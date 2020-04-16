The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 7: Unit 3-P of Chetola Wood Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Yancey Williams Mackey. Grantors: David B. Palmer and Jacqueline E. Palmer. Excise tax: $415. Price: $207,500. Page 269 of Book 2085.
April 7: Unit B-2 of Colony Place Office Condos and lot 6 of Spring Hill. Grantee: John P. Mulgrew Revocable Trust. Grantor: John P. Mulgrew. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 315 of Book 2085.
April 7: Lot 9 of Boulder Garden. Grantees: Andrew C. Goodnight and Mildred G. Goodnight. Grantors: Sue V. Wilson, Terri-Lynne Poppe, Luther Martin Banner and Jason E. Poppe. Excise tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 352 of Book 2085.
April 8: Lot 157 of Cliffs in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Tommy W. Lott and Sherry Lott. Grantors: Tommy W. Lott, Sherry Lott and Sherry L. Applewhite. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 377 of Book 2085.
April 8: One tract (1.5 acres) of Brushy Fork. Grantee: Michael Johnson Egelkraut. Grantors: Keila L. Papa, Patrick G. Papa and Keila L. Hughes. Excise tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 478 of Book 2085.
April 8: Lot 26 of East Ridge Acres in New River. Grantee: Margaret B. Cassan. Grantors: Christopher Anthony Marinakis and Sarah Marinakis. Excise tax: $1,010. Price: $505,000. Page 491 of Book 2085.
April 8: One tract (3.807 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: John L. Miller,= Sr. and Georgia Miller. Grantors: Jerry M. Miller, Doaraleen D. Miller, Bobby G. Miller, Robert G. Miller, Ronda Miller, John L. Miller Sr. Excise tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 515 of Book 2085.
April 8: One tract (3.807 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Georgia Miller and John L. Miller Sr. Grantors: Jamie Miller, Patty Grimsley, Sean Fasquelle, Lisa Lawson, Darrell Lawson, Brenda Ferguson, Eddie Ferguson, John L. Miller Jr., Debra Miller, Michael Miller, Lisa A. Lawson and Michael T. Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 521 of Book 2085.
April 8: One tract (1.541 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantees:James Denny Norris and Charlotte Miller Norris. Grantors: Ricky L. Norris, Sandra L. Norris, Eddie Paul Norris, L. Ellen Norris, James Denny Norris and Charlotte Miller Norris. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 549 of Book 2085.
April 8: Unit 3-M of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantors: Danny M. Ervin Jr. and Donna J. Ervin. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 559 of Book 2085.
April 9: Lot 1 of Greenwood in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Douglas C. Price and Louise Anne Price. Grantors: R. William Rutter Jr. and Dee Jane Rutter. Excise tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 583 of Book 2085.
April 9: Lot 260 of Creekridge in Watauga. Grantees: Justin Hawksworth and Rachel Hawksworth. Grantors: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 604 of Book 2085.
April 9: Unit 512-5 of Hanging Rock Resort Villas Condos. Grantees: Andrew J. Goetz and Catherine S. Goetz. Grantors: Kenneth Roger Roess and Deborah Lynn Roess. Excise tax: $194. Price: $97,000. Page 618 of Book 2085.
April 9: Lot 445 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees:Cory G. Watson and Mary J. Watson. Grantor: Fagl Oxman 1993 Trust. Excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 638 of Book 2085.
April 9: Two tracts in Watauga. Grantees: William Cooper Glass and Terri Buck Glass. Grantors: Robert P. Koontz and Deborah Susan Lloyd. Excise tax: $1,045. Price: $522,500. Page 654 of Book 2085.
April 9: One tract (.609 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Jesse Dylon Pipes and Meredith Church Pipes. Grantors: Ray Steven Osborne and Kimberly Kay Osborne. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 668 of Book 2085.
April 9: Lot 1 in Watauga. Grantees: Dean Philmore Bunton, Tina Annette Bunton and George Allen Bunton. GranotrS: George C. Bunton and Josephine Byrd Bunton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 695 of Book 2085.
April 9: Unit 2 of Mill Ridge Townhomes. Grantees: John A. Jernigam II and Blaire W. Schultz. Grantors: Evelyn A. Knight. Excise tax: $202. Price: $101,000. Page 709 of Book 2085.
April 9: Unit 6-F of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Sandra S. Hearne and Steven P. Hearne. Grantor: Jim Cherry Interest Inc. Excise tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 771 of Book 2085.
April 13: One tract (1.381 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Lynn Jeanette Lowrie. Grantors: Lynn Jeanette Lowrie and Zachary B. Auten. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 816 of Book 2085.
April 13: Lot 2 of Greenwood in Watauga. Grantee: William and Barbara Hess Land Trust. Grantors: William L. Hess and Barbara Hess. Excise tax: $380. Price: $140,000. Page 855 of Book 2085.
April 13: One tract (.36 acres) of Waterfall Woods. Grantees: Thomas Hammond and Karin Hammond. Grantor: Richard Wright. Excise tax: $27. Price: $23,500. Page 857 of Book 2085.
April 13: Lots 65-66 of A.S. Abernathy division in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John Carrol Clark III and Shannon Williams Clark. Grantors: The Barbara R. McIntyre Estate and Barbara R. McIntyre. Excise tax: $954. Price: $477,000. Page 897 of Book 2085.
April 13: Unit 38 of Laurelwood in Stony Fork. Grantees: Robert Johnson and Pamela Johnson. Grantor: Sandra L. Mullins. Excise tax: $446. Price: $223,000. Page 2 of Book 2086.
April 13: One tract (.97 acres) of Elk. Grantee: Hayley Martin. Granotrs: Mark Steven Poteat and Misty Poteat. Excise tax: $492. Price: $246,000. Page 6 of Book 2086.
April 13: Lots 23-24 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski in Watauga. Grantees: Ronald A. McCreary and Kathleen B. McCreary Grantors: M. Mark Hester and Amy B. Hester. Excise tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 21 of Book 2086.
April 13: Three tracts in Watauga. Grantee: Roswitha P. Schneider Irrevocable Trust. Granotrs: Roswitha Schneider and Roswitha P. Schneider. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 68 of Book 2086.
April 13: Lot 9 of Hampton Farms in New River. Grantees: Kira Michelle Cardwell. Grantor: Amy W. Crumpler. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 71 of Book 2086.
April 13: Lots 111 and 115 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Zachary Bert Whitt and Meghan Dal Getty Whitt. Grantors: Alan J. Polin and Sharon L. Polin. Excise tax: $944. Price: $472,000. Page 129 of Book 2086.
April 13: Three tracts in Watauga. Grantees: Mariza Woolard and Christopher Woolard. Grantor: Roswitha P. Schneider Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 157 of Book 2086.
April 13: Two tracts (one of .110 acres and one of .585 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Anne-Worley Moelter, John C. Bauknight and Lee D. Bauknight. Grantor: Kathryn P. Bauknight QPRT. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 188 of Book 2086.
April 13: Unit 3-S of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantor: W. Benny Webster. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 191 of Book 2086.
April 13: Unit 7 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Clarence Symond. Grantor: Sherry O. Philips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 194 of Book 2086.
April 13: Unit 17 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Granotrs: Clarence B. Symond and Sherry O. Philips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 196 of Book 2086.
April 13: Unit 3-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Edward A. Harris. Grantors: Marc S. Plantico and Luanne T. Plantico. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 198 of Book 2086.
April 13: Unit 209 of 4 Seasons at Beech Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Hannah Wren Suddreth. Grantors: P. Marion Rothrock and Betty G. Rothrock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 200 of Book 2086.
April 13: Units 204 and 304 of 4 Season at Beech Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Season at Beech Condo. Grantors: Lewis P. Lane and Lynn L. Lane. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 202 of Book 2086.
April 13: Unit 35 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Abner House and Virginia House. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 206 of Book 2086.
April 13: Unit 43 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: The Stahr Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 208 of Book 2086.
April 13: Unit 32 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: The Stahr Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 210 of Book 2086.
April 13: Unit 37 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Adam Baumgardner. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 212 of Book 2086.
April 13: Unit 39 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jimmy Moose and Edith Moose. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 214 of Book 2086.
April 13: Unit 37 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: John L. Duddy and Moranne Duddy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 216 of Book 2086.
April 13: Unit 10 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Hailey Dunn Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 218 of Book 2086.
April 13: Lot 9 of Daydreams subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Amy Crumpler. Grantors: Perry Conklin and Joy Conklin. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 223 of Book 2086.
April 14: Unit 221 of Hanging Rock Resort condos. Grantees: Cristof Alexander Ensslin and Sophia Ojha Ensslin. Grantors: Christopher Johnson Wells, Christohper John Wells, Rachel Biron Wells and Rachel Nicole Biron. Excise tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 255 of Book 2086.
April 14: Unit 6-CK of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Leonard Testa and Jannette Testa. Grantors: Echota East Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $1,200. Price: $600,000. Page 309 of Book 2086.
April 14: Lot 15 of Sorrento Slopes. Grantee: Sandra Heustess. Granotrs: Richard D. Cotton and Kathleen S. Corbett. Excise tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 312 of Book 2086.
April 14: One tract (.373 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantee: The Barbara Jean Rule Revocable Trust. Grantors: Barbara Jean Rule and Barbara R. Michel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 325 of Book 2086.
April 14: One tract (4 acres) of Watauga. Grantees: Wildon B. Hayes and Laura Marie Hayes. Grantors: Jeffrey L. Mosher and Gina M. Mosher. Excise tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 346 of Book 2086.
April 14: Unit C-108 of Wildflower Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Timothy Peter Loy and Jennifer Lynn Loy. Grantor: Dona M. Morgan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 403 of Book 2086.
April 14: Tract 2 of J & M Enterprises LLC Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantees: Michael J. Shore, Cecelia Fontaine Shore, Jonathan M. Shore and Sara M. Shore. Grantor: J And M Shore Enterprises LLC. Excise taX: $1. Price: $500. Page 408 of Book 2086.
April 14: One tract (.364 acres) in New River. Grantees: Robert D. Brown and Cynthia M. Brown. Grantors: Robert D. Brown and Cynthia M. Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 448 of Book 2086.
April 14: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Wanda Mast Johnson and Michael Lee Mast. Grantor: Jackie Lee Mast. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 452 of Book 2086.
April 14: One tract (1.351 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Orville Larry Cole and Carla Leanna Cole. Grantor: George M. Coudeville. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 456 of Book 2086.
April 14: One tract (.329 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Wanda H. Miller. Grantors: Pendley Crosby Garrett and Michael David Trent. Excise tax: $698. Price: $349,000. Page 460 of Book 2086.
