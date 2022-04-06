The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
Dec. 8: Unit R 322, Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph L. Templeton, Claudia D. Templeton. Grantors: Ronald H. Smith, Donna C. Smith. Excise Tax: $876. Price: $438,000. Page 633 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: One plot of land (2.19 acres), Blowing Rock with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joy B. Whitlatch, Robert G. Whitlatch. Grantors: John Wesley Batten III Trust, John W. Batten III, John Wesley Batten III, Debra Batten, John W. Batten III. Excise Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 636 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Lot 26 in Wonderland Woods Subdivision, Blowing Rock Section 2 Phase 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William M. Clark. Grantors: Frank C. Ebaugh Revocable Trust, Frank C. Ebaugh, Frank C. Ebaugh. Excise Tax: $1,730. Price: $865,000. Page 642 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Tract 5 in Sugarloaf Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Reda Daher. Grantors: Cheryl H. Steinke, Tad Steinke. Excise Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 648 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Lot 47 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section A, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lilabeth Vilella. Grantors: Ricardo Ernesto Garcia, Lilibeth Garcia. Excise Tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 663 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Unit W 21 and Unit A 101, Watauga Wildflower Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael J. Capiccioni. Grantors: Opal F. Lee. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 672 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Lot 315 (0.51 acres) in Charter Hills Section C, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Crutchfield Living Trust, Jorie H. Crutchfield. Grantors: Lana Rosamilia, Alex C. Brown. Excise Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 674 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: One plot of land (1.181 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wendy M. Scharns. Grantors: The Denos and Fran Marvin Living Trust, Constance F. Hudson, Fran Marvin, Denos Marvin. Excise Tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 679 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Lots 18 and 19 in Hound Ears Golf and Ski Development Subdivision, Watauga section 6 A, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Designing Women Inc. Grantors: Dennis J. Moretz, Cheryl A. Decker Moretz, Cheryl Moretz, Dennis Moretz. Excise Tax: $690. Price: $345,000. Page 706 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Tract 1 and Tract 2 (0.1854 acres and 0.0046 acres) in John R. Norris Subdivision, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ferris Property Investments LLC. Grantors: Halcyon Properties LLC. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 790 of Book 2241.
Dec. 8: Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John R. Sinden, Jane S. Spiegel. Grantors: Richard R. Sinden, Malgorzata J. Pytlos-Sinden, Malgorzata J. Pytlos-Sinden, Malgorzata J. Pytlos-Sinden, Malgorzata J. Pytlos-Sinden, Malgorzata J. Pytlos-Sinden, Malgorzata J. Pytlos-Sinden. Excise Tax: $325. Price: $162,500. Page 793 of Book 2241.
Dec. 9: Lots 9 and 10 in Summit Park Development Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benjamin K. Collins, Scotty L. Vanhoozier. Grantors: Benjamin K. Collins, Benjamin Collins. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 868 of Book 2241.
Dec. 9: Lot 25 (1.83 acres) in Spice Branch at Grandfather Bass Property Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Karen M. Reichow, Richard D. Reichow Jr. Grantors: Gideon James Goff, Sarah Elizabeth Goff, Charles Paul Lyons, Mary Bunch Lyons, Charles P. Lyons. Excise Tax: $210. Price: $105,000. Page 889 of Book 2241.
Dec. 9: Unit RQ 2, Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos phase 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert F. Steinlauf. Grantors: Robert F. Steinlauf. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 14 of Book 2242.
Dec. 9: Lot 20 (2.43 acres) in Birds Eye View Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dallas Scott Taylor. Grantors: James H. Shaw, Jane B. Shaw. Excise Tax: $130. Price: $65. Page 18 of Book 2242.
Dec. 9: Lots D4 and D6 in Mill Ridge Subdivision, Watauga section 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Oliver Petit, Francoise Ager Petit. Grantors: Andrews Allen LLC, Laura Andrews. Excise Tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 83 of Book 2242.
Dec. 9: Tract 1 (1.381 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: W4 Grand View LLC. Grantors: Lynn Jeanette Lowrie. Excise Tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 104 of Book 2242.
Dec. 9: Lot 9 in Alderly Edge Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph Matthews, Lauren C. Matthews. Grantors: Sara L. Shanley, John D. Shanley. Excise Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 115 of Book 2242.
Dec. 9: Unit 301 in Watauga Hawks Peak II Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vivek Lakhotia, Tina Ellen Lakhotia. Grantors: John R. Bray, Joanne B. Bray. Excise Tax: $534. Price: $267,000. Page 136 of Book 2242.
Dec. 9: Lots 34, 35, 36, and 37 (0.013 acres, 0.24 acres and 0.09 acres) in Blowing Rock Development Company Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Larry C. Williford Revocable Living Trust, Larry C. Williford, Larry C. Williford. Grantors: Larry Clinton Williford, Larry C. Williford. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 174 of Book 2242.
Dec. 9: Lot 82 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section B, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Eric Beard, Lisa Beard, Donald Beard, Karen Beard. Grantors: Steven Bovee, Kimberly Nelson Bovee. Excise Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 179 of Book 2242.
Dec. 9: Lot 71 in Green Hill Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Malcolm L. Marion III, Malcolm LaFayette Marion III, William Lee Davidson Marion. Grantors: Malcolm L. Marion Trust, Malcolm L. Marion III, Malcolm L. Marion III, Malcolm LaFayette Marion III, Malcolm L. Marion Jr, William Lee Davidson Marion, William Lee Davidson Marion, Alexander Douglas Marion, Ann Marion Lorenz, Ann Davidson Marion, W.L.D. Marion, Malcolm L. Marion, Malcolm LaFayette Marion III. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 202 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Lot 23 (3.497 acres) in Timber Ridge at Cabin Cove, Watauga Cabin Cove, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles T. Bargerstock, Patricia S. Spencer. Grantors: Charles T. Bargerstock, Patricia S. Spencer. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 236 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: One plot of land (0.5 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Melissa A. Anderson, Brian N. Anderson. Grantors: Bobby Alan Wilson, Carolyn R. Wilson. Excise Tax: $276. Price: $138,000. Page 241 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Lot 3 in Saddle Springs Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lincoln H. Groves, Heather E. O’Day. Grantors: Stephanie Smith, Eric L. Maloney, Stephanie B. Smith. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 261 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Lot 2 in Foxwood Estates Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kelly M. Thames. Grantors: Kenneth Brent Allen. Excise Tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 277 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Lot AA 387 in Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Chester J. Hampton III, Tina M. Hampton. Grantors: Richard L. Weber, Karen S. Weber. Excise Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 347 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Lot 14 in Townhomes at Brookshire Subdivision, New River Phase 2A, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Khurram Bilal Tariq. Grantors: RCBD Investments LLC. Excise Tax: $672. Price: $336,000. Page 356 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Two plots of land (2.091 acres and 0.067 acres), New River with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Pamela Jeanee King. Grantors: James L. McKinny, Linda T. McKinney. Excise Tax: $545. Price: $272,500. Page 434 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Lot 231 in Creekridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Linda Damsky, Rick Wolfe. Grantors: Steven Arthur Leonhardt, Lori Ann Leonhardt. Excise Tax: $44. Price: $22,000. Page 499 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: One plot of land (22.0 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Triangle Commercial Realty and Hospitality Alliance LLC. Grantors: Krisi Renee Abbott, Syrian Grant Revell. Excise Tax: $1,090. Price: $545,000. Page 503 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Lot 26 in Seven Devils Resort Property Subdivision, Watauga Section 3, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Greg’s Getaway LLC. Grantors: Gregory A. Lewis. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 508 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Lot 128 (1.182 acres) in Timber Creek at Blowing Rock Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas Edward Romans, Judith Ann Romans. Grantors: Robert C. Welborne, Jane D. Welborne. Excise Tax: $4,586. Price: $2,293,000. Page 518 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Lot 6 in Top of the Mountain Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert E. Cutting, Shari L. Cutting. Grantors: Douglas L. Turkel, Gigi F. Turkel. Excise Tax: $246. Price: $123,000. Page 535 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Lot 384 (3.075 acres) in Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Elk Phase 1 section 12 Reynolds Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James E. Hausman, Rita A. Hausman. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Excise Tax: $515. Price: $257,500. Page 537 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: One plot of land (0.376 acres) in Viking Properties of Blowing Rock LLC High Country Manor Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: High Country Manor LLC. Grantors: Viking Properties of Blowing Rock LLC. Excise Tax: $1,775. Price: $887,500. Page 549 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Lot 9 in Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village Subdivision, Elk section 17, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wayne Roberts Family Limited Partnership. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Excise Tax: $2,175. Price: $1,087,500. Page 565 of Book 2242.
Dec. 10: Lot 35 in Top O Boone Inc Subdivision, Brushy Fork section B, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amy Strecker, Emmy Coleman. Grantors: Sherron Dull Leplin, Jarrett Leplin. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 570 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Lot 40 in Top O Boone Inc Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher King. Grantors: Amanda R. King. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 643 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: One plot of land (13.508 acres), Cove Creek Ancillary Executors Deed, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Vyron Mikus, Timothy Alan Mikus, Andrea Nicole Cain, Andrea Nicole Mikus. Grantors: James V. Mikus, James Vyron Mikus, James Charles Gustav Mikus. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 645 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Lot 5 Revised in High Hemlock Development Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Francisco J. Gaviria, Vivianne M. Gaviria. Grantors: Waterfront Group PLC LLC, Waterfront Group PLC LLC, Mark R. Adkins, Mark R. Adkins, William N. Adkins, William N. Adkins. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 685 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Lot 5 in Mountain Forest Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard L. Panuski Jr, Kristina E. Panuski. Grantors: David M. Neff, Christin S. Neff. Excise Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 705 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Lot 1 (1.473 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Edwin Max Schrum Jr, Melinda Lee Franks. Grantors: Edwin Max Schrum Jr. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 723 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: One plot of land (0.676 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael J. LaQuere, Rachel M. LaQuere. Grantors: Michael Scott Cooper, Louise Cooper. Excise Tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 742 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Unit 5 Building A, Laurel Creek Tanglewood Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anibal Antonio Mesa, Amelia Perez-Mesa, Amelia Perez-Mesa, Amelia Perez Mesa. Grantors: Keith Stallings, Jan Stallings. Excise Tax: $631. Price: $315,500. Page 749 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Lot 16 in Brown Stone Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: BSR Real Estate Holdings LLC. Grantors: Southern Builders of NC Inc. Excise Tax: $1,294. Price: $647,000. Page 753 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Unit B2, Laurel Creek Cedar Village Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gregory Mark Shoham, Mary Anna Shoham. Grantors: Martin N. Furlan, Brandi Furlan. Excise Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 771 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Lot 136 in Charter Hills Section B Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patricia Sofia Jaramillo, Adriana Maria Lavinsky. Grantors: Florence M. Benge Trust, Florence Benge, Florence M. Benge. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 788 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Lot C 73 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patricia Sofia Jaramillo, Adriana Maria Lavinsky. Grantors: Oregon Tool Inc, Blount Brother Corporation, Blount Brothers Corporation. Excise Tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 791 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Lot 462 in Charter Hills Section C Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patricia Sofia Jaramillo, Adriana Maria Lavinsky. Grantors: Larry E. Taylor, Barbara Taylor, Barbara E. Taylor. Excise Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 793 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Two plots of land (5.002 acres and 1.328 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Holman, Lori Ann Holman. Grantors: Lee R. Warren, Deborah Andrews-Warren, Deborah Andrews Warren, Deborah Andrews Warren. Excise Tax: $2,475. Price: $1,237,500. Page 796 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Lot 196 in Creekridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vivid Investments LLC. Grantors: Thomas D. Croft Sr. Excise Tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 817 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Unit 302 in Building 3, Chestnut at Blowing Rock Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bradley J. Wilson, Carole P. Wilson. Grantors: Chestnut Investment Partners LLC. Excise Tax: $2,961. Price: $1,480,500. Page 819 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Two plots of land (0.56 acres and 0.402 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Appalachian Oz Fund LLC. Grantors: Gene D. Jensen, Olga D. Jensen. Excise Tax: $1,863. Price: $931,500. Page 832 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Lot 97 in Laurel Ridge Subdivision, Brushy Fork Section 6 Scene O Ramic, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Garry A. Bragg, Ruth G. Bragg. Grantors: Jeffrey Klugerman, Michelle Klugerman. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 859 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Lot 196 in Creekridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lynda Gaddy Watson. Grantors: Vivid Investments LLC. Excise Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 865 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Lot 4 in Horseshoe Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alane Patterson Bowles. Grantors: William Douglas Patterson, Nancy B. Kuglar, William D. Patterson, Alane Patterson Bowles. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 867 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: Tract 4, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Chad Thayer, Colleen Thayer. Grantors: Travis D. McLean, Angela McLean, Scott N. McLean, Charles A. McLean, Janet McLean, and Angela Cornell McLean. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 873 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: One plot of land (0.69 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hope Trammell Skelton, Jennifer Pitman Lancaster. Grantors: Michael T. Hill, Melissa Vegter Hill, Betty H. Hill, Betty J. Hill. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 914 of Book 2242.
Dec. 13: One plot of land (15.025 acres) in Elizabeth White May Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Frank E. Covington, Raymond P. Covington. Grantors: Hal Boyd Pickard, Elizabeth White May. Excise Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 72 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Lot 10 in Country Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paulino A. Mendez. Grantors: Miriam Mendez, Jose A. Mendez. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 77 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Lot 1 in Hunting Woods Subdivision, New River Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John T. Pryor, Kimberly L. Pryor. Grantors: Ralph B. Poole, Peggy S. Poole. Excise Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 80 of Book 2243.
Dec. 14: Lot 2 in Locust Hill Subdivision, New River Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael A. McKinnis, Melissa A. McKinnis. Grantors: Jason Schuette, Dawn Schuette. Excise Tax: $96. Price: $48,000. Page 97 of Book 2243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.