rebecca O. Moretz Living Trust and James B. Moretz Sr. Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 101 of Book 2069.
Jan. 2: Lot 103 of Timber Creek in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Mary Elizabeth Isenhour Rogers, Katherine Brooke Isenour Collins and Sarah Breeze Isenhour Smith. Grantor: 2012 Mary B. Isenhour Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 113 of Book 2069.
Jan. 2: Lots 1-2 in Watauga. Grantee: Harold Daniel McMillin Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Chad E. Blankenship and Crystal B. Blankenship. Excise tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 134 of Book 2069.
Jan. 2: Tract 2 in Watauga. Grantees: Alonzo H. Gutierrez and Hazel K. Gutierrez. Grantors: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 137 of Book 2069.
Jan. 2: Lot 6 of Lakes Community in Watauga. Grantee: Martha C. Ruiz and Bartolo Ruiz Living Trust. Grantors: Bartolo Ruiz and Martha C. Ruiz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 152 of Book 2069.
Jan. 2: Units 7 and 10 of Kel Pat Terrace Condos in Boone. Grantee: Phillips Group Properties Limited Partnership. Grantor: SGP Properties LLC. Excise tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 187 of Book 2069.
Jan. 2: Lots F1-F2 of Plymouth Trace Condos in Boone. Grantee: SGP Properties LLC. Grantors: Phillips Group Properties Limited Partnership and Reads LLC. Excise tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 191 of Book 2069.
Jan. 2: Lot 103 of Timber Creek in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Mary B. Isenhour Family LLC. Grantors: Mary Elizabeth Isenhour Rogers, Lawson Edward Rogers Jr, Katherine Brooke Isenhour Collins, Kerry Michael Collins, Sarah Breeze Isenhour Smith, Stewart Benjamin Smith, Lawson Edward Rogers and Stuart Benjamin Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 201 of Book 2069.
Jan. 2: Lot 103 of Timber Creek in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Mary B. Isenhour Family LLC. Grantor: Mary B. Isenhour. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 206 of Book 2069.
Jan. 2: Four tracts in Watauga. Grantee: Stella B. Lyons. Grantor: Ira J. Bingham Jr and Virginia J. Bingham. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 209 of Book 2069.
Jan. 2: Lot 14 of I.J. Bingham Estate in Watauga. Grantee: Ira J. Bingham III. Grantor: Ira J. Bingham Jr. and Virginia J. Bingham Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 213 of Book 2069.
Jan. 2: Lot 2 of Eastridge Acers. Grantee: Stella B. Lyons. Grantor: Ira J. Bingham Jr Revocable Trust Agreement and Virginia J. Bingham Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 217 of Book 2069.
Jan. 3: Unit A-4 and the A-4 garage unit of Maples at Shulls Mills Condos in Watauga. Grantee: George Alexander Davis II. Grantor: Billie Jo Brown. Excise tax: $1,080. Price: $540,000. Page 255 of Book 2069.
Jan. 3: Two tracts (one of .903 acres and one of .764 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Preston Levi Williams Jr. and Ann Catherine Dasilva. Grantors: Ralph E. Cochrane, Ralph E. Cochrane III and April S. Cochrane. Excise tax: $438. Price: $219,000. Page 281 of Book 2069.
Jan. 3: Unit 1-A of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Condos Inc. Grantors: Theodore B. Lindfors and Patricia Lindfors. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000.
Jan. 3: Lot 1 of Mill Ridge Townhouses. Grantee: Taylor D. Hamrick. Grantors: Clinton N. Trivette and Sarah A. Akers. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 346 of Book 2069.
Jan. 3: Lot 163 of Charter Hills. Grantee: Marylin M. Koenig Revocable Trust. Grantors: Harvey L. Koenig and Marilyn M. Koenig. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 370 of Book 2069.
Jan. 3: Two tracts in Watauga. Grantee: App West LLC. Grantor: Four Seasons Apartments Inc. Excise tax: Page 373 of Book 2069.
Jan. 3: Two tracts in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Kinney Ray Baughman. Grantors: Kinney Ray Baughman, Teresa Eileen Lee and Teresa E. Lee. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 427 of Book 2069.
Jan. 3: Unit A-7 of Chestnut Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Chestnut Investment Partners LLC. Grantor: Samuel M. Elkins Family Trust. Excise tax: $2,608. Price: $1,304,000. Page 434 of Book 2069.
Jan. 3: One tract (.2662 acres) of Andrew Myers subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Andrew Myers and Paola N.G. Myers. Grantor: The Henry Desola Williams Trust. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 448 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Lot 72 of Rainbow Mountain Overlook in New River. Grantee: Thomas Leach. Grantor: Mary Baccich Leach. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 476 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Lots 12-13 of Parkway Peak Estates. Grantee: Jack D. Gentry Jr. Grantors: Bolivia Lumber Company LLC and Wilmington Pine and Lumber Company. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 483 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: One tract (1.203 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: The Mike and Ginger Gibbs Living Trust. Grantors: Michael Dean Gibbs, Virginia T. Gibbs and Michael D. Gibbs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 487 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Unit 2-I of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Marion H. Hicks, Janie C. Hicks, David A. Hicks and Kristen M. Hicks. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 492 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Lots TH-RA of Echota on the Ridge Townhouses in Watauga. Grantee: Josephine Potter Beauchamp Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Josephine P. Beauchamp and Josephine Potter Beauchamp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 502 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Lot 84 of Laurelmor. Grantees: Paul Douglas Lucas Jr and Vickie Lynn Lucas. Grantors: Terry David Shook and Teresa Putnam Shook. Excise tax: $3,670. Price: $1,835,000. Page 507 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: One tract (10.009 acres) in New River. Grantee: Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care Inc. Grantors: Carroll NC Properties LLC and Robert L. Idol Jr. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 535 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: One tract (10.04 acres) in Elk. Grantees: Brian Thomas Ellington and Moriah Beth Ellington. Grantors: Mark D. Leong and Lauren C. Leong. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 545 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Unit 208 of Beech Town Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Kerri Blyde McMullen and David Ryan Judson. Grantors: Andrew M. Porter Sr and Cynthia Anne Keller. Excise tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 557 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Lot 4-W of the W. Frank Hodges/Patricia Hodges Property in Watauga. Grantees: Lawton Henry Hatley III and Eric Robert Martinez. Grantor: Janice C. Wheeler. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 583 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Lot 297 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: The Williams Trust. Grantors: Gordon N. Titcomb, Carol E. Albert, Paula Jean Dennis, Todd Dennis, John Eugene Gardner, Sandra Leonard Gardner, Patrick A. Gardner, Patrick Allen Gardner and Patrick Alan Billar Gardner. Excise tax: $11. Price: $5,500. Page 605 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Lot R-25 of Grandfather Farms in Watauga. Grantees: Charles Andrew Bueker III and Melanie Stepanov Bueker. Grantors: Clifford A. Adolphson Jr and Tracy N. Adolphson. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 612 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Lot 9 of Crest at Beech in Laurel Creek. Grantee: PGH NSB LLC. Grantor: Gerlero Properties LLC. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 637 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Lot 1 of Robert A. Foley subdivision in Brushy Fork. Grantee: WVS Investments LLC. Grantors: Rita B. Collie and Robert Carr Collie. Page 660 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: One tract (2.88 acres) of Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company in Watauga. Grantee: Grandfather Storage LLC. Grantors: The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,150. Price: $1,075,000. Page 678 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Two tracts (one of .947 acres and one of .222 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Robert David Shack and Emily Sparrow Shack. Grantors: Jesse Shuler and Karie Shuler. Excise tax: $1,005. Price: $502,500. Page 705 of Book 2069.
Jan. 6: Lots 104-112 of Cook and Hodges subdivision in New River. Grantee: Daniel Wilson Jones. Grantors: William P. Frazier and Susan B. Frazier. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 720 of Book 2069.
Jan. 7: Lots 161 and 165 of Laurel Gap subdivision in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Gregory A. Dorman and Bonnie Lou Dorman. Grantors: Donna L. McCabe, Joseph L. McCabe and Delores L. Dorman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 755 of Book 2069.
