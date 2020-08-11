The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 16: One tract (1.19 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Michael Escalera and April Escalera. Grantors: Randy Lee Robinson and Ann Kelly Robinson. Excise tax: $897. Price: $448,500. Page 385 of Book 2106.
July 16: One tract (1.75 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Cody S. Brown and Amanda N. Brown. Grantors: Mechelle Fox, Michelle Fox and Carl Howard Todd. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 405 of Book 2106.
July 16: Lot 561 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Debra L. Aaron and Bonnie Celeste King. Grantor: Douglas H. Matthews. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 424 of Book 2106.
July 16: Lot 577 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Samuel James Konduros. Grantor: Douglas H. Matthews. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 435 of Book 2106.
July 16: Lot 578 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Samuel James Konduros. Grantors: Douglas H. Matthews. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 438 of Book 2106.
July 16: Lot 49 of Rich Mountain Estates. Grantee: Hannah Linthicum Pope. Grantors: Travis Wayne Boswell, Rachael P. Boswell and Rachael P. Filsinger. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 441 of Book 2106.
July 16: Unit RG-3 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Hayden McKenzie and Nancy McKenzie. Grantor: Laura M. Amos. Excise tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 471 of Book 2106.
July 16: Lot 10 of Lakes Communite. Grantee: Hawks Lake Properties LLC. Grantors: John Jason Ast and Kathryn Speer Ast. Excise tax: $482. Price: $241,000. Page 474 of Book 2106.
July 16: Lot 19A of Ridgeview Acres in New River. Grantees: Kenneth J. Neuvirth and Karin L. Neuvirth. Grantors: Jerry R. Franklin and Robin C. Franklin. Excise tax: $798. Price: $399,000. Page 494 of Book 2106.
July 16: Lots 39-42, 55058 and 77-80 of Clifford Edmisten Wilson subdivision. Grantee: Watauga Association Inc. Grantors: Stacy Eggers IV, Kimberly M. Eggers and Kimberly Eggers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 511 of Book 2106.
July 16: Lot 22 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: john T. Erwin and Mary F. Erwin. Grantor: Barbara A. Russo. Excise tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 535 of Book 2106.
July 16: Lot 111 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantees: The John C. Drake III Living Trust and The Melissa Gray Living Trust. Grantor: The Isabell Family Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,480. Price: $740,000. Page 552 of Book 2106.
July 16: Units 28-29 of Frontier Village. Grantees: Tina Fagan and Kelly Elizabeth Fagan. Grantors: Larry Fagan and Tina Fagan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 559 of Book 2106.
July 16: One tract (.364 acres) of Watauga. Grantee: The Alexander Family Limited Partnership. Grantors: Beverly M. Fuelling and Richard H. Turk. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 566 of Book 2106.
July 16: Block B of Lakeview Acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Brett Austin Queen and Victoria Cortes Queen. Grantor: Renee H. Braden. Excise tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 572 of Book 2016.
July 16: Lot 68 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Ian Cantrell and Meredith Cantrell. Grnators: Ronald W. Golen and Helen F. Golen. Excise tax: $316. Price: $158,000. Page 587 of Book 2106.
July 16: Unit 121 of Royal Oak Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Mark Charles Moyer and Valerie Muth Moyer. Grantor: Jane M. Mandle. Excise tax: $315. Price: $157,500. Page 601 of Book 2106.
July 16: Lot 41 in Watauga. Grantees: Robert R. Reynolds III, Robert R. Reynolds IV and Shannon Lee Reynolds. Grantors: Robert R. Reynolds IV and Shannon Lee Reynolds. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 611 of Book 2106.
July 16: Unit 211 of Hanging Rock Resort Villas in Watauga. Grantee: Matthew T. Marques. Grantors: Paul A. Marques and Mary J. Marques. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 614 of Book 2106.
July 16: Unit 211 of Hanging Rock Resort Villas in Watauga. Grantees: Trey T. Kinsey and Tiffany Kinsey. Grantor: Matthew T. Marques. Excise tax: $154. Price: $77,000. Page 618 of Book 2106.
July 16: One tract (2.577 acres) of Patriot Hill Farms in Watauga. Grantees: Charles Brandon Presnell and Kenietha Seay Presnell. Grantor: Patriot Hill Farms LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 654 of Book 2106.
July 16: Lot 15 of Spring Hill in Boone. Grantees: Jasyn Klamborowski and Amanda Corrine Williams. Grantors: Gerald E. Piper and Laura E. Piper. Excise tax: $736. Price: $368,000. Page 657 of Book 2106.
July 17: Lot 50 of Rich Mountian Estates in Watauga. Grantees: Matthew R. Hellman and McKenzie M. Hellman. Grantors: Travis Wayne Boswell, Rachael P. Boswell and Rachael P. Filsinger. Excise tax: $406. Price: $203,000. Page 674 of Book 2106.
July 17: Lot 402 of Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Zachary Leonard. Grantors: Douglas H. Matthews. Excise tax: $3. Price: $1,500. Page 763 of Book 2106.
July 17: Lot 30 of River Ridge in Bald Mountain. Grantee: David F. Lund. Grantors: Richard Marc Blyn and Liane Elizabeth Blyn. Excise tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 776 of Book 2106.
July 17: Lot 118 of Laurel Gap of Laurel Creek. Grantees: Brad Lee Rossi and Lindsay Blair Rossi. Grantor: Douglas H. Matthews. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 808 of Book 2106.
July 17: Lot 9-B of Stony Fork. Grantees: Tyler L. Mahaffey and Hanna Mahaffey. Grantors: Everett M. Compitello and Chelsea L. Compitello. Excise tax: $588. Price: $294,000. Page 811 of Book 2106.
July 17: One tract (.373 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: William T. Barbour and Lynn R. Barbour. Grantors: Richard Todd Elledge, Timothy Derek Elledge and Timothy D. Elledge. Excise tax: $1,380. Price: $690,000. Page 831 of Book 2106.
July 17: Two tracts (one of 81.691 acres and one of .302 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: Maymead Materials Inc. Grantors: Gateway Crew LLC and Summer Tract LLC. Excise tax: $3,500. Price: $1,750,000. Page 835 of Book 2106.
July 17: Two tracts in New River. Grantees: John B. Medley and Paula E. Medley. Grantor: Rena H. Rash. Excise tax: $265. Price: $132,500. Page 841 of Book 2106.
July 17: Lot 1 of Brown & Winkler in New River. Grantees: John B. Medley and Paula E. Medley. Grantors: Robin Drawdy Hester and Bruce Hester. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 844 of Book 2106.
July 17: One tract (1.05 acres) of Ridgeview Acres in New River. Grantee: Tommy Joe Hampton Jr. Grantor: Heather Leigh Wells Hampton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 847 of Book 2106.
July 17: Lots 6-7 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Peggy M. Fowler and Natalie Fowler Beauchaine. Grantor: Peggy M. Fowler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 851 of Book 2106.
July 17: One tract (.948 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: De La Cruz Farms Inc. Grantors: Dwight E. Critcher and Virginia G. Critcher. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 855 of Book 2106.
July 17: Lots 1-2 and two tracts (one of 3.5 acres and one of 6.5 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: Lynda C. Miller. Grantors: Dwight E. Critcher and Virginia G. Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 863 of Book 2106.
July 17: Lot 2 of Monte Verde in Stony Fork. Grantees: Adam P. Bunton and Aubrie V. Bunton. Grantors: Billy Ray Trivette and Marna Cross Trivette. Excise tax: $47. Price: $23,500. Page 867 of Book 2106.
July 17: Lot 199-C of Charter Hills. Grantees: Tracy S. Sherrill and Lori S. Kent. Grantors: Paul G. Stromsdorfer,Ayse G. Stromsdorfer and A. G. Stromsborfer. Excise tax: $424. Price: $121,000. Page 872 of Book 2106.
July 17: Lot 14 of Hampton Estates in New River. Grantees: Michael Wisniewski and Miriam Wisniewski. Grantors: Emily Rose Lakely. Excise tax: $564. Price: $282,000. Page 3 of Book 2107.
July 17: Lot 6 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club. Grantors: Jeffrey M. Connors and Catherine F. Connors. Grantors: Stephen R. Strawburg and Lucy S. Strawsburg. Excise tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 22 of Book 2107.
July 17: Lot 2 of Hillwinds Estate Townhouses and lot 8 of William M. Shaheen Hillis subdivision. Grantees: Jason Hennessee, Cayce Stockamp-Hennessee and Cayce Stockamp Hennessee. Grantors: John D. Hemmings and Betsy B. Hemmings. Excise tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 39 of Book 2107.
July 17: Lot 183 of Charter hills. Grantors: John A. Mikszta and Dori A. Mikszta. Grantors: Brynt A. Hite and Stephanie W. Hite. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 87 of Book 2107.
July 17: Lot 220 of Charter Hills. Grantees: Michelle Hongbin Song and Kevin Michael Kraemer. Grantor: James Edward Hall Jr. Excise tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 90 of Book 2107.
July 17: Lot 9 of Forest at Crestwood in Watauga. Grantees: Bradford K. Faulkenberry and Kimberly M. Faulkenberry. Grantors: Robert V. Baker and Laramie A. Williams. Excise tax: $1,120. Price: $560,000. Page 103 of Book 2107.
July 17: Lot B of Holton Rentals in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jerry R. Franklin and Robin C. Franklin. Grantor: Mar-Sam investments LLC. Excise tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 127 of Book 2107.
July 17: One tract (1.791 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: The Willner Family Trust. Grantors: Stephanie T. West and Sherri L. Wilson. Excise tax: $754. Price: $377,000. Page 171 of Book 2107.
July 17: Lots 29-30 of Lakes Community in Watauga. Grantees: H. Jerome Koser, Judyth M. Colbeth Koser and Judyth M. Colbeth-Koser. Grantor: Ann E. Sherman Revocable Trust Inter Vivos Trust. Excise tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 174 of Book 2107.
July 17: Unit 9 of Smoketree Lodge in Watauga. Grantee: A. William Allen. Granotrs: Rufus Lee Holder and Shawna Holder. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 196 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lot 38 of Deerfield Estates in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: David Alan Davis and Tara Ely Davis. Grantors: Alan M. Jones and Lynn M. Jones. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 293 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lot 77 of Blowing Rock. Grantees: William H. Mann III and Judy H. Mann. Grantors: Frances Neel Cline. Excise tax: $970. Price: $485,000. Page 330 of Book 2107.
July 20: One tract (.46 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Troy Sutton and Katia Artze Sutton. Grantors: Angel G. Delafuente and Linda Delafuente. Excise tax: $38. Price: $19,000. Page 334 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lot 6 and one tract (.08 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Judy Payne Tolbert, Michelle T. Helton and Melanie C. Tolbert. Grantors: Judy Payne Tolbert and Judy P. Tolbert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 375 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lot 14 of Boulder Cay in New River. Grantee: Lyle-Wendel Living Trust. Grantors: Wright Properties of Boone LLC. Excise tax: $1,150. Price: $575,000. Page 393 of Book 2107.
July 20: Unit 129 of New River Valley View Condos. Grantee: Kaitlyn C. Farley. Grantors: Kenneth L. Freyer and Amanda Freyer. Excise tax: $404. Price: $202,000. Page 427 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lot 29 of Ski Mountain Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jonathan S. Bostian and Tracy J. Bostian. Grantors: Theodore A. Bolin and Tracey Bolin. Excise tax: $358. Price: $179,000. Page 441 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lot 18 of Cross Creek Farm in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Robert G. Lytle and Barbara G. Lytle. Grantors: Rictur Inc. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 454 of Book 2107.
July 20: Unit 2B-3 of heavenly Mountain in Elk. Grantee: Renata Maniaci. Grantors: J. Murray Shatt and Mary H. Shatt. Excise tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 482 of Book 2107.
July 20: Unit 3 of Greenhill Condos in the New River. Grantees: Leigh Fowler and Lisa David. Grantors: Ervin S. Batchelor, Evan Caleb Batchelor and Carver Jake Batchelor. Excise tax: $331. Price: $165,500. Page 485 of Book 2107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.