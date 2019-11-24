The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Nov. 14: Unit 6-W of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Ennjon LLC. Grantors: Eric Harvey, Nancy Harvey and Nancy H. Harvey. Excise tax: $728. Price: $364,000. Page 147 of Book 2060.
Nov. 14: Lot 39 of Yonahlossee Saddle Club in Brushy Fork. Grantees: James Roskelly and Deborah D. Roskelly. Grantors: Robert M. Fisher Trust and RRF Properties of Watauga LLC. Excise tax: $1,150. Price: $575,000. Page 160 of Book 2060.
Nov. 14: Two tracts (1.26 acres and 8,862 sq. feet) and lots 1-2 of Valle Landing in Watauga. Grantee: Watauga County. Grantors: Valle Properties LLC, Robert M. Abee Irrevocable Trust, Valle Landing Owners’ Association Inc., Joanne L. Wootton and Francis L. Wootton. Excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 184 of Book 2060.
Nov. 14: One tract in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Bradley Farthing. Grantor: Ridgecraft Construction LLC. Excise tax: $314. Price: $157,000. Page 195 of Book 2060.
Nov. 14: One tract (.273 acres) in Ridge Craft Construction LLC subdivision. Grantee: Bradley Farthing. Grantors: Ridgecraft Construction LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 211 of Book 2060.
Nov. 14: One tract in New River. Grantees: Kenneth Ross Hewes and Felicia Sherrine Hewes. Grantors: Cloyd Daniel Hewes and Virginia Ann Hewes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 214 of Book 2060.
Nov. 14: Lot 19 of Teaberry Hills in Watauga. Grantee: Michael Rall. Grantors: Carlie Rall and Michael Rall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 231 of Book 2060.
Nov. 14: One acre in Stony Fork. Grantee: DRJOCO Properties II LLC. Grantors: Stephen John Malcon, Wanda M. Malcom, Wanda Malcom and S.J. Malcom. Excise tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 236 of Book 2060.
Nov. 14: Lot 37 of Northridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Edward H. Williams III and April Ogburn Williams. Grantors: William J. Shea and Angie Alejandra Gaitan. Excise tax: $896. Price: $448,000. Page 244 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Lots 58-59 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kevin Finley Atkisson and Stephanie Lynn Atkisson. Grantors: James H. Glenn and Mark K. Glenn. Excise tax: $476. Price: $238,000. Page 282 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Tract 2 of Stephen Wilkinson Herman Morton subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Thomas V. Wolff and Merri M. Wolff. Grantors: Stephen R. Wilkinson and Herman Lee Morton. Excise tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 310 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: One tract (32.294 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Gary Woodring. Grantor: Bryan Woodring. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 313 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: One tract (2.274 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Gary Woodring. Grantors: Meat Camp Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 320 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: One tract (.438 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: George Richard Miller. Grantor: Bryan Woodring. Excise tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 326 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: One tract (2.487 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Renata Dos Santos and Kelly McCoy. Grantor: Bryan Woodring. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 330 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Lots 6-8 of Linville Creek Crossing in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Jerrold and Sheila Chapdelaine Revocable Trust. Grantors: Jerrod E. Chapdelaine and Sheila A. Chapdelaine. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 343 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: One tract (61.061 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: William J. Thorton. Grantor: Southag Distributing Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 353 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Lot 11 of Brown Stone Ridge in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Bluescape LLC. Grantor: Jam Residential LLC. Excise tax: $1,390. Price: $695,000. Page 356 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Unit 208-A of College Place Condos in Boone. Grantee: Lynn M. Nolan and Dean P. Nolan. Grantors: Jo Ann Phillips and Robert B. Phillips. Excise tax: $256. Price: $128,000. Page 359 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: One acres in Meat Camp. Grantee: Harvey Lee Fletcher and Tina Fletcher. Grantor: Avery County Schools Education Foundation Inc. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 378 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: One tract (14.90 acres) in New River. Grantee: Richard Joseph Boylan Jr. Grantors: Amy Suzanne Love. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 389 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Tract 4 in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Cora Holder Keen Revocable Trust. Grantors: Betty Craig Moretz and Jerry M. Moretz. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 392 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Lot 49 and 51 of Villavue in Blowing Rock. Grantees: David M. Switzer and Jennifer Norine Switzer. Grantors: Charles E. Havens, Teresa Mickey Havens, Frank M. Havens, Gayle C. McCorkle Havens, Ellen H. Curlee, John Theodore Curlee, Cheryl T. Allen, Margaret R. Sparks, Valarie D. Tate, Jeffrey R. Tate, Charles R. Sparks, Teresa M. Havens and Gayle C. McCorkle. Excise tax: $318. Price: $159,000. Page 401 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Unit 6-C of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Holly Amanda Shivadecker. Grantors: David L. Crawley and Connie N. Crawley. Excise tax: $994. Price: $497,000. Page 413 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Lots 41, 43, 45 and 47 of Villavue in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Steve Miller and Rita Miller. Grantors: Christopher M. Estes and Wendy McDonald Estes. Excise tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 443 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: One tract (7.445) in Shawneehaw. Grantee: Frenna C. Sockman. Grantor: Dutch Creek Investments LLC. Excise tax: $1,980. Price: $990,000. Page 446 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Lot 2 of Mayview in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Robert J. Hendrickson and Dazzle A. Hendrickson. Grantors: Dan J. McLamb and Barbara Brandon Weyher. Excise tax: $1,440. Price: $720,000. Page 462 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Lot 362 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: The Beech Mountain Club. Grantors: Dan Sarel and Yona Sarel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 478 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Lot 657 of Westridge in Watauga. Grantee: Robert L. Beare. Grantors: Kent Baughman and Amanda Baughman. Excise tax: $9. Price: $4,500. Page 481 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Unit 47 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantee: Cesar Londono. Grantor: Larry Lee Hurst Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 483 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Lot 6 of Sorrento Forest in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Robert Greenlee Jr and Ashley Greenlee. Grantors: James Kenneth Isaacs and Carolyn Wright Isaacs. Excise tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 485 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Lot 8 of Critcher Meadows in New River. Grantee: James K. Isaacs. Grantors: Richard Robert Rigo Jr and Tracy Jordan Rigo. Excise tax: $840. Price: $420,000. Page 500 of Book 2060.
Nov. 15: Lot 32 of Greystone in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Charles Dockery. Grantors: James W. Kelley and Mary B. Kelley. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 515 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: Lot 2 of Ponderosa Estates in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Sumer Walser Williams and Charles Larkin Williams. Grantor: Stacy C. Eggers. Excise tax: $76. Price: $38,000. Page 519 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: Lot 216 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantee: The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country Inc. Grantors: Jonathan M. Topodas and Elaine D. Topodas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 553 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: One tract in Meat Camp. Grantees: Chris A. Romeo and Michele S. Romeo. Grantors: Nick A. Atkins, Bonnie R. Atkins and Bonnie R. Rendon. Excise tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 557 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: Lot 4 of High Heather in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Emma Elizabeth Stover Declaration of Trust. Grantee: Emma Elizabeth Stover. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 590 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: Lot 35 of Cross Creek Farm in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: James M. Gostic and Robin M. Gostic. Grantor: Rictur Inc. Excise tax: $1,240. Price: $620,000. Page 615 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: One tract (1.33 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Hyder Family Legacy Trust. Grantors: Melvin H. Hyder and Sandra W. Hyder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 647 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: Unit 1-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Larry Christopher and Elizabeth Christopher. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 658 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: Unit 6-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Larry Christopher and Elizabeth Christopher. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Excise tax: $3. Price: $1,500. Page 660 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: Lots 16-23 of Sunny Knoll Acres in New River. Grantees: Larry Ray Austin, Janis Hodges Austin, Timothy Roc Austin, Melanie Dawn Austin and Larry Shane Austin. Grantors: Larry Ray Austin and Janis Hodges Austin. Excise tax: $22. Price: $11,000. Page 664 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: One tract (.560 acres) of Flat Top in Blowing Rock. Grantee: The Williams Family Revocable Trust. Grantors: Cynthia T. Williams and Herschel D. Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 710 of Book 2060. DOUBLE CHECK
Nov. 18: Unit1-B of Christie Village in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Christie Village Condos Co-Owners. Grantor: Barbara A. Pond and Barbara W. Pond. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 713 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: One tract (.676 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Michael Scott Cooper and Louise Cooper. Grantors: Ronald Ellington, Jeannie Ellington and C. Ronald Ellington. Excise tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 735 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: Unit R-911 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantees: James C. Van Voorhies Jr and Rhonda H. Van Voorhies. Grantors: Chris L. Pollack and Carol B. Pollack. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 754 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: Lots 5-6 of Smith Weber and Royster in Watauga. Grantee: Lindsey Starc. Grantors: David Bruce Woodring and Deahanne Woodring. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 771 of Book 2060.
Nov. 18: Unit 305 of Smoketree Lodge in Watauga. Grantee: All Auto Inc. Grantors: Vincent Anthony Centanne and Christina Kay Centanne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 773 of Book 2060.
Nov. 19: Unit C-7 of Northridge Villas in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Beech Mountain Skies LLC. Grantors: Ian S. Goldstein and Colleen Goldstein. Excise tax: $258. Price: $129,000. Page 795 of Book 2060.
Nov. 19: Lot 517 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jeffrey Roy Bennett and Cynthia Rhodenhiser Bennett. Grantor: Priscilla Griffin. Excise tax: $419. Price: $29,500. Page 800 of Book 2060.
Nov. 19: Lot 33 of Village Creek in Watauga. Grantees: Liudke Lamar Lopes and Braz S. Lopez. Grantor: Casey Lynn Conway. Excise tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 824 of Book 2060.
Nov. 19: Unit 2 of Ski Slope I in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Diane Lynn Justice and Mark Alan Justice. Grantor: Alexander Michael Price. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 827 of Book 2060.
Nov. 19: Lot C-499 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: John L. Adams Revocable Living Trust and Jennifer R. Hawkins Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: John L. Adams and Jennifer R. Hawkins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 830 of Book 2060.
Nov. 19: Lot 81 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Susana D. Walls Revocable Trust. Grantor: Susana D. Walls. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 833 of Book 2060.
Nov. 19: Lot 9 of Hampton Estates in New River. Grantees: Oliver Wayne Davis and Elaine M. Davis. Grantors: Traver Brandon Wilson and Lindsey Rose Wilson. Excise tax: $438. Price: $219,000. Page 835 of Book 2060.
Nov. 19: Lot 25 of Winkler Lands in New River. Grantee: Shelnutt Properties LLC. Grantor: Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Inc. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 841 of Book 2060.
Nov. 19: Lot 12 of Eagle Ridge in Cove Creek. Grantees: Jamie R. Davis and Michael Raymond. Grantor: Matthew David Garrison. Excise tax: $569. Price: $289,500. Page 861 of Book 2060.
Nov. 19: Unit 136 of Willow Ridge Townhomes in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Samantha Lynna Burgin and Jonathan Guy Morefield. Grantors: Thomas Berlinghoff and Kathleen J. Berlingoff. Excise tax: $494. Price: $287,000. Page 883 of Book 2060.
Nov. 19: One tract (1.127 acres) in New River. Grantee: Brenda F. Newton. Grantors: Maelea Tsia Galyon and Donald Bruce Goddard. Excise tax: $556. Price: $278,000. Page 35 of Book 2061.
Nov. 19: Lot 1 of Old Keller Farm in Watauga. Grantees: John Osmon and Amy Osmon. Grantor: Kurt Thompson. Excise tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 80 of Book 2061.
Nov. 19: Lot 3 of Apple Creek in New River. Grantees: Stephen M. Owen, Andrea N. Capula, Miranda Callis and Thomas Callis. Grantors: Charles Edwin Neal and Hollis Neal. Excise tax: $106. Price: $53,000. Page 86 of Book 2061.
Nov. 19: Lot 16 of Black Bear Knoll in New River. Grantees: David Timore Turbyfill and Suzanne Kathleen Ruth Turbyfill. Grantors: Charles E. Cummings Jr and Carol A. Cummings. Excise tax: $1,750. Price: $875,000. Page 103 of Book 2061.
Nov. 20: One tract (3.306 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Craig Goulet and Heather Willis Goulet. Grantors: Robert J. Gillman and Margaret E. Bishop. Excise tax: $95. Price: $47,500. Page 136 of Book 2061.
Nov. 20: One tract (.39 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Kathleen Ann Adams and Elizabeth Louise Wilson. Grantors: Kathleen Ann Adams Revocable Trust and Elizabeth Louise Wilson Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 139 of Book 2061.
Nov. 20: Lot 22 of Village Creek in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Cynthia Harrison. Grantors: Darlys Myrick and Morton Myrick. Excise tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 201 of Book 2061.
Nov. 20: One tract (.848 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Satchmo and Company Land Inc. Grantor: Eva M. Ball Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $248. Price: $124,000. Page 234 of Book 2061.
Nov. 20: Lot 2 of Opals Cottage in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Marsha G. Johnsrude and Terry G. McGonigal. Grantor: Opal’s Cottage LLC. Excise tax: $466. Price: $233,000. Page 240 of Book 2061.
Nov. 20: Lots 20-22 of Middle Ridge Estates in Bald Mountain. Grantee: Amy Suzanne Love. Grantor: Richard Joseph Boylan Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 262 of Book 2061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.