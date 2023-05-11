The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 1: Hound Ears Golf and Ski Cub in Watauga and Lot 8 in Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club in Watauga Section 10. Grantees: PFCD LLC. Grantors: Sandra G. Hodges. Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 154 of Book 2330.
May 1: Unit 4 in Holly Blowing Rock Chetola Woods. Grantees: John Hanna and Sara L. Hanna. Grantors: Johnny Theron Long and Terrie S. Long. Tax: $1,090. Price: $545,000. Page 181 of Book 2330.
May 1: Lot 15 in Continental Divide Estates in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Joseph M. Honeycutt and Cayla N. Honeycutt. Grantors: Claudia A. Fuerst. Tax: $1,440. Price: $720,000. Page 208 of Book 2330.
May 1: Lot 3 in Eastridge Acres in New River Section 1. Grantees: Troy D. Griepentrog, and Suzanne Yvette Griepentrog. Grantors: Mark A. Schroeder. Tax: $1,198. Price: $599,000. Page 235 of Book 2330.
May 1: Unit 4 in Building Berkshire Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: John R. Marietta, and Jeanne E. Marietta. Grantors: Shanaaz Eisenberg, and Dean M. Eisenberg. Tax: $1,950. Price: $975,000. Page 255 of Book 2330.
May 1: 0.219 acres on Lot 43 in Lakes Community in Watauga Phase II in Section C. Grantees: Laura J. Snead, and Daniel N. Rogers. Grantors: Odalis P. Sylvester. Tax: $1,360. Price: $680,000. Page 263 of Book 2330.
May 1: 0.207 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Darby Elizabeth Adams, and Amber Leighann Worley. Grantors: Casey Lee miller. Tax: $262. Price: $131,000. Page 287 of Book 2330.
May 1: Lot 15 in Green Hill Woods in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kim S. Price, and Kay A. Price. Grantors: The 2014 Ramona T. Presson Living Trust, Ramona T. Presson Trust, and Ramona T. Presson. Tax: $3,204. Price: $1,602,000. Page 327 of Book 2330.
May 1: Lot 144 in Firethorn in Blowing Rock. Grantees: James J. Healy. Grantors: Jim Cherry Interest Inc. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 343 of Book 2330.
May 2: Lot 13 in Parkway Crossing. Grantees: Steven Drew Dakesian, Anne Pappas Dakesian, and Ann Marie Dakesian. Grantors: Haley Properties Inc. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 408 of Book 2330.
May 2: Unit 2A in Building 1 in Elk Heavenly Mountain Condo. Grantees: Nancy Carol Kime Lonsdorf. Grantors: Richard M. Higgins, Cathy G. Higgins and R M Higgins. Tax: $852. Price: $426,000. Page 432 of Book 2330.
May 2: 0.588 acres and 0.02 acres. Grantees: Angelina Azieva. Grantors: Kyle G. Eggers, and Shannon Coffey. Tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 454 of Book 2330.
May 2: Lot 188 un Grassy Gap High in Laurel Creek and 0.24 acres on Lot 16 in Golfview Acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Management by TC LLC. Grantors: Mosquito Creek Plantation LLC. Tax: $1,690. Price: $845,000. Page 485 of Book 2330.
May 2: Lot 29 in Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Margaret Commins and Jay Bryson. Grantors: Paul K. Frierson, and Maureen K. Frierson. Tax: $47. Price: $23,500. Page 491 of Book 2330.
May. 2: Lot 261 of Creekridge. Grantees: Robert M. Kropp and Laura M. Kropp. Grantors: Fabien V. Mang and Margaret R. Mang. Tax: $53. Price: $26,500. Page 526 of Book 2330.
May 2: 5.42 acres in Cove Creek Tract 2. Grantees: Michael Landon Hall, and Brandon Jolene Watson. Grantors: Kenneth Scott Church and Brenda Gay Church. Tax: $368. Price: $184,000. Page 557 of Book 2330.
May 3: Seven Devils Resort Property in Watauga LTS 61, 66, in Section 2. Grantees: James Moses Flippin and Stephanie Rulis Flippin. Grantors: James Willard Dove and Lori Jean Dove. Tax: $2,300. Price: $1,150,000. Page 617 of Book 2330.
May 3: Lot 1 in Sycamore Pines in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Shari Lee Sterling, and Albert Dallas Sterling. Grantors: Plumtree Partners V. Inc. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 661 of Book 2330.
May 3: 1.69 acres in Lot 24 in Willow Creek Estates in Watauga Phase IV. Grantees; Eldon Floyd, and Lisa K. Floyd. Grantors: Willow Properties LLC. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 685 of Book 2330.
May 3: Mill Ridge LTS D 28 and D 30 Section 1. Grantees: Mill Ridge Rentals LLc. Grantors: Wilson Talmadge Wise II, and Amanda Young Wise. Tax: $442. Price: $221,000. Page 711 of Book 2330.
May 3: Unit 4 in Building Birch in Blowing Rock Interval 23 in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Brenda Jones Bullard. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 722 of Book 2330.
May 3: 1.255 acres in Hubert C. Matheson in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Boone Developments Incorporated. Tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 765 of Book 2330.
