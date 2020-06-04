The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 26: One tract (.685 acres) of Watauga. Grantee: Michael P. Decamara. Grantor: Terrell Scott. Excise tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 622 of Book 2094.
May 26: Lot 2 of Bald Mountain. Grantee: Polo Holdings LLC. Grantors: Kevin A. Polonofsky and Vanessa R. Polonofsky. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 636 of Book 2094.
May 26: Lot 218 of Creekwood. Grantees: Susan H. MacQueen and Ellen K. Hanna. Grantor: The Jean R. Walker Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 647 of Book 2094.
May 26: Lot 4B of Twin Rivers in Boone. Grantees: John MacDonald Healy and Linda Morton Healy. Grantor: Westland Ventures Inc. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 671 of Book 2094.
May 26: Three tracts in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Donna Horbury and Nigel Horbury. Grantors: Billy Tester and Audrey Tester. Excise tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 693 of Book 2094.
May 26: Three tracts in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Nigel Horbury and Donna Horbury. Grantors: Janice Greene Tester, Freddie Art Tester, Freddy Art Tester, Patricia Alice Tester, Ricky Lee Tester, Janis Ray Crepps, Ernest Dale Crepps, Kathy Crepps, James Crepps, James Caudill, Tonya C. Denny and Andrew Lee Denny. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 697 of Book 2094.
May 27: Unit 9 of Millstone Ridge Condos. Grantees: John James Larkin and Emily Wallis Larkin. Grantors: Philip L. Shumate and Lu-Anne W. Shumate. Excise tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 777 of Book 2094.
May 27: One tract (12.333 acres) of Bald Mountain. Grantees: Darrin Levern Hartness and Lisa King Hartness. Grantors: Mark D. Greene and Donna Lewis Greene. Excise taX: $146. Price: 73,000. Page 809 of Book 2094.
May 27: One tract (5.563 acres) in New River. Grantees: Lisa Jo Greene and Michael Courtney Greene Jr. Grantors: Dorothy Jean Williams, Dorothy C. Williams and Thomas Williams. Exicse taX: $92. Price: $46,000. Page 840 of Book 2094.
May 27: Seven tracts of Brushy Fork. Grantees: Jordan Davis Triplett and Crystal Rupard Triplett. Grantor: Roy T. Triplett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 859 of Book 2094.
May 27: One tract (2 acres) in New River. Grantees: Cameron King anderson and Julie Ann Anderson. Grantor: Mary Anne Butler. Excise tax: $312. Price: $156,000. Page 874 of Book 2094.
May 27: One tract (.511 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantees; Jonathan Todd Hendley and Whitney Howard Hendley. Grantors: Jefferson L. Hendley and Elizabeth Hendley. Excise tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 892 of Book 2094.
May 27: Lot 5 of Heritage Village. Grantees: Melanie Collins Campbell and Talbery H. Campbell. Grantor: Sandra Auton Mallonee. Excise tax: $916. Price: $458,000. Page 2 of Book 2095.
May 27: Lot 22 of Northwoods in Bald Mountain. Grantee: Mem Holdings LLC. Grantors: Eley Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 20 of Book 2095.
May 27: One tract (7.013 acres) of Cove Creek. Grantee: Robert McGuire Construction LLC. Grantors: Streetview Properties LLC. Excise tax: $67. Price: $33,500. Page 22 of Book 2095.
May 27: Lot 163 of Westridge. Grantee: Shirley Lerch Crum. Grantors: Michael Dale Crum and Shirley Lerch Crum. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 37 of Book 2095.
May 27: Unit 2 of Dogwoods at Yonahlossee. Grantees: Patricia Mary Johnson and Douglas Alan Johnson. Grantor: Satchmo & Company Land Inc. Excise tax: $758. Price: $379,000. Page 39 of Book 2095.
May 27: Unit 1231 of Echota Woods Condos. Grantee: Brook Erin Harmon. Grantors: Bernard J. Mistretta and Donna T. Mistretta. Excise tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 56 of Book 2095.
May 28: One tract (2 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Jeffrey F. Williams. Grantors: Jeffrey F. Williams, Jeffrey Williams and Amanda M. Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 116 of Book 2095.
May 28: Lots 227-228 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Micahel Patrick Allen and Diane C. Allen. Grantor: Michael Jay Strauss. Excise tax: $472. Price: $236,000. Page 201 of Book 2095.
May 28: Lot 209 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantee: John M. Tavares. Grantor: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $1,756. Price: $878,000. Page 219 of Book 2095.
May 28: Lot 7 of Eastview in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Scott Eric Stephens. Grantor: Lucyna M. Sonek. Excise tax: $116. Price: $58,000 Page 240 of Book 2095.
May 28: Lot 158 of Charter Hills of Laurel Creek. Grantees: Erika L. Jackson and Joshua A. Jackson. Grantors: Jackson Estates Incorporated and Jackson Estates LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 314 of Book 2095.
May 28: Unit 220 of Four Season at Beech in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Charles Stephen Ebert. Grantor: Terresa Hicks Ebert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 330 of Book 2095.
May 28: One tract of Watauga and avery counties. Grantees: Lamoine P. Bean. Grantor: Silverlode Financial LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 333 of Book 2095.
May 28: Lot 2 in New River. Grantees: Anthony W. Pardue and Holly R. Pardue. Grantors: Donald K. Winkler, Mark G. Winkler and Mary Winkler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 351 of Book 2095.
May 28: One tract in New Market Estates. Grantees: john R. Molinaro and Julie A. Molinaro. Grantors: James Ryan Costin and Kelly Grier F. Costin. Excise tax: $1,130. Price: $565,000. Page 355 of Book 2095.
May 28: Two tracts in Elk. Grantees: Michael A. Biggerstaff and Chandra G. Biggerstaff. Grantors: Charles T. Bargerstock, Chuck Bargerstock, Mary Loan Winkler and Jody Bargerstock. Excise tax: $1,276. Price: $638,000. Page 377 of Book 2095.
May 28: Lot 22 of Boone Ridge in Brushy Fork. Grantees: David T. Farris and Dorothy T. Farris. Grantors: Susan Liang and Brian Michael Reitmeier. Excise tax: $740. Price: $375,000. Page 384 of Book 2095.
