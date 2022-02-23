The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
Nov. 4: One plot of land (1.5 acres), Grapevine Gap Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bethany Buckland. Grantors: Rory Gold Hicks. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 626 of Book 2233.
Nov. 4: One plot of land (1.734 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jason Marley Foster, Leslie Foster. Grantors: Kyler T. Ferguson, Tasha N. Ferguson. Excise Tax: $1,178. Price: $589,000. Page 651 of Book 2233.
Nov. 4: Lot 98 (2.248 acres), Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: KWest, LLC. Grantors: Kirk Raymond, Kathryn Raymond. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 675 of Book 2233.
Nov. 4: Two plots of land (0.688 acres and 0.566 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kevin J. Bokeno, Kathleen P. Bokeno, John B. Dellinger III, Caroline K. Dellinger. Grantors: Richard D. Bennett, Mary Mastrobattista. Excise Tax: $125. Price: $62,500. Page 680 of Book 2233.
Nov. 4: Lots 83-87 in Ted Green Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bethany Buckland. Grantors: Rory Gold Hicks. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 695 of Book 2233.
Nov. 4: One plot of land (7.950 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Snafuworld, LLC. Grantors: George A. Bunton, Mitzi B. Bunton. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 719 of Book 2233.
Nov. 4: Lots 59-62 (0.165 acres), Esther Ransom Port Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lana T. Steen, Erik A. Enberg. Grantors: Gail H. Anderson, Wanda Gail Hayes, Lewis Hal Anderson. Excise Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 724 of Book 2233.
Nov. 4: Two lots (10.90 acres and 1.071 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephanie Nicole Dalton. Grantors: Jerry Kenneth Dotson, Deborah W. Dotson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 752 of Book 2233.
Nov. 4: Lot 4 (0.512 acres) Burl Brown and Allie Brown Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sonny James Miller, Shirley Brown Miller. Grantors: Lisa Brown Hodges, Roy Lee Hodges Jr., Lisa Hodges. Excise Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 755 of Book 2233.
Nov. 5: Lot 12 in Greystone Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gold Square Realty, LLC. Grantors: Melany D. McFall Living Trust, Melany D. McFall, W. T. McFall IV, Walter T. McFall IV. Excise Tax: $2,540. Price: $1,270,000. Page 877 of Book 2233.
Nov. 5: One plot of land (9.85 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jon Giacoman, Sarah D. Giacoman. Grantors: Len Hicks, Katheryn Lynn Hicks, Katheryn Lynn Hicks Caudill. Excise Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 5 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Lots one and two in Rainbow Mountain Overlook Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tracy S. Doub, Kevin W. Doub. Grantors: Chad L. Moyer, Rachel C. Moyer. Excise Tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 9 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Lots 17 in Glenwood Springs Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Poodle People, LLC. Grantors: Erin Lynn Defries Bouldin, Courtney M. Bouldin, E. L. Defries Bouldin. Excise Tax: $958. Price: $479,000. Page 31 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Unit D Building one in Mayview Manor Estates Subdivision, Blowing Rock, and lot 64 in Councill Oaks Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carroll Matthew Harris Revocable Trust, Lynda Schurman Harris Revocable Trust, Carroll Matthew Harris, Lynda Schurman Harris. Grantors: Carroll M. Harris, Lynda S. Harris. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 34 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Lot two, Laurel Creek Home Sites Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennifer Collette. Grantors: Robert Taylor, Debra Taylor, Robert C. Taylor. Excise Tax: $778. Price: $389,000. Page 69 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Tracts four and five (15.212 acres and 30.5 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bear Tree Rentals, LLC. Grantors: James B. Henson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 82 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Unit 14 Laurel Creek Townhomes Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Roderick Jackson Buie, Camilla Smith Buie. Grantors: Pennell Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 90 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Lot 12 (0.40 acres), Blair Mountain Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Boyce Brooks III, April Frazier Brooks. Grantors: Todd E. Croly, Wendy Croly, Wendy Morgan. Excise Tax: $1,078. Price: $539,000. Page 186 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Two lots (0.325 acres and 0.0030 acres), Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Hancock Flynn Revocable Living Trust, Edith Joan Hancock, Terri Jayne Flynn. Grantors: Jess Jonathan Stokes, Wendy Lee Stokes. Excise Tax: $283. Price: $141,500. Page 207 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Tract two (0.766 acres) in Den Mac LLC Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: East Boone Outpost, LLC. Grantors: Den-Mac LLC. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 215 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Lot 20 in Ski Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Stephenson McGuinn Jr., Suzanne Butcher McGuinn. Grantors: Ernest E. Flowers Jr., Ernest E. Flowers, Jackie W. Flowers. Excise Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 232 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Unit 6 of Chetola Lake Condo, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Daniel R. Lacey, Carol A. Lacey. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 257 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Lot 9 in Laurel Creek West Pond Creek Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jason M. Haynie, Elizabeth A. Haynie. Grantors: Patricia A. Pasani Revocable Living Trust, Patricia A. Pasani. Excise Tax: $518. Price: $259,000. Page 282 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: Lots four and five in Parkway Peak Estates Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dawn L. Sullivan Revocable Trust, Dawn L. Sullivan. Grantors: Dawn L. Sullivan, John G. Sullivan. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 307 of Book 2234.
Nov. 5: One plot of land (64.838 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Larry Wayne Trivette, Elizabeth Ann Chestnut. Grantors: Charles G. Miller, Carolyn D. Miller. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 317 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Lot 1 in Turkey Hill Cabins Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Granet Stone LLC. Grantors: Gregory Stone, Janet Stone. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 335 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Lot 6 in Greenwood Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Erik J. Sass, Margaret T. Sass. Grantors: Jacob Barrocas, Claire Faithfull. Excise Tax: $134. Price: $67,000. Page 338 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Lots 1, 2, and 3 in Heritage Springs Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard Brian Dyer, Laura L. Dyer. Grantors: Alice Yates Wilson, Danny T. Wilson. Excise Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 341 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Lot 17 in Greystone Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Otis Goad, Jennifer Anne Goad. Grantors: Michael K. Taylor, Penny Anne R. Taylor. Excise Tax: $1,678. Price: $839,000. Page 344 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Lot 28 in Wonderland Woods Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Green Life Construction and Restoration, LLC. Grantors: Irrevocable Raymond Family Trust, Edgar John Raymond, Edgar J. Raymond. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 371 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Lot 3 in Roy Mintz Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marshall S. Hopper, Tiffany M. Hopper. Grantors: Leroy Mintz Jr., Sandra H. Mintz. Excise Tax: $48. Price: $24,000. Page 377 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Lots 1-4 in Abbot Lee Granoff Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wayman Keith Tyler. Grantors: Abbot Lee Granoff, Ann Cassell Granoff. Excise Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 381 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Unit 302 in Boone Point Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: A-1 Distributing Company, LLC. Grantors: Kelly Rhea Herringdine. Excise Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 384 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Lot 25 in Birds Eye View Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Appalachian State University Foundation. Grantors: Susan S. Cole. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 408 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: 4 lots in Silverstone Acres Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gregory Mayr, Rebecca Mayr. Grantors: Craig J. Sullivan, Sunnie W. Sullivan. Excise Tax: $185. Price: $92,500. Page 418 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Lot 11 in Parkway Peak Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Aminu Isyaku Mohammed, Kenza Bouchikhi. Grantors: John L. Licciardi, Claire F. Licciardi. Excise Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 421 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Two plots of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard Herbert Floyd II. Grantors: Marjorie Page Transou, Kevin Lawrence Transou, Kevin L. Transou. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 424 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: One tract of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Jane Lee Rankin Revocable Trust, Jane Lee Rankin. Grantors: Anne W. Dowd. Excise Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 430 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: One plot of land, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alyssa Michelle Benson. Grantors: Jacob Caudill, Samantha Grace Elam. Excise Tax: $476. Price: $238,000. Page 447 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Lot 7 in Sweetgrass Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brainard Judd Hartman, Keri Allison Hartman. Grantors: John D. Broyhill Jr. Revocable Trust Agreement, John D. Broyhill Jr., Donna P. Broyhill, John D. Broyhill Jr. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 523 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Lot 30 in Aldridge Ridge Ponds Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Baker, Mary L. Baker. Grantors: Mark S. Hurst Living Trust, Mark S. Hurst. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 530 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Tract A in Village of Meadowview Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Meadowview Boone, LLC. Grantors: Meadowview at Boone, LLC. Excise Tax: $84,000. Price: $42,000,000. Page 550 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: A plot of land (18.779 acres), New River, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Meadowview Boone, LLC. Grantors: Meadowview at Boone, LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 555 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Unit 131 in Blue Ridge Courtside Homes Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sonja Kassis Stetzler. Grantors: Joanne J. Kassis. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 598 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: One plot of land, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Malcolm B. Morrison Revocable Living Trust, Malcolm B. Morrison. Grantors: Malcolm B. Morrison. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 609 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Units 22 and 10 at Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Keith Lewis, Myron Keith Lewis. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 618 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Units 16 and 38 at Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Carol Marie Templeton, Carol M. Templeton. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 620 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Units 10, 24, 37 and 41 at Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Dorothy Haymore, Charlie Haymore. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 624 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Units 28 and 31 at Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: James Weaver, James F. Weaver. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 626 of Book 2234.
Nov. 8: Units 23 and 8 at Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: James R. Dawkins. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 628 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: Unit D2 in Northridge Villas Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kurt F. Beyer, Laurie A. Beyer. Grantors: James M. Tucker Trust, James M. Tucker, Charles M. Cunningham. Excise Tax: $334. Price: $167,000. Page 691 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: Lot 31 in Wapiti Ridge Development Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rylan J. Hansen, Rachel Ruth Hansen. Grantors: David R. Rooks. Excise Tax: $155. Price: $77,500. Page 697 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: Lot 310 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Konstantin Koshechkin, Alexandra Koshechkin. Grantors: Eric Michael Hamalainen, Hailey R. Hamalainen. Excise Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 700 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: A plot of land, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joshua Dale Honeycutt, Angela Johnson Honeycutt. Grantors: Keith B. Honeycutt, Gwen G. Honeycut. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 703 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: Six plots of land, New River and Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Centurion Westpark, LLC. Grantors: Appalachian State University Foundation. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 745 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: A plot of land in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Champions at the Beech, LLC. Grantors: Katherine Justus Clayton, Gordon J. Clayton, Imogene H. Pennington, Jeffrey C. Pennington. Excise Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 765 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: Lot 6 in Rivers Crest Estates Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey L. King, Helen T. King. Grantors: Edwin Scott Edwards, Andrea Hobgood Edwards. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 778 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: Lots 42 and 43 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alan Bluestein, Staci Bluestein. Grantors: Alan Bluestein. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 792 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: One plot of land in William Mercer Pickins Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gregory A. Heydel. Grantors: Heydel Family Trust, Gregory A. Heydel. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 864 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: Unit 2 in Riverstone Townhomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Randy S. Riddle, Rebecca Riddle. Grantors: ASU Property Investors LLC. Excise Tax: $918. Price: $459,000. Page 877 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: Lot 129 in Westridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joel T. Cheatham III, Jan F. Cheatham. Grantors: Richard Vernon Surgnier Trust, Shirley Heffinger Surgnier, Richard Vernon Surgnier, Victoria A. Martin, Shirley H. Surgnier. Excise Tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 880 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: Tract A in Sunset Drive Townhomes, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: WIP08 LLC. Grantors: Annette Greene-Mayes, Charles Jackson Davis. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 895 of Book 2234.
Nov. 9: Tract 12 in Green Place Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alvarez Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Luzardo Pendas, Ada Pendas. Excise Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 1 of Book 2235.
Nov. 9: One plot of land in Payne Branch Farm, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jerome Walsh Gregg. Grantors: Timothy Allyn Gregg, Angela G. Gregg. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 8 of Book 2235.
Nov. 9: Lots 48 and 49 in Rocky Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Curtis D. Best. Grantors: Philis M. Best. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 31 of Book 2235.
Nov. 9: Lot 4 in Mountain Shadows Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Edgar R. Straub, Iris A. Straub. Grantors: Sara L. Evenson. Excise Tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 36 of Book 2235.
Nov. 9: Lot AA 128 in Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ronald Berger, Amy Berger. Grantors: Judith Bodley, Steven Bodley, Judith Baucom. Excise Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 58 of Book 2235.
Nov. 9: Lots 21 and 22, New River Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hardin Creek Holdings LLC. Grantors: Spencer Coolidge Harrison. Excise Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 87 of Book 2235.
