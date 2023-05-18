The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 4: 1.682 acres on Lot 6 in Bishops Bridge in Blowing Rock Phase 1 Section 3. Grantees: Cory David Held, and Alison Cox Held. Grantors: Jeffrey N. Cox and Teresa S. Cox. Tax: $1,400. Price: $700,000.
May 4: Lot C52 in Sunalei Preserve. Grantees: Titanic II Investments LLC. Grantors: Linda Anderson Brantley and W. Lawerence Brantley Jr., and Linda Anderson Breantley. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 862 of Book 2330.
May 4: Lot C45 in Sunalei Preserve. Grantees: Titanic II Investments LLC. Grantors: Linda Anderson Brantley, and W. Lawrence Brantley Jr. Tax: $350. Price: $ 175,000. Page 871 of Book 2330.
May 4: 0.504 acres in New River Tract 3. Grantees: Deidra Smith. Grantors: Renee L. Stephen. Tax: 50. Price: $25,000. Page 876 of Book 2330.
May 4: Saddle Hills in Blowing Rock LTS 19 and 22. Grantees: Ashley N. Robinson, and Lisa A. Robinson. Grantors: Cleartop LLC. Tax: $976. Price: $488,000. Page 882 of Book 2330.
May 4: Unit 103 in Cardinal building in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Farley Kids LLC. Grantors: Sundance Select Properties LLC. Tax: $694. Price: $347,000. Page 906 of Book 2330.
May 4: Willow Creek Town House Villas in Brushy Fork LTS 13 and 14. Grantees: Sage Real Estate Investment Company LLC. Grantors: Mark Lazar Inter Vivos Trust, and Mark R. Lazar trust. Tax: $1,110. Price: $550,000. Page 914 of Book 2330.
May 5: Lot 50 in Poplar Forest. Grantees: Jennifer Cox. Grantors: Poplar Forest LLC. Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 10 of Book 2331.
May 5: Lot 611 in Yonahlossee Resort & Club in Brushy Fork Windsor Section. Grantees: John M. Sylvia and Marion E. Sylvia. Grantors: Carl W. Kerby Revocable Trust Agreement, Sara Kerby Revocable Trust Agreement, Sara Cale Kerby Trust, Sara Cale Kerby, Carl W. Kerby Trust, Sara C. Kerby Trust, and Carl W. Kerby. Tax: $1,324. Price: $662,000. Page 29 of Book 2331.
May 5: Lot ER 129 in Power Horn Mountain. Grantees: William Horace Dotson II, and Andela Williams Dotson. Grantors: William H. Dotson. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 61 of Book 2331.
May 5: 1.574 acres in Watauga. Grantees: William Christopher Warren and Anne Bragg Warren. Grantors: Maria Celeste Lloyd North Carolina Qualified Personal Residence Trust #1, Maria Celest Lloyd North Carolina Qualified Personal Residence Trust #2, Maria C. Lloyd Trust, Maria Celeste Lloyd, and Maria Celest Lloyd Trust. Tax: $3,560. Price: $1,780,000. Page 94 of Book 2331.
May 5: Lot 19 in Buckeye Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kristen Lampuri. Grantors: Hartohart LLC. Tax: $100. Price: $50,00. Page 152 of Book 2331.
May 5: Lot 22 in Boone Ridge in New River. Grantees: Stephanie Jan Bennet, and Charles Leroy Bennett. Grantors: David T. Farris, Anthony Doles, and Dorothy T. Farris. Tax: $1,200. Price: $600,000. Page 155 of Book 2331.
May 5: Lot 32 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River 1660 Square Feet. Grantees: James V. Davis, Sabrina Davis, and Alexa K. Davis. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 192 of Book 2331.
May 5: Lot 23 in Poplar Forest. Grantees: Sebastian Castrillon and Insabel Loazia. Grantors: Poplar Forest LLC. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 260 of Book 2331.
May 8: 1.099 acres in Rex H. Greene Christine Greene in Stony Fork Tract 1. Grantees: Chase Jeffrey Cannon and Alyssa Rhea Cannon. Grantors: Diamond Realty Partners III LLC. Tax: $478. Price: $239,000. Page 332 of Book 2331.
May 8: Lot 34 in Wildcat Estates in Stony Fork Elk Section II. Grantees: Sarah Lilley Thompson Tyson and Matthew Albert Tyson. Grantors: Charles V. Loftis and Melissa J. Loftis. Tax: $1,070. Price: $535,000. Page 365 of Book 365 of Book 2331.
May 8: 2.751 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Rodney Dale Presnell, and Tracie L. Presnell. Grantors: Brandon Scott Presnell and Stacey Presnell. Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 390 of Book 2331.
May 8: 1.14 acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Karen M. Long and Fannie Long. Grantors: David Anthony Hightower. Tax: $298. Price: $149,000. Page 404 of Book 2331.
May 8: Lot 69 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Philip Marquardt, and Andrea Pinzon-Marquardt. Grantors: The Treebeard Collective LLC. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 423 of Book 2331.
May 8: Unit 531 Hawks Peaks South Condo. Grantees: Brian Thomas Scott and Brian T. Scott. Grantors: Adam Hunjo and Krystin Hunjo. Tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 513 of Book 2331.
May 8: Unit 532 in Watauga Hawks Peak South Condo. Grantees: Ian Robson, and April Robson. Grantors: The Roy E. Blanton Living Trust, The Patricia R. Blanton Living trust, Roy E. Blanton Trust, Patricia R. Blanton Trust, Roy E. Blanton, and Patricia R. Blanton. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 537 of Book 2331.
May 9: Unit 1 in Building Finch in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Sandra S. Hearne and Steven P. Hearne. Grantors: Sundance Select Properties LLC. Tax: $1,140. Price: $570,000. Page 694 of Book 2331.
May 9: Lot 58 in Scene O Ramic in Brushy Fork Section 4. Grantees: Matthew William Coco, and Brittany Coco. Grantors: Bradley Michael Bielaniec and Shelby Taren Bielaniec. Tax: $1,283. Price: $641,500. Page 721 of Book 2331.
May 10: 0.958 acres in New River. Grantees: Department of Transportation. Grantors: Lucy Earp Hayes. Tax: $22. Price: $11,000. Page 780 of Book 2331.
May 10: Lot 4 in Black Bear Knoll in New River. Grantees: Michael Lane Riley and Amy Sedwick. Grantors: Mark C. Orrelin and Paige D. Ottelin. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 800 of Book 2331.
May 10: Lot 279 in Laurelmor in Elk Phase 1 in Section 9. Grantees: Itac 516 LLC. Grantors: Mitchell K. Raymond and Karen M. Raymond Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Martin L. Raymond trust, Mitchell K. Raymond, Karen M. Raymond. Tax: $6,200. Price: $3,100,000. Page 817 of Book 2331.
May 10: Unit 3 in building Maple in Blowing Rock Interval 23 in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Eddie Ervin, e and Donna Ervin. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 830 of Book 2331.
May 10: Lot 58 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River 2,023 square feet. Grantees: BFF Investments LLC. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 854 of Book 2331.
May 11: 1.77 acres on Lot 9 C in Day Dreams Stony Fork. Grantees: Anthony Thomas Piasecny. Grantors: Barbara H. Ray and Benjamin James Ray. Tax: $60. Price: $ 30,000. Page 20 of Book 2332.
May 11: Lot G 40 in Grassy Gap Low in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Christopher Albert Nelson and Cyntia Abril Rodriguez Meneses. Grantors: Priscilla G. Griffin. Tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 36 of Book 2332.
May 11: Grandfather Farm C1 Section 1. Grantees: Taylot S. Shanklin. Grantors: Naomi H. LeBlanc. Tax: $460,000. Page 57 of Book 2332.
May 11: Lot 55 in Townhomes at Brookshire, in New River. Grantees: Kulraj Singh and Deepti Agrawal. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000.
May 11: Top O Boone Inc in Brushy Fork LTS 39-40 Section C. Grantees: Luxe Lodging LLC. Grantors: Dalton P. Campbell Jr., and Glenda L. Campbell. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 110 of Book 2332.
May 11: Unit 119 in Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Vilas Condo. Grantees: Bradley Henderson and McKenzie Henderson. Grantors: Julesofthebeech LLC. Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 113 of Book 2332.
May 12: 0.996 acres on Lot 9 in Seven Oaks in New River Port L8. Grantees: James Ouzts, Janet Ouzts. Grantors: Gregory A. Mecomber and Deborah Mecomber. Tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 248 of Book 2332.
May 12: 3 acres. Grantees: Mary Jane Major, and Fred V. Klingeman Jr. Grantors: Walter P. Craig Jr., and Mary J. Craig. Tax: $239. Price: $119,500. 260 of Book 2332.
May 12: 1.377 acres in Valle Cay Development in Watauga Tract 91. Grantees: Craig W. Hardin and Emily B. Hardin. Grantors: James B. Morgan and Deborah G. Morgan. Tax: $195. Price: $97,500. Page 265 of Book 2332.
May 12: 1.377 in Valle Cay Development in Watauga Tract 91. Grantees: Craig W. Hardin Emily B. Hardin. Grantors: James B. Morgan and Deborah G. Morgan. Tax: $195. Price: $97,500. Page 265 of Book 2332.
May 12: Lot 721 in Misty Mountain FKA Gay Mountain Second Addition. Grantees: Buford Family Living Trust. Grantors: Southern Builders of NC Inc. Tax: $1,870. Price: $935,000. Page 335 of Book 2332.
May 12: Lot 34 in Sorrento Skies Section 2. Grantees: James T. Sprinkmann Revocable Trust, James T. Sprinkmann Trust. Grantors: Emily Elizabeth Crane-Little, and Robert Stewart Little. Tax: $1,650. Price: $825,000. Page 362 of Book 2332.
May 12: Meadow Creek at Valle Crucis in Watauga LTS 39 and 40 in Phase 3. Grantees: Vanessa Johnson and Michael Brett Johnson. Grantors: Tara Veline Mirkar and Jeffrey S. Glade. Tax: $1,800. Page 413 of Book 2332.
May 12: Lot 18 in Silver Leaf Development in Cove Creek Section 1. Grantees: Donna J. Taylor and Douglas A. Taylor. Grantors: Jeffrey D. Hunt. Tax: $690. Price: $345,000. Page 441 of Book 2332.
