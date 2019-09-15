The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Sept. 5: One tract (46.195 acres) of Audrey Lentz Bentley subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantors: Audrey L. Bentley Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 427 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: One tract (1.858 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: CMH Homes Inc. Grantors: Daniel Lawrence Combs and Ashley Combs. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 472 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 15 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Lanny Joe Kern, Patricia Kern, Brandon Kern and Patricia L. Kern. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 492 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 33 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Lori Langfang. Grantors: Donna Deloach and Lori Langfang. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 494 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 20 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jackie G. Johnson and Rachel J. Johnson. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 496 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 41 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John S. Able Jr. and Tiffany N. Hassell-Abel. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 498 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 1 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Emmanuel Goad. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 500 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 25 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Lanny Joe Kern and Patricia L. Kern. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 502 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 36 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Salvatore Fiore and Josephine Fiore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 504 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 36 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Salvatore Fiore and Josephine Fiore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 506 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 35 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: John S. Abel Jr. and Tiffany N. Hassell-Abel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 508 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 30 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Trevor Slate. GrantorsL Peter Slate and Trevor Slate. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 510 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 37 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: William L. Etheridge and Jeanne B. Etheridge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 512 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 18 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Harold R. Norcross and Mary E. Norcross. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 514 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 22 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Andrea Bohn and Phillip Bohn. Grantors: Jerry Wood and Jerry A. Wood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 516 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 29 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jimmy Ray Moose and Edith Campbell Moose. Grantors: Association of Co0Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 518 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 10 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Condos. Grantors: Jimmy Ray Moose and Edith Campbell Moose. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 520 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Lot 50 of Blairmont in New River. Grantees: Franklin L. Mayberry and Jerri G. Mayberry. Grantor: Jeanne V. Kaudelka Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $840. Price: $420,000. Page 522 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 1-C of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Bradford Allen Eggleston and Jenny Lee Berry Hill Eggleston. Grantors: William H. Frank and Mary K. Frank. Excise tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 539 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Lot 19A os Hampton Estates in New River. Grantees: Nicole L. Tharrington and Joseph Cary Tharrington IV. Grantor: Corbin Builders and Development, Inc. Excise tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 564 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Lot 4 of Yonahlossee Saddle Club in Brushy Fork. Grantee:Cool Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Hanes A. Boren. Excise tax: $98. Price: $49,000. Page 595 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Tract 1 of John H. Hollar in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Paul G. Morris Sdira LLC. Grantor: Jack E. Garcias. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 615 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Tract 2 in Cove Creek. Grantees: John J. Lang and Amy E. Lang. Grantors: Brenda Brown and Brenda B. Ellington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 618 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Lots 15-16 in Boone. Grantee: King Street Commercial Properties. Grantor: Robert P. Cherry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 621 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Lot 207 of North Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Benjamin Stevens Swadley and Rachele Gene Swadley. Grantor: Ellafair S. Cotter Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $840. Price: $420,000. Page 627 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: One tract (14.47 sq. feet) in Boone. Grantee: Sarvis Properties. Grantor: The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 641 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: One tract (33.83 sq. feet) in Boone. Grantee: Sarvis Properties Inc. Grantor: Chrisland Properties Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 649 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: One tract (.016 acres) in Boone. Grantee: Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Grantor: Sarvis Properties Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 653 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Lot A of the Robert Carter Cook Property in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Lona Mae Cook. Grantors: Robert Franklin Cook, Robert Carter Cook, Lona Mae Cook, Myra Jane T. Cook, David Alexander Cook, Rhonda M. Cook, Timothy Ray Cook, Deborah C. Cook, Marsha Sue Cook, Gerald H. Combs, Marta Anna Lewis, Terry A. Lewis, Mark Edward Cook and Karen Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 661 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Seventy acres in Watauga. Grantees, Robert Franklin Cook, David Alexander Cook, Timothy Ray Cook, Marsha Sue Cook Combs, Marta Ann Cook Lewis and Mark Edward Cook. Grantors: Robert Franklin Cook, Robert Carter Cook, Lona Mae Cook, Myra Jane T. Cook, David Alexander Cook, Rhonda M. Cook, Timothy Ray Cook, Deborah C. Cook, Marsha Sue Cook, Gerald H. Combs, Marta Anna Lewis, Terry A. Lewis, Mark Edward Cook and Karen Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 674 of Book 2046.
Sept. 5: Unit 111-G of Wildflower Condos. Grantees: Ivey Robert Moore Jr., Mildred Moore, Sandra Hodges and Holly Moore. Grantors: Ivey Robert Moore Jr., Janet Moore and Sandra Hodges. No taxable consideration. Page 691 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: One tract (16.173 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantee: The James D. Brown Living Trust. Grantors: David Bruce Norris and Davette Lajoyce Norris. Excise tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 707 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: One tract (.685 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Laura A. Navarro and Asaf Zemah. Grantors: Jeana Michelle White, Jeana B. Pierce and Daniel Lee White. Excise tax: $465. Price: $232,500. Page 738 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: Lot 12 of Laurel Ridge in Watauga. Grantee: Chris Weiss. Grantor: Lollapalooza Land LLC. Excise tax: $1,720. Price: $860,000. Page 747 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: Unit 1-C of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jay Ehrlich and Cecilia Hamilton. Grantors: Thomas F. Trahey III and Arabella Malone Trahey. Excise tax: $590. Price: $495,000. Page 750 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: Lot 96 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Scott M. Griesemer and Marisol Lara. Grantors: Clarence Bond Manning and Judy Fary Manning. Excise tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 753 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: One tract (.680 acres) in Boone. Grantee: Dovetail Properties LLC. Grantors: MVN Partnership and HVM Investments LLC. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 756 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: One tract (1.25 acres) of Chad Ryan Miller subdivision. Grantees: Chad Ryan Miller and Heather Melissa Miller. Grantor: Rachel Cannon Harmon. No taxable consideration. Page 765 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: Lot 9 of Forest Park in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Samuel J. Consoli. Grantors: Walter P. Smith and Lucia Smith. Excise tax: $740. Price: $370,000. Page 790 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: Unit A of Shawneehaw Grouse Ridge Racquet Club Court. Grantee: Carole A. Gatto Revocable Trust. Grantors: John L. Slaughter Jr. and Mary Frances Slaughter. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 807 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: One tract (1.087 acres) of Valley Cay development in Watauga. Grantees: Thomas S. Ramey, Nicole Lynn Ramey and Phylis C. Palewicz. Grantors: Louis B. Gallien Jr. and Lee J. Gallien. Excise tax: $1,130. Price: $565,000. Page 835 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: Unit 11 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantees: Judy Taylor, James Taylor and Clifton Taylor. Grantor: Charles Henry Holmes Jr. No taxable consideration. Page 838 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: One acres of Cindy Beechler subdivision. Grantees: Ted Steven Brown and Cindy Jo Brown. Grantors: Ted Steven Brown, Cindy Jo Brown and Cynthia J. Beechler. No taxable consideration. Page 842 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: Lot 5 of Bishops Ridge in Blowing Rock. Grantees: David M. Preston and Kimberly S. Preston. Grantors: Brandon S. Zagst and Beth A. Zagst. Excise tax: $955. Price: $477,500. Page 845 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: One tract (.415 acres) of Larry Clint Tester Jr subdivision in New River. Grantee: Halcyon Properties LLC. Grantor: Dora Lorene Norris Edmisten. Excise tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 849 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: Lot 8 of Meadowridge Estates. Grantees: Harry J. Gandy and Debra W. Gandy. Grantor: David L. Orvis. Excise tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 852 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: Unit 4-M of South Slope Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Anthony Compagnone and Louann Imperatore Bruce. Grantors: Georgia Ann Freeman and Sandra Kay Turner. Excise tax: $284. Price: $142,000. Page 855 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: Lots 14-15 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Martha S. Jones and Alan W. Jones III. Grantors: Jena E. Abernathy and Stuart W. Abernathy. Excise tax: $1,151. Price: $575,500. Page 887 of Book 2046.
Sept. 6: Two tracts (one of 12.839 acres and one of 15.157 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Benjamin Scarboro. Grantors: Marianna Eggers Isaacs and Thomas Ray Isaacs. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 1 of Book 2047.
Sept. 9: Lot 11 of Winkler Highlands in New River. Grantee: Rick Lyle Blevins. Grantors: William D. McCaw and Antionette L. McCaw. Excise tax: $1,165. Price: $582,500. Page 40 of Book 2047.
Sept. 9: Lot 186 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Greenbriar BM LLC. Grantors: Wesley Wade Burgess and Erin Burgess. Excise tax: $606. Price: $303,000. Page 44 of Book 2047.
Sept. 9: Lot 2 of Laurel Creek Home Sites. Grantees: Robert Taylor and Debra Taylor. Grantors: Kent Brown and Leslie Brown. Excise tax: $586. Price: $293,000. Page 61 of Book 2047.
Sept. 9: One tract (.831 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Chelsea R. Moriarty. Grantors: Robert J. Charlebois and Buckley Freeman. Excise tax: $383. Price: $191,500. Page 76 of Book 2047.
Sept. 9: Lot 18 of Camelot development in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Cornelia H. Tucker, Linda Bearden Morris and Patsy T. Samples. Grantors: Cornelia H. Tucker and Irvine R. Tucker. No taxable consideration. Page 110 of Book 2047.
Sept. 9: Unit 306-B of New Village at Green Park in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Robert M. Miller and Sandra S. Miller. Grantors: Allan W. Saunders and Patricia A. Williamson. Excise tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 119 of Book 2047.
Sept. 9: Unit 9-C of Kellwoods Condos. Grantee: Sara Isaacs. Grantor: Thomas G. Williams Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 125 of Book 2047.
Sept. 9: One tract (6.30 acres) in Shawneehaw. Grantees: John D. Williams and Andromeda Williams. Grantors: Larry K. Shook and Kitty D. Shook. Excise tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 166 of Book 2047.
Sept. 9: One tract (2.45 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Daniel Thelen. Grantors: Melanie M. Davis and Kenneth R. Davis. Excise tax: $454. Price: $227,000. Page 169 of Book 2047.
Sept. 9: Eight tracts in Shawneehaw. Grantee: David Ray Bowles. Grantor: Madison Capital Group LLC. Excise tax: $3,660. Price: $1,830,000. Page 186 of Book 2047.
Sept. 9: Unit A of Grouse Ridge Racquet Club Court. Grantees: Williams Schmid and Randi Schmid. Grantors: Sandra Ross Gold and Warren F. Shanahan. Excise tax: $334. Price: $167,000. Page 217 of Book 2047.
Sept. 10: Lot 26 of JW Swink subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Nancy M. Amos and Harold Lindsey Amos Jr. Grantor: Marthe T. Wilson Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 245 of Book 2047.
Sept. 10: Unit 2-A of Village at Green Park Condos. Grantee: Marthe T. Wilson Revocable Trust. Grantor: Margaret J. Ogburn. Excise tax: $730. Price: $825,000. Page 252 of Book 2047.
