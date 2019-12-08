The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Dec. 2: Lot 28 of Meadow Creek at Valle Crucis in Watauga. Grantee: Heath Wynn. Grantor: Roger W. Kellogg. Excise tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 880 of Book 2062.
Dec. 2: One tract (9,400 sq. feet) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Steven G. Presnell, Sheri A. Stout and James E. Presnell. Grantors: Gloris G. Presnell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 884 of Book 2062.
Dec. 2: Lot 98 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Kirk Raymond and Kathryn Raymond. Grantors: Sandra M. Condon, Thomas Condon and Thomas C. Condon. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 52 of Book 2063.
Dec. 2: Lots 329-331 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Castro Revocable Trust. Grantors: Nelson C. Castro and Vicki L. Castro. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 59 of Book 2063.
Dec. 2: Unit 18 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Walter Creech and Laura Creech. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 65 of Book 2063.
Dec. 2: Unit 10 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantees: Walter Creech and Laura Creech. Grantor: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 67 of Book 2063.
Dec. 2: Lot 15 of Mill Ridge. Grantee: Barukh Properties LLC. Grantor: R and J Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 69 of Book 2063.
Dec. 2: Four tracts of Shawneehaw. Grantees: Cyril Mathew, Reni Mathew, Sibi Varghese and Vinta A. Sibi. Grantors: Jason McDowell and Jodi McDowell. Excise tax: $1,163. Price: $581,500. Page 81 of Book 2063.
Dec. 2: Lots 152-162 of Grovehurst in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Nicole Patricia Jameson and Thomas Patrick Jameson. Grantors: Gregory C. Jones and Cheryl W. Jones. Excise tax: $612. Price: $306,000. Page 124 of Book 2063.
Dec. 2: One tract (.020 acres) in New River. Grantees: James D. Bates and Janet Marie Bates. Grantors: Q4 LLC and Karz LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 141 of Book 2063.
Dec. 2: Unit 2 of Shelby Garden Townhomes in New River. Grantees: James D. Bates and Janet Marie Bates. Grantors: Q4 LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 144 of Book 2063.
Dec. 2: Unit 1 of Shelby Garden Townhomes in New River. Grantees: James D. Bates and Janet Marie Bates. Grantor: Karz LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 150 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Unit 1 of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Linwood T. Hobgood Jr and George Samuel Hobgood. Grantors: Sue Hobgood Phillips and Sue H. Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 205 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Lot 343 of Twin Rivers and one tract (.930 acres) of Trout Late in Elk. Grantees: Daniel B. Jobe and Martha H. Jobe. Grantor: Cobalt Investments. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 208 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Six tracts in Watauga. Grantee: Trust for Sylvia Christine Triplett. Grantors: Travis Alvin Triplett Living Trust and Travis Alvin Triplett Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 225 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Lot 32 of Greystone. Grantees: Charles Dockery and Paula Dockery. Grantor: Charles Dockery. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 231 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: One tract (.928 acres) of Faith Wright subdivision in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Joshua C. Norris. Grantor: Faith Wright. Excise tax: $74. Price: $37,000. Page 259 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Lot 83 of Seven Devils Resort in Watauga. Grantee: Larry Hill. Grantors: Gayle Newman and Gayle Hill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 262 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Four tracts of Brushy Fork. Grantees: Melvin R. Hodges Family Trust and Melvin R. Hodges. Grantor: Melvin R. Hodges Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 266 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Lots 58-59 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Atkisson Enterprises LLC. Grantors: Kevin Finley Atkisson and Stephanie Lynn Atkisson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 294 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: One tract (4.634 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Sean E. Heath and Cristina D. Heath. Grantor: Catherine E. Upchurch Excise tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 300 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Tract 9 of Brushy Fork. Grantee: David and Pamela Houser Revocable Trust. Grantors: Pamela Goodman Houser and David Scott Houser. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 313 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: One tract (1.057 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Phyllis D. Spink and Daryl Ann Mathias. Grantors: Wayne R. Gill, Belinda W. Dinging and Thomas B. Gill. Excise tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 316 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Unit 1 of Laurel Creek Condos. Grantees: Benjamin Matthew Rodrigues and Kelly Pritchett Rodrigues. Grantors: Paul D. Greenawalt and Merlynn Greenawalt. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 358 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Lot 48 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Melissa Lynn Smith. Grantor: Beech Mountian 2003 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $34. Price: $17,000. Page 380 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: One tract (.20 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Kimberly Hefner Brock. Grantor: Lucille Marie Wilkie Hefner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 391 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Two tracts (one of 4.83 acres and one of 1.17 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Kenneth W. Johnson. Grantors: Charles Alexander Hastings, Florence Durfee, Florence Hastings and Florence W. Durfee. Excise tax: $1,010. Price: $505,000. Page 422 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Unit B-7 of Blowing Rock Condos. Grantees: William S. Cook and Christian S. Cook. Grantor: Chestnut Investment Partners LLC. Excise tax: $2,949. Price: $1,474,500. Page 441 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: One tract (10.489 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Daniel Ou and Naomi Ou. Grantor: Craig E. Johnson and Renee Johnson Living Trust. Excise tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 445 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Lot 11 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Eric Michael Stein and Laura Audene Stein. Grantors: Mark A. Kois and Rhonda L. Kois. Excise tax: $419. Price: $209,500. Page 449 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: One tract (3.015 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: William and Glenda Arthur Joint Revocable Trust. Grantors: William D. Arthur and Glenda R. Arthur. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 454 of Book 2063.
Dec. 3: Two tracts (one of 5.531 acres and one of 10.59 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Mary L. Bloyd and Donald S. Bloyd. Grantors: John C. Gunther and Kathleen A. Gunther. Excise tax: $1,600. Price: $800,000. Page 458 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: One tract in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Karen L. Combs. Grantors: Willie Keith Combs, Dina Combs and Willie K.Combs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 569 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: Tract 2 (1.348 acres) of Beaver Dam. Grantee: Ginger C. Hale. Grantors: Willie Raymond Combs, Ginger C. Hale, Terry Hale, Karen Louise Combs, Michelle Ann Combs McLean, Heather Greer, Deanna Reary, Willie Keith Combs and Dina Combs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 571 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: Tract 1 of Willie R. Combs Estate. Grantee: Deanna Reary. Grantors: Willie Raymond Combs, Ginger C. Hale, Terry Hale, Karen Louise Combs, Michele Ann Combs McLean, Heather Greer, Deanna Reary, Willie Keith Combs and Dina Combs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 584 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: Two tracts (one of 32.046 acres and one of 15.880 acres) of Earl H. Combs Estate in Beaver Dam. Grantors: Willie Keith Combs and Dina Combs. Grantors: Willie Raymond Combs, Ginger C. Hale, Terry Hale, Karen Louise Combs, Michele Ann Combs McLean, Heather Greer, Deanna Reary, Willie Keith Combs and Dina Combs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 597 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: One tract (5.540 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Elimilet Corrales Escobar. Grantor: Donald A. Hayes. Excise tax: $138. Price: $69,000. Page 612 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: Tract 3 (35.457 acres) of Robert T. Boatwright subdivision. Grantees: Marty Pignone and Therese Pignone. Grantors: Nicholas Robert Boatwright, Antoine Eric Boatwright, Dominique G. Boatwright, Andrea Osorio Bedoya, Patrick Boatwright, Ester Perea-Borobio, Robert S. Boatwright and P. Boatwright. Excise tax: $526. Price: $263,000. Page 624 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: One tract (.563 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Darrin M. Mahan and Lisa A. Mahan. Grantors: Carol Quintero Revocable Living Trust and Water Under the Bridge LLC. Excise tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 635 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: Lot 2 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Yu Zhang and Pek Tan. Grantors: Thad L. McNulty and Virginia F. McNulty. Excise tax: $2,000. Price: $1,000,000. Page 656 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: Lot 19B of Hampton Estates subdivision in New River. Grantee: John Bernas Ruppert. Grantor: Corbin Builders and Development Inc. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 661 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: Five acres in Watauga. Grantees: David G. Miller and Terri W. Miller. Grantors: James H. Williams and Phyllis B. Williams. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 698 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Steve Ward. Grantor: Bryan Combs. Excise tax: $210. Price: $105,000. Page 705 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: Two tracts in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Emily Allise Whitworth and Kyle Talley. Grantor: Aitken Living Trust. Excise tax: $358. Price: $179,000. Page 713 of Book 2063.
Dec. 4: Tract 1 (2.362 acres) of Shawneehaw. Grantee: Brian Thompson. Grantor: The Nancy Schleifer Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,795. Price: $897,500. Page 727 of Book 2063.
