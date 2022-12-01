The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
June 7: Unit S 442 in Building S 4 in Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Phase IV. Grantees: Michele Lagamba-Himmel, Michele Lagamba-Himmel. Grantors: The Summit at Echota LLC. Tax: $1140. Price: $570,000. Page 401 of Book 2279.
June 7: 0.3 acres in Lot 16 in Summer Haven in New River Section 2. Grantees: Robert Alexander Kelly Jr., and Sarah Feild Kelly. Grantors: Holli Lynn Mellick and Bryan Eric Poeppelman. Tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 460 of Book 2279.
June 7: 0.196 acres in Tract 1. Grantees: Khoi N. Pham and Kenny N. Pham. Grantors: Khoi N. Pham. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 482 of Book 2279.
June 7: Jeffery Shook Estate Property Tract 2 with exception. Grantees: Heath Kamp and Shelly Kamp. Grantors: Johnny Lee Townsend and Kenneth Townsend. Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 512 of Book 2279.
June 7: Lot 356 in Ridgewood in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Tawna K. Lane. Grantors: Baha Alwardi, and Rana Alwardi. Tax: $21. Price: $10,500. Page 515 of Book 2279.
June 7: Lot 48 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River 2023 Sq Ft. Grantees: James J. Fotis, Mona Ann Hayes-Fotis, and Mona Ann Hayes Fotis. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 529 of Book 2279.
June 7: Lot 41 in YonahLossee Saddle Club in Watauga. Grantees: Robert A. McCuiston and Wanda Little McCuiston. Grantors: Donald M. Watson Jr., Laurie M. Watson, Anthony S. Di Santi and Deborah W. Di Santi. Tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 589 of Book 2279.
June 8: Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek LTS 32, 33 in Section A with Exception. Grantees: Bruce Elliot Fox, and Roberta Elken Fox. Grantors: Deprill Living Trust, Harold L. Deprill Jr. Trust, and Sylvia A. Deprill Trust. Tax: $2000. Price: $1000000. Page 616 of Book 2279.
June 8: Lot 537 in Charter Hills Section C. Grantees: Nicholas D. Lasker. Grantors: Mark Begelman and Pamela Begelman. Tax: $19. Price: $9500. Page 654 of Book 2279.
June 8: Lot 580 AA in Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Nampetch Panpetch, and Rangsinart Mongkolthalang. Grantors: Shawn McNabb and April McNabb. Tax: $24. Price: $12000. Page 660 of Book 2279.
June 8: 3.827 acres in Watauga with exception. Grantees: Thomas E. Birchmore Jr., and Krista Buyck Birchmore. Grantors: Edward Gurney Eggers, and Elaine S. Eggers. Tax:$100. Price: $50,000. Page 666 of Book 2279.
June 8: Lot 5 in Boulder Creek in New River. Grantees: Ken Chapman and Sandi Chapman. Grantors: David E. Littlejohn and Florence K. Littlejohn. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 670 of Book 2279.
June 8: Lot 82 in Westridge Section AA. Grantees: Shelly Milks Litwiler and Trevor Austin Litwiler. Grantors: Brian G. Granger and Tammra L. Granger. Tax: $973. Price: $486500. Page 678 of Book 2279.
June 8: 10.33 acres. Grantees: Fred C. Paisley. Grantors: Claudine A. Bostian. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 698 of Book 2279.
June 8: Unit W 43 in Unit 5 in Beech Manor. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condominiums Inc. Grantors: Amanda Hurley O’Quinn, Andrew Daniel O’Quinn Jr., Meredith Hurley Bolton, Meredith Thomas Bolton III, Amanda O’Quinn. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 703 of Book 2279.
June 8: Lot 5B in Echota Estates Townhouses in Watauga Phase 2. Grantees: Joseph A. Madaras and Hilda P. Madaras. Grantors: Charles R. Byrd, Jane W. Byrd, and Jane Walker Byrd. Tax: $1240. Price: $620,000. Page 716 of Book 2279.
June 8: Unit S 412 in Building S 4 in Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Phase IV. Grantees: Richard Cavalluzzi and Susan Misenheimer Cavalluzzi. Grantors: The Summit at Echota LLC. Tax: $1154. Price: $577,000. Page 721 of Book 2279.
June 8: 0.578 in Christy H. Warren Elizabeth H. Childres. Grantees: Lindsey Warren and Brandon Warren. Grantors: Elizabeth Henson Childres, Randy Carthel Childres and Randy C. Childres. Tax: $74. Price: $37000. Page 758 of Book 2279.
June 8: Unit 131B in New River Valley View Condo. Grantees: Sanas Holdings LLC. Grantors: Tarun Raval, Falguni Raval and T. Raval. Tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 780 of Book 2279.
June 8: Boone Ridge LTS 9-11. Grantees: James P. Covey, and Sharon A. Covey. Grantors: Christie Heckler. Tax: $2600. Price: $1300000. Page 829 of Book 2279.
June 8: Unit 3 in Building A in Watauga Top of the Seven Condo. Grantees: Karina Araceli Mora Guerrero. Grantors: Top of the Seven LLC. Tax: $392. Price: $196,000. Page 833 of Book 2279.
June 9: Unit S 431 in Building S 4 in Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Phase IV. Grantees: Michael M. Holt, and Katherine Holt. Grantors: The Summit at Echota LLC. Tax: $1649. Price: $824500. Page 837 of Book 2279.
June 9: Unit 4 in Building Azalea in Blowing Rock Interval 19 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Darrin Lineweaver and Alison Lineweaver. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium INC. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 855 of Book 2279.
June 9: 1.385 acres. Grantees: Jennifer Stockman. Grantors: Jerry A. Eggers, Dorinda B. Egger and Jerry A. Eggers. Tax: $339. Price: $169500. Page 874 of Book 2279.
June 9: 1.315 acres in Lot 276 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Phase 1 Section 9 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Robert Thomas Wicker Jr., and Suzanna Jane Fox. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $2750. Price: $1375000. Page 920 of Book 2279.
June 9: Lot 71 in Summit at Lost Ridge in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Frank Joseph Vazzana and Sue Ann Garrison. Grantors: Peter Charles Fink, Rachelle C. Fink, and Peter C. Fink. Tax: $196. Price: $98,000. Page 1 of Book 2280.
June 9: 0.87 acres in Lot 7 in Sunrise East Estates in New River. Grantees: Len D. Tester and Catherine E. Tester. Grantors: Donald K. Winkler and Mary Winkler. Tax: $44. Price: $22,000. Page 18 of Book 2280.
June 9: 2.515 acres in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Frank J. Bonavita. Grantors: Deborah R. Morris and Elizabeth Marsala. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 54 of Book 2280.
June 9: 1.60 in Lot2B in Joe Tilson Diane Tilson Property. Grantees: Fred J. Bender. Grantors: Garrett A. McDowell. Tax: $1050. Price: $525,000. Page 67 of Book 2280.
June 9: Lot 8 in Rutherwood Meadows in New River. Grantees: Garrett A. McDowell. Grantors: William Todd Spears and Kathy Spears. Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 82 of Book 2280.
June 9: Rich Mountain Estates in Cove Creek LTS 1-3, 10-13. Grantees: Joesph D. Prince, and Cristy W. Prince. Grantors: Black Bear Ridge Properties LLC. Tax: $218. Price: $109,000. Page 105 of Book 2280.
June 10: Lot 37R in Greystone IV in Blue Ridge Section 3. Grantees: Carl Albert Lindner III, and Tracy Hartgrove Lindner. Grantors: Sonia. Crespo. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 170 of Book 170 of Book 2280.
June 10: Unit 150 B in Valley View Condos. Grantees: James Gregory Harris, and Carol Harris. Grantors: Michael P. McCormick, and Carol C. McCormick. Tax: $508. Price: $254,000. Page 174 of Book 2280.
June 10: Unit 210 in Building 2 in Phase 2 Riverstone Condo. Grantees: Alexandra Gracelyn Poupore. Grantors: Naibin Zheng and Rui Yang. Tax: $610. Price: $305,000. Page 200 of Book 2280.
June 10: Unit 2 in Building A in South Slope 1 Condos. Grantees: Karen L. Rauch Living trust, Karen L. Rauch, and Karen L. Rauch Trust. Grantors: Thomas Alan Rauch, Bernice M. Rauch and Thomas Alan Rauch. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 218 of Book 2280.
June 10: 0.875 acres in Lot 109 A in Horse Shoe Ridge in Elk. Grantees: Leslie Cooper Harrell and Andrea Leigh Dancy Harrell. Grantors: Eugene Belton McLeod Jr. Revocable Trust Under Agreemnet, Eugene Belton McLeod Jr. Trust, and Eugene Belton McLeod Jr. Tax: $602. Price: $301,000. Page 246 of Book 2280.
June 10: Lot C 19 in Mill Ridge in Watauga Section 1. Grantees: Sarah Dixon. Grantors: Charles Lee Safrit II, and Wendy Houston Safrit. Tax: $546. Price: $273,000. Page 266 of Book 2280.
June 10: Lot 42 in Voulder Creek in New River. Grantees: Jeremy Douglas and Jennie Douglas. Grantors: Satchmo & Company Two Inc. Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 281 of Book 2280.
June 10: Lot 24 in Crestview Estates in Blue Ridge FKA Blue Ridge Racquet Club. Grantees: Aimee Simonet Haywood, and Brandon Lee Haywood. Grantors: Charles E. Faulkner and Barbara K. Faulkner. Tax: $1630. Price: $815,000. Page 307 of Book 2280.
June 10: Lot 22 in Snaggy Mountain in New River. Grantees: DRI-KRS LLC. Grantors: Patrick B. Hayes and Tenessia I. Hayes. Tax: $1220. Price: $610,000. Page 336 of Book 2280.
June 10: 0.158 acres in Lot 6 in Windcliff Investments in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jeffery D. McKeown. Grantors: Suzanne Ball Parkhurst, Brooke Elizabeth Parkhurst, James J. Briscione, Lacey Marguerite Parkhurst, Brooke Parkhurst, and Lacey M. Parkhurst. Tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 347 of Book 2280.
June 10: 10.187 acres in Blue Ridge, and 10.019 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Greg Sloyer, Michelle Sloyer and Gregory Sloyer. Grantors: Grady L. Allen, Linda P. Allen and Linda P. Hunter. Tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 368 of Book 2280.
June 10: 9.588 acres in Watauga and 0.147 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Nathan Orion Taylor and Lindsey Ritch Taylor. Grantors: Lloyd Joe Bentley, Shirley Bentley and Shirley D. Bentley. Tax: $1130. Price: $565,000. Page 391 of Book 2280.
June 10: Three Tracts See Description. Grantees: James Reed Derrick. Grantors: Mary Louise Jackson taylor and George B. Taylor Jr. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 424 of Book 2280.
June 10: 0.50 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Chelsey L. Shore and Stephen Cook. Grantors: Tina Sue Shore. Tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 428 of Book 2280.
June 10: 1.031 acres in Grady Winkler Estate in Meat Camp. Grantees: Adam Walter Maxwell, Casey Jordan McDeshen, and Casey Jordan Maxwell. Grantors: Steven A. Benkosky and Tamara T. Benkosky. Tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 463 of Book 2280.
June 13: 0.569 acres in Johnny L. Moors in Beaver Dam Tract 2. Grantees: John L. Eggers. Grantors: The Trust for Ellen Joan Moore, The Trust for Andrew Moore, Trust for Colby Moore, The Trust for Seth Moore, Anytra Brown, Seth Moore, Johnny Lee Moore, Ellen Joan Moore Trust, Ellen Joan Moore, Seth Moore, Andrew Moore, and Colby Moore. Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page of 481 of Book 2280.
June 13: Unit 123 in Blowing Rock Royal Oak Condos Phase 1. Grantees: Sharon Lee Reid. Grantors: Jeffrey L. Kennedy and Dawn H. Kennedy. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 515 of Book 2280.
June 13: 0.551 acres in Christine H. Critcher Division Tract 1 A with Exception. Grantees: George W. Wolford, Laura L. Wolfard. Grantors: Peter L. Vandenburg, Peter V. Vandenburg, and Wendi J. Vandenburg. Tax: $1,178. Price: $589,000. Page 529 of Book 2280.
June 13: Lot 75 in Chapel Hills in New River. Grantees: Marshall Manche. Grantors: Peter J. Miller. Tax: $534. Price: $267,000. Page 542 of Book 2280.
June 13: 1.385 acres in Lot 119 in Crystal Mountain in Watauga FKA Lot 2 in F. Bentley Estate. Grantees: Kenneth Jeffrey Smith, and Lisa Clark Smith. Grantors: Robert B. Ryals and Sharon E. Ryals. Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 559 of Book 2280.
June 13: Lot 8 in Apple Knoll in New River. Grantees: Margaret E. Brown and Steven Scott Brown. Grantors: William G. Caroselli Jr., Danielle H. Caroselli, Danielle Hope Caroselli. Tax: $1130. Price: $565,000. Page582 of Book 2280.
June 13: Hunters Ridge in Watauga Combined LTS 1-2 Phase I. Grantees: John Patrick Walsh and Jillian Cahill. Grantors: Ashok Roychoudhury, Dorothy Roychoudhury. Tax: $1250. Price: $625,000. Page 603 of Book 2280.
June 13: Unit A 1 in Laurel Creek, Boulderview Condos. Grantees: JOhn Randolph Wilson and Michelle Nicole Wilson. Grantors: Anibal A. Mesa, Amelia Perez-Mesa. Tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 633 of Book 2280.
June 13: Unit 2B in Building 1 in Heavenly Mountain Condos. Grantees: Joel Silver. Grantors: Jaci Group Inc. Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 655 of Book 2280.
June 13: Lot NRC 6 in Laurel Creek North Ridge Condo. Grantees; Mark LeMaster and Deiridge LeMaster. Grantors: Backshore Construction LLC. Tax: $24. Price: $12,000. Page 672 of Book 2280.
June 13: 0.101 acres in Lot 35 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village Section 17. Grantees: Shawn Flemming and Karin Flemming. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $1915. Price: $957,500. Page 701 of Book 2280.
June 13: Lot 17 in Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club Development in Watauga Section 20. Grantees: Marla Schaefer and Steven Weishoff. Grantors: Hardin J. Royall Jr. Tax: $4,400. Price: $2200000. Page 737 of Book 2280.
June 14: 3.418 acres in Scene o Ramic in Watauga. Grantees: Erica Beckham Jackson and William Farrell Jackson. Grantors: Scenic Drive LLC. Tax: $2800. Price: $1400000. Page 740 of Book 2280.
June 14: 4.681 acres in New River, and 0.251 acres in New River. Grantees: Tammy Carol Evans and Norman Julian Evans Jr. Grantors: Jolyne Burdick. Tax: $1,240. Price: $620,000. Page 774 of Book 2280.
June 14: 1.821 acres on Lot 10 in Laurel Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Maryori Alvarenga and Douglas Alvarenga. Grantors: McClean Innovative Homes Inc. Tax: $2000. Price: $1000000. Page 781 of Book 2280.
June 14: Subdivision D in Ed Bollick Property in Blowing Rock LTS 39 & 40. Grantees: Dierdre D. Lucido Declaration of Trust, Dierdre D. Lucido Trust, and Dierdre D. Lucido. Grantors: Thomas Lucido and Dierdre Lucido. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 811 of Book 2280.
June 14: 0.660 acres in Lot 4 in subdivision Robinwood in New River. Grantees: HC Mountain Properties LLC. Grantors: Mary Ann Bissette, and W. A. Bissette. Tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 825 of Book 2280.
June 14: Rocky Glen in Blowing Rock LTS 9 & 10. Grantees: James F. Long and Laura M. Long. Grantors: Nancy Jane Bray and John Bray. Tax: $158. Price: $79,000. Page 857 of Book 2280.
June 14: Unit 5 in Building Appalachian in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: The Schilit Joint Trust, Warren Kieth Schilit Trust, and Karen Schulman Schilit Trust. Grantors: David L. May Jr., and Rose Marie May. Tax: $ 170. Price: $85,000. Page 869 of Book 2280.
June 14: Lot 11 in Edens Gate in Stony Fork Phase II. Grantees: Jose Silva and Maria De La Torre. Grantors: Shelter Concepts LLC. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 876 of Book 2280.
June 14: 3.70 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Anne Casey Jones. Grantors: Eric W. Presnell, and Keri L. Triplett. Tax: $130. Price: $65000. Page 880 of Book 2280.
June 14: Lot R 20 in Grandfather Farms in Watauga Section 2. Grantees: Andrea Zaramella. grantors: LeMart Realty Inc. Tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 883 of Book 2280.
June 14: Lot 32 in Parkway Crossing in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Karen M. Camper. Grantors: Henry J. Meyers Jr. and Janet M. Myers. Tax: $77. Price: $38,500. Page 894 of Book 2280.
June 14: Lot 233 in Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Asait Sotelo. Grantors: Habib Rahman and Kelly Rahman. Tax: $370. Price: $185000. Page 897 of Book 2280.
June 14: 1.963 acres on lot 242 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Phase 1 Section 8 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Mark Reynold and Mary Reynolds. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 5 of Book 2281.
June 14: Unit 210 in Building 1 in New River Riverstone Condo Phase 1. Grantees: Timothy J. Hall and Kimberly D. Hall. Grantors: Danny K. Spencer and Stephanie B. Spencer. Tax: $556. Price: $278,000. Page 17 of Book 2281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.