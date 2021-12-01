The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Sept. 20: Plot of land (0.686 acres) in Cobe Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Daniel J. Caputo, Rachele J. Caputo. Grantees: Mary Elizabeth Jones. Excise Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 83 of Book 2222.
Sept. 20: Lot 20 of Keller Acres Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kyle S. Fisher, Barbara L. Fisher. Grantees: Steven B. Criminger, Karen F. Criminger. Excise Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 86 of Book 2222.
Sept. 20: Two tracts of land in New River (¾ and 2 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William “Buck” Wellborn, Judy Wellborn. Grantees: Connie Kaiser. Excise Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 121 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Lots 61 and 66 of Seven Devils Resort Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Juan Rosario, Kathleen Rosario, Kathy Rosario. Grantees: James Willard Dove, Lori Jean Dove. Excise Tax: $1,820. Price: $910,000. Page 141 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Property (5.09 acres) in Bennie Robinson Judy R Cole Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Elizabeth M. Good. Grantees: Donna L. Obuchowski, Timothy Lee Obuchowski. Excise Tax: $826. Price: $413,000. Page 160 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Lot 4 (2.187 acres) of Sorrento Forest, Blue Ridge Sec. 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Donald and Martha Erickson Trust Living Trust Agreement, Donald William Erickson, Martha Barrett Erickson. Grantees: Benjamin Jay Peck, Rebecca Ann Peck. Excise Tax: $1,350. Price: $675,000. Page 207 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Lot 17 of Sorrento Highlands, Blue Ridge Sec II Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John Joseph Campbell, Tara Ann Campbell. Grantees: Steven W. Sorge, Tonya W. Sorge. Excise Tax: $2,300. Price: $1,150,000. Page 215 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Lots 7 and 11 of W C Clawson Joe n Clawson Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Katharine M. Steele. Grantees: William Beard, Stacy W. Beard. Excise Tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 248 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Lot 7 of Echota on The Ridge, Watauga Morgans Ridge Sec, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John Mercer Thorp Jr., Joe Carol Thorp. Grantees: Franklin H. Amburn, Frances W. Amburn. Excise Tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 265 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Lot 11 of Sorrento Woods, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert J. Gillman, Margaret E. Bishop. Grantees: Anthony Prater. Excise Tax: $75. Price: $37,500. Page 287 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Unit 2, Building D of Blowing Rock Cones II Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: James Robert Klindt, Sheila Smith Klindt. Grantees: Gary Richard Jones, Patricia Deriten. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 290 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Three plots of land (0.516, 4.006 and 0.053 acres) in Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Karen Ann Campbell. Grantees: Robert Clayton Campbell. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 337 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Lot 29 of New Market Estates, New River Residential Sec C, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bobby L. Herring, Joanne K. Herring. Grantees: Jean Geun Chung, Sang Ho Kim. Excise Tax: $970. Price: $485,000. Page 344 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Unit 3, Laurel Building, Blowing Rock Interval 48 of Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert Cusick, Caryn Cusick. Grantees: Marjorie P. Nance, Andrew A. Nance. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 365 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Two lots of land (0.589 and 7.960 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Vernon Lee Arnette, Deborah Byrd Arnette. Grantees: Vanessa Arnette Hensley. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 369 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Lot 455 of Charter Hills, Laurel Creek Sec C, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Thomas L. McDuffie, Sylvia B. McDuffie. Grantees: Roland L. Pixley, Laurie Y. Pixley. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 372 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Lot 60 of I A Bumgarner Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Paul G. Hewson, Theresa Hewson, Therea T. Hewson. Grantees: Christopher Wilhoit, Samantha Wilhoit. Excise Tax: $1,052. Price: $526,000. Page 375 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Unit 121 of Watauga Echota Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Redsed, LLC. Grantees: James E. Denton, Marie A. J. Denton. Excise Tax: $590. Price: $290,000. Page 378 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: New River Lots 1-4 (0.31 acres) in D S Ray Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David Alan Grill, David Grill. Grantees: Christy Michelle Phillips. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 383 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Unit 20, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Peter Bell, Jane Bell. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 389 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Unit 37W Unit 32 of Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Bert Delvillano, Anne Delvillano. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 391 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: UnitW 19 Unit 30 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Margaret Hannan, Margaret W. Hannah. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 393 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: UnitW 26 Unit 5 Blowing ROck Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Melissa Gibson. Grantees: Swiss Mountain Village. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 395 of Book 2222.
Sept. 21: Lots 527 and Lot C 528 of Charter Hills, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Tomas Bueno, Marla Gabriela Bueno, Marla G. Bueno. Grantees: Burtis Lynn Lyons. Excise Tax: $898. Price: $449,000. Page 409 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Plot of land (0.924 acres) in New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Margaret W. Greene. Grantees: Teresa Greene Garvin, Gayle Greene Crowder. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 451 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Plot of land (0.121 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mark Owens, Patricia C. Owens, Maria Owens, Gregory Owens, Angela Owens, Peter Owens, Andrea Owens, Jenny Owens Shaw, Donna Christine Owens, Angela H Owens, Jenny O Shaw. Grantees: Ligon McKinney Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 498 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Tract One Watauga & Caldwell Counties Lot 7 of Reed Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Chad B. McDonald, Liesl K. McDonald, Richard Joseph McDonald. Grantees: Rita M. Wiseman. Excise Tax: $5,000. Price: $2,500,000. Page 507 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Two plots of land (0.510 and 1.060 acres) in High Hemlock Dev Green Space, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan, Mark R Adkins, William N Adkins. Grantees: High Hemlock Property Owners Association Inc. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 513 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Lower 4A of Villavue Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William A. Gietz Jr., Delilah H. Gietz. Grantees: Robert F. Dalton, Barbara D. Dalton. Excise Tax: $1,290. Price: $645,000. Page 529 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Lot 3 (0.67 acres) in Watsons Ridge Subdivision, Stony Fork Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: WKM of Boone, LLC. Grantees: Harrison Hartman, Kristen Cicala. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 533 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Lot 27 of Ski Mountain Sec 3 A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Valinda W Walker, Sue Murray, Sue W. Murray. Grantees: Valinda W Walker, Jordan E Miller. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 577 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Three plots of land, 1 acre at Shore Farm Inc Subdivision, Blue Ridge Homesite 12; 1.393 acres in Blue Ridge Homesite 10; 1.305 acres in Blue Ridge Homesite 11-R, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Marvin Dale Jones, Heather Sofield Jones, M Dale Jones, H Sofield Jones. Grantees: D&H Property of Boone, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 580 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Lot 33 (0.704 acres) and Lot 32 of River Ridge Subdivision, Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Stephen Stefano, Denise Stefano. Grantees: Thomas Hilburn Clebeland III, Kristin O’Day Cleveland. Excise Tax: $977. Price: $488,500. Page 598 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: UnitW 1 Unit 6, UnitW 2 Units 18 and 19 of Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Thomas Rucci, Janet Rucci, David Rucci. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 620 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Unit 6, Dahlia Building, Blowing Rock Interval 24 of Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: Andrea Elena Gawronski, Jens Gawronksi. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 624 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Unit 1 Laurel Building Blowing Rock Interval 25 Chetola Lake Condo, Unit 1 Laurel Building Blowing Rock Interval 44 Chetola Lake Condo, Unit 2 Ivy Building Blowing Rock Interval 35 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of CHetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: Mazen Hamad. Excise Tax: $6. Price: $3,000. Page 626 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Unit 6 Dahlia Building Blowing Rock Interval 18 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: Martha Ann Burnside McKenny. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 628 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Unit 2 Birch Building Blowing Rock Interval 34 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: Donna H Leber. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 630 of Book 2222.
Sept. 22: Unit 4 Ivy Building Blowing Rock Interval 52 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: John Dorsey Chescavage, Anna Nicole Berry. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 632 of Book 2222.
Sept. 23: Lots 101 and 102 (0.397 and 0.425 acres) of Seven Devils Resort Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Margaret Frances Sebnick. Grantees: Byron Robert Beck, Margot Sebnick Beck. Excise Tax: $170. Price: $95,000. Page 664 of Book 2222.
Sept. 23: Lot RW 296 of Ridgeview Woods, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Marcia C Vila, Eduardo A Ramirez-Pelayo. Grantees: Justin Lanasa. Excise Tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 670 of Book 2222.
Sept. 23: Blue Ridge Port Lots 12 and 13 (0.480 acres) of Fairfield Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John F Spangler, Lillian M Spangler. Grantees: Brandon Freyer. Excise Tax: $732. Price: $366,000. Page 710 of Book 2222.
Sept. 23: Tract 1 (1.02040 acres) in Allen Adams Estate Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Patricia Greene Pardue, R C Pardue. Grantees: Taha Naveed. Excise Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 725 of Book 2222.
Sept. 23: Plot of land (12.24 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Vickie Anne Isley, James Darren Isley. Grantees: Gregory Scott Weniger, Tammy Jo Weninger. Excise Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 765 of Book 2222.
Sept. 23: Two plots of land (0.142 and 0.419 acres) in Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Trent E Margrif, Andrea A Burns. GranteesL Jeromy Linemulder, Ashley Lindemulder, Jerome Daley. Excise Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 831 of Book 2222.
Sept. 24: Lot ER 85 in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Chester J Kyle Jr., Janice K Kyle. Grantees: Janice K Kyle. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 21 of Book 2223.
Sept. 24: Lot 1R of Homestead Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kimberly Long Porter, Timothy Ray Porter. Grantees: Melina Long Blackburn. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 78 of Book 2223.
Sept. 24: Plot of land (0.975 acres) in New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sheila Gail Dotson. Grantees: Elizabeth Ann Welch, Thomas O Pitts, Cindy Pitts Hinshaw. Excise Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 123 of Book 2223.
Sept. 24: Plot of land (0.45 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William Trail, Cynthia Ferguson. Grantees: Donovan Russell Phillips, Rebecca Bryant Phillips. Excise Tax: $1,700. Price: $850,000. Page 127 of Book 2223.
Sept. 24: Unit 2 Building A of Laurel Creek Ski Slope I, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mark Allen Justice, Diane Lynn Justice. Grantees: Ricky L Bradbury, Terilyn Bradbury. Excise Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 133 of Book 2223.
Sept. 24: Plot of land (2.46 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ronnie Leon Farley, Kathryn Elaine Webb Farley. Grantees: Kathy L Arbogast, Daniel M Lamos Jr. Excise Tax: $852. Price: $426,000. Page 179 of Book 2223.
Sept. 24: UnitW Unit 1B of Laurel Creek Christie Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Frances L Davis, Kenneth D Davis. Grantees: Christie VIllage Condominium Co-Owners. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 183 of Book 2223.
Sept. 24: Lot 76 of Seven Devils Resort Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Cynthia Loree Mitchell Trust, Kathleen R Weedon Revocable Living Trust, Cynthia Loree Mitchell, Kathleen R Weedon. Grantees: Lydia Noelle Hart, Justin Edgar Hart. Excise Tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 188 of Book 2223.
