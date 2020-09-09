The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
July 30: Lot 14 of Monteagle. Grantees: Michael G. Phelps and Karen J. Phelps. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $136. Price: $68,000. Page 180 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot 8 of Monteagle. Grantees: Mustafa Khasraw and Jwan Khasraw Khal. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 185 of Book 2110.
July 30: One tract of Enchanted Cottage Inc at Shawneehaw. Grantees: Jason Paul and Stacey Paul. Grantors: The Andrea C. Press Trust Created Under Paragraph 6 of the Toby A. Press Residence Trust Dated June 15, 1994, and The Laura S. Press Trust Created Under Paragraph 6 of the Toby A. Press Residence Trust Dated June 15, 1994. Excise tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 233 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot 15 of Shores Farm II in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Paul Alan Turner and Robin P. Turner. Grantors: James H. Carver and Marilyn D. Carver. Excise tax: $690. Price: $345,000. Page 271 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot 17 of Pattons Ridge Acres. Grantees: Allan Price Perry and Laura Ann Perry. Grantors: Matthew R. Schwartz and Stephanie H. Schwartz. Excise tax: $505. Price: $252,500. Page 275 of Book 2110.
July 30: One tract (1.030 acres) of Watauga. Grantee: River Folly LLC. Grantors: Forest Manor #3 LLC. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 310 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot VC-2 of Village Cluster in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Daniel Weber and Irena Weber. Grantors: Timothy Jacob Wallace and Brantley Thompson Wallace. Excise tax: $318. Price: $159,000. Page 318 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot 36-B of Mill Ridge. Grantees: Damien Mac Griffin and Kristi Graham Griffin. Grantors: David H. Cook and Christy M. Cook. Excise tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 334 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot 11-F of Mill Ridge. Grantees: Damien Mac Griffin and Kristi Graham Griffin. Grantors: David H. Cook and Christy M. Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 350 of Book 2110.
July 30: Unit C-4 of Watauga Chalakee condos. Grantee: ZQ Properties LLC. Grantors: James Alan Norman and Pamela Kiser Norman. Excise tax: $741. Price: $370,500. Page 355 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot 19 of Alderly Edge in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Cathie Sue Heck and Richard Frank Loeser Jr. Grantor: Donald & Denise Treinen Living Trust. Excise tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 370 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lots 58-59 of Timber Ridge at Cabin Cove. Grantee: Run to the Hills LLC. Grantors: Barry J. cooper Jr. and Stuart H. Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 389 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot 7 of Yonahlossee Saddle Club in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Douglas Edward Byrom and Lisa Marsters Byrom. Grantors: Wayne Tortora, Francesca Tortora, Mark Tortora and Ann Marie Tortora. Excise tax: $185. Price: $92,500. Page 412 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot 6 of Blowing Rock. Grantees: John Richard Howe, Jamie Michael Howe, Frank Curtis howe and Laura Lee Howe. Grantors: John E. Jenkins and Timothy R. Johnson. Excise tax: $1,330. Price: $665,000. Page 416 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot 2 of Mountain Club Townhomes in Watauga. Grantee: Peter’s Legacy Properties LLC. Grantor: Lisa McGregor Peters. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 432 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot 191 of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Robert Joseph Cavagnaro and Talia Lee Freeman. Grantor: LJD Properties LLC. Excise tax: $436. Price: $218,000. Page 457 of Book 2110.
July 30: One tract (1.01 acres) of Laurel Creek. Grantees: Timothy R. Tompkins and Paul E. Rice Jr. Grantors: Seth D. Pomerantz and Geri E. Pomerantz. Excise tax: $173. Price: $86,500. Page 487 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot C-408 of Forest at Sunali in North Fork. Grantee: R. Donavon Munford Jr. Grantor: Buffalo NVNO LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 490 of Book 2110.
July 30: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Kevin L. Wellborn and Jane P. Wellborn. Grantor: Kevin L. Wellborn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 493 of Book 2110.
July 30: Two tracts (one of 1.3 acres and one of .711 acres) in Beaver Dam and Cove Creek, respectively. Grantee: Eagle’s Peak Properties LLC. Grantor: Rita Collie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 496 of Book 2110.
July 30: Lot 4 of Fox Den in New River. Grantees: Sandra Breitschwerdt and Kyle Breitschwerdt. Grantors: Charles F. Heffner IV, Charles F. Heffner and Grace M. Heffner. Excise tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 504 of Book 2110.
July 31: One tract (.699 acres) of Blowing Rock. Grantees: Sping House LLC. Grantor: TheRalph E. Glaser Jr. Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,978. Price: $989,000. Page 546 of Book 2110.
July 31: Lot 7 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantee: Do What You Want Properties LLC. Grantors: Thomas Blair Hines and Mary Young Hines. Excise tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 552 of Book 2110.
July 31: Lot 148 of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Robert L. Woods and Barbara J. Woods. Grantors: Jeremy Alan McClain and Hayley Wingrove McClain. Excise tax: $25. Price: $12,500. Page 567 of Book 2110.
July 31: Unit R-321 of Echota on the Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Andrew Jonathan Pruitt and Anne Elizabeth Pruitt. Grantors: William Webb Brame, Anne Marie Mattison and William W. Brame. Excise tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 570 of Book 2110.
July 31: Unit 731 of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantees: Byran C. Summerford and Elizabeth J. Summerford. Grantor: John P. Linhart Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $610. Price: $305,000. Page 592 of Book 2110.
July 31: Lot 39 of Monteagle. Grantees: Michael Cangiano and Jaime Cangiano. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 597 of Book 2110.
July 31: Lot 26 of New Market Estates in New River. Grantees: Rick Prusator and Kathy Ptaknik Joint Revocable Trust. Grantors: Harry Lee Williams and Robin Smith Williams. Excise tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 600 of Book 2110.
July 31: One tract (13.81 acres) of Beaver Dam. Grantee: Saunja M. Vicari. Grantors: Dayton H. Matlick. Excise tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 616 of Book 2110.
July 31: One tract (1.87 acres) of Boone. Grantee: Equinox Boone Properties LLC. Grantors: Troy Michael Shaffoe and Joanna Miller Lyall. Excise tax: $735. Price: $367,500. Page 626 of Book 2110.
July 31: Lot 6 of Village Creek in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Master Peace Management LLC. Grantors: Kevin M. Mac and Kelly W. Mac. Excise tax: $453. Price: $226,500. Page 630 of Book 2110.
July 31: Lot 6 of Silver Shadows in Cove Creek. Grantees: Liam N. Waller and Sarah C. Parker. Grantors: James C. Hill III and Veronica L. Hill. Excise tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 634 of Book 2110.
July 31: Lot 19 of Lookout Ridge Village Townhomes at Watson Gap Village in Elk. Grantees: Michael W. Sowers and Martha A. Sowers. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $1,769. Price: $884,500. Page 655 of Book 2110.
July 31: One tract (1.10 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Kevin Myers and Veresa Myers. Grantors: Kristi Anne Joyce and Kristi Anne Poplin. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 682 of Book 2110.
July 31: One tract (1.79 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Margaret M. Pearson and David Scott Pearson. Grantors: Jesse H. Washburn, Susannah R. Washburn, Ralph L. Jones III and Wendy R. Jones. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 702 of Book 2110.
July 31: Unit O-1 of Village on the Green Condos in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Samuel Earl Rhodes and Julie Evans Rhodes. Grantors: Patti D. Queen and Patti Q. Turner. Excise tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 706 of Book 2110.
July 31: Lot 4 of Willow Mountain in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Shai Properties LLC. Grantor: Linda D. Bretz. Excise tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 709 of Book 2110.
July 31: Lot 3 of Sorrento Falls in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: curt O. Olsson and Jacqueline Claire Olsson. Grantors: Carla Sueta and Ulf Christer Andersson. Excise tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 725 of Book 2110.
July 31: unit R-222 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantees: David Andes and Karen Lewis. Grantors: Carl R. Banks and Saundra M. Banks. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 753 of Book 2110.
July 31: unit 167 of Old Field Townhomes in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Donna H. Jones. Grantors: Todd Construction & Development Inc. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 756 of Book 2110.
July 31: One tract (.918 acres) of the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Lindsay Danielle Ervin. Grantors: Joseph Walter Helak and Mary Kathleen Helak. Excise tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 823 of Book 2110.
July 31: Two tracts (one of 14.686 acres and one of 2.544 acres) of Shawneehaw. Grantees: Jeffrey S. Sikorske and Caroline B. Sikorske. Grantors: Kumpf Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,205. Price: $602,500. Page 858 of Book 2110.
July 31: Lots 17-18 of Summit Park in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Richard Marc Blyn and Liane Elizabeth Blyn. Grantors: David M. Tye and Torrey M. Tye. Excise tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 897 of Book 2110.
July 31: One tract (1.547 acres) of Brushy Fork. Grantees: Matthew Kwartler and Johanna C. Kwartler. Grantors: Marsha P. Meroney and John S. Merony. Excise tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 1 of Book 2111.
July 31: Lot 148 of Charter hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Stephen J. Jara and Ann M. Jara. Grantor: James H. Dunn III. Excise tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 22 of Book 2111.
July 31: Lots 2-5 of Saddle Hills in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Melinda Ann Kinsel. Grnators: Kenneth W. Poimboeuf and Jeri R. Poimboeuf. Excise tax: $436. Price: $218,000. Page 26 of Book 2111.
July 31: Two tracts (one of 3 acres and one of .5 acres) in New River. Grantees: Jeffrey Steven Smith and Angela Michelle Smith. Grantors: Jeffrey Steven Smith Revocable Trust and Angela Michelle Smith Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 29 of Book 2111.
July 31: One tract (21.12 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Eric W. Rosen and Elizabeth A. Rosen. Grantors: Michael Harvey and Leslie Harvey. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 47 of Book 2111.
July 31: Unit 302 of Hamptons at Blowing Rock. Grantees: Lyn G. Aubrecht and Pamella Aubrecht. Grantors: Robin Harry Smith, Loyd Baxter Smith, Franklin Scott Harry, Nicole Wirth Harry and Nicole Harry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 52 of Book 2111.
July 31: Lots 34-35 of Abernathy subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Ross S. Abramowitz, Katie Abramowitz and Christopher Squire. Grantors: Christopher A. Squires and Hope C. Squires. Excise tax: $1,070. Price: $535,000. Page 58 of Book 2111.
July 31: Lot 16 of Ski Mountain Acres. Grantees: Thomas James McNeely and Lauren McSwain McNeely. Grantors: Ladell Ann Williams Dixon Revocable Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: $798. Price: $399,000. Page 90 of Book 2111.
July 31: One tract (5 acres) of Brushy Fork. Grantee: John Jeffrey. Grantors: Patricia Welch Townsend, JB Edgar Townsend, Charles Edward Welch, Betty Welch, William David Welch, Marilyn Welch, Arthur Marion Welch, Rita Johnson, Hughie Lewis Johnson, Kevin Scott Johnson, Brian Carter Johnson, Veronica Johnson and Jeanette Welch Johnson. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 140 of Book 2111.
July 31: Two tracts in Watauga. Grantee: Tracey Robinson Moore. Grantors: Merry Lee Mears. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 154 of Book 2111.
July 31: One tract in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Carlette B. Peters and Michael S. Peters. Grantors: Carol F. McRee, Martin L. McRee and Carol R. McRee. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 176 of Book 2111.
July 31: Unit 26 of Wildflower Condos. Grantees: Kevin Curlee and Mitzi Curlee. Grantors: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 210 of Book 2111.
July 31: Unit 9 of Frontier Village. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Daniel Teague, Sherri Teague, Daniel G. Teague and Sherri J. Teague. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 212 of Book 2111.
July 31: Unit 42 of Frontier Village. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Drew H. Wales and Julie H. Wales. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 214 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: Lot 17 of Northwoods subdivision in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Allen Scott cArter and Lauren I. Carter. Grantor: Patricia A. Saunders. Excise tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 272 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: One tract (3 acres) in New River. Grantees: Jeffrey Steven Smith Revocable Trust and Angela Michelle Smith Revocable Trust. Grantors: Jeffrey Steven Smith, Angela Michelle Smith and Jeffrey S. Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 294 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: Lots 24-25 and lot 9 of Pattons Ridge Acres in Stony Fork. Grantee: Bradford Ivey. Grantors: Kristin S. Ivey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 318 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: One tract (17.92 acres) of Cove Creek. Grantees: Dennis Farris Gordon and Sheila Vess Gordon. Grantors: Stewart D. Fox and Ellen Fox. Excise tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 348 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: Lot 18 of Hampton Farms in New River. Grantees: Robin Strom Chavez and Carlos Ruben Chavez. Grantors: Harlos L. Silvers and Wendy B. Wilvers. Excise tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 369 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: One tract (30,000 square feet) of Brushy Fork. Grantee: Jeffrey L. Roberts. Grantors: AARL Properties and AARL Properties LLC. Excise tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 388 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: Lot 30 of Monteagle. Grantees: Jeffrey D. Kramer and Skylar S. Kramer. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings. Excise tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 409 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: Lot 305 of Creek Ridge and lot 284 of Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Lynn W. Bernstein Family Trust and Denis M. Curley Family Trust. Grantors: Alan J. Polin and Sharon L. Polin. Excise tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 444 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: Lots 1 and 8 of Silo Farm in Watauga. Grantees: Charles Vernon Murray and Susan Marie Murray. Grantors: Bernie Ruder, Susan R. Ruder and Susan P. Ruder. Excise tax: $458. Price: $229,000. Page 447 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: One tract (3.047 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Reda Daher. Grantors: Sarah Willcox Hudson, Gregory Hudson, Wendy Willcox Wheeler and David Wheeler. Excise tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 458 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: One tract (10.10 acres) of thunder Ridge in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Wild Turkey Farms and Timber LLC. Grantors: John T. Murphy III and Hunter B. Murphy. Excise tax: $335. Price: $167,500. Page 469 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: Lot 15 of Seven Devils Resort Property. Grantee: Claire Wood Clarke. Grantors: James Leo Clarke and James L. Clarke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 490 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: Unit 1-M of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Gregory Logan Harris, Connie W. Harris, Gesele W. Hall and Timothy Alan Hall. Grantors: Francis Gray Harris, F.G. Harris, Flora Josephine Harris and Flora Floyd Harris. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 492 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: Unit 3-A of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantor: Henry M. Sanders. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 494 of Book 2111.
Aug. 3: Lot 9 of hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantee: Adam David Fitzgerald. Grantors: Shuford Properties LLC. Excise tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 500 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: Two tracts (one of .689 acres and one of .175 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Marilyn Ann Greer. Grantors: Marilyn Ann Greer and Marilyn Ann Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 552 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: One tract (4.19 acres) of Bald Mountain. Grantees: James David Hoffman. Grantors: A. Jasper Hoffman III. Excise taX: $86. Price: $43,000. Page 556 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: Lots 102, 104, 106, 108, 110 and 112-114 of Beaver Dam and Cove Creek. Grantee: Paul E. Parker. Grantors: Summit Reserve LLC. Excise tax: $384. Price: $192,000. Page 611 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: Two tracts (one of 2.714 acres and one of .786 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Jacob E. Cornett. Grantors: Jacob E. Cornett and Tracy Fluchel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 616 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: Lot 11 of Fairfield in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Danielle Leslie Neibaur. Grantors: Shannan L. Amandi, Christian R. Amandi and Christian Amandi. Excise tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 632 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: Lots 40-44 of New River. Grantees: Brent Christopher Simmons and Autumn Christian Simmons. Grantor: Gene Redmon. Excise tax: $118. Price: $58,000. Page 660 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: Lot 13 of Monteagle. Grantees: Carryl H. Evans Jr. and Simone D. Evans. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 663 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: Lot 9 of Birchwood Village Cluster in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Dana P. Foti. Grantor: Robert S. Ripley. Excise tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 667 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: Lot C-170 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: James T. Lynch and Anne R. Lynch. Grantors: Ricardo E. Henriquez, Barbara J. Henriquez and Barbara Henriquez. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 670 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: Two tracts (one of 24.378 acres and one of 8.585 acres) of Bald Mountain. Grantee: Howard’s Creek Properties LLC. Grantors: Susan Elaine Brookshire and James C. Brookshire Jr. Excise tax: $744. Price: $372,000. Page 679 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: Unit 6-B of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jerry Cason Stalls and Deborah Maness Stalls. Grantors: David A. Jones and Donna P. Jones. Excise tax: $1,110. Price: $555,000. Page 713 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: Lot 16 of Stone Creek Estates. Grantees: Flora Maria Isasi and Jose A. Isasi. Grantors: Patrick A. Tarrant and Anna Maria Tarrant. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 759 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: Two tracts in Watauga. Grantees: Paul E. Parker. Grantors: Summit Reserve LLC. Excise tax: $696. Price: $348,000. Page 792 of Book 2111.
Aug. 4: One tract (.292 acres) of Land Holdings in New River. Grantees: BT Palmetto North LLC and BT Palmetto South LLC. Grantors: George A. Stamos, Kathy Stamos, Michael J. Lamalfa, Lisa Lamalfa, Jayson Koch and Yvonne Kock. Excise tax: $1,350. Price: $675,000. Page 832 of Book 2111.
Aug. 5: One tract (.686 acres) of Cove Creek. Grantees: Daniel J. Caputo and Rachele J. Caputo. Grantors: Jean Miller, Earl Miller, Daniel J. Caputo and Rachele J. Caputo. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 854 of Book 2111.
Aug. 5: One tract (1.06 acres) of Blowing Rock. Grantees: John Carnahan and Gail Carnahan. Grantors: Jean Craig, Alma Jean Craig and Alma J. Craig. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 887 of Book 2111.
Aug. 5: Lot 298 in Watauga. Grantee: Justin W. Lanasa. Grantors: Paul J. Piquet and Barbara S. Piquet. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 1 of Book 2112.
Aug. 5: Lot 1 in Watauga. Grantee: Chestnut Ridge BR LLC. Grantors: Glenn A. Rinne and Christine L. Rinne. Excise tax: $740. Price: $370,000. Page 2 of Book 2112.
Aug. 5: Lots 162-164 of hemlock Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantors: Mark Risco and Jean Marie Pflomm. Grantees: John Allan Hoffman and Paige King Hoffman. Excise tax: $596. Price: $298,000. Page 39 of Book 2112.
Aug. 5: Lot 18R of Friendly Mountain Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Karen M. Livingstone. Grantors: Rebecca E. Darcy, Lance K. Darcy, Rebecca Darcy and Lance Darcy. Excise tax: $24. Price: $12,000. Page 84 of Book 2112.
Aug. 5: One tract (2.116 acres) in Elk. Grantees: Randall S. Taylor and Kandy W. Taylor. Grantors: Carroll NC Properties LLC, Sterling C. Carroll and Lois E. Carroll. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 87 of Book 2112.
Aug. 5: Lot 28 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Dee Wetmore Howard Revocable Trust. Grantors: Dee Wetmore Howard and Johnie E. Howard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 93 of Book 2112.
Aug. 5: Lot 17 of Buena Vista Heights. Grantee: James P. Garnier. Grantors: Andrew Blair Garnier and Kathleen Doyle Garnier. Excise tax: $428. Price: $214,000. Page 147 of Book 2112.
Aug. 5: One tract (.2037 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: David R. Miller and Jacqueline G. Miller. Grantors: Jerry Grant Taylor and Jerry Taylor. Excise tax: $8. Price: $4,000. Page 160 of Book 2112.
Aug. 5: Lot 2 of Lloyd B. Stevens subdivision in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Maria J. Stevens. Grantors: Maria J. Stevens and Lloyd B. Stevens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 167 of Book 2112.
Aug. 5: Lot 3 of Lloyd B. Stevens subdivision in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Michael D. Stevens. Grantors: Michael D. Stevens and Lloyd B. Stevens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 172 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Lot 5 of Charles Brady Property in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Dolan Huffman Sr. Revocable Trust. Grantor: Dolan L. Huffman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 197 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Lot 12 of Linville Creek Overlook in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Gray Ghost LLC. Grantor: Richard Irwin. Excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 200 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Unit C-46 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Allan S. Feder and Robin Feder. Grantors: Ken O’Shell and Anne O’Shell. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 203 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Lot 37 of Mill Ridge in Watauga. Grantee: David Cook and Christy Cook. Grantor: Patricia G. Miller. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 206 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Lots 204 of Buena Vista Park. Grantees: Andrew Martin Wilson and Kelley Donovan Wilson. Grantor: Cuz Kids LLC. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 212 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Unit 316-D of Holiday Beech Villas Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Margo Lenmark. Grantors: Nancy M. Owen and Richard Owen. Excise tax: $116. Price: $58,000. Page 226 of Book 2119.
Aug. 6: Lots 14-15 of Woodridge in Watauga. Grantee: Thomas G. Moran and Clarice M. Moran. Grantors: Andrew A. Harding, Alexia Harding, C. Harvey Rice and Tiffany Rice. Excise tax: $812. Price: $406,000. Page 246 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Lot 281 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantee: The Lot 281 of Laurel Gap Subdivision General Partnership. Grantor: Beech Mountain Luxury Rentals LLC. Excise tax: $564. Price: $282,000. Page 262 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Unit R-232 of Echota on the Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Jerome Thorpe Daley Jr., Kellie Wilder Daley and Jerome Thorpe Daley. Grantor: Echota Coalition LLC. Excise tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 278 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Tract 3 of Farm Overlook in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Andrew Isaac Bound and Lori Alana Bound. Grantors: Robert L. Turchin and Stephanie Turchin. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 296 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Lots 6 and 12 and one tract (1.22 acres) of Blowing Rock. Grantee: Lawrence R. Allen and Maile A. Guy. Grantors: Larry W. Smith Credit Shelter Trust and Larry W. Smith Testamentary Trust. Excise tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 304 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Lot 281 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: John Paul Cogdill and Leighann Nicole Cogdill. Grantors: The Lot 281 of Laurel Gap Subdivision General Partnership, F. Kent Smith and Robert W. Rovegno. Excise tax: $564. Price: $282,000. Page 317 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: One tract (4.625 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Fay H. Pope. Grantors: Patricia Pardue, Margaret Pardue Grindstaff, Danny Grindstaff, Helen Ruth Pardue, Bitha P. Pardue, Billy Ray Pardue, Patsy P. Courtner, Danny Pardue, Margaret Grindstaff, Patsy Ann Courtner, R.C. Pardue, Bitha Kilby Pardue, Christina Pardue, Patricia G. Pardue and Bitha Lu Pardue. Excise tax: $346. Price: $173,000. Page 326 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Four tracts of Bald Mountain. Grantee: Gary Woodring. Grantors: Olive Hill Properties LLC and Zion Hill Properties LLC. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 341 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Lot 6-A in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Barret Caldwell Duncan. Grantor: Diane Marie Waryold. Excise tax: $738. Price: $369,000. Page 347 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Two tracts (one of 1.244 acres and one of 1.865 acres) in New River. Grantee: Ava Madison Stack Irrevocable Trust. Grantors: Robert K. Stack and Angela H. Stack. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 363 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Units 3, 4, 9, 14, 17 and 22 of Sommerset Condos in New River. Grantees: Robert Rogerson, Jill Rogerson, Jill Rogerson Black, Phillip Rogerson, William Lawson, Terese Lawson, Lisa Lawson, Christy Lawson Hornbuckle, Christy Lawson, Maggie Lawson Freeman, Maggie Lawson ad Krystina Fornalski. Grantor: Brian Mugford Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 373 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: Two tracts (one of 10.842 acres and one of 23.136 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Blake M. Elder and Melissa V. Elder. Grantors: Richard T. Hallick and Richard Hallick. Excise tax: $742. Price: $371,000. Page 387 of Book 2112.
Aug. 6: One tract (2.844 acres) of New River. Grantees: Taylor A. Marsh and Celia J. Marsh. Grantor: Mary K. Danner Living Trust. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 407 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: One tract (14.435 acres) in New River. Grantees: Grayson Douglas Gordon and Claire Elizabeth Warren Gordon. Grantors: The Ronald Murray Broome Revocable Trust Agreement and the Deborah P. Broome Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 423 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: One tract (.013 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantees: William Lee Thomas III and Sandra K. Thomas. Grantors: William Dennis Braswell and Lisa G. Braswell. Excise tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 440 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Unit 221-R of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantees: Andrea M. Jordan and Christopher Jordan. Grantors: Johnny Ray Barker and Sarah Ann Barker. Excise tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 446 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Unit 510 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club. Grantee: Midlife Properties LLC. Grantors: Steven Taylor Ogden, Kelly Jo Ogden, Robert Scott Steiner and Megan Anna Steiner. Excise tax: $215. Price: $107,500. Page 475 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Lot 131 of Charter Hills. Grantees: Martin Wickham and Kelly Wickham. Grantors: Leo J. Madrid and Tammy B. Madrid. Excise tax: $296. Price: $148,000. Page 518 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Lot 2 of Stone Creek Estates. Grantees: Mar-Ken Time LLC. Grantors: Eric J. Hartley and Lynette B. Hartley. Excise tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 520 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Lot 17 of Sorrento Skies in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Peter A. Robinson and Theresa G. Robinson. Grantors: Jerry Lee Warren and Rosalyn Warren. Excise tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 523 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Lot 4 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Donald J. Burke and Pamela M. Burke. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $2,811. Price: $1,405,500. Page 530 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Unit RG-4 of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantee: Thomas L. Droege and Paula S. Droege. Grantors: Greg B. Thompson and Kimberlie C. Thompson. Excise tax: $904. Price: $452,000. Page 561 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Unit R-922 of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantees: W. Luther Blair and Susan H. Blair. Grantors: Shannon Ashleigh Northrup and John B. Northrup. Excise tax: $690. Price: $345,000. Page 577 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Two tracts (one of .451 acres and one of .548 acres) in Boone. Grantee: 321 King Street LLC. Grantor: Town of Boone. Excise tax: $2,382. Price: $1,691,000. Page 581 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Lot 404 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club in New River. Grantees: Charles L. Gosnell and Marguerite E. Gosnell Revocable Family Trust Agreement, John E. Dewey Revocable Trust Agreement and Elizabeth R. Dewey Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantor: Highland Retreat LLC. Excise tax: $938. Price: $469,000. Page 597 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Unit 1-B of Buzzard Cliffs Condos. Grantees: Jason B. White and Paige I. White. Grantors: Alton Adams Price Jr. and Beverly Williamson. Excise tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 603 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Unit 3-C of Fairway Chalet Condo. Grantee: Revocable Trust Agreement of Robert F. Patton. Grantor: Revocable Trust of Mary Anna Fowler. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 655 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Unit 10 of Cheswyck Condos in Boone. Grantees: Han Li, Jinni Tiong and Tongwu Ni. Grantor: M3-Cheswyck LLC. Excise tax: $405. Price: $202,500. Page 659 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Lots 154-158, lots 172-173 and lot 41-A of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: The Lloyd H. Davis Jr. Descendant’s Trust For Lloyd H. Davis III Established Under the Lloyd H. Davis Jr. Trust, The Lloyd H. Davis Jr. Descendant’s Trust and the Lloyd H. Davis Jr. Trust. Grantor: Wallace G. Kreidt and Laverne J. Kreidt Revocable Family Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $1,410. Price: $705,000. Page 674 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Unit 3-B of Cedar Village Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Luiz Muniz and Adna Muniz. Grantor: D. Dale Howard. Excise tax: $173. Price: $86,500. Page 678 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Three tracts (one of .501 acres, one of 2.161 acres and one of .653 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Laura Bolger. Grantors: Greg Wilson, Laura Bolger and Gregory W. Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 688 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Olympus Properties LLC. Grantor: Richard Spears. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 704 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Lot 2-E of Mountain Club Townhomes. Grantee: Mountian Club LLC. Grantors: Lisa M. Randazzo, Jeffrey B. Randazzo and Lisa Randazzo. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 714 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Unit 28 of Smoketree Lodge. Grantee: Sheri Langlais. Grantors: Gerard Langlais and Denise Langlais. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 717 of Book 2112.
Aug. 7: Lot 17 of New Market Estates. Grantees: Mark Williams Shook and Amy Jones Shook. Grantors: Michael B. Darcy and Cynthia S. Darcy. Excise tax: $719. Price: $359,500. Page 722 of Book 2112.
Aug. 10: Lot 147-PR of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Sondra Birdsong and Doug Birdsong. Grantors: Donald G. Manoly and Elizabeth M. Manoly. Excise tax: $15. Price: $7,500. Page 799 of Book 2112.
Aug. 10: One tract (31.403 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Rush Branch Holdings II LLC. Grantors: David E. Walker Jr. and Patricia K. Walker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 817 f Book 2112.
Aug. 10: One tract (33.568 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Rush Branch Holdings I LLC. Grantors: David E. Walker Jr. and Patricia K. Walker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 820 of Book 2112.
Aug. 10: Lot 4 of Fair Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Fair Mountain LLC. Grantees: Oliver C. Earney, Barrett C. Earney and Anna D. Earney. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 866 of Book 2112.
Aug. 10: Lot 1 of Monteagle. Grantees: Blue Moon One NC LLC. Grantors: Deep Creek holdings. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 889 of Book 2112.
Aug. 10: Lot 37 of Monteagle. Grantees: Richard Wesley Breusch and Cheryl Ann Breusch. Grantors: Deep Creek holdings LLC. Excise tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 892 of Book 2112.
Aug. 10: Lot 2 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Elliot Kahan and Gaya Myers. Grantors: Kevin Ellis and Laura Kathleen Ellis. Excise tax: $1,490. Price: $745,000. Page 895 of Book 2112.
Aug. 10: Lot 70 of Carefree Cove in North Fork. Grantees: Jessee D. Cook and Lydia F. Bernier. Grantors: Therese M. Cirone and Donna S. Raitt. Excise tax: $22. Price: $11,000. Page 1 of Book 2113.
Aug. 10: Two tracts (one of .719 acres and one of .024 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Fair Mountain LLC. Grantors: Charles L. Earney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 4 of Book 2113.
Aug. 10: Lot 8 of Homestead subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Brandon W. Cohen and Krista L. Cohen. Grantors: Charles Donald Lippard Jr. and Charlene Taylor Lippard. Excise tax: $146. Price: $73,000. Page 17 of Book 2113.
Aug. 10: Lot 82 of Charter Hills. Grantee: Robert Joseph Cavagnaro. Grantors: Alfred John Fernandez Sr. and Helen Denise Fernandez. Excise tax: $15. Price: $7,500. Page 21 of Book 2113.
Aug. 10: Lot 8 of Preserve at Crab Orchard Creek in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Shane Phillips and Tina Phillips. Grantors: Carlos Gonzalez and Pamela Gonzalez. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 24 of Book 2113.
Aug. 10: Unit 52 of Wildflower Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Robert F. Clarke. Grantors: Janice B. Clarke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 33 of Book 2113.
Aug. 10: Lots 23-26 of Abernathy subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Edward Petti and Lynn Petti. Grantors: William Van Dale and Connie S. Dale. Excise tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 39 of Book 2113.
Aug. 10: Lots 42-44 of R.G. Rankin in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Gail Jennings Mosley Living Trust. Grantors: Gail Jennings Mosley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 43 of Book 2113.
Aug. 10: Lot 215 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Allison Tate, Pascal F. Werner and Kelly Baugh. Grantors: Timothy M. Jackson and Hope S. Smith. Excise tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 46 of Book 2113.
Aug. 10: Lots 90-92 of Daniel Boone Park in Boone. Grantee: Peter M. Galloway. Grantors: David C. Brendle and Elizabeth T. Hinnat. Excise tax: $842. Price: $421,000. Page 64 of Book 2113.
Aug. 10: One tract (1.307 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Jose Lopez and Caroline Edwards. Grantor: Hilde Kverneland. Excise tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 71 of Book 2113.
Aug. 11: Unit 232-R of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantee: High Ho! Properties LLC. Grantors: Jerome Thorpe Daley Jr., Kellie Wilder Daley and Jerome Thorpe Daley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 100 of Book 2113.
Aug. 11: One tract (.47 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Sandra Elizabeth Krumbein Sadov and Michael Sadov. Grantors: Robert P. Josselyn and Charlene C. Josselyn. Excise tax: $960. Price: $480,000. Page 139 of Book 2113.
